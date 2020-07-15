Featured
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.
According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.
This resolve was announced shortly after the inaugural meeting of the council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.
The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.
Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.
Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.
“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.
“Technically, Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So, it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.
“Now, we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.
Also speaking, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.
He explained that the national campaign council has given the state campaign council all the needed support that would ensure total victory for PDP.
“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the flag of the party to Osadebe House.
“For the South-South, it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors, members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.
Since the inauguration of the 77 member National Campaign Council by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.
Featured
Rivers State Executive Council Approves 18 Billion Naira For Construction Of A Fourth Flyover And Dualization Of Roads …Also Approves The Building Of New Legislative Quarters For Assembly Members
Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of Eighteen Billion Naira for the construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.
The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.
The approval for the project was made at the State Executive Council Meeting presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the Meeting said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.
According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 2,680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters.
He said government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructural development drive.
Pastor Nsirim stated that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.
The Information Commissioner also announced that the State Executive Council approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.
This, according to him, is in line with Governor Wike’s avowed commitment to ensure that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.
Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma said the contract for the Flyover and dualization of the roads was given to Julius Berger
Nigeria PLC because of the company’s proven track record.
He said when the project is completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.
Mr. Ben-Chioma noted that the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.
The Works Commissioner urged Rivers people to show understanding during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.
Featured
Eleme LG Chairman In Rivers State Bags CAN Award Of Excellence In Fight Against COVID-19 …Dedicate Award To Eleme People
Featured
Financial Prudence, Key To Our Success – Wike …Promises More Development Projects
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says that prudent management of resources has led to massive infrastructural development in the State.
According to him, despite the economic downturn in the country, the State’s development agenda is still on course.
Addressing journalists after the inspection of ongoing projects in the State, Governor Wike said he would leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.
“We are going to spread development projects across the twenty three Local Government Areas of the State.
“Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of our prudent management of scarce resources.
“Rivers people will see more development projects until the end of my tenure.
“It is important that when you are given an opportunity to serve, you leave behind legacies that will make people to remember that you are the one that provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities.
“As far as I am concerned, from 2015 to 2023, I want to be remembered by the quality of projects I provided for my people.
“With prudent management of scarce resources, we will be able to achieve. Despite the economic downturn, we are not giving excuses but delivering on our promises, ” he said.
The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, despite embarking on three major flyovers simultaneously including the expansion of the Rumuola flyover.
He noted that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has the capacity to deliver on projects, hence his insistence that reputable companies execute projects for the state government.
“It is amazing when you see a good job done and you are happy for the money you have spent. I am sure that the residents of the State are happy.
“These projects started in October last year and this is July and they are almost completed. I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that it is in my tenure that these infrastructures are being built.
“I have told Rivers people to be patient. More and more projects will be provided for them”, the governor added.
Some of the projects inspected include, ongoing construction work at the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly in Old GRA , Woji Road and Opobo Crescent in New GRA and the Rebisi Flyover.
Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications.
