Niger Delta

Offices Deserted, Roads Closed, As Workers’ Strike Enters The Second Day In C’River

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Government offices in Cross River State and roads leading to them have been deserted since Monday as civil servants complied with the indefinite strike action declared by the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over welfare-related issues.
Our correspondent, who went round Calabar Metropolis to monitor compliance or otherwise of the strike, observed that except for few senior civil servants who were seen lurking around their offices, the premises of both the new and old State Secretariat, housing many government ministries, departments and agencies, had been under lock and key.
The NLC Chairman in the State, Comrade Ben Ukpepi, in a telephone chat, said “the strike is total and successful. However, there are some TUC members who are senior civil servants who opened their offices but they cannot do without NLC members who are at home and are complying with the strike order.
“Even some TUC members are also complying because the TUC withdrew from the strike only on the leadership level. As everyone knows, we are not fighting for ourselves but for workers whose rights and privileges have been taken away. The strike will continue until government is ready to meet our demands.”
Mr. Christian Ita, The Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser, Media to Governor Ben Ayade, also in a chat with correspondents, said NLC should see reasons why the strike should not continue, and noted that, “few days ago, the Deputy Governor spoke with the leadership of the Organized Labour and restated the resolve of government to look into the matters NLC raised. Governor Ben Ayade is a labour friendly governor. The truth is that the time for such discussion is simply not right.

“COVID-19 has ravaged the economy of states and nations and in fact some states are contemplating salary cut while companies are even laying off workers. Recession is staring everybody in the face  globally. As we speak, political appointees in the state have had their salaries cut by 20 percent in the face of the dwindling allocation to the state.

“Few months ago, the federal allocation was about N800 million but today it has gone down to roughly N600 million. We cannot be talking of any money matter now because government is battling to pay salaries for the past two months. Let them give government enough time to tackle those matters.”
It would be Recalled that there was a stalemate at the weekend over the matter when the TUC distanced itself from the strike, and warned its members against taking part. Its secretary, Ken Bassey, argued that the group preferred continuous negotiation with the state government to iron out the issues under contention, and that the timing for the strike was wrong due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the NLC had insisted that Gov Ayade should accede to the 8-point demands of the Organized Labour, which they said, include

payment of outstanding gratuities to retirees from 2014; implementation of promotion; immediate return of names of workers removed from payroll and the immediate pay rolling of about 2000 recruited workers who have been working since 2018, amongst others.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official

Published

1 day ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Mr. Castro Ezama,  says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.
Mr. Ezama who expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines while chatting with newsmen said his contention was based on the Federal Government’s recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools in the country.
The guidelines, according to him,  include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.
The special adviser said that the Cross River State Government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.
“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.
“We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,”
he noted.
It would be recalled that Cross River State had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River

Published

4 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A Magistrate Court in the Akwa Ikot Effanga Magisterial District has convicted a Director of Administration, Ministry of Finance and a traditional titleholder in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State over landed proverty.
Delivering judgment in Calabar, Victoria S. S. Ebaye (Mrs.) deputy chief registrar said that the two accused persons, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem, a traditional titleholder and Barrister Ben Tawo Olom Esq who is a director in the State Civil Service were convicted for the four-count charges brought in a charge no MAE/18c/19c.2017 between the Commissioner of Police and the duo.
“The two defendants herein, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem and Ben Tawo Olom Esq. are hereby sentenced to a cumulative fine of N20, 000 each which shall be paid forthwith and failing which they shall be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of the judgment fine”
The two accused persons were found guilty of four court charges which included conspiracy, forcible entry, malicious damage and unlawful removal of beacon stones.
Victoria Ebaye said that from the emergence of facts before the court, the two defendants in the case trespassed into a parcel of land under the lawful and peaceful possession of the complainant as shown in the several exhibits tendered by the prosecution to substantiate their claim of right over the parcel of land in question.
The Judge further said that the prosecution called three witnesses and tendered about 20 exhibits. The complainant, Chief Joseph Okon Edem testified as PW1, HRH Etinyin Okon Asuquo testified as PW2 while Inspector Israel Akpan the investigating police officer testified as PW3.
Shortly after delivery of the judgment, the Director of Administration, Ben Tawo Olom, Esq. who was being conveyed in a vehicle was said to have threatened to deal with some newsmen for covering the delivery of the judgment, saying, “you are here to report the judgment, I will deal with you.”
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta

Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.

Published

4 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.

The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.

The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.

Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his

cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.

Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.

“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.

“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.

“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted

