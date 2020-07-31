News
NAPTIP Shuts PH Brothel Over Underage Sex Workers
The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has raided and closed down a popular bar called ‘24 Hours Bar’ which also operates a brothel in Rumukurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
This was after a couple discovered that their 16-year-old daughter was working as a prostitute at the brothel.
The bar is alleged to be notorious for harbouring underage sex workers.
Investigations show that most young girls who were taken from their parents by family relatives or friends in the pretence of going to learn a trade, were found working as sex workers for a price ranging from ¦ 1,000 to ¦ 2,000 per customer.
It was later discovered that the underage girls were bought over by matured prostitutes from the agents who supplied them.
On arrival, the underage girls were given a room in the brothel by their new owners who are mature and senior prostitutes.
The underage girls were also reportedly given a target to remit ¦ 15,000 daily to their “madams” who are the senior and mature prostitutes in the brothel.
At the end of one year of service to the madam, the underage girls were settled by their madams with items such as bag of rice, an Android phone, a carton of tomatoes, and cash of ¦ 100, 000 to take back home.
The brothel has now been closed by NAPTIP with a warning sign “Closed by NAPTIP. Keep Off” written on the fence and gate, although it was not clear at the time of filing the report if arrests were made.
Efforts to reach the spokesperson for NAPTIP in Rivers State could not yield any results.
Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has secured the conviction of over 500 traffickers and rescued over 18,000 victims across the country from 2004 till date.
The Uyo Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr. Nduka Nwawene, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen, yesterday in Calabar.
Nwawene spoke in commemoration of this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is celebrated annually on July 30, following a United Nations’ declaration on the need to raise awareness on the plight of trafficked victims across the world.
The theme of the 2020 commemoration is: “Committed to the Cause: Working on the Frontline to End Human Trafficking”, which focuses on the efforts of first responders to the issue of trafficking.
The zonal commander said that women and girls constituted over 70 per cent of trafficked victims in Nigeria and the world, hence the importance of the commemoration to raise awareness.
ISPAC Gives 21-Day Ultimatum To Unrepentant Cultists
WHD: ‘19m People Suffer From Hepatitis In Nigeria’
As the world marks the 2020 World Hepatitis Day (WHD), the Rivers State Government says an estimated 19 million Nigerians are infected by the disease.
Making this known, yesterday in a radio broadcast in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, said the figure was in accordance with the National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) 2018.
According to Chike, “Nigeria bears a huge burden of viral hepatitis with a prevalence of 8.1% for Hepatitis B, and 1.1% for Hepatitis C, translating to an estimated 19million people for Hepatitis B and C, including co-infections of both”.
Noting that both hepatitis B and C are preventable, the commissioner stated that hepatitis B vaccine provides life-long immunity, adding that the vaccine was available in both public and private health facilities in the state.
“While hepatitis B is treatable, there is a cure for hepatitis C”, he said.
Chike, therefore, urged Rivers people to get tested in order to determine their status, saying that “early testing means early and timely treatment can be commenced to prevent complication and save lives”.
He stated further that the Rivers State Government has designated the Rivers State Teaching Hospital as the epicentre for the testing and treatment for hepatitis.
The commissioner further explained that, “the technical working group is also meeting to ramp up efforts towards the elimination of viral hepatitis”.
The state health boss also urged Rivers people to be proactive in the prevention of hepatitis in the state by raising awareness and support in prevention, testing and treatment services.
The WHD is marked yearly on July 28 to raise awareness on the global burden of viral hepatitis towards enhancing its elimination.
Similarly, the Bayelsa State Government, yesterday, marked the year 2020 edition of the World Hepatitis Day with a charge on residents of the state to be vigilant, and support the government’s efforts to eliminate the disease in the state.
Addressing newsmen at a press conference held as part of enlightenment campaign on the dangers of the viral disease in Yenagoa, the state capital, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Inodu Apoku, stressed the need for medical checkups by intending couples and partners to ascertain their hepatitis status before and after marriage to avoid transmission to children during delivery.
Apoku lauded the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on his support and timely intervention on issues concerning the health and wellbeing of Bayelsans since his assumption of office.
He said that though not much attention has been given to hepatitis by the people, but added that available medical statistics show that about 1.4 million lives were lost to the disease annually.
The permanent secretary, who also doubles as the deputy chairman of the state’s Covid-19 Task Force, hinted that there were five types of the disease, including Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E.
He regretted that of all, Hepatitis B and C were deadliest, affecting over 350 million people globally.
He reiterated government’s commitment towards ensuring that Bayelsans were enlightened continuously on the importance of periodic medical checks, emphasising that Hepatitis B and C were 10 times more prevalent and dangerous than HIV/AIDS.
According to Apoku, Nigeria has one of the highest burden of viral Hepatitis in the world with 11 per cent prevalence of Hepatitis B and 22 per cent prevalence of Hepatitis C, hence the need for the creation of awareness on the disease.
“Nine in every 10 persons infected with viral hepatitis are not aware of their status, and so, the World Hepatitis Day celebration creates an opportunity to educate the general population about the burden of these infections with the aim of enlightening people on how to combat viral hepatitis and empower them to take action to prevent these infections”, he said.
“The World Hepatitis Day is commemorated globally on the 28th day of July each year to create awareness on viral hepatitis and to recommit as well as mobilize the global community on the path of elimination of viral hepatitis by the year 2030”, he added.
“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has tagged this year’s activities: Hepatitis Free Future (Hepfreefuture) with a strong focus on preventing Hepatitis B (HBV), among mothers, and new born through safe and effective vaccination”, Apoku said.
The theme for this year is: “Find The Missing Millions”.
Meanwhile, as Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Hepatitis Day, yesterday, Federal Government said it’s working on modalities that would reduce chronic hepatitis B virus infection to less than 2 percent in children below five years.
The government also disclosed that it has made significant progress in the area of Hepatitis B birth dose vaccination through domestic contribution to financing vaccination and expand access to services.
The Minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in a statement, yesterday, to mark the 2020 World Hepatitis Day, said the government has launched the roadmap to set up a state viral hepatitis programme, that would, expectedly, facilitate the realization of the dream.
He said that the essence of the global commemorative day was to raise awareness about the hepatitis, and also stress the need for the people to be cautious to avoid getting infected with the deadly disease.
Ehanire confirmed that Nigeria is endemic for both viral Hepatitis B and C, recalling that, in 2018, Nigeria conducted a National AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which indicated a prevalence of 8.1 per cent for Hepatitis B (HBV) and 1.1 percent for Hepatitis C (HCV).
The minister added that the NAIIS survey estimated that about 20 million people are chronically infected, and larger percentage of them are unaware of their status because they have not tested.
Ehanire said that Nigeria recognizes the importance of vaccination as a critical intervention to eliminate HBV infection by 2030, hence the nation was one of the first African countries to introduce a birth dose of HBV vaccine in 2004.
The minister added: “Furthermore, we established the National Viral Hepatitis Control programme in 2013, to coordinate all national efforts and through this, developed national documents, including policies, a strategic plan, guidelines, training materials and a treatment centre directory, which are in use.”
Sogbeba Dokubo & Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
AfDB Crisis: Probe Panel Absolves Adesina Of Any Wrongdoing
An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish President, Mary Robinson, has cleared the beleaguered Nigerian-born leader of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, of corruption, according to a report obtained made available to newsmen, yesterday.
Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 — but a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch, the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.
The panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity Vice President, Leonard McCarthy, cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by whistleblowers.
“The panel concurs with the committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the committee,” the report submitted on Monday, concluded.
The African banking institution and Adesina — who is the sole candidate for the bank’s August presidential elections — has been battered by the rollercoaster of allegations after the whistleblowers’ complaints were leaked to the media in April.
The former Nigerian finance minister under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration had always stated that he was “innocent” of the charges.
Robinson — who led Ireland from 1990 to 1997 before serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002 — dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations against Adesina.
The panel did not investigate the charges themselves, as that was not within their mandate.
The AfDB plays an important if largely behind-the-scenes role in African economies, financing projects in agriculture, health, energy, education, transport and other development sectors.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, on the clearing of all allegations against him by an anonymous group, and further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.
The President urged him to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.
Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, yesterday, congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr. Adesina’s response.
According to the statement, “The President commends the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B. Jallow and Leonard F. McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, and their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.
“President Buhari believes the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period and serve as the impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.
“The President urges Dr. Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.”
