160 Nigerians Evacuated From US Arrive In Abuja

Published

20 hours ago

on

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in Abuja.
160 Nigerians, including eight infants, made the first batch of evacuees.
They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 11.05 am on Sunday.
They returned aboard an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 aircraft under the special flight arrangements by the Federal Government for nationals stranded abroad.
“ET Flight 8509 conveying 160 Nigerian evacuees from the US has safely arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said while confirming their arrival.
The plane departed the Newark International Airport, New Jersey, on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. local time (1:20 a.m. in Nigeria on Sunday).
Onyeama added that on arrival, the evacuees would be quarantined for 14 days in Abuja before leaving for their respective destinations in the country.
No plans to merge state owned higher institutuons -Bayelsa Government

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The Permanent Secretary of the Bayelsa state Ministry of Education, Comrade Walton Liverpool says those clamouring for the merger of existing state owned tertiary institutions are enemies of the state.
The Permanent Secretary made the assertion while speaking to Journalists at the Weekend in Yenagoa on the sidelines of clamours in some quarters for the possible merger of some of the newly established universities in the state so as to enable adequate funding of higher education in the state.
In  his reaction, Liverpool noted that the establishment of two additional universities and one polytechnic by the out gone restoration government of Seriake Dickson was in a right direction.
Describing Bayelsa as one of the academically disadvantaged states in the country, Liverpool, who is the immediate past Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said the establishment of more tertiary institutions only underscored the premium attached to education by the state government.
He expressed optimism that the present government led by Senator Douye Diri, which he described as a continuation and consolidation  of the restoration government, would not truncate the educational efforts made by the previous administration which the present governor was part of as Principal Executive Secretary .H
“Those calling for the merging of our universities are enemies of progress. The Medical University, Yenagoa, for instance, is a university of its own, having dealings with medical students only”, he said.
“The University of Africa, Toru-orua, is an institution of its own with so many faculties and departments. The two are not the same institutions to be merged. If anybody is calling for the schools to be merged, that person is an enemy of Bayelsa state.I don’t think the present administration is having that kind of idea. This present administration is a continuation of the former restoration government. So, it can’t do that kind of a thing. I don’t think anybody is muting that kind of idea in the present prosperity government”,he added.
The Permanent Secretary, who was the pioneer executive secretary of SUBEB, said if given the opportunity to serve in the new administration, he would build on his achievements at SUBEB.” SUBEB under my leadership recorded many unprecedented and nonpareil achievements , not withstanding many  awards from groups and National organ, hence if any group is  clamouring for my inclusion in the present administration of Governor Douye Diri, it is a welcome development.”
He described his relationship as a permanent Secretary in Ministry of Education with Governor Douye Diri as very cordial as this could be sustained when given a higher capacity.
Liverpool highlighted some of his achievements as SUBEB’s executive scribe to include: construction of 450 headmasters’ quarters across the state, renovation of over 450 primary schools and construction of 50 new ones. He also applauded the giant strides recorded in the educational sector by former governor Seriake Dickson, which he was part of as the Executive Secretary of SUPEB before his elevation to the Federal House of Representatives and Senate where he distinguished himself as a worthy representative of his state.
He maintained that as permanent secretary, he restored electricity and flow of water at the ministry of education which were non-functional before he was drafted to the ministry three months ago.
By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Governor Wike distributes second phase of Palliatives to Ikwerre LGA

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on Saturday distributed the second phase of foodstuffs for the less privileged people in Ikwerre Local Government Area to cater for them during the sit-at-home period to check the spread of coronavirus.
Governor Wike who was represented by the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee,  Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that the foodstuffs are additional support,  after the first phase.
He reiterated that the foodstuffs are meant for all less privileged people in the area, saying that it has nothing to do with party membership.
The Governor appealed to all the ward leaders to spread the message on the measures to check the spread of coronavirus.
Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area,  Mr Samuel Nwanosike thanked Governor Wike for ensuring that Ikwerre LGA benefits from the second phase.
Member Representing Ikwerre State Constituency,  Anslem Oguguo said that Governor Wike is now an excellent father figure for all Rivers people.
Venerable Napoleon Onugbu(Ward 1) , Rev. Augustine Ikechi Orlukwu (Ward 2),  Mrs. Joy W. Walker (Ward 2),
Pastor Amadi Michael (Ward 3) and  Barr. Joe Ezekiel (Ward 4) assured Governor Wike that the foodstuffs will get to the less privileged.
Anthony Archiving (Ward 8) , Maduagwu Bridget (Ward 6), Barr. Stanley Oji (Ward 13), Rev. Bobson Wokanma (Ward 7), Pastor Sampson Owhorji (Ward 10) and Apostle Omunakwe Victor (Ward 11) thanked the Rivers State Governor,  saying that all constituents are happy with him for his benevolence.
Abua/Odual People Praise Governor Wike For The Donation Of Foodstuffs

Published

2 days ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

The People of Abua/Odual Local Government Area have praised Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for delivering foodstuffs to them to alleviate their suffering during the first against coronavirus.

They spoke on Friday when the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee distributed foodstuffs to the wards of the area.

Former Women Affairs Commissioner,  Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Governor for his kindness at this time of need.

King Temple MacDonald Kamala, the O’lema Odual of Odual Kingdom said that the people of the area appreciate the Governor for his commitment to their Welfare.

Mrs. Ituni G. Waribia (Ward 1),  Mrs. Kubi Sunday (Ward 2),.Chief. Fubara Edum (Ward 3) and Aku Odema  (Ward 4) assured Governor Wike that they will take the foodstuffs to the less privileged in all the communities.

Rev. Ipughua G. Suoti (Ward 4), Saturday Ikochi (Ward 6) and Chief Kenoye Inoma (Ward 7) said the foodstuffs will help people in the rural areas survive the sit-at-home period.

Member representing Abua/Odual State Constituency,  Solomon Sokolo said the people of the area will always support Governor Wike.

Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee,  Ambassador Desmond Akawor said that the foodstuffs are meant for the less privileged in the area.

He charged the ward committees to ensure that the foodstuffs is not shared on the basis of political affiliation.

He charged them  to protect themselves against coronavirus by practicing regular hand washing and hygiene.

Presenting the foodstuffs to the people , Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly   Mr Ehie Edison appealed to the people to always support the government of Governor Wike.

