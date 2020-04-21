Niger Delta
Bayelsa Reveals Coronavirus Status Of 140 Tested Persons
The Bayelsa State Taskforce on COVID-19 has disclosed the results of 140 blood samples sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) approved laboratory in Edo.
The state taskforce said all samples came back negative.
Our correspondent reports that the Co-Chairman of the state’s taskforce on COVID-19, Dr. Inodu Apoku made the disclosure at a news conference in Yenagoa, the state’s capital on Monday.
He said the samples were taken between March and April.
According to him, surveillance was ongoing in the eight Local Government Areas of the state.
Apoku, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Health, announced that the state government was working to set up a COVID-19 reference laboratory in the state.
He noted that over 200 persons who had been screened at the point of entry into the state had not shown any significant symptoms of concerns regarding coronavirus.
He said the task force had also formed the local government taskforce in all the eight local governments of the state to handle community mobilisation and enlightenment campaigns in rural and riverine communities.
“Currently, the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital is ready to use 6-bed isolation facility, however, they have earmarked some additional wards that can be converted to an isolation facility if the need arises.
“These additional facilities can accommodate other 100-bed isolation capabilities.
“The Federal Medical Centre has also established a 22-bed isolation facility in Yenagoa, while the state government has identified a facility within Bayelsa Medical University to be used as an isolation facility, and can accommodate a 100-bed.
“We have trained Patent Medicine Vendors and Community Pharmacists on case finding and surveillance, as well as volunteers in all villages for the active search for persons with symptoms of coronavirus,” he said
Niger Delta
Suspected Killers Of Naval Officer Arrested In C’River
Five alleged killers of Naval Sub-Lieutenant, David Igbashal have been arrested by the Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Calabar, Cross River State.
The victim, according to a statement by the command, was abducted on February 22, 2020, while he was on his way from Calabar to Makurdi in Benue State to make arrangements for his wedding.
The Public Relations Officer of the Zone 6, Calabar, Nigeria Police, DSP Nelson Okpabi, issued the statement on Sunday in Calabar.
According to him, the arrest was made on April 18, 2020, by a team led by Superintendent Emmanuel Ukwenya of the Zonal Anti-Corruption/X-Squad set up by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed.
Okpabi said the squad recovered the remains of the late Igbashal at Omuogodu Akpu in the Ngbo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a community at war with the neighbouring Agila village in Benue State.
He added, “The team, which acted on credible information, arrested five suspects in connection with the crime and they confessed to the heinous crime.
“They also took the detectives to the site, where the murdered officer was buried. Meanwhile, investigation is in top gear and the suspects will be arraigned accordingly.”
He said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, “is using this opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Navy for the loss of the young officer, while calling on members of the public to obey the government/the NCDC directives and stay safe.
“He also assured them of adequate security in these trying times and urged them to report suspected person(s)/incidents to the police without hesitation.”
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo Govt Clears 105 Suspected Cases
Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, says the state is making steady progress in the management of coronavirus.
Okundia assured that the remaining eight active cases of COVID-19 were being managed at different isolation centres across the state with good response to treatment.
Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Commissioner said the state had also discharged six persons who have tested negative twice to the virus, and exited another 387 persons, comprising 105 Persons of Interest (POIs) and 282 line-listed contacts, who tested negative and have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up.
‘With the multipronged strategy, Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration ways of handling the pandemic is yielding positive results, the state is scaling up facility-based screening across the 18 Local Government Areas ( LGAs) of Edo and commencing community mobile-based screening for COVID-19 in Oredo LGA, to obtain data on how to further contain the virus.
According to him, “While Edo has recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-ntly at Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), two are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City and one at Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH). So far, the state has had 100 percent recovery from the cases admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.19, we have discharged six patients who tested negative twice for the virus. The remaining eight cases are still on active treatment and are responding well to treatment. Four of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), two are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City and one at Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH). So far, the state has had 100 percent recovery from the cases admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.
“As we celebrate the successes recorded in the nd social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gatherings of persons.”management of COVID-19 in our dear state, it is pertinent to note that compliance with the government’s stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gatherings of persons.”regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gatherings of persons.”
Niger Delta
Don Berates Wike’s Critics Over Oil Workers’ Arrest
A university teacher, Dr. Sofiri Peterside, has faulted claims that the Rivers State Government was confrontational for arresting oil workers who allegedly violated the State Executive Order aimed at checking the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.
Recall that the State Government by the governor has released the 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who were initially arrested, saying the decision of government was based on interventions from prominent Nigerians;
But Peterside who is a senior lecturer, Department of Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt and Acting Director, Prof. Claude Ake School of Government, UNIPORT, while speaking in a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by TheTide, said the law permits the Rivers State Government to issue executive orders, especially as these orders are meant to protect Nigerians resident in the State.
“I do not subscribe to the view that the Rivers State Government is being confrontational. The law permits the Government to issue executive orders. And of course in any event, these orders are meant to protect the citizens, Nigerian citizens who are resident in Rivers State.
“So if there are rules and regulations laid down by the Government for the purpose of protecting everybody in this State, those laws need to be respected. After all what is governance all about? It is about bringing happiness to the greatest number of the people.
“So the lower the number of infected persons in this state, the better it is for the State. I agree that government executive order or government directives in certain respect can pose serious hardship. But I think those hardship are temporary. What we need to think about is the long term effect and the benefits of those directives.
“I think that is what is important; after all we are operating a federation. Even though Nigeria is a federation in name and not actually in terms of the practice. I think that is the problem. I have a different view when people say that the Rivers State Governor is confrontational.
“Why is it that those directives, those executive orders IN Lagos, Ogun State ng out.are obeyed? Why is that in Rivers State these orders are not obeyed? Don’t forget that this State also contributes enormously to the general revenue base of our country. So consequently it is also very prone because of the kind of economy that it operates, the oil economy and which has expatriates coming and going in and going out.
“Which is wrong if there is a mechanism put in place and the government of the state also put on notice so and so persons are coming so that at the point of entry every person will be screened,” he stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Trending
-
Opinion2 days ago
Exclusive List: A Show Of Shame In Rivers
-
Featured2 days ago
Shun Foreign Trips After Lockdown, Adeboye Tells Nigerians …Predicts End To COVID-19 Soon, Another Disaster, Warns FG
-
Featured2 days ago
COVID-19: RSG Releases 22 ExxonMobil Staff …As Caverton Helicopters Apologises To Wike
-
Editorial2 days ago
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
-
Featured2 days ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: NCDC, NLNG, MAN Hail Wike’s Stance Against Spread …As Lebanese Community Donates To RSG
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Police Nab Suspects Over Tricyclist’s Murder In Delta
-
Politics2 days ago
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
-
News2 days ago
COVID-19: Wike Warns Residents Against Violating Lockdown Order