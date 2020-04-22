Business
COVID-19 Pandemic May Delay NSE’s Demutualisation Plan
Strong indications emerge, yesterday that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) demutualisation exercise is being delayed by the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Demutualisation of a stock exchange is a process by which a non-profit, member/brokers-owned mutual exchange is converted into a profit-seeking shareholder corporation, open to members of the public.
Demutualising an exchange therefore transforms it from being owned by members or brokers, to one with a different governance structure where members of the public can buy shares.
The NSE’s initial demutua-lisation timetable shows that the exercise will be completed on April 24 but dealings members have expressed concern that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is affecting the process.
The NSE had on March 4, held Court-Ordered Meeting and Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) where members approved the planned demutualisation and also approved the appointment of the inaugural Board of Directors.
According to the scheme of arrangement for the demutualisation, the final approval for the demutualisation would be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 22.
Confirming the development, Malam Garba Kurfi, the Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd. told The Tide source that the ex-change had commenced the distribution of shares to qualified members.
Kurfi said that the distribution of the shares was being delayed by the present lockdown in some parts of the country, especially Lagos, where majority of the dealing members were located.
“They sent us forms to give our details in order to credit us with the shares but the form needs your signatory, seal and this may not be available without opening the office,” he said.
Kurfi noted that dealing members could not submit the forms for the shares transfer without their seal.
He stated that the demutualisation process, no doubt, would be delayed because of the current situation of the country.
Kurfi said that court needed to approve the process endorsed by the members at the court-ordered meeting and EGM.
Professor of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella said it was true that the stock exchange was still in operation in spite of the lockdown.
Tella who described it as being in partial operation, said the demutualisation exercise could not be concluded under the present uncertainties.
According to him, the deadline must be extended under this condition characterised by lots of constraints and uncertainties.
According to scheme of arrangement between the Exchange and shareholders/dealing member firms, each dealing member would get 6.01 million ordinary shares, while each ordinary members would get 2.44 million units post-demutualisation.
Following the demutualisation, N1.25 billion comprising 2.5 billion ordinary shares and 2.0 billion ordinary shares of 50k each, representing the issued share capital of newly demutualised Nigerian Exchange Group Plc would be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and SEC respectively.
Business
Bureaux de Change Urges CBN To Encourage Foreign Capital Inflows
The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to establish Offshore Asset Repatriation Window to allow more foreign capital inflows into the economy.
ABCON said this would cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the country’s foreign exchange earnings. ABCON President, Alhaji (Dr) Aminu Gwadabe made this known in a statement on Monday, saying the proposed policy plan will be a monetary instrument of the CBN backed by an Act of the National Assembly for non-disclosure of the sources or basis of proceeds of the funds to be repatriated.
He noted that there was need for tougher measures to keep the forex market and economy going by fiscal and monetary policy makers at this COVID-19 pandemic period.
“COVID-19 pandemic has led to drop in crude oil prices and drastic cut in Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. The proposed window will boost liquidity in the Bureaux De Change (BDCs) sub-sector, Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window and help the CBN sustain stability of the exchange rate.
“The forex window which differs from the previous Voluntary Offshore Asset Regularisation Scheme backed by Executive Order 008 and tied to taxation, will be an incentive for owners of stashed funds abroad to be given an amnesty to repatriate their foreign cash holding into the window and to be traded at the prevailing rates in those windows.
“Besides, owners of such funds should have one year amnesty to participate in the market and should be liable to pay a reduced corporate income tax of 20 per cent”, he said.
Gwadabe also advised that naira proceeds from the transactions in that window should be invested in the economy for a maximum of 10 years before it can be allowed to be repatriated back if the need arises.
ABCON reiterated that the window would boost foreign exchange liquidity and stem the volatility in the market, adding that it will also help in diversifying Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, as well as support national planning. Gwadabe added that, “the window will reduce the size of black and informal economy, boost sovereign credit ratings, improve living standards for the people and promote good corporate governance in institutions.
“Going by the consequences of COVID-19 on our economic indicators-decline in oil revenue, low tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio, increasing budget deficit, declining fiscal buffers and debt servicing challenges, among others.
“This will trigger other macro economic challenges.” such as high interest rate, low level of investors confidence, shrinking Diaspora remittances inflows and increasing livelihood agitations.
“There was need for both the monetary and fiscal authorities to act fast in ensuring that the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the economy and businesses is reduced by attracting more foreign capital into the economy through the Voluntary Offshore Asset Repatriation Window which will benefit all players in the economy”.
He said the Nigerian economy outlook, when compared to global economic trends, does not look positive, hence the need to find a turning point or face dire consequences of inaction.
Business
COVID-19: Capital Market Stakeholders To Raise N1bn To Cushion Effect Of Pandemic
The Capital Market community has launched an initiative aimed at raising one billion Naira as palliative to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable Nigerians.
A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mrs Efe Ebelo said the Acting Director-General of the commission, Ms Mary Uduk, disclosed the plan in Abuja, yesterday.
Uduk said the move was to support the fight against COVID-19 and its impact on the country’s economy.
She said the fund would also assist in providing some critical medical supplies to fight the pandemic.
According to her, this is a challenging time for everyone and the capital market community cannot afford to stay on the side-lines in the fight against COVID-19.
“The Nigerian capital market community, led by SEC, on April 16, inaugurated the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19, to coordinate the community’s effort in mitigating the medical and economic impact of the pandemic on the vulnerable and less privileged.
“The committee has commenced work and has set a target to raise the sum of one billion Naira from market participants and stakeholders within the shortest possible time.
“The money will be used to provide palliatives to the impoverished and medical equipment to designated hospitals and isolation centres,” the acting director-general said.
She advised Nigerians to continue to take all necessary safety precautions and abide by all directives issued by the Federal Government and other relevant agencies.
“Together, we will overcome this pandemic,” she said.
Business
Market Closure: Traders Adopt Survival Strategy
As markets in Rivers State remain closed due to lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, traders in the state have devised another strategy for survival.
The Tide learnt that many traders now transact their businesses in the early hours of the day to avoid being tracked by security agents.
The Tide’s investigation revealed that trading and business transactions in many parts of the state such as Rumuokoro and Rumuosi commence as early as 4.00am, and terminate before 6.00am everyday.
A petty trader who operates in Rumuosi, but patronises the Rumuokoro market, told The Tide under condition of anonymity that she used to wake up from bed every 3.00am to prepare for market who she said usually begins by 4am.
According to her, any day she got late to the market, she would not find things easy to buy, as a lot of transactions may have been carried out before her arrival.
Also speaking to our correspondent on the issue, Mr Chidi Obasi who trades on wears at Rumuokoro, said the early morning market favours those that trade on foodstuff, as people’s attention are now more on what they will eat.
“At 4.30 am, the market is already full of transactions, and before the day breaks, people have finished their business transactions, and that is why it is early morning market “, he said.
It was learnt that many petty traders within Rumuokoro and Obio Akpor area patronize the Rumuokoro morning market to refill their foodstuffs shops.
Many of these traders are always seen on daily basis at bus stops between 6.00 and 7.00am returning from market with their goods for resale to their customers within their areas.
By: Corlins Walter
