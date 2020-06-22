RRT Excites Palliatives Beneficiary With COVID-19 Sensitization …As Clergy Harps On Importance Of Skills Acquisition

A beneficiary of Covid-19 palliatives in St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Chokota, Mrs Hannah Okere, has expressed excitement over sensitization carried out by the Rapid Response Team(RRT) in her church, St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Chokota, in Etche LGA.

Speaking to newsmen, Mrs Okere said the sensitization was the first of its kind she has witnessed since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Rivers State.

According to her, her excitement is necessitated by the awareness the sensitization has created in her on how to prevent COVID-19 infection.

”When I get home, I will teach my children and grand children on how to prevent being infected with the coronavirus”, she said.

Mrs Okere, who benefitted from the food palliatives given to members of the church by the Vicar of the church, Rev. Cannon Christian Amadi, also appreciated his gesture.

On his part, Rev Cannon Amadi said the food palliatives given to members of the church was in accordance with the mandate of the church to reach out to members.

”what we are doing today is the mandate of the Diocese to reach out to the people and give them food, encourage and sensitize them on the need to stay safe as well as take responsiblity”, he said.

He explained that as part of efforts in empowering members of the church, some members were trained in the skill of producing nose mask.

”Infact, all the nose mask you see the women wear are produced by another woman, who is a member of the church.

“She produced it through our entrepreneurship programme which has also empowered several persons to enable them start their various businesses”, he said.