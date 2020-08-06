CAF Revises Champions League, Confed Cup Dates

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the revised dates for the remaining matches in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup, with the final of the former competition set to be held in mid-October.

Both continental competitions have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with various suggestions put on the table as to how they can be completed.

The Confederation Cup will see its final three matches all played in Morocco behind closed doors: the semifinals will be one-off games on September 22, with Pyramids (Egypt) v Horoya (Guinea) held at Stade Mohamed V and RS Berkane v HUSA (both Morocco) staged at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The final will be held on September 27 at the same Rabat venue.

The Champions League was proposed to be completed in Cameroon with three matches, but CAF has since reverted to the two-legged semifinal format for the Egypt v Morocco clashes of Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek v Raja Casablanca.

The first legs will be held in Morocco on September 25-26, with the return games in Egypt on October 2-3.

As for the final, this one-off game will be held on October 16 or 17 at a venue to be determined, with CAF insisting that a neutral venue must be used if two different countries are represented.

“In the principle of fairness, the final will be played at a neutral venue in the event a team from Egypt and Morocco qualify from the semis,” said the organisation on its website.

“Consequently, the bidding process has been opened to Member Associations excluding Egypt and Morocco for the hosting of a one-off final. Interested Member Associations are to submit their bidding file including the venue for the match and the mandatory Government guarantee no later than 17 August 2020.

“In case the two Egyptian clubs or Moroccan clubs progress to the final, the one-off match will be played in either Egypt or Morocco with a proposed date of 16 or 17 October 2020. In that regard, the concerned Member Associations, Egyptian Football Association and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation have been issued a deadline of 15 August 2020 to confirm their availability.

“CAF will continue discussions with the various stakeholders on the possibilities of organising the remaining matches of the Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 behind closed doors or otherwise.”