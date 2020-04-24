Niger Delta
COVID-19: Banigo Commends US Group For Recognising Wike
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has expressed gratitude to the Port Harcourt Committee of the United States of America Association of Kansas City for commending Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo’s foresight and timely actions of providing essential support to the Rivers people in this turbulent period of COVID-19.
In a statement from the Government House in Port Harcourt yesterday, Dr Banigo said she was humbled by the international recognition given to the Governor’s efforts to protect the interest of the Rivers people at all times, noting that his commitment to better the lot of the Rivers people is not negotiable.
The Kansas Chairman and Director, Professional and Technical Services, Abio Sokari had earlier informed the Deputy Governor that his organisation which was established in 1993 would continue to work and support the socio-economic endeavours of the state government through international and bilateral exchange programmes of education, technology, professional and technical services, trade and investments, municipal government and leadership development, culture and tourism, women development and youth ambassadors forum.
He expressed delight with the recent appointment of Dr Banigo as Chairman of Ease of Doing Business Council by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, noting that the Kansas City-Port Harcourt Sister Cities Directors of the various Exchange Programmes would collaborate with the Ease of Doing Business Council to achieve results.
Niger Delta
NOSDRA Yet To Discover Cause Of Dead Fishes On N’Delta Coastline
The National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), says it is yet to establish any link between oil leaks and death fishes that float and litter the Atlantic coastline across the Niger Delta region.
The agency said it was coordinating a multi-agency investigation, aimed at unraveling the cause of the reported massive death of fishes within the nation’s territorial waters and was looking beyond the oil industry.
Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa, told newsmen in a telephone chat on Wednesday in Yenagoa, that investigation was already ongoing in spite the COVID-19 lockdown.
According to Musa, officials of NOSDRA deployed from Warri, Yenagoa and Port Harcourt have conducted site visits to the Atlantic coastline in Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers to collect water and fish samples for tests.
”NOSDRA carried out a reconnaissance of the area in Delta where we first got the report through a member of a non- governmental organisation.
“There is no incident of oil spill within the area of reported dead fishes, notwithstanding that a few dead fishes were seen along the shoreline.
“The event of recent days where the death of fishes in large numbers make it expedient to look beyond oil spillage as the likely cause of death of fishes in such large numbers,” he said.
Musa said that the agency collected samples of water, sediments and some of the dead fishes for laboratory testing, and in doing so, brought on board other relevant government agencies that have mandate on the territorial waters, in particularly the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) and the Federal Institute of Fisheries Research.
“Also, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) for all hands on deck assessment of the possible cause or causes of death of the fishes in such large numbers,” Musa said.
The NOSDRA chief executive said that the results of ongoing laboratory analysis would be compared with results from the participating agencies to profer an effective solution and ensures a more stringent regulation in future.
Niger Delta
Covid-19: NCDC Scores A’Ibom High On Contact-Tracing
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has scored Akwa Ibom State Government 99 per cent on contact-tracing and other critical elements in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.
In a release entitled; ‘Epi Summary of Covid-19 Outbreak in Akwa Ibom State’, dated April 21, 2020, the Covoid-19 regulatory body singled out Akwa Ibom State for the bold and the courageous work the state government under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel has done in a critical element of stemming the rate of the infection of the virus-contact-tracing.
The agency scored the state government 99 per cent in this critical area: Percentage of contacts traced. It also scored the state 2.7 per cent on the “Proportions of Contacts that have developed (suggestive) symptoms which is a great success ratio.
“This is great news and a huge testament to the proactive stance of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel who has been front and centre in the fight to contain this deadly pandemic,” the state Chairman of the Covid-19 Management Committee and the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem had said exultantly.
“You will recall that at the outbreak of this pandemic, Governor Emmanuel had in his previous state broadcast to the people harped on contact tracing as a major means of stemming the rate of infection. We are happy that his effort and leadership has borne great results. Look at the level of preparedness the state sovernment made the world-class Isolation Centres at the Ibom Specialist Hospital, the one at Ikot Ekpene, and the one currently under construction at Ituk Mbang, this shows a leader who was prepared and ready for a time like this”.
Earlier this week, the Governor had directed that aggressive testing be carried out throughout the state, and we are seeing the result of that aggressive approach by the low number of people infected in the state,” the Chairman had stated.
Meanwhile, a recently discharged patient who once tested positive for the virus, but was later discharged after being tested twice by the NCDC, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for establishing a very conducive and comfortable isolation centre at the Ibom Specialist Hospital which she described as “a home away from home”.
In an interview conducted by the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the recovered patient who craved anonymity thanked the state governor for all he has done to ensure that the spread of the virus is minimised.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: 73 Prison Inmates Regain Freedom In Delta
The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Wednesday released 73 inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Correctional Centres in Delta.
Umukoro, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the exercise, stated that the gesture was part of an interim measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
He disclosed that the categories of inmates qualified for pardon included inmates who are 60 years and above.
The chief judge also stated that inmates with health issues likely to terminate in death and inmates with minor offenses were considered for the pardon.
According to him, inmates who have less than three years term left to serve having served a substantial term were also considered.
The Tide reports that a breakdown of the beneficiaries showed that 45 male inmates and one female inmate were released at the Correctional Centre in Agbor, while 27 male inmates where set free at the Correctional Centre in Ogwashi – Uku.
The Controller of Corrections, Delta State Command, Mr Friday Esezobor, who spoke on behalf of the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour.
He advised them not to return to crime and criminality, but rather channel their time and energy into a productive ventures.
Esezobor expressed the NCS’s appreciation to the state government for the kind gesture.
