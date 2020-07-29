Politics
Continue Pending Pre-Election Matters During Vacation, FHC Directs Judges
Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC) of Nigeria, yesterday, directed all judges currently handling pre-election matters to continue sitting during the vacation period until judgment is delivered.
Justice Tsoho gave the order in a new practice directions issued entitled: “Federal High Court of Nigeria Practice Directions (No. 2) 2020 made available by acting Information Officer of the court, Oby Catherine, in Abuja.
Our correspondent reports that the court’s annual vacation began on July 27 and would end on September 25.
Nwandu said the directive was in the exercise of the power conferred on the chief judge “by Section 254 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) and pursuant to the provision of Section 2(10) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No.21) Act 2017, which amends the provision of Section 285 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) mandating all trial courts in every pre-election matter to deliver judgment within 180 days from the date of filing the suit.”
She said the salient provisions contained in the new practice directions are as follows:
“That these Practice Direction shall, save to the extent and as may otherwise be ordered by the Honourable Chief Judge, apply to all pre-election matters filed before the Federal High Court of Nigeria.
“Nothing in the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 shall prevent a Judge of the Court from hearing a pre-election matter already pending before the Court, during the vacation period until judgment is delivered.
“(i) No petition shall be entertained against a Judge of the Court hearing a pre-election matter, save from a party on record in such matter.
“(ii) Where a party on record petitions as in (i) above, such petition shall be accompanied by an affidavit verifying the contents of the petition.
“(iii) the party shall cause same to be served on the Judge and all parties on record, notwithstanding that the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge of the Court.
“(iv) Where the petition is addressed to the Honourable, the Chief Judge, the proof of service of the advanced copies on all parties on record and the Judge concerned shall accompany the petition.”
According to Nwandu, the practice directions, made at Abuja and dated on Friday, July 24, 2020 also took effect from that same date.
Politics
Ondo Poll: Women Group Tasks APC On Deputy Governorship Slot
An interest group under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aketi Women Campaign Network, has advocated for a female deputy governorship candidate from the party.
The Coordinator of the group, Princess Adebunmi Osadahun, said this during a solidarity gathering yesterday in Akure.
According to her, it is unfair that the state has not produced a female deputy governor since the creation of the state in 1976.
Osadaun also noted that no woman had ever become a senator, aside only a House of Representatives member, adding, however, that this was not enough representation when compared with the votes being churned out by women.
She said that as the governorship election was on the way in the state, it was high time a woman became the running mate of the party’s standard bearer, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
“Women have come a long way in our socio-political struggles in Ondo State, but without the expected recognition.
“Many credible women had served the state creditably well before. So it is time for us now to occupy the position of deputy governor.
“I believe that our state has credible and capable women to lead as it obtains in other states in the South-West.
“Indeed, none of these states has treated its women as our state is treating us. Not even Ekiti, where women have had the opportunity of being deputy governor and senators.
“Ondo has never had a single female senator since 1976. The best we’ve had was just a member of the House of Representatives, courtesy of former Gov. Adebayo Adefarati.
“The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) has also become a no-go area for us in the state,” she lamented.
Osadaun, therefore, urged Akeredolu and the leadership of the party in the state to consider one of them for the deputy governorship slot.
“We are urging our governor to give us the deputy governorship slot. We have the numerical strength and capable women who are good enough to be picked as Akeredolu’s running mate,” she said.
Politics
Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Fight, Not Waning – FG
The Federal Government says recent allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies are not a sign that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption is waning.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the position on yesterday in Abuja at a media briefing on the state of the nation.
The minister reiterated that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of the Administration, is alive and well.
“As you are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC.
“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the Administration’s fight against Corruption is waning.
“In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched onto the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile!” he said.
The minister noted that the revelations, especially the investigation of the nation’s anti-corruption Czar, have shown that the Administration is not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet.
He said the revelations have equally shown that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption by the government.
“Unlike the PDP, we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who faces corruption allegations.
“Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration.
Politics
Southern Kaduna Killings: Mbaka Only Sees Supreme Court Verdicts – PDP Group
A political group, PDP 2023 has condemned the incessant massacre of Nigerians in Southern Kaduna.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters also called out Father Ejike Mbaka, the founder and head of Adoration Ministries in Enugu.
The group wondered why the cleric, known for his predictions, saw no vision about the killings.
The Catholic priest was accused of seeing only judgments delivered by Nigeria’s apex court.
“Fr Mbaka is obviously blind to the killings happening in Southern Kaduna. He only sees who the Supreme Court wants to make Governor”, it tweeted.
Majority of the civilians in the Kaduna district are Christians.
The area has endured what many call “senseless killings” over the years.
This was one of the reasons the United States listed Nigeria among ‘Countries of Particular Concern’.
Repeated promises by the federal and state government, as well as security agencies, to end the murderers and destruction are yet to be seen fulfilled.
Nigerians and prominent groups accuse President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of failing to end the annihilation.
Several gory images of casualties of recent attacks are circulating on the internet.
