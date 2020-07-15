Connect with us

EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House

1 week ago

National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for Edo governorship election meeting in Government House Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of  electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.

This resolve was announced shortly after  the inaugural meeting of the  council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri,  his Oyo State counterpart,  Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign  council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting,   Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted  the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.

Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.

“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically,  Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So,   it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.

“Now,  we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.

Also speaking,  Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.

He explained that the national campaign council has given  the state campaign council all the needed support that would  ensure total victory for PDP.

“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate,  Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the  flag of the party to Osadebe House.

“For the South-South,  it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors,  members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.

Since the inauguration of the  77 member National Campaign Council  by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.

Rivers State Executive Council Approves 18 Billion Naira For Construction Of A Fourth Flyover And Dualization Of Roads …Also Approves The Building Of New Legislative Quarters For Assembly Members

18 hours ago

July 22, 2020

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike presided over the State Executive Council Meeting today at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of Eighteen Billion Naira for the construction of a fourth Flyover Bridge at the GRA Junction along the Port Harcourt Aba Expressway.

The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.

The approval for the project was made at the State Executive Council Meeting  presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim who announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the  Meeting said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 2,680 meters while that of the Flyover is 502 meters.

He said government took the decision to further strengthen  its  infrastructural development drive.

Pastor Nsirim  stated that 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC during the contract period as part of government’s  policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

The Information Commissioner also announced that the State Executive Council  approved the building of a new Legislative Quarters for members of the State House of Assembly because the former Quarters was dilapidated.

This, according to him, is in line with  Governor Wike’s  avowed commitment to ensure that the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma said the contract for the Flyover and dualization of the roads was given to Julius Berger

Nigeria PLC because of the company’s proven track record.

He said when the project is  completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.

Mr. Ben-Chioma noted that the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.

The Works Commissioner urged Rivers people to show understanding  during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.

Eleme LG Chairman In Rivers State Bags CAN Award Of Excellence In Fight Against COVID-19 …Dedicate Award To Eleme People

21 hours ago

July 22, 2020

The Rivers State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has conferred an Award of Excellence to the Executive Chairman of Eleme local government area, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji in recognition of his fight against the dreaded global pandemic, COVID-19.
Barr. Okparaji was honored alongside his colleagues, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, the Executive Chairman of Ikwere local government area and the Executive Chairman of Ahoada West, Hon. Hope Ikiriko at the Ecumenical center Port Harcourt for their excellent performance and relentless effort in the fight against COVID-19.
Presenting the award, the Chairman of CAN Rivers State, Apostle Stanley Dimkpa pointed out that the efforts and activities of the honored Chairmen attracted the Christian Association of Nigeria to bestow the award of excellence on them.
Apostle Stanley encouraged them not to deter but continue in their commendable activities adding that CAN and other well meaning entities are taking notes and will always be there to support, encourage and criticize when neccesary.
In the meantime, Executive Chairman of Eleme LGA, Hon. (Barr.) Philip Okparaji has dedicated the Award of Excellence conferred on him by CAN to the people of Eleme LGA.
The Eleme LG Boss who pointed out that inspite of all temptations and provocative circumstance, the people of Eleme remained peaceful and understanding.
He thanked the people and the christian community in Rivers State led by CAN stressing that he will not rest on his oars but will commit renewed effort in ensuring that the people of Eleme remain free from COVID19.
Hailing the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Wike for his proactive leadership and dogged response against the Corona Virus, Barr. Okparaji pointed out that the strong commitment to the protection of Rivers people against COVID-19 inspired the 23 LGA Chairmen to follow suit.
Financial Prudence, Key To Our Success – Wike …Promises More Development Projects

5 days ago

July 18, 2020

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on inspection of ongoing projects in the State

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says that prudent management of resources has led to massive infrastructural  development in the State.

According to him, despite the economic downturn in the country, the State’s development agenda is still on course.

Addressing journalists after the  inspection of ongoing projects in the State, Governor Wike said he would leave a lasting legacy that would remain indelible in the hearts of Rivers people at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“We are going to spread development projects across the twenty three Local Government Areas of the State.

“Numerous development projects are completed and ongoing across the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic because of our prudent management of scarce resources.

“Rivers people will see more development projects  until the end of my tenure.

“It is important that  when you are given an opportunity to serve, you leave behind legacies that  will make people to remember  that you are the one that provided a lot of infrastructure that enhanced economic activities.

“As far as  I am concerned, from 2015 to 2023, I want to be remembered by the quality of projects I provided for my people.

“With prudent management of scarce resources, we will be able to achieve. Despite the economic downturn, we are not giving excuses but delivering on our promises, ” he said.


The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work done by Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, despite embarking on three major flyovers simultaneously including the expansion of the Rumuola flyover.

He noted that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has the capacity to deliver on projects, hence his insistence that reputable companies execute projects for the state government.

“It is amazing when you see a good job done and you are happy for the money you have spent.  I am sure that the residents of the State are happy.

“These projects started in October last year and this is July and they are  almost completed. I am impressed with what I have seen and happy that it is in my tenure that these infrastructures are being built.

“I have told Rivers people to be patient. More and more projects will be provided for them”, the governor added.

Some of the projects inspected include, ongoing construction work at the official residence of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly in Old GRA , Woji Road and Opobo Crescent in New GRA and the Rebisi Flyover.

 

Paulinus Nsirim
Commissioner for Information and Communications.

