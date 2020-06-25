COVID-19: Rivers State Government Sets Guidelines For Marriages

The Rivers State Government has approved guidelines for the conduct of marriages in the state during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim announced the guidelines while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said prospective couples would be required to apply to the State Governor through the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation.

Such applications, he said, must be accompanied with information on the venue of the ceremony, names, addresses and phones numbers of attendees to make contact tracing easy if the need arises.

He stated that henceforth, those seeking to bury their loved ones would also be expected to include names, addresses and phone numbers of those to attend such funerals in their applications.