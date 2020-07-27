Politics
Ondo Poll: Adelegan Emerges ADC’s Candidate
Dapo Adelegan has emerged the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State.
The Chairman, Electoral Matters of ADC, Anayo Arinze described the party’s primary as peaceful while appreciating four aspirants who stepped down for Adelegan to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election in the state.
This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo.
Arinze said, “Today, history is being made in Ondo State with the victory of Prince Dapo Adelegan. It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll. The people are tired of the ruling party; they are also clearly tired of the Peoples Democratic Party.
“We are a credible alternative. And we are presenting one of their very best sons to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect. Surely, we shall come out victorious.”
The governorship candidate, who is from Owo, Ondo North Senatorial District, thanked party members and leaders for their support and assured the party of victory in the forthcoming poll, stressing that ADC would defeat the ruling party.
Ondo Poll: PDP Considers Jegede/Agboola Ticket
There are indications that the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has begun moves to make its candidate in Ondo State October 10 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, to run with the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.
Investigations by our source showed that the party was encouraged by Ajayi’s performance during last governorship primary.
Jegede had 888 votes while Ajayi, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress a few weeks ago, had 657. The result of others who participated were: Eddy Olafeso (175), Banji Okunomo (90), Olabode Ayorinde (95) and Boluwaji Kunlere (33).
Ajayi is believed to be a grass roots politician and could sway votes in favour of the PDP, especially from his senatorial district if he is convinced to join the Jegede team.
The deputy governor was said to have felt betrayed by some of the aspirants, especially those from his senatorial district who refused to step down.
He was however said to have accepted the outcome of the primary in good faith.
A national officer of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “We are going to discuss with him and our governorship candidate. We want the two of them to work together.
“All the governorship aspirants have to be on the same page with the party to enable us defeat the incumbent in the state.”
When contacted, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the candidate would be given a freehand to pick his running mate. He said the party would not impose any candidate on him, adding that “running with Ajayi could be an advantage because of the support he has”.
Tambuwal Warns INEC Against Rigging Edo Election
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto State Aminu Tambuwal at the weekend warned against rigging the Edo State September 19 governorship election.
Tambuwal warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to avoid election rigging by conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.
He issued the warning during the official launch of the PDP governorship campaign by the party’s National Campaign Council led by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Benin, the Edo State capital.
He said, “I want to call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to take a cue from the elections conducted by the former INEC Chairman, Prof. Atahiru Jega, where the doctrine of one man, one vote was adhered to strictly in all elections.
“Do not allow anybody to use you to achieve their political aim and ambition,” he said.
Tambuwal also called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to fail in delivering free and fair electoral process to Nigerians and the people of Edo.
“Let that be your legacy to Nigerians. Edo is a strategic and important state in the history of Nigeria.”
According to him, no one man can come to Edo and claim superiority over others, we will ensure that those who want to rig this election do not succeed.
“We gave Governor Godwin Obaseki some lessons on how to demobilise godfathers because we knew that a day like this will come.
“I urge you all to continue to hold on to God Almighty because God never fails. That was what we did in Sokoto and we won the state,” he said.
CUPP Berates Buhari Over Mali Trip
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his trip to Mali to broker peace in the political crisis in the country.
The CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, charged President to think of how to address the security and other challenges confronting the country, before wanting to help other countries.
Ikenga stated that President Buhari should be more concerned about the spate of insecurity in the country, particularly in the North East and his home state, Kastina, before attempting to help another country to solve its problems.
According to him, “President Buhari’s journey to Mali is like the journey of a man whose house is on fire, but decided to be chasing rats. Buhari decided to take fresh air after months of hibernating in Aso Rock by going to far away Mali to resolve their crisis when his backyard Katsina, which is his home state and 20 other states in Nigeria have been taken over by bandits and insurgents with soldiers and citizens being killed.
“We call on President Buhari to leave Mali’s problem and face the many problems currently threatening Nigeria’s continued existence squarely.
“We wish to remind President Buhari that the country he was elected to govern is currently facing a situation similar or worse than that of Mali, hence the President’s charity should begin at home.
“In case if he pretends not to be aware, the CUPP is calling President Buhari’s attention to the fact the increasingly worsening security situation which include insurgency in the North East, banditry in the North West as well as kidnapping, armed robbery and other security challenges in other parts of the country, if not tackled headlong, may soon consume Nigeria.”
