Featured
People Must Not Go Hungry, Adeboye Tells Buhari … As FG Stops Cash Transfer In Four States Amid Nigerians’ Outrage … Refuses To Share Private Donations As Palliative
he General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Ggovernment not to allow Nigerians go hungry while the fight against the spread of Coronavirus is ongoing.
Adeboye was reacting to the extension of the lockdown order in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Adeboye, who spoke through the Pastor in Charge of RCCG, Region 12, Sagamu, Pastor Julius Olalekan said, “people must be fed” while the struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues.
The pastor said this at the presentation of relief items on behalf of Adeboye in Sagamu, Ogun State.
He said: “Our Father-in-the Lord and General Overseer of RCCG, Daddy Adeboye has directed that it doesn’t matter what is happening, the people must be fed, we must not allow our people to go hungry due to the lockdown order to combat COVID-19.
“This is even coming at a time we are celebrating our Lord Jesus who gave himself for mankind on the cross of Calvary.
“So, there is nothing too big to give in support of one another this period. This is really our third outing and we will still do more to ensure that our people do not go hungry.
“Nigerians must also not lose hope because of this ravaging disease because very soon, just as it happened in Samaria when there was lockdown in the book of Second Kings Chapter 7, we are also coming out of this present moment into abundance.”
Meanwhile, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has directed the immediate termination of the contract of two Payment Service Providers (PSPs).
They were sanctioned for failing to meet the contractual agreement to commence Conditional Cash Transfer to beneficiaries in four states of the federation assigned to the two PSPs.
The affected states are Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom in the South-South; Abia in the South-East and Zamfara in the North-West.
The termination followed a new procurement process launched using World Bank procurement guidelines to ensure that payments commence in the affected states on or before April 28, 2020.
The minister’s order was contained in a statement, yesterday by her Special Adviser on Media, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.
It noted that the Federal Government cannot accept delays in the current payment of N20,000 stipends to beneficiaries in poor and vulnerable households
“The failure of any payment service providers to meet their contractual agreement is unacceptable.
“The Federal Government through the Ministry cannot allow contractors to derail the immediate Conditional cash transfers to the poor and the vulnerable,” it added.
Farouq has been under fire over the method of disbursement.
Nigerians and groups have been calling on the government to release a detailed list of beneficiaries of the cash transfer.
Similarly, the Federal Government said funds donated by the private sector towards fighting Coronavirus are meant for the development of healthcare infrastructure and cannot be used to provide palliatives during a lockdown.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the explanation, yesterday, when he featured on a Radio Nigeria programme, “Politics Nationwide”, monitored in Port Harcourt.
Mohammed was responding to comments from Nigerians requesting that part of the billions of naira being donated by public-spirited individuals and private institutions should be shared to the people to cushion the effect of the extended lockdown.
The minister said that the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Coronavirus was neither with the money nor in control of it, and could not share a penny from the fund to anyone.
“The private sector donors are not giving any cash to the Federal Government and they have made this clear to the people.
“They said they will support the fight against the pandemic by asking government where they want healthcare infrastructure to be provided.
“What government has done is to request them to build a 30-bed isolation ward and a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit in each state in the country.
“In addition, the Federal Government has given them a list of equipment and commodities that will also be needed
“Therefore, the issue of using their donations to provide palliative cannot arise,” he said.
Mohammed further said that in addressing the issue of palliative, every country adopted peculiar strategy that was workable and acceptable.
He said that Nigeria was leading and remains the best in the whole of Africa in the area of provision of palliative to citizens as the world battles the scourge.
The minister said that the Federal Government had taken a lot of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians, including food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers.
He recalled that on March 18, the government reduced the price of petrol from N145 per litre to N125 per litre, with that reduction going further down to N123.50 per litre.
The minister added that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed a three-month repayment moratorium for all TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni loans as well as Federal Government-funded loans issued by the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture and the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.
He said that interest rates for intervention fund had been slashed from nine to five per cent, while the CBN put aside N50billion fund to help SMEs.
Mohammed said that to cushion effect of the lockdown, satellite towns around Lagos and Abuja were being given relief materials while the vulnerable and those in IDP camps are being taken care of.
He said that besides the two months payment of Conditional Cash Transfer monthly stipend, the President ordered that the social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.
The minister said that the President had set up a ministerial committee to ensure the economy adapted to the new reality and another body to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the 2020 farming season.
Apart from the $30million (about ¦ 11.4billion) recently donated by the NNPC and 33 of its partners, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had said that monetary contributions by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has totalled up to about N15billion.
Featured
COVID-19 Lockdown: Security Agents Kill 18 In Two Weeks -NHRC …As Protest Rocks Delta Over Extension Of Lockdown
Nigerian security agents enforcing the Coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria have killed more citizens in the last two weeks than the deadly virus, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said.
The commission said in a report that while the disease has so far killed 11 persons in Nigeria, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), security operatives have caused the death of 18 people.
In the report signed by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, and made public, yesterday, the commission assessed the incidents of violation of human rights over the last two weeks.
“There were eight documented incidents of extra-judicial killing leading to 18 deaths,” it said.
“Out of this number, 12 deaths were recorded in Kaduna State. Abia State also recorded two deaths arising from two incidents; while Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and Katsina states recorded one death each.
“Whereas COVID-19 has led to the death of about 11 patients to date, law enforcement agents have extra-judicially executed 18 persons to enforce the regulations.”
The report described the action of the security agents as a total disregard for rules of engagement in dealing with the civil population.
Of the 18 deaths, the Nigeria Correctional Service was responsible for eight deaths while the police were responsible for seven deaths.
The Nigerian Army, on the other hand, was responsible for two deaths while the Ebonyi State Task Force on COVID-19, Afikpo South LGA, was responsible for one death.
The police, according to the report, were responsible for 90 per cent of the total cases of violation as Lagos had the highest recorded cases with 28 incidents out of 105 complaints of human rights violation received and documented by the commission nationwide.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, last Monday, extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by another 14 days.
He said the extension was to further check the spread of COVID-19 which had infected 323 people in Nigeria and caused 10 deaths at the time of his address.
The president appealed to Nigerians to obey the directive and others by different state governments.
“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death,” he had said.
Meanwhile, thousands of residents, in Sapele,Delta State, yesterday, grounded the timber town to a halt, when they took to the streets of the town, in protest, demanding an end to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s extension of lockdown in the state.
The governor had made a broadcast to residents of the state, Tuesday morning announcing the extension of the 14-day Lockdown which began on April 1, for another two weeks and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.
This morning in defiance of the order, women in their hundreds took their protest to the streets of the town, as early as 7:30am demanding an end to the lockdown.
Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” by some of the women, others chanted “freedom, freedom” the women in their thousands were joined by other residents of the town including artisans, tricycle motorcycle riders, and others
“We prefer to come outside and die than to be locked indoor, we have stayed inside for two weeks we can’t go to the market, we can’t go anywhere, we are hungry, we will not accept this” Madam Tina Akpometiro told Vanguard.
Another woman who introduced herself as Mrs Oke James told Vanguard, they were tired of staying at home,
“we are hungry and we don’t want food, let us go out and fend for ourselves. We want to go back to our normal lives, we are tired of sitting at home”
A Keke rider who called himself Jonah Ameh said “though the step.was the right thing, they were tired of not being able to fend for their family and want an end to the lockdown”
Others, who spoke were Sapele-Okpe Community leader Dr. Vincent Ekariko, and Mr Aderopo Peters, a doctor, who demanded immediate release of food items, saying Deltans are hungry.
”If you say people should stay at home, tell me, what will they eat, while the leaders stock their home with foodstuff, no water, no electricity, no food for the poor ones, what do you want them to do? They should stay at home and die? “ Dr Ekariko ask.
The Sapele local government chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, who tried to pacify the crowd with loads of security men was openly rebuffed, with the crowd chanting “we want freedom, we want freedom” however there was pandemonium when the chairman left, with the crowd openly confronting security men with stones, an action that led to burning of tyres and wood.
By Paul Olayemi
Thousands of residents, in Sapele,Delta State, today, grounded the timber town to a halt, when they took to the streets of the town, in protest, demanding an end to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s extension of lockdown in the state.
The governor had made a broadcast to residents of the state, yesterday morning announcing the extension of the 14-day Lockdown which began on April 1, for another two weeks and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.
This morning in defiance of the order, women in their hundreds took their protest to the streets of the town, as early as 7:30am demanding an end to the lockdown.
Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” by some of the women, others chanted “freedom, freedom” the women in their thousands were joined by other residents of the town including artisans, tricycle motorcycle riders, and others
“We prefer to come outside and die than to be locked indoor, we have stayed inside for two weeks we can’t go to the market, we can’t go anywhere, we are hungry, we will not accept this” Madam Tina Akpometiro told Vanguard.
Another woman who introduced herself as Mrs Oke James told Vanguard, they were tired of staying at home,
“we are hungry and we don’t want food, let us go out and fend for ourselves. We want to go back to our normal lives, we are tired of sitting at home”
A Keke rider who called himself Jonah Ameh said “though the step.was the right thing, they were tired of not being able to fend for their family and want an end to the lockdown”
Others, who spoke were Sapele-Okpe Community leader Dr. Vincent Ekariko, and Mr Aderopo Peters, a doctor, who demanded immediate release of food items, saying Deltans are hungry.
“If you say people should stay at home, tell me, what will they eat, while the leaders stock their home with foodstuff, no water, no electricity, no food for the poor ones, what do you want them to do? They should stay at home and die? “ Dr Ekariko ask.
The Sapele local government chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, who tried to pacify the crowd with loads of security men was openly rebuffed, with the crowd chanting “we want freedom, we want freedom” however there was pandemonium when the chairman left, with the crowd openly confronting security men with stones, an action that led to burning of tyres and wood.
Featured
Eleme Leaders Praise Wike For Delivery Of Foodstuffs
Leaders of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have praised Governor Nyesom Wike for distributing foodstuffs to the 13 wards of the area to cushion the effect of government’s sit-at-home directive as a deliberate measure to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.
Speaking at Eleme, yesterday, during the visit of the Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, the leaders said that the foodstuffs would help the people survive through the period.
The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Barrister Philip Okparaji, thanked the governor for reaching out to the less privileged in the area, adding that the foodstuffs distributed by Wike would support very poor households in the area.
According to him, it shows that the Rivers State Government cares for the people.
Speaking on behalf of Ward 6, Rev. Sunday Osaro Mcsony said that the people of the area were happy that the governor has taken them into consideration in the sharing of foodstuffs to all the wards in the area.
King Godwin Bebe Okpabi of Ward 3, who represented the King of Eleme, thanked the Rivers State governor for his prompt action to protect the people of Rivers State from the pandemic.
He assured the Rivers State governor of the support of Eleme people in his struggle to defend the state.
Rev. Samuel Osaro Nwafor of Ward – 2 appreciated the governor for reaching out to the people of Eleme with foodstuffs.
Rev. Cannon James Ogosu (Ward – 4) assured Wike that all the foodstuffs would be shared to the 13 wards of Eleme.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, said that the relief materials were delivered to the nominees of the people to ensure that the foodstuffs get to Eleme people.
He directed the leaders of the 13 wards of Eleme Local Government Area to share the foodstuffs to people who would be happy to receive them.
Akawor said that the selected leaders must ensure that the foodstuffs were shared to all classes of people, warning that politics should not be a yardstick for distribution.
The Rivers State COVID-19 Palliatives Committee noted that it was working to ensure that it follows the guidelines of the governor in the interest of the people.
Featured
COVID-19: Be Vigilant, Nsirim Tells Hoteliers In Rivers …Says RSG’ll Not Compromise Health Of Citizens
The Rivers State Government has charged hoteliers across the state to be vigilant and not to allow their facilities to be used as hideouts for persons who may have symptoms of the novel Coronavirus, saying it would not compromise the health of her citizens in the course of making money.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, gave the charge during a meeting/training organised by the Rivers State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 with the Nigerian Hoteliers Association in Port Harcourt, yesterday; attended by officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Nsirim also charged hoteliers and those in the hospitality industry to key into the agenda of the Rivers State Government led by Governor Nyesom Wike, saying they have a critical role to play to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.
He reiterated that the governor has said this is a period of sacrifice even as their businesses are also being affected.
The commissioner further said, “We are in very challenging time. Your businesses will be having some impact. That is why if you listen to all the broadcast made by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, he calls this season a time for sacrifice. We will not compromise the health of our people because we want to make money.
“It is a sacrifice that will soon end and our businesses will return to normal. So, it is necessary that all of you who are in the hospitality industry should key into the agenda of the state government. You will see that His Excellency has shown visionary leadership since the outbreak of COVID-19 in terms of prevention strategies.
“We are the first state to close our borders, close all the ports and airports. We are the first to set up an enlightenment committee. We are also the first state to purchase foodstuffs to alleviate the sufferings of the people at this time. So, His Excellency means well, and for us in the state, we only have two cases of Coronavirus because of the prevention strategies that have been put in place here, and of course, with the help of God Almighty.
“So, we are believing that we won’t record more cases. So, controlling the virus is actually everyone’s business. It is our collective business to ensure that everyone is safe. For you in the hospitality industry, don’t allow your hotels to be used as hideouts for people who may have the symptoms.
“So, for every hotel manager here, if somebody comes into your hotel and you notice some of these symptoms, it is your patriotic duty to ensure that you report such things to the Ministry of Health,” he stated, and thanked the state Chairman of Nigeria Hoteliers Association, Eugene Nwauzi, for his initiative in helping to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.
He added, “Let me say that those of you in the hospitality industry have a very critical role to play in the prevention of Coronavirus in the state. A lot of people come to your hotels for one transaction or the other. Maybe, sometimes, to lodge as guests, and in this season, nobody knows who is who; and the kind of health status of individuals that will come to your hotels.
“That is why it is important that you understand how to begin to engage your customers to ensure that they don’t come, and then, spread the virus in your hotels. What we are seeing, for example, in Hotel Presidential now (making reference to the social distancing sitting arrangement) is laudable, and I think that that is what all the hotels in Rivers State should be doing now.”
He urged them to put the handbills distributed to them in their hotel rooms and receptions to enable anyone who comes into the hotels to know the dos and don’ts as regards to personal hygiene and social distancing in this period, and also urged them to pass on the information gathered from the meeting to all those in the industry, saying, “Everyone needs to be part of what we are doing. I pray that God using all of you, we won’t record any incident from the hotel industry in Rivers State.
Dennis Naku
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
FG, States, LGs Record N413.3bn Allocation Shortfall
-
News3 days ago
Lockdown: FG Under Fire Over Delay In N-Power Stipends
-
Featured3 days ago
RSG Clears Air On Arrest Of Caverton Pilots …Accuses FG Of Politicising Efforts To Prevent COVID-19 Spread …As Nsirim Affirms Wike’s Commitment To Care Of Underprivileged
-
Sports3 days ago
Pogba Hungry To Return To Action
-
Sports3 days ago
Mayweather Wants To Become World’s Best Trainer
-
Editorial3 days ago
Caverton: Needless Media Affront Against Wike
-
News3 days ago
Adeboye Predicts End To COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Business3 days ago
82% Of Firms Expect Negative Revenue Growth -ACCA