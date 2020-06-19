Connect with us

Rivers State Government Warns Against Distruption Of Community Projects …Seeks Increased Stakeholder Communication

The Rivers State Government has warned against the disruption of projects in any community, saying it would do everything to protect the interest and image of the State, as well as that of investors in accordance with the law.

The State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Barr. Oliselloka Tasie-Amadi handed down the warning during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday, shortly after a meeting with stakeholders and security operatives following issues arising from the Enwhe Field Development Project in Abua/Odual Local Government Area by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Present at the meeting were representatives of the affected communities, including the Paramount Ruler, officials of the Abua/Odual LGA, SPDC officials, the Abua/Odual Cluster Development Board (CDB), heads of the Army, DSS and the Police in the area, all of whom made useful contributions and presentations to the Commissioner.

Tasie-Amadi explained that conflict in one community was likely to affect another community and capable of de-marketing the State and scaring investors if not properly handled and nipped in the board by those directly involved; noting that there were many ways of resolving conflicts.

While assuring that government will find a way to resolve the issues, the Commissioner frown on a situation where communities transfer their internal problems to companies and or projects in their domains, saying people will not be allowed to act or behave in ways they feel and reminded that there is an extant law against extortion in the State.

 

He said, “We got to know that they have been having some friction, some issues and most annoying I just found out that at some point they had to shut the site. And I always say that there are many ways to resolve these conflicts and if you look deep down you will find out that most of the conflicts are within the communities themselves, not even with the company.

“So they transfer their aggression to the company and these people fail to realize that it is also against the law. There is a law against extortion in Rivers State, number five of 2010. Section three makes it a crime to stop a business in demand of any levy or any form of gratification. There are legal methods, channels through which you can do these things The Ministry is there as well.

“So we have tried to speak to the people. We have heard all of them and even though when they speak, there is a lot underground. Principally maybe fueled by personal interest. We will find a way to resolve it, streamline all the issues, have everything working and see that we did not continue to give a negative image of Rivers State.

“I always tell people that what one small family does or what one small community does in Rivers State affects all of us. We bear the same. When they walk out there they tell you Rivers people are like this; meanwhile it is just a small group of people who are behaving in a manner that is not in consonance with our character. Then everybody goes home and says this is how we are and then we lose investment.

“It is my duty as Commissioner, a representative of the people and the Government to see that the interest of the people are protected, to see that the interest of the State and the nation are protected. To see that communities are developed and protected as well as to protect the interest of investors. As much as I protect the interest of the

communities that bare affected, I must protect the interest of the other communities that are not affected today but will be affected by that adverse behaviour because if you behave negatively in your area, other areas might be affected and the State as a whole,” the Commissioner stated.

He further said people need to know that they cannot do what they like because they want to do it, saying, “It is not just them. It is all of us. We must pursue all the approved and legal channels for dialogue.

“Government frowns very much at obstruction of businesses or any form of shutdown. It is not in our character. And I also tell people, that they should try to respect the authorities. A lot of the youths indicted in today’s meeting you find that they don’t listen to their Paramount Rulers because all their activities, when you have a shutdown the youths go and do that,” Barr. Tasie-Amadi said.

The Chieftaincy and Community Affairs Commissioner also called on the Paramount Ruler of the area to communicate more with their people because according to him, “I see a lot of gap, a wide gap in communication. They are not speaking to each other, they are not telling one another the truth and unfortunately our people at the grassroots assume a lot.

“They assume all sorts of things that are don’t exist. The worse part of it all is the mentality of entitlement. Sometimes people feel entitled to what they are not entitled to without understanding why. And then we have a big problem. So all that we try to address. So we charged then to go home and we will meet again shortly and we will frequently. We will have the next meeting maybe in two weeks to try to straighten and reason out so that we cannot a harmonious coexistence,” Tasie-Amadi explained.

 

 

Dennis Naku

Related Topics:
Rivers State Governor, Wike Rescues Former NDDC’s MD …Calls On Inspector General Of Police To Investigate Her Attempted Abduction

July 16, 2020

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on a rescue mission of a Rivers daughter, the Immediate Past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Dr. Joi Nunieh from an attempted abduction.
He has therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the circumstances that led to over 50 armed policemen storming the Port Harcourt residence of Dr. Nunieh at 4am on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Governor Wike was on ground to frustrate the attempted abduction , berated those self styled armed policemen who claimed to be members  of the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.
The governor said under a civilised society,  the proper thing to do is to invite her  to answer to any allegation.
But to storm her residence at such an unholy hour , the governor said, suggests some sinister motive that should not be tolerated.
“What has happened today is a disgrace. Who knows what would have happened to her if

they had gained access to her main room. I went there personally to see things for myself and rescued her.
“She is supposed to testify before the  House of Representatives Committee and here we are having armed men wanting to abduct her.
“We came out to protect our daughter and we will do so to every Rivers citizen. That is the oath of office I swore to.  It doesn’t matter the political affiliation. We will not allow anybody to destroy Rivers state.
“It is so unfortunate and I cry for this country concerning the ways things are going. They didn’t have a warrant of arrest, but would storm somebody’s house, in fact, the State Commissioner of Police is not aware.
” So,  tell me how something will happen in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware. They said it’s the Inspector General Monitoring Unit.  So, we have such a Unit taking over the responsibility of crime fighting in a state and the Commissioner of Police is not aware.  I can also assume too that the Inspector General of Police is not aware. He should investigate it, ” he said.
The governor also called on governors of states that make up the NDDC to ensure that their citizens do not have a hand in the planned abduction of the former Managing Director of NDDC.
“If there is any allegation of crime against  her,  I will not back her, but you can’t kill her for no established crime. I don’t know who’s responsible, but whoever is behind it should not take Rivers state for granted because we will fight back.
“From what has happened now, I want to say that Rivers State is fully out. Anybody who is responsible for this attempted abduction of our daughter, should know that enough is enough.
“They can’t treat her as a common criminal. I am sure that  President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of this.
“All the Niger Delta States should find out if any of their citizens have a hand in the unfortunate incident and call on such people to leave our daughter alone. She is  no longer the Managing Director of NDDC.
“The way things are going now, it seems

people want to destroy Rivers State and it is unacceptable.
“Using the police to carry out abduction of citizens should not be encouraged. A similar incident had happened in this state before when they wanted to use the same style to abduct a serving Judge.
Dr.  Joi Nunieh who thanked Governor Wike for coming to her rescue,  said the armed policemen came about 4am, broke into her premises but were stopped by the security door leading to her main room.
“Those who told me the Commissioner of Police was downstairs, lied because it was his deputy that actually came.  I opened the door, and they wanted to grab me,  I now pushed back the door and locked it and went upstairs.
“So,  my Governor came,  asked them for the warrant of arrest and why they did not  invite me to the police station instead of attempting to abduct  a woman like a criminal.
“The governor took me away in his car and I am taking  refuge  in Government House. I want to thank His Excellency for keeping to

his word that nothing should happen to a daughter of Rivers State.
“I was supposed to be going to Abuja today to make my submission before the Committee of the House of Representatives. I am sure the motive was to stop me,” she said.
EDO 2020: PDP Reviews Winning Strategies, Set To Return To Osadebe House

July 15, 2020

National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) for Edo governorship election meeting in Government House Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo governorship election says the party is confident of  electoral victory for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the Campaign Council, the Edo electorate are desirous to consolidate the democratic gains the various elective representatives of the party have provided for them.

This resolve was announced shortly after  the inaugural meeting of the  council that held behind closed doors in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by the chairman of the national campaign council, Governor  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Those who attended the meeting were the governors of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri,  his Oyo State counterpart,  Seyi Mankinde, other members of the national campaign  council, chairmen and secretaries of all the sub-committees of Edo 2020.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting,   Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the meeting adopted  the best strategies to retain what rightly belongs to PDP.

Governor Fintiri who is also the deputy Chairman of the campaign council said they would leave no stone unturned in working with Edo people to deepen democracy.

“The election is already on the table for PDP. We have a sellable candidate, who is Governor Godwin obaseki. Nigerians are moving forward with democracy and we have to deepen it together.

“Technically,  Edo is a PDP state because in the last election of 2019, we actually won all the elections. So,   it is not coming as a surprise that Governor Obaseki has to shift his ground from APC to join us.

“Now,  we are putting all the forces together, and there is nothing that’s left behind. So Edo is completely a PDP state and we are going in there to win the election,” he said.

Also speaking,  Chairman of the Publicity Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the Edo people are convinced that Governor Obaseki is the best candidate in the governorship race.

He explained that the national campaign council has given  the state campaign council all the needed support that would  ensure total victory for PDP.

“Those of us from Edo state are very clear in our minds that our candidate,  Governor Obaseki is definitely the best candidate that can deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and also take the  flag of the party to Osadebe House.

“For the South-South,  it is a great challenge and honour to ensure that the six states in the zone belong to PDP. So, every support has been pledged by the leadership of the party; the governors,  members of BOT, the national working committee. They are committed to ensuring that the flag of PDP will continue to fly in Government House,” he said.

Since the inauguration of the  77 member National Campaign Council  by the National Working Committee of the PDP on the 7th of July, 2020 in Abuja, this is the first meeting of the council to work out strategies that will ensure victory on September 19th ,2020 in the Edo State governorship election.

NDDC PROBE: Nothing Should Happen To Our Daughter, Rivers State Government Warns

July 14, 2020

Rivers State Government says it has viewed with concern, the recent developments at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in which the name of “our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into”, warning that nothing should happen to her.

In a strong worded statement issued by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and  Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, the government said, “we hereby call on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr. Joi Nunieh does not suffer any harm  in the course of their undertakings.”

“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively  reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual  harm or perceived danger.

“The State owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and  we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.

“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement said.

