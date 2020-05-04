COVID-19: NSIRIM ADVISE YOUTHS AGAINST VIOLENCE OVER LOCKDOWN

Enlightenment on COVID-19, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has advised youths against any form of violence as a result of the measures put in place by the State Government, including lockdown of some areas aimed at preventing the spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Nsirim also charged the youths to be proactive and support the State Government in the fight against Coronavirus spread in the State

Nsirim, who made the call during a one-day sensitization of the Youth in the State under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), charged them to grow beyond being tools of destruction, by contributing their quota to the development of the State.

This, he said, include not only adhering to, but also spearheading the Coronavirus prevention measures put in place by the relevant authorities, in line with the proactive measures taken by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Nsirim, who is also the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, said, “We have invited you this afternoon because we understand clearly that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow. Currently you’re aware that there is a pandemic that’s ravaging the world, and that pandemic is also in Rivers State.

“The youths are a greater percentage of the population. So, whatever affects the youth, will affect the whole State. That’s why we’ve called you this afternoon to sensitize you on the matter of the moment: tell you the things that you need to do, things that you don’t need to do, how to protect yourselves, your Community, and your immediate environment.

“From what we are seeing around the country, the violence that are being perpetrated across the country because of the lockdown is being perpetrated by the youths. But we have said that the youths of Rivers State are different, that we cannot record such violence in Rivers State.

“So, we’re here this afternoon reminding youths that Rivers State is different, and that as representatives of your various youth bodies, when you go back home today, you will give them information about the virus, you’ll also give them information on how to be good citizens. This period is the time for responsibility, everyone has to make a sacrifice, has to be responsible, one way or the other, so that together we will chase the Coronavirus out of Rivers State”.

In his remark, the State Commissioner of Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Barr. Olisaelloka Tasie-Amadi, took them through the dangers of the pandemic, the dangers of the virus, how it is spread, and how the spread can be checked.

Tasie-Amadi, who is also a member of the Inter-ministerial Committee, said “basically, the first thing we need to know and practice is fascial hygiene. We all have heard that we’re requested to wash our hands regularly, or use an alcohol-based sanitizer. The other thing we need to do all the time is to avoid touching our face.

“Why do we say don’t touch your face, your eyes, nose, and mouth? It’s because that’s the quickest way to get the infection. We say this because the hand touches many surfaces from which you can pick up the virus. It is for this reason you’re required to wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, or use sanitizers to kill the virus”, he said.

He explained that the other key measure of prevention is to wear face mask, which prevents droplets from an infected person from dropping on surfaces which another person can touch and get infected by using the infected hand to touch their face.

Addressing the youths on plans by the State Government to develop their lot, another member of the Committee and Commissioner for Youths, Prince Ohia Obi, assured them that the Government has put in place models on how to turn the youth development system into a process.

“Our concentration in youth development is unalloyed, and can never be compromised. You know I is in the public domain that the youth within the Niger Delta are volatile and restive. You know that the public perception about the youth in the Niger Delta is appalling, not pallatable at all. But we’re here to ensure that we change that ugly narrative”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the youth, the State Chairman of NYCN, Amb. Chijioke Ihunwo, commended the State Governor over the proactive measures put in place to check the Coronavirus prevention, and the Inter-ministerial Committee for their efforts so far.

Amb. Ihunwo assured the support of all the youth leaders in the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while appealing to the government to tighten its border closure mechanisms to ensure that unauthorized persons do not have easy access into the State, specifically through Etche and Omuma LGAs.