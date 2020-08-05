News
FG Raises Hate Speech Fine From N500,000 To N5m
The Federal Government, yesterday, raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5million.
The government also mandated broadcast stations to devote airtime for public education on emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, made this known in Lagos, yesterday while unveiling the Reviewed Broadcasting Code.
This was contained in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, titled, ‘Remarks by the Hon. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the Unveiling of the Reviewed Broadcasting Code in Lagos on Tuesday, August 4, 2020’.
According to the statement, Mohammed said the amendments were necessitated by a Presidential directive in the wake of the 2019 general election for an inquiry into the regulatory role of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) as well as the conduct of the various broadcast stations before, during and after elections.
The minister noted that the recommendations were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, to reposition the NBC to better perform its regulatory role in the areas of political broadcasting, local content, and coverage of emergencies, advertising, and anti-competitive behaviour.
Mohammed, who explained that Section 2(h) of the NBC Act empowers the commission to establish and disseminate a National Broadcasting Code, said, “There are many desirable provisions in the new Broadcasting Code: ‘The provisions on Exclusivity and Monopoly will boost local content and local industry due to laws prohibiting exclusive use of rights by broadcasters who intend to create monopolies and hold the entire market to themselves. It will encourage open access to premium content.
“The law prohibiting backlog of advertising debts will definitely promote sustainability for the station owners and producers of content.
“The law on registration of Web Broadcasting grants the country the opportunity to regulate negative foreign broadcasts that can harm us as a nation. Such harms could be in the area of security, protection for minors, protection of human dignity, economic fraud, privacy etc.
“The provision on responsibility of broadcast stations to devote airtime to national emergencies mandates terrestrial and Pay TV channels to make their services available to Nigerians at time of national emergencies – like the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – for their education and enlightenment.
“The provision raising the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5million”.
News
NDDC Brought Out N10bn To Fight Me -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that he was not surprised by the recent revelations about the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
According to Wike, the agency has since deviated from its original mandate and has become a cash cow for some corrupt politicians.
“I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region,” he said in a Channels Television programme, monitored in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking further, Wike alleged that the NDDC brought out N10billion cash to stop his re-election in 2019.
“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing: NDDC is a cash cow for politicians. In my own election, NDDC brought N10billion cash to fight against me,” he said.
Wike was reacting to the emerging revelations of corrupt practices in the NDDC.
It would be recalled that the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently probing the alleged fraud running into billions of Naira in the agency.
The fraud being investigated by the National Assembly was said to have been perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC between February and May, 2020; although, sources said that a holistic forensic audit of the finances of the commission dating almost two decades is still ongoing.
News
FG Rescues 30 Nigerians Stranded In Lebanon
No fewer than 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued, and are among a total of 150 victims awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this known in a statement by Gabriel Odu of its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, yesterday.
The commission said the rescue came after a video footage of the stranded Nigerians making an appeal to the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid viral on the Internet.
According to it, the appeal for help by the stranded Nigerians led to their rescue by officials of the country’s mission in Lebanon.
The stranded Nigerians have already been relocated to a more conducive apartment.
“They will be part of 150 others to be evacuated to Nigeria after they were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon.
“The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the management of NIDCOM, led by the Secretary, Dr Sule Bassi, visited that country’s mission in Abuja,” Odu said in the statement.
He quoted Diab as saying that the 150 girls would be returned home in batches with the first group of 110 people leaving Beirut for Lagos on August 12.
The second batch is expected to arrive Abuja on August 16.
“The diplomat commended efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State Government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls,” he said.
Responding on behalf of the NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Secretary of the commission, Dr Sule Bassi, who acknowledged the excellent ties between Nigeria and Lebanon, urged both countries to sustain the cordial relationship.
Bassi also lauded the Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Amb. Goni Madu Zanna Bura for his dedication and commitment.
He also commended the staff of the Nigerian mission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Oyo and Ogun state governments and other strategic partners for their efforts.
“As part of the Nigerian Embassy’s Consular responsibility, the ladies in the said video that went viral and many other distressed Nigerian domestic workers were located and relocated to a safer place.
“Suffice it to say that 150 of these stranded victims are expected to be evacuated next week and handed over to NAPTIP, the agency responsible for (dealing with human) trafficking.
“A breakdown of the evacuees shows that Oyo State had 41, Ogun 21, Lagos 12, Ondo 18, Osun 26, and Imo 3.
Others are Kwara– 9, Enugu — 1, Ekiti — 6, Kogi — 1, Edo — 1, Delta — 3, Ebonyi — 1, Benue — 1, Abia — 1, Akwa Ibom — 1, and Anambra — 1,” he said.
News
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
Governors have joined the growing list of Nigerians bemoaning the security situation in the country.
They have planned a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service chiefs to discuss “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.”
The states helmsmen conveyed their feelings in a letter to their counterpart – Borno State Governor BabaganaZulum – whose convoy last week came under attack between Baga and Monguno in his state while on a trip.
The attackers are suspected to be fighters of insurgent group, Boko Haram.
Zulum accused the military of sabotage.
He criticised troops for not showing enough commitment to the fight against insurgency.
The governor threatened to mobilise hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to battle Boko Haram should the troops fail to perform after some time.
In the letter to Zulum, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Ekiti State Governor KayodeFayemi, described what happened to Zulum as “one unwarranted attack too many”, which “epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.”
The letter added: “Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the CJTF and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.
“Mr. Governor, forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.
Trending
-
Politics5 hours ago
Pensioners Throw Weight Behind Obaseki’s 2nd Term Bid
-
News1 day ago
Rivers Orders Schools To Reopen, Today …As WAEC Releases Exams Timetable
-
Sports6 hours ago
1996 Olympics Remains The Greatest Moment Ever -Dosu
-
News4 hours ago
Govs Protest Nation’s Worsening Security Situation
-
Sports6 hours ago
Coach Laments 3SC’s NNL Dilemma
-
Sports6 hours ago
Rivers United Awaits LMC’s Validation
-
Business4 hours ago
MTN Declares PBT Of N139.6bn, N71.2bn Interim Dividend
-
Opinion6 hours ago
Political Acrimony And Democracy