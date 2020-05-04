News
COVID-19: NSIRIM ADVISE YOUTHS AGAINST VIOLENCE OVER LOCKDOWN
Enlightenment on COVID-19, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has advised youths against any form of violence as a result of the measures put in place by the State Government, including lockdown of some areas aimed at preventing the spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the State.
Nsirim also charged the youths to be proactive and support the State Government in the fight against Coronavirus spread in the State
Nsirim, who made the call during a one-day sensitization of the Youth in the State under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), charged them to grow beyond being tools of destruction, by contributing their quota to the development of the State.
This, he said, include not only adhering to, but also spearheading the Coronavirus prevention measures put in place by the relevant authorities, in line with the proactive measures taken by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Nsirim, who is also the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said, “We have invited you this afternoon because we understand clearly that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Currently you’re aware that there is a pandemic that’s ravaging the world, and that pandemic is also in Rivers State.
“The youths are a greater percentage of the population. So, whatever affects the youth, will affect the whole State. That’s why we’ve called you this afternoon to sensitize you on the matter of the moment: tell you the things that you need to do, things that you don’t need to do, how to protect yourselves, your Community, and your immediate environment.
“From what we are seeing around the country, the violence that are being perpetrated across the country because of the lockdown is being perpetrated by the youths. But we have said that the youths of Rivers State are different, that we cannot record such violence in Rivers State.
“So, we’re here this afternoon reminding youths that Rivers State is different, and that as representatives of your various youth bodies, when you go back home today, you will give them information about the virus, you’ll also give them information on how to be good citizens. This period is the time for responsibility, everyone has to make a sacrifice, has to be responsible, one way or the other, so that together we will chase the Coronavirus out of Rivers State”.
In his remark, the State Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Barr. Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi, took them through the dangers of the pandemic, the dangers of the virus, how it is spread, and how the spread can be checked.
Tasie-Amadi, who is also a member of the Inter-ministerial Committee, said “basically, the first thing we need to know and practice is fascial hygiene. We all have heard that we’re requested to wash our hands regularly, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. The other thing we need to do all the time is to avoid touching our face.
“Why do we say don’t touch your face, your eyes, nose, and mouth? It’s because that’s the quickest way to get the infection. We say this because the hand touches many surfaces from which you can pick up the virus. It is for this reason you’re required to wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, or use sanitizers to kill the virus”, he said.
He explained that the other key measure of prevention is to wear face mask, which prevents droplets from an infected person from dropping on surfaces which another person can touch and get infected by using the infected hand to touch their face.
Addressing the youths on plans by the State Government to develop their lot, another member of the Committee and Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia Obi, assured them that the Government has put in place models on how to turn the youth development system into a process.
“Our concentration in youth development is unalloyed, and can never be compromised. You know I is in the public domain that the youth within the Niger Delta are volatile and restive. You know that the public perception about the youth in the Niger Delta is appalling, not pallatable at all. But we’re here to ensure that we change that ugly narrative”, he said.
Responding on behalf of the youth, the State Chairman of NYCN, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, commended the State Governor over the proactive measures put in place to check the Coronavirus prevention, and the Inter-ministerial Committee for their efforts so far.
Amb. Ihunwo assured the support of all the youth leaders in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while appealing to the government to tighten its border closure mechanisms to ensure that unauthorized persons do not have easy access into the State, specifically through Etche and Omuma LGAs.
- DENNIS NAKU
Governor Wike distrubutes foodstuffs to the 13 wards of Ahoada East
Governor Wike Directs Monarchs To Enforce Closure Of Hotels, Markets And Beer Parlours
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged Government Recognised Traditional Rulers to set up Task Force in the respective communities to enforce the closure of markets, hotels and beer parlours across the State.
Addressing Government Recognised Traditional Rulers at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike said the shutdown is necessary to slowdown the spread of coronavirus.
He said: “Set up your own Task Force in your respective domains and implement the closure of markets, hotels and beer parlours.
“This Task Force is strictly for COVID-19. The State Government will support all Traditional Rulers to carry out these responsibilities”.
Governor Wike appealed to the Traditional Rulers to work with his administration to check the transmission of coronavirus.
The Governor also called on Council Chairmen to ensure that they support the Traditional Rulers to deliver on the directive.
The Rivers State Governor regretted that the Federal Government has started playing double standards with the issue of relocation of Almajiris.
He said: “When they started relocating the Almajiris in the north, the Federal Government said nothing. Immediately they heard that we have relocated some almajiris, they came up with the declaration that it is against the inter-state movement. Why this double standard?”
Governor Wike noted that his administration has continued to work on the state’s borders to ensure that they remain closed. He charged Local Government Chairmen to take more stringent measures to stop the influx of persons.
The Governor warned that from Thursday any shop that opens in Obio/Akpor or Port Harcourt Local Government Area, the building would be demolished.
On the closure of markets, Governor Wike said that the State Food Purchasing Committee headed by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government will purchase all the foodstuffs and distribute them to the people.
“We will buy off all the foods in the markets and distribute to our people. All you need is to liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government and we will buy and distribute. No Market should be open anywhere in the state,” he said.
Commenting on the compulsory use of face masks, Governor Wike said that he will use politicians and Traditional Rulers as examples.
“I want to use politicians and Traditional Rulers as examples if they fail to wear face masks in their cars. If you are not wearing face masks in your cars, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.
Governor Wike advised Rivers people not to wait for the support of Federal Government, but concentrate on the strategies to reduce the spread of the virus.
He said that anywhere a market continues to operate in the state, the Traditional Ruler will lose his recognition.
“Go home and tell your people, anywhere I see a market operating, the Traditional Ruler will lose his recognition.
“We must check people entering our State and don’t wait for the support of the Federal Government. Lets work to reduce the number.
“As the hotels remain closed, those coming in will have nowhere to stay. When we are safe, we can enjoy what we can. I am not doing this because I hate anyone, but it is for the protection of our people.
No human being will see death and embrace it. We cannot kill ourselves. The only solution is ensure Social Distancing and proper hygiene”.
Responding, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja thanked the Rivers State Governor for involving the Traditional Rulers in the fight against coronavirus.
He assured the Rivers State Governor that the Traditional Rulers will live up to his expectations by carrying out the State Government’s directive.
King Jaja thanked Governor Wike for his Palliatives to all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.
COVID-19: LG Boss Slams UPTH CMD Over Comments Against RSG
The chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Ambassador Ifeanyi Victor Odili has cautioned the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Henry Ugboma against making unguarded statements against Governor Nyesom WIke and the State Covid-19 Committee.
Amb. Odili stated this while reacting to allegations made by the UPTH CMD when the latter appeared on a live Radio current affairs programme in Port Harcourt monitored by the Tide last weekend.
The local government chairman in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Austin Obi and made available to newsmen accused Prof. Ugboma of politicizing the fight against Covid-19 in the State to suit his benefactors.
The Tide who monitored Prof. Ugboma’s interview reports that the UPTH CMD had claimed that some medical items donated to the hospital by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the Rivers State government were tempered with before they got to his facility.
The statement however described as unfortunate and lousy such an allegation by prof. Ugboma that the State government diverted items donated to the UPTH, adding that the CMD arrogated to himself the power of God as the owner of life when he said if he was part of those treating Covid-19 patients, the two people who have died would have been alive.
Amb. Odili wondered if that is how other CMD’s blame their State Governments for any deaths resulting from Covid-19, noting that it is a fact that the federal government has refused to support the Rivers State Government in containing the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ONELGA council chairman further said it is shameful and politics taken too far that Prof. Ugboma would deliberately discredit the laudable efforts of Governor Wike in the fight against Covid-19 when he and the federal government have done nothing in this regard.
The LG boss therefore challenged Prof. Ugboma to come out with his scorecard in the fight against Covid-19 since the outbreak of the deadly virus as one heading the tertiary facility (UPTH).
Dennis Naku
