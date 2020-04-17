News
Cash Transfer: Publish Names Of Beneficiaries, Group Tasks FG
The Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and its agencies, especially the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, the Ministry of Finance and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to display transparency and accountability in the disbursement of palliatives and conditional cash transfer to millions of poor Nigerians aims at alleviating the hardship caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.
The group said that it was worrisome that despite the billions of Naira earmarked by the government, in addition to the donations from the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19, (a private sector led initiative to support the Nigerian Government to cushion the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic), millions of households are yet to benefit from the announced palliatives and Nigerian are not clear about the criteria for selection of the beneficiaries, adding that “This is contrary to the government’s claims of distributing cash payments to households in Nigeria. “
In a statement, yesterday, signed by its Programmes Director, Pamela Okoroigwe, LEDAP noted that the government had also indicated payment locations, most of which are not in the areas most affected with the Coronavirus.
“There seems to be little or no connection between the palliatives’ payment plan and areas most impacted by the Covid-19 crises. At this difficult time, it’s imperative to show transparency in the process of identification of poor households to Nigerian citizens, who are faced with the hardship in the wake of the lockdown order imposed by the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus,” the group said.
LEDAP insisted that Nigerians are legitimately entitled to know the details of beneficiaries and the quantum of disbursement made to each person in the country and the yardstick put in place to identify the poorest and most vulnerable to qualify for the government relief packages.
It said that failure to disclose this information to the public will not only promote corruption and distrust but will also display lack of accountability to the general public, which is a breach of the hallmark of a modern democracy.
LEDAP called on the Federal Government, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and all relevant agencies to publish the names, amount received and contact details of all the Nigerian citizens who have benefited so far from the conditional cash transfers and other palliatives so far distributed by the Federal Government to cushion the lockdown effects.
LEDAP further beckoned on the Federal Government and its agencies to liaise with the state and local governments who are closer to the people in the identification, verification and disbursements of the palliatives.
It requested for clear criteria for selection, which it said must be set out and disclosed to the public; also, “visible efforts must be made to ensure robust citizens’ participation.
“Media houses and grassroots civil society organizations should be carried along in this exercise as it is a matter of safeguarding the human rights and preserving the dignity of the citizens and not charity or politically driven,” LEDAP said.
“The National Assembly should rise to their responsibility as the spokespersons of the people to demand that the Federal Government presents a bill on social investment and Covid-19 palliatives, which will spell out the priority areas of the reliefs, criteria for selections and indicators for measuring success of the programme.
“To ensure transparency and boost the credibility of the government in a dire time as this, LEDAP reiterates that the Federal Government, Office of the Special Adviser to the President on social investment, the Ministry of Finance and the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 should make available the following information: “Detailed list of the names and addresses of those who have benefited from relief funds in whatever form whether through donations of palliatives or cash payments.
“Detailed action plans on the mode of distribution of funds, locations for further distributions.
“A breakdown of the total amount of donations received in cash and materials from all sectors and how much has been spent so far on the relief palliatives.
“Detailed plans to provide relief for the rest of the over 80 million of the country’s poorest spread across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT inclusive.
“LEDAP urges the Federal Government to act swiftly in implementing the above recommendations as a sign of good faith and in turn win the trust and confidence of its people, we believe that if we all play our respective parts effectively, we will collectively defeat this global scourge.”
News
COVID-19’ll Spread To All States, NCDC Warns
The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has declared that every state in Nigeria would have its share of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chikwe said this during his appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, yesterday.
According to the NCDC boss, the Federal Government was making efforts to curb the spread of the virus, insisting that it has not been an easy task.
“We have responded to Lassa smoothly and nobody shut down the country because it wasn’t necessary, the response was fairly efficient.
“Now, Covid-19 is on a much larger scale – at the moment in 22 states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus,” he said.
“We just activated the lab in Kano a few days ago. So, these are the results of the increased testing capacity that we are providing for the country,” he added.
“The tests are fairly robust; I can’t say 100 per cent, but they are as close to that as possible. We had the highest number of positive cases in a single day.
“Since the onset of the outbreak, we are testing a lot more (and) that is beginning to show. It is only so much we can do from NCDC; we are working with the state governments.
“They actually own the response at the state and local levels, and we need all of them now. We really have to face the reality that this is an outbreak, this is a virus.
“It will circulate in Nigeria, absolutely no doubt and our responsibility as a country is to prepare more, to be able to detect, isolate, treat, list contacts, and stop transmission.”
News
Govs To Set Up Infection Control Centres
The members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), after their fifth meeting via Teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), have agreed to set up centres to support health workers in their states.
In a communique signed by Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, the governors said infection prevention and control committees will be set up in the states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.
The governors indicated that they are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.
“Most states have established Covid-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on Covid-19,” the forum’s communique read.
Following a briefing from the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) led by Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states, the governors commended the group for their commitment and collaboration on the Covid-19 response.
They said they recognised the importance of ensuring the continued existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support them.
The members commended the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for ramping up the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the 2-week period of the lockdown in many parts of the country and called for greater collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the Covid-19 response.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) also said that efforts have been intensified to improve logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection from people infected with Coronavirus.
The briefing, he said, include the current partnership with the Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to support states’ response to the pandemic through the delivery of essential health equipment and the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons.
“Governors are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.
“Infection prevention and control committees will also be set up in states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.”
The governors, according to the communique, commended the Presidential Task Force and NCDC for ramping up the country’s testing and contact-tracing capacity during the two-week period of lockdown in many parts of the country.
Fayemi called for collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the Covid-19 response.
He said that the governors commended the CACOVID group for their commitment and collaboration on the Covid-19 response.
The commendation, according to the communique, followed a briefing from the CACOVID led by Messrs Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states.
“Finally, governors recognised the importance of ensuring the continuous existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support same.”
News
COVID-19: FG Urges Mass Production Of Face Masks
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has charged clothe makers across the country to commence mass production of protective face masks as part of national effort to defeat to outbreak.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the PTF, made the call during yesterday’s edition of the daily media briefing by the task force.
Mustapha, who recalled that regular wearing of face masks, especially when outside the home, was one of the critical regulations given against contracting and spreading the disease, charged Nigerians to take responsibility and play their role in the fight against it.
“It is critical to repeat, however, that compliance with the advisories for personal hygiene, social distancing, restriction of movement, early reporting of symptoms and wearing of masks regularly, especially in public, remain the best measures for the prevention of infections and to slow down the spread.
“Let me also encourage all our garment factories and tailors all over the nation that this is the time to start producing locally, using our local fabrics, the Ankara and all other materials that we have because of advisories that as much as possible, we should wear our masks whenever we are outside our homes, that way, we’ll reduce the chances, in addition to other necessary things that you need to do, of infection or infecting others.
“The PTF appeals to Nigerians to take responsibility and play their roles properly. As you all know, we are in a state of war against an invisible enemy”, he said.
The SGF also charged the public to be more civil and cooperative whenever interfacing with law enforcement agents in the period of the lockdown, noting that they had been deployed for the protection and safety of all Nigerians.
“Let me also advise that whenever you are outside the confines of your homes, make sure it is for very legitimate reasons covered by the exemption or within the hours relaxed for the purchase of basic items.
“Similarly, you should carry with you a valid means of identification.
“Finally, I urge everyone to please exercise patience in communicating with the law enforcement agents assigned to ensure compliance with the Presidential orders. They are there to protect all of us! The PTF continues to count on the collective cooperation of all Nigerians in our effort to contain the spread of this deadly virus”, he said.
