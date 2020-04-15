Customs Disposes 10,000 Bags Of Expired Rice

Traders in Benin have lauded the Edo State Government for fumigating markets and other major areas of the state to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Some of the traders, who spoke with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday, however, lamented lack of patronage due to the relocation of some of the markets.

According to them, this is due to the relocation of markets to Imaguero College, Egor Secondary School and Iyoba Girls College, Benin.

Bolanle Aruna-Dele, a trader at Imaguero College said that since the directive, people hardly patronised her again.

“This disease has destroyed so many lives, especially, people living abroad, it is so unfortunate that we are experiencing such pandemic.

“As you can see, our market stalls are far from one another and we are practising social distancing.

“I love my customers and that is why I bought this dispenser, buckets of water and sanitiser to ensure they properly wash and sanitise their hands.

“We, as Nigerians, are lucky that we hardly die from this disease, as one can still recover from the sickness,” she said.

Eki Osawe, a trader at Egor Secondary School, noted that ‘majority of customers and traders do not practise social distancing’.

“Some of the customers and traders do not practise social distancing because they feel safe with the mask while others shun the face mask due to its high price.”

According to her, it will be difficult to avoid this disease if we keep moving around; staying at home is the only way to avoid this virus from spreading.

“As you can see, I am wearing my face mask, trying to protect myself, but some people do not even believe the virus exists,” she said.