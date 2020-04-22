Opinion
Women And Overweight Syndrome
Studies have enlightened us that from age 40, women have greater tendency to become overweight at the slightest chance. The explanation given was that, at this age, the digestive system slows down and the body is no less likely to engage in any physical activity that would encourage speedy burning of fat.
For this reason, medical experts and nutritionists who understand the health implication of getting unusually fat have had to caution against lifestyle that may facilitate it. Coincidentally, over time, most women and ladies had thought that one way to gain the public’s approval of their appearance is by looking robust and weighty.
As a result, many of them had undertaken some feeding regime that could facilitate an eventual robust posture. This dieting programme which, of course, emphasises foods high in carbohydrate and starch, junk foods, soft drinks and candy coupled with a life style devoid of physical exercise, constitutes a hasty invitation to overweight.
Alternatively, fatty looks are also invited through self administration of appetite boosters which leaves its users hungry and drowsy. When people eat more calories than they use, their bodies store the extra calories as fat. A couple of pounds of extra body fat are not a health risk for most people. But when people keep up a pattern of eating more calories than they burn, more and more fat builds up in their bodies.
Eventually, the body gets to a point where the amount of body fat can harm a person’s health. Doctors use the terms “overweight” or “obese” to tell if someone has a greater chance of developing weight-related health problems.
Howbeit, research has shown that this attitude does not only have the danger of hampering the agility of the brain, but may increase the risk for many health problems, including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. Others include certain types of cancer, sleep apnea, osteoarthritis, fatty liver disease, kidney disease, pregnancy problems, such as high blood sugar during pregnancy, high blood pressure, and increased risk for cesarean delivery (C-section)
Although, no sane woman would want to be overweight, popular opinion has it that women are propelled by the desire to boost their physique a little but because they are not properly guarded, they overdo it and the unexpected becomes the case. It is for this reason that the need to have our mentality and attitude towards our natural look, overhauled, has become eminent.
People need be told that there is a reason for the way they are made and so attempts to have natural physique altered by way of boosting it out of proportion, must be discouraged in its entirety as they have caused more harm than good. Many who dared it have not only turned overweight, they have incurred some health problems upon themselves all in a bid to look good and attractive.
Like a writer once wrote, “apart from the obvious physical discomfort and ailment that come with overweight, there can also be a deep-seated psychological trauma which is usually characterised by a pervading sense of low self-esteem, insecurity or inferiority complex, that many overweight people have to contend with”.
Being too fat therefore, especially in very mature people increases the vulnerability of the person to several diseases which could have been prevented by not to have introduced any biological or chemical catalyst to interfere with the natural state of the body.
Diseases such as heart-related cases, high blood pressure, frequent muscular pains and spasm, diabetes, bone ache etc are cases associated with overweight. Nevertheless, some cases of overweight had been linked to genetical inheritance while some have their own ordeal due to the agitation of some hormones as a result of child birth.
All the same, the arousal of the consciousness of the danger of too much fat in the body is only what is paramount this time. Whether it is a natural course or a self-propelled factor, looking out for its signs and administering its antidotes in good time will go a long way in tackling this monster called overweight.
People between the ages of 50 and 60 should adopt and maintain healthy habits, stay off oily foods, alcohol, sugary foods and fried foods. They should grill, boil or steam their food instead of frying. Prevention, they say, is better than cure. It is advisable to maintain a good eating habit and exercise regularly.
The fact that once the mistake is established, it becomes difficult to reverse, makes it necessary to view this craze-to-be-fat syndrome, as an anomaly that needs be corrected and possibly be nipped in the bud through the use of an enlightenment campaign or any other form of public education that could be very effective at reaching especially the grassroots women.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Preventing Child Malnutrition: A Necessity
There can be no real growth without healthy populations. No sustainable development without tackling disease and malnutrition. No international security without assisting crisis-ridden countries. And no hope for the spread of freedom, democracy and human dignity unless we treat health as a basic human right”.
These were the words of a Norwegian female politician, Gro Harlem Brundtland, who served three terms as Prime Minister of Norway and as Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) from 1998 to 2003. Prior to the latter, she was appointed by United Nations as chairperson of the Brundtland Commission which presented the Brundtland Report on Sustainable Development formally known as the World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) in 1983.
Without digressing, malnutrition as a critical disorder occurs when a person’s diet doesn’t contain the right amount of nutrients. It simply means ‘poor nutrition’ and can refer to undernutrition – not getting enough nutrients or overnutrition – getting more nutrients than necessary for normal growth, development and metabolism.
However, there are four sub-forms of undernutrition: wasting (low weight for height), stunting (low height for age), underweight (children with low weight for age), and micronutrient deficiencies.
Instructively, malnutrition results from a poor diet; when the intake of nutrients or energy is too high, too low, or poorly balanced. By implications, malnutrition can occur in poor families as well as rich families that are ignorant of diets. Emaciated or obese, it is still malnutrition.
Arguably, the best way to prevent malnutrition is to eat a healthy, balanced diet. To achieve these, eating a variety of foods from the four main food groups, especially sufficient fruits and vegetables, is indispensable.
UNICEF in her interventionist nature takes leading the advocacy particularly through the procurement of Ready-To-Use-Therapeutic Food (RUTF), a special therapy formulated to treat children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.
Lately, two prominent business moguls; Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote, have joined the crusade against malnutrition. This is commendable as nutrition remains the bedrock of child survival and development.
Nonetheless, the most rewarding beyond treatment is to conscientiously activate the popular maxim by a Dutch philosopher, Desiderius Erasmus, which said, “Prevention is better than cure”. Ultimately, taking proper care of health prevents lots of health challenges and also saves money by reducing the number of illnesses and medications.
Hence, parents and custodians should ineludibly be acquainted with knowledge on the best feeding practices especially for infants and young children. This will ensure that children are properly cared for and fed to prevent malnutrition. And this is where governments, non-government and corporate organizations have crucial roles to play. To articulate policies that support poor families in managing underlying factors affecting child’s nutritional intake is without doubt a step forward.
Typically, the human body requires six essential nutrients to function properly which according to WHO’s classifications are macronutrients: water, protein, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients: vitamins and minerals. Whilst the body requires macronutrients in large amounts, micronutrients are needed in smaller measures.
Beyond nutrients, malnutrition can be caused by infections, psychosocial and environmental factors. Vitally important! Good water supply, sanitation and hygiene are vital for their direct impact on infectious diseases. Incidentally, these demands cannot be met by chance but concerted efforts and self-discipline.
Thus, organizing and supporting community awareness workshops, possibly through the Local Government Areas (LGAs) structures to expose women in both rural and urban areas on suitable feeding practices for the family, may lend a helping hand.
Likewise, self-care is crucial as it reduces the heavy costs of healthcare associated with diseases. The reason is that many diseases are preventable, and also can be managed much better if identified in time. Self-care treatment of malnutrition may involve dietary changes such as eating foods high in energy, nutrients and other non-dairy sources of protein.
And the fact remains that well-nourished children are better able to grow resiliently. Undernourished children, on the other hand, have weaker immune systems, thus susceptible to infections and illnesses. Therefore, an investment in nutrition is relatively a premium long-term socioeconomic security.
For emphasis, malnutrition slows economic growth and perpetuates poverty by deterring people from reaching their full potentials. Equally, the mortality and morbidity associated with malnutrition constitute a direct loss in human capital and productivity to any economy, as undernutrition in early childhood makes victims prone to non-communicable diseases, including diabetes and heart disease.
From records, it was estimated that malnutrition could cost a society up to US$3.5 trillion a year, with overweight and obesity alone costing US$500 billion per annum. Likewise, economists maintained that in total, the cost of malnutrition could range from 2 to 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Of course, the education gap and consequent lower outputs of workforce can shake any country affected by malnutrition.
Correspondingly, an American physician, Dr. Nathan H. Heiligman (1907–1997) in “A strong Nation is a healthy Nation: Letter from the Lehigh County Tuberculosis Society” (National Library of Medicine) in 1940 elaborately emphasized on healthiness in nation-building. In addition, the effects of poor intelligent quotient and reduced school attainment that originate in early childhood undernutrition are grievous.
Thus, malnutrition has long-term implications which can ensnare generations of people in a vicious circle of poverty. Preventing malnutrition is, therefore, critical in eradicating poverty and positioning an economy for giant strides.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
By: Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Mechanism Of Mercenary Mentality
Any activity undertaken by a human being, with monetary and material gains as primary motive or impetus, is one form which a mercenary mentality can take. Like the dangling of a promise of a reward of N36 million for any Nigerian scientist or medical researcher able to find a cure for Coronavirus, mercenaries do things for money, not conviction. Such mind-set born of a worldwide movement into deeper materialism, has some mechanism bearing some observable trends. It’s the opposite of patriotism.
In the history of education in Nigeria, during the colonial era, there was a policy of “Payment by Result”, whereby schools with impressive results received grants from government. How such examination results came about would not be an issue of concern, but what mattered was the “impressive” nature which was the determinant of award of grants. Good results, good grants!
The mechanism of mercenary mentality went to work to craft subtle means of getting impressive school results. School heads and teachers assisted pupils to pass examinations in “flying colours”. It took a long time, after much harm had been done, before obtuse policy makers could figure out that money is a good soldier. Sanctimonious people would talk of examination malpractices but would not search deeper for the causes.
In the university system there is a policy of “publish-or-perish”, whereby promotions of lecturers depend on articles published in “learned” journals, local and international. Like the history of the South Sea Bubble or the Scramble for Africa, humans long for where they can make maximum gain but with minimal investment. The job of teaching demands commitment to the learner as professional priority. Such commitment derives from personal conviction in the worth whileness of the job and the task involved.
Mechanism of the mercenary mentality went to work to place fame and personal gains in the forefront and commitment to the learner as an unimportant issue. We do not need a microscope to see the result. Who would not want to become a professor at the quickest possible time, if all it would take is to have publications and good rapport with appropriate god-fathers? From fixing of names in other peoples’ works, to several clever tactics, what do we not find in the universities in a hypocritical rat-race to excel?
“The higher you go, the cooler it becomes” is an old maxim which describes the philosophy of the mercenary mentality. To struggle from below is to take the risk of encountering hustlers and predators and so, why not jump to the top by any means, hook or crook? Once at the top, you can afford to pontificate and point out lazy and unpatriotic people.
Would you not want to retire at 70, even when you are 80, with your full salary, benefits and possibly acquire any choice government asset in your custody? To “board last flight” is to run the risk of being left out in grabbing the largesse that Nigeria offers to those in the fore-front. This is why there is hustling, horse trading, rat race, do-or-die affair, etc.
The up-coming version in the mechanism of the mercenary mentality was provided recently by an elder statesman and retired military general, Theophilus Danjuma. Listen to him: “The Nigerian Army under Burutai is working with President Buhari to grab lands from indigenous Nigerian owners and give it to Fulanis from West Africa and turn indigenous Nigerian people and land to modern-day Fulani colony”. Danjuma is not alone in raising this alarm, because, another retired general said so before.
Anyone who had read The Tide newspaper of Friday, February 21, 2020, would recall the scary headline: “Rise Up Against Herdsmen, Danjuma Tells Nigerians”. Ordinary Nigerians battling to find some food for their empty stomachs may not be interested to hear that “Miyetti Allah determines what happens in Presidency” or about the “Army working with Buhari to Grab Lands, gives some to Fulanis”. Such prospects are scary enough to contemplate.
Mercenaries are not only soldiers fighting a war they know nothing about, but solely for the sake of money and property to loot. Mercenaries are also those who participate in implementation of conspiracies because of ignorance, vengeance, envy or spite, even if they turn around later to shed crocodile tears. For example, we are being told that “the Northern Elders who in 2015 believed that General Buhari had come to redeem the North, have now turned against the President”.
In Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest, we have an illustration of how ambitious Antonio usurped the throne of his brother, Prospero, in collaboration with Alonso, King of Naples who was ill-disposed towards Prospero. Nigerian politicians often see situations better when they have left office, but power remains an ally they rarely forego.
The mechanism of mercenary mentality has an operational system which is built in the mind, with fabrics drawn from intellectual sophistry. No one has disproved the fact that humans are wolves and predators. They can blow hot and cold, depending on where their gain lies, such that the culture of service without reward as a motivator is rare to find. Humans cry wolf when their interest are threatened, but also become wolves when there are booties to share, including land grabbling. You have to be a macho-man to survive.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Who Is Dealing With Nigeria?
Recently, I heard an unbelievable argument on a radio station. Following the arrest of some five young Nigerians in connection with a daring armed robbery in the United Arab Emirate (UAE) few days ago, the radio presenter sought the opinion of listeners on why some Nigerians abroad commit crime, thereby tarnishing the image of the country.
Many people called in, giving various reasons for the embarrassing behaviour and calling on those involved to turn a new leaf. But one particular male caller said that all the allegations levelled against Nigerians abroad were not true. He said he lived abroad for many years and knows that sometimes, authorities of certain countries cook up allegations of crime against Nigerians to further tarnish the already battered image of Nigeria. He alleged that some citizens of most foreign countries are racists and would go to any length to deal with blacks, Nigerians in particular.
Indeed, it was difficult to buy into the man’s narrative. In the first place, what will these countries and their citizens gain from painting Nigerians and our nation black? What do they have against Nigeria that they would descend on the nation and its citizens in such a wicked manner? But be that as it may, one thinks it will be proper for appropriate authorities to carry out thorough investigation on the heavy allegation with a view to finding out how true it is. Let it not be that our citizens abroad are actually paying for crimes they did not commit.
But while that is being done, we must not fail to tell ourselves the truth, which is, that Nigerians do have a global reputation for crime.
Even President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to that fact in an interview with a foreign newspaper. He said it is usually difficult for foreign countries to grant asylum to Nigerians as a result of the country’s reputation for crime abroad. Expectedly, many critics have been criticizing the president since then, saying he is de-marketing Nigeria but facts available show that Buhari was merely stating the obvious.
For instance, a recent report has it that 723 Nigerians were deported from Ghana between 2018 and 2019. The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Michael Abikoye, who was quoted in the report, said they were sent home on the basis of alleged cybercrime, prostitution, over stay and illegal stay. Elucidating on the action, the Comptoller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, said some Nigerians in Ghana had become laws in themselves, blocking major streets where they drink, fight and stab one another, hence the need for a decisive measure to sanitize their country.
The story is not different in Italy, Malaysia, South African, Indonesia, United Kingdom, United States of America and many other countries from where Nigerians have spread their criminal network. A Google search of the criminal activities of Nigerians abroad will wow you with the terrible things our brothers and sisters do in foreign land. It ranges from human trafficking to bank credit and card fraud, drug trafficking and many others. Lately, many Nigerian young men were trooping to Malaysia which has been christened the “yahoo boys” headquarters. Truly, a study needs to be carried out on what they do in Malaysia such that a person that leaves Nigeria empty handed for Malaysia comes back in less than six months, a millionaire. Many Nigerians are serving jail terms in countries across the globe for various illegal acts. This definitely does not speak well of Nigeria and her citizens. And the sooner we imbibed the habit of decent, lawful behaviour both within and outside the country, the better for us as individuals and as a nation.
Of course, not all Nigerians abroad are involved in these atrocities.
There are many decent, hard working, honest, law abiding Nigerians around the globe who are daily making us proud. But the few individuals involved in criminal activities have seriously dented the image of the nation and the sooner actions are taken to salvage the situation the better for us both as individuals and as a nation.
Already we have seen how shabbily Nigerians are treated at many international airports and the attacks on Nigerians in many countries which may not be unconnected with our poor image. Some people believe it will be worse in the coming years if nothing is done to address our image problem.
It is, therefore, high time concerted efforts were made by all well meaning Nigerians both home and abroad to project a good image for the country which will counter the bad one created by the unscrupulous, criminal minded few. To achieve this, we need value re-orientation.
Presently there is so much emphasis on acquisition of material things which leads the citizens, both the leaders and the led to do anything to acquire wealth. It’s high time we began to teach our people, particularly the young ones the value of hard work, patience, good name, good image, and good legacy so that whether they find themselves within or outside the country, they will not be willing to commit any crime to “make it”.
Government at all levels should also ask themselves if through their actions and inactions they push the citizens to desperation and hopelessness. Perhaps if government invests more on infrastructures and good governance, less people will have the urge to seek for better life in foreign lands.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Trending
-
Opinion2 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured2 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Featured2 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Editorial2 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Featured2 days ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Police Nab Suspects Over Tricyclist’s Murder In Delta
-
Politics2 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
News2 days ago
COVID-19: Wike Warns Residents Against Violating Lockdown Order