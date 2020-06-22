Connect with us

Kidnapping: Traders Close Down Shops In C’River

4 weeks ago

Traders under the aegis of Calabar Traders Union have persistently closed down their shops and markets stalls for two days running in protest over incessant kidnap of their members even as the Cross River State Government has threatened the arrest and prosecution of those who attempt to coerce traders to shut down their shops.
Our correspondent gathered that the latest kidnap of Chief Jude Odinka, who has been in the kidnappers’ dens for the past two months, may have constrained the traders to take the action. They lamented that over 18 of their members have been kidnapped in the last 10 months.
In a chat with Journalists, the Vice President, Electrical Dealers & Allied Product, Akparawa David Esien, said traders have become easy targets.
His words, “we are closing our shops, shades and markets including timber markets, spare parts market/shops, electrical stores amongst others for two days to protest the incessant kidnap of our members.
“We laud the government’s efforts at demolishing houses of kidnappers but the state government must rise up and take the bull by its horn.
We can no longer keep quiet because our members are suffering, some of these traders use loans while some get goods from importers on credit and pay back after selling them.
“But due to the ransom they pay to these criminals, they have become perpetual debtors because it seems they now work for the kidnappers.
Some have paid as high as N7million. We are appealing to Gov Ayade and the police to come to our aid.”
The Chairman, Building Materials Traders Association, Calabar, Festus Mbanu, on his part, said “This is our way of letting the authorities know that most of us no longer go to our shops or business places, because you don’t know if you are the next target. They kidnap us on a daily basis now.
“No one is spared, both male and female. Once you are perceived to be able to pay, you are picked up and you are forced to pay the ransom  for your release. A lot of shops and businesses have packed up already because of this ugly trend,” he lamented.
Also speaking, the Chairman, Spare Parts Dealers Association, Obi Ajuluchukwu, said “some of my members have been kidnapped more than once; even a pregnant woman and many others are still in their dens.

“Over 25 of my members have relocated to Akwa Ibom state. Calabar is no longer safe as it used to be. The two day shutdown is a warning strike. Government should declare a state of emergency on security,” he enthused.
It would be recalled that government had earlier warned against the strike, saying that it would arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons under any guise seen obstructing any trader from opening his/her shop.
A press release signed by the Permanent Secretary, Governor’s Office, Dr Alfred Mboto, read in part: “the attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to a plan by some members of Igbo traders  union in the Calabar metropolis to force their members to close their shops for two days with effect from Monday, June 22, 2020.

“Government is also aware of the threat of a N50,000 surcharge by the union on any Igbo trader who opens his or her shop for business within the two days. Their plan is unacceptable to government and government will do everything within her power and the law to arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons under any guise seen obstructing any Igbo trader from opening his/her shop for business in the state on Monday, June 22, 2020 and Tuesday, June 23, 2020.”
Mboto charged traders to disregard the call for strike and advised the striking traders “to encourage the state government on the on-going war against kidnappers, cultists, drug trades, arm robbers and other illegal operations in the state.”
But, the situation on ground indicated the traders did not heed the advice, our correspondent reports.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
COVID-19: ‘C’River Is Ready For School Resumption’ – Official

Published

2 days ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

The Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on Education, Mr. Castro Ezama,  says Cross River is equal to the task as it concerns the Federal Government’s guidelines on school resumption.
Mr. Ezama who expressed the readiness of the state to implement the guidelines while chatting with newsmen said his contention was based on the Federal Government’s recently released new guidelines for resumption of schools in the country.
The guidelines, according to him,  include that schools must implement safe distancing measures that minimise and isolate risks and ensure fumigation and disinfection of schools, before resumption.
The special adviser said that the Cross River State Government meant well for the children of the state in both public and private schools.
“If the federal government has come up with such guidelines, you can trust that Cross River that is usually ahead on such matters will be equal to the task.
“We are in top gear but will just follow the directive of the federal government.

“However, next week, there will be a formal statement from the state Ministry of Education on what it is doing concerning the resumption,”
he noted.
It would be recalled that Cross River State had on June 16 deferred its earlier planned resumption of academic activities by West African Peoples Institute, Calabar; Government Secondary School, Ikom; and Government Secondary School, Igoli, Ogoja.
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Court Convicts Director, Traditional Ruler Over Landed Property In Cross River

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A Magistrate Court in the Akwa Ikot Effanga Magisterial District has convicted a Director of Administration, Ministry of Finance and a traditional titleholder in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State over landed proverty.
Delivering judgment in Calabar, Victoria S. S. Ebaye (Mrs.) deputy chief registrar said that the two accused persons, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem, a traditional titleholder and Barrister Ben Tawo Olom Esq who is a director in the State Civil Service were convicted for the four-count charges brought in a charge no MAE/18c/19c.2017 between the Commissioner of Police and the duo.
“The two defendants herein, Chief Felix Effiong Okon Andem and Ben Tawo Olom Esq. are hereby sentenced to a cumulative fine of N20, 000 each which shall be paid forthwith and failing which they shall be remanded in prison custody pending the payment of the judgment fine”
The two accused persons were found guilty of four court charges which included conspiracy, forcible entry, malicious damage and unlawful removal of beacon stones.
Victoria Ebaye said that from the emergence of facts before the court, the two defendants in the case trespassed into a parcel of land under the lawful and peaceful possession of the complainant as shown in the several exhibits tendered by the prosecution to substantiate their claim of right over the parcel of land in question.
The Judge further said that the prosecution called three witnesses and tendered about 20 exhibits. The complainant, Chief Joseph Okon Edem testified as PW1, HRH Etinyin Okon Asuquo testified as PW2 while Inspector Israel Akpan the investigating police officer testified as PW3.
Shortly after delivery of the judgment, the Director of Administration, Ben Tawo Olom, Esq. who was being conveyed in a vehicle was said to have threatened to deal with some newsmen for covering the delivery of the judgment, saying, “you are here to report the judgment, I will deal with you.”
From Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Bayelsa Communities To SPDC: Halt Dealings With Mein Cluster Board Chairman …Alleges Misappropriation Against Him.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The leadership of Bilabiri 1 and 2 communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, to withhold its dealings with chairman of the Mein Cluster Development Board over alleged misappropriation of funds by his leadership.

The communities leaders in a petition to SPDC and the Bayelsa State governmment, regretted that the autocratic leadership style of the chairman of the cluster board, Mr David Otiti was becoming unbearable, adding that the chairman has abused his office by suspending the rules and terms of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMoU, agreements and protocols.

The petition which was signed by the Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 2, Mr. Ogbare Fun, Community Trust Secretary of Bilabiri 1 Community, Mr Akemey Benson, and the Community Trust Chairman of Bilabiri 2 Community, Mr. Endurance Deboh, stated that if the policy objective of the GMoU is to be achieved, the chairman of the Mein Cluster board has to be called to order.

Other allegations against the cluster board leadership made available to The Tide include, unilateral awards of contract to himself and his

cronies without due consultation with CDB since his assumption of office.

Others are, failure to constitute committees and sub-committees of the CDB, failure to call for board meeting since assuming office, lack of respect for traditional rulers, CDC Chairman, and other stakeholders, and keeping the communities in the dark with regards to the implementation of the GMoU.

“We hereby use this medium on behalf of our humble selves and the good people of Bilabiri 1 and 2 Communities that we represent in the cluster development board to intimate the management of SPDC of our grievances occasioned by the activities of the Mein Cluster Board Chairman, Mr. David Otiti”, they said.

“There have been a myraid of issues since the current CDB was inaugurated on the 9th,October, 2018, owing to the leadership style of the chairman”, the communities added.

“We can no longer tolerate his dictatorial leadership, this protest is coming to you by the reason that the SPDC management appreciate the core value of the GMoU system, thereby adopting same in your operational areas for maximum enhancement of community/company relations.” They noted

