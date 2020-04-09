Opinion
Ngelale, Nigeria Info: Two Liars On Rampage
I was informed that Mr Ajuri Ngelale, an aide of the Vice President, smuggled himself into Rivers State through the notorious Nigeria Info radio station to ply his lying trade in order to step up the failed ladder of the non-performing All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government.
It is a shame that Ngelale would choose this trying time to play dirty politics. Of course, he found Nigeria Info, the Lebanese medium, as willing partners to circulate falsehood and mislead the listening public.
Right from his days at APC-controlled Channels Television, Ngelale has used every single opportunity to concoct lies against Rivers State and her government. An indigene of Rivers State, Ngelale has never made any attempt to promote the state and attract projects for the good of Rivers people.
Every step of the way, he teams up with the leaders of APC to deny Rivers State her entitlement. For Ajuri, this will fetch him accolades from APC leaders who are ever willing to work against the interest of the state.
This is the same guy who sang the praises of the APC/FSARS rigging machine during the ill-fated Port Harcourt State Constituency III Election.
I expected Ngelale to discuss the measures taken by the Federal Government to ensure that Coronavirus is contained across the country, including Rivers State, and not to resort to the usual lies of the APC Federal Government. Collaboration between the Rivers State Government and Access Bank is what Ngelale thinks he can use to hype the failed Federal Government.
The Federal Government issued a grant of N10 billion to Lagos State to fight the containment of Coronavirus, but nothing was extended to Rivers State, even though the Federal Government flies in expatriates from Lagos daily to engage in oil production in Rivers State. Nothing is known of the status of these expatriates, even as they jeopardise the measures put in place to contain the disease in Rivers State. Trust Ngelale of the failed APC Federal Government to support the exclusion of his home state.
It is in the nature of the APC members from Rivers State to struggle for space to campaign against their home state in the distribution of support and projects from the failed APC Federal Government. They have studied the body language and that is the only way they can be appreciated by the anti-Rivers elements.
Since 2015, the APC Federal Government has not initiated a single developmental project in Rivers State. Even projects initiated by previous administrations have been neglected by the APC Federal Government.
For the Lebanese radio station, it is the epicentre of anti-Rivers reportage. For every single event, Nigeria Info seeks ways to promote a misleading narrative. There is nothing like social responsibility in the understanding of the promoters of the Lebanese radio station.
If markets are shutdown in Rivers State, Nigeria Info and the APC leaders say it is not right because people will suffer. If security agencies work towards enforcing the sit-at-home order, the Nigeria Info/APC collaboration says the Wike administration is oppressing the people. Wait for it; the markets were opened for two days, the Nigeria Info/APC collaboration goes to town saying that the traders and buyers have refused to maintain social distancing.
The Nigeria Info/APC collaboration sees the fight against Coronavirus as a competition, wherein they seek to gain advantage. For them, advantage means spreading falsehood and half truths to cast the Rivers State Government in bad light. They have no commitment to the protection of lives. They have no interest in the development of Rivers State.
What these people fail to realise is that the fight against Coronavirus is a collective struggle. There is no part of the community that is at advantage. Once it spreads in the community, it doesn’t discriminate. Everyone is at risk. The privileged and the less-privileged. The professional and the unskilled labourer.
Shooting down all precautionary measures and misleading the public only endangers the state.
Beyond precautionary measures, Governor Wike has put in place platforms to cater for the people of Rivers State during this trying period.
A state Food Bank has been established. The very first in the country! From the food bank, a committee headed by former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Chief Desmond Akawor, draws resources to reach out to less-privileged Rivers people.
Governor Wike has also established a stimulus package to keep the economy of the state afloat. The Rivers State Government has set aside N2 billion for the launch of the state Farmer/Fisherman Empowerment Programme to purchase and distribute foodstuffs to Rivers people.
Working with the private sector, a major Isolation/treatment centre has been established in Port Harcourt. This is a determined move to protect Rivers people.
Governor Wike’s commitment to the protection of Rivers people is unwave-ring. From proactive measures to check the spread of the disease to the distribution of palliatives to the less-privileged and the provision of medical facilities to cater for those who fall ill, Wike is a leading example of quality leadership.
Also in existence is another isolation/treatment centre in Ngelale’s native Eleme LGA. That is where the state’s index case received medical treatment. With the support of the Rivers State Government, holding centres are functional at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Opinion
Africa And Children’s Rights Protection
Africa’s foremost sage and rights activist, late Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, on 2nd August, 1996 groaningly emphasized, “Africa is renowned for its beauty, its natural heritage and prolific resources – but equally, the image of its suffering children haunts the conscience of our Continent and the world”. Similarly, at the launch of the Blue Train, Worcester Station, South Africa on 27th September, 1997, Mandela ardently expressed, “The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children”. Yet again, at a luncheon hosted by the then United Nations Secretary General, Kofi Annan, another pride to the Continent at the Special Session of the UN for Children, New York City on 9th May, 2002, Mandela exploded, “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children”.
From these remarks, Mandela aristocratically, foresightedly fixated his eyes on the future of the society considering children as the leaders of tomorrow. Orchestrating the garbage-in, garbage-out recipe, invariably – whatever investment made in a child today extensively determines the society’s future. Unfortunately, the wellbeing of children particularly in African countries leaves much to be desired. The pertinent question precisely to leaders is; what future is in view vis-à-vis investment in children in the society outside their own?
To lend a hand, the pathetic conditions children in most public schools find themselves cannot be overemphasized. The psychological effects alone are awful. Some pupils even sit on bare floors owing to shortage of chairs. That’s where there are actually classrooms. Above all, children’s hawking defiantly to Article 28 of United Nations Convention on Child’s Rights (CRC) particularly during school sessions poses another question for parents, guardians and governments. Calculably, the Convention hit thirty years this year, 2019.
Correspondingly, an Italian renowned educationalist, Maria Montessori (1870-1952) remarkably avowed, “Early childhood education is the key to the betterment of society”. Could this consequently imply the society is deservedly reaping what it sowed by oversights of some fundamentals in the past? For example, the number of children and teenagers consistently participating in protests in the recent times in Nigeria’s federal capital is worrisomely, a pointer to out-of-school large population. The ugly situation unconsciously presents a clue of high numbers of supposed pupils and secondary school students roving the streets. Concisely, this is abysmal failure on the system.
By Article 1 of the CRC, “Everyone under the age of eighteen has all the rights in the Convention”. Article 2 elaborately provides, “The Convention applies to every child without discrimination, whatever their ethnicity, gender, religion, language, abilities or any other status, whatever they think or say, whatever their family background”.
The CRC is the first legally-binding international agreement setting out the civil, cultural, economic, political and social rights of every child, regardless of their race, religion or abilities. The provisions and principles of the CRC guide UNICEF in its operations with 54 Articles and three Optional Protocols. Equally, the Convention spells out the basic human rights that children everywhere have: the right to survival; to develop to the fullest; to protection from harmful influences, abuse and exploitation; and to participate fully in family, cultural and social life.
An Optional Protocol on the other hand, is an accord that complements and adds to an existing human rights treaty. For this reason, only States that have already agreed to be bound by a parent treaty may choose to be parties to optional protocols. However, it is fundamentally pertinent to note that whilst the Convention protects children from harmful and exploitative works, it doesn’t prohibit them from helping out at home in ways that are safe and commensurate to their age. Notwithstanding, under no circumstances would children’s work jeopardize any of their other rights, particularly the right to education.
The Unitarian Universalist – United Nations Office (UU-UNO) through its “Every Child is Our Child” (ECOC) programme has supposedly recorded laudable feats in ensuring that vulnerable children reach their full potential by providing them with opportunities to attend school and receive all necessary medical attention.
Splendidly, UNICEF–Nigeria has been in the lead of avid crusades on the protection of children’s rights in the country especially through public enlightenment programmes. Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Primary School Pupils’ Feeding Programme; a policy for promoting child-education is a booster. From investigations, the feeding-programme has remarkably, strategically increased the population of pupils in schools it is operative. Nonetheless, a lot still needs to be done. Government at all levels should make it a priority to provide standard learning environments alongside competent teachers and teaching materials.
Commendably, the Inner City Mission; an arm of Christ Embassy Church, established and efficiently manages a standard school – The Inner City Schools for indigent children in society. Other corporate organizations can considerately join forces as a social responsibility. The bad news – any untrained child may turn into a terror later against the entire society including the trained ones, thus, an undesirable convergence point.
Permit me to sum up with Nelson Mandela’s remarks in 2003 at the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. The noble said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Conceivably, the Boko-Haram and other deadly sects in Nigeria may not have come into existence if past leaders did the needful by making child-education appealing in the society. Possibly, amongst the sects today could have been scores of eminent medical doctors, lawyers, scientists, professors and other professionals, had the governments avidly promoted child-education accordingly.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Stop Employment Barriers
Age discrimination in employment has become a major problem facing graduates and non-graduates in Nigeria. It has continued to enhance the unemployment situation in the country. Take a look at vacancy adverts in Nigeria and you will see how they are equipped with age restrictions and sometime certificate barriers. A typical example reads, “Candidate must not be more than 25 years of age, must possess a good university degree with a second class honours (Upper division).
Candidate must have at least 10 to 15 years of experience”. Emphasis hardly placed on competence.
Sadly, a practice which was mainly associated with the banking industry has spread to other sectors. Today, government institutions champion this course. Even foreign companies indulge in the practice when they do not have similar conditions in their own countries.
Many times you hear Nigerian unemployed graduates lament about the frustrations they face in searching for jobs. Hear one of them: “I don’t really understand what is happening in this country. For the past eight months, I have been searching for a job, all to no avail.
Even with a second class honours (Upper division), which I suffered to get, I cannot be employed because I am more than 25 years. For how long will this age discrimination in employment continue in this country? If you are not rejected because you are above the required age, your application is turned down because you don’t have the required years of experience. Now, tell me, how can I have the requisite experience if no employer wants to give me opportunity to work?
The question is, why render graduates jobless under the guise of age requirement? How many Nigerian graduates can meet the qualification stipulated by these companies particularly when viewed against the fact that an average Nigerian graduate may have clocked 26 years upon graduation from the university. Even when a student plans to graduate before 25 years, the prevailing ugly situation in the country’s educational sector wouldn’t make that possible. A situation where the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and other unions in tertiary institutions embark on persistent strike action, the dream of timely graduation of Nigerian students particularly those in public universities become very unrealistic.
The prevailing economic situation in the country does not make the matter any better as some people who would have desired to start school early, cannot achieve that due to lack of financial assistance.
Some are compelled to wait for their elder ones to graduate before they enroll in schools. Not a few are forced to stop schooling at a point, engage in some form of petty trading or odd jobs, in order to raise money for their school fees.
There is therefore, need to check the age issue as it relates to employment in the country. Section 2205 of the Federal Government Public Services Rules, say that every applicant must not be less than 15 years or more than 50 years. It is therefore illegal and inhuman for employers to continue to deny job seekers employment on age grounds.
Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), multinationals, corporate organizations, private organisations and other employers of labour should in the interest of the organisations and the unemployed Nigerian graduates remove the age barrier to employment. An individual must be judged primarily based on skill and ability to perform on the job rather than age. Let competence be their watch word.
If this issue is not given the needed urgent attention, the fight against corruption in the country would be more of a wishful thinking as graduates would continue to forge certificates and tell lies about their age. The ugly trend where many Nigerian workers have two years (the official and the real age), will continue to prevail.
Nigeria is currently battling with insecurity and other social problems, and the continuous denial of employment to the numerous unemployed youth due to their age will not be in the interest of the country.
Nigeria should emulate the civilised countries of the world that have fought against age discrimination in employment matters through active legislations. There is need for the country to take a second look at our labour laws.
The problems we have had in education really necessitates that government looks at employment from a realistic point of view. It is necessary we put an end to the wrangling in the education sector to enable students graduate when they ought to.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Rivers In The Diversification Agenda
Prior to the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in 1958, agriculture was the primary occupation of the people of Rivers State. The abundance of palm oil and kernel which basically constituted the main revenue source of the country in the19th Century earned the state the name ‘Oil Rivers Protectorate’.
In a sample survey carried out by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, in 1983, about 40% of the rural inhabitants were said to be committed to farming. Ever since, agriculture had been an important branch of the economy of Rivers State, even as it remained the main source of livelihood for the rural people.
The place of agriculture in the state’s economy paved way for the creation of a parastatal within the Ministry of Agriculture in 1988, called Agricultural Development Programme (ADP). The functions of this body included among others; formulating and implementing programmes relating to agriculture as well as providing extension services to farmers in both rural and urban areas of the state.
At this point, Rivers State became one of the leading states in the production of yam, cassava, cocoyam, maize, rice and beans. The availability of about 39% (760,000 hectares) of the state’s total land mass, particularly in the upland area, made the cultivation of major cash crops such as; oil palm products, rubber, coconut, raffia palm and other crops like vegetables, melon, pineapples, mango, pepper, banana and plantain possible.
The fishing industry happened to be another thriving sector. Besides being lucrative, it was also a favorite pastime activity. With many artisanal fishermen in the riverine areas, and approximately 270 species of fish existing, the state provided valuable seafoods such as crabs, oysters, shrimps and sea snails among others.
One thus needs not be told that the state has large potential for agricultural production. Unfortunately, even with 39 percent of land suitable for cultivation agricultural productivity has continuously remained low probably due to low soil quality from oil spillage and leakage, or a perception among youth that agriculture is an unattractive means of employment.
However, in order to create an economic shift towards agriculture, in 2008 the then administration of the state implemented a replica of the Songhai International agricultural training center model first pioneered in Porto Novo, Benin.
The model of the Rivers Songhai Farm Initiative (RSFI) consisted of a centrally located agricultural training center with a working farm that provides opportunities for practical learning and agricultural tourism. It incorporates three main components to train farmers.
The model made provision for the followings; instruction on the concept of zero waste, whereby farm by-products would be used in other activities (e.g., manure to be used to fertilize crops), teaches farmers entrepreneurial skills and how to get more value from their primary products, and participants to have access to a network of satellite farms started by graduates of the program.
Given the provisions if the model, there were hopes that the RSFI’s specific goals if properly harnessed have got the potentials to diversify production in Rivers state beyond the oil industry, improve agriculture productivity, and reduce youth unrest by giving them better access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Located on a 314 hectare of farm land at Bunu in Tai local government area, SRFI, within its shortlived operational season, was prominent in broilers production, cassava processing, feed and rice milling, machines production, stabilised bricks production, free range poultry, plantain farming, pineapple, vegetable, cassava and moringa cultivation.
More units designed for future production at the centre include coconut, animal feeds, mango for chips and juice, orange for juice and input for animal processing and snail production.
With all these acquaintances the state had established with agriculture, one had expected that at the dawn of the diversification agenda of the current political leadership in the country, it would lead the committee of states whose agricultural flag are globally acknowledged.
This expectation was heightened in May 2016, when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, personally called for sustained efforts to diversify the country’s economy following dwindling earnings from oil.
Governor Woke made the call at the Government House, Port Harcourt, during a visit by the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo, stating that the country can no longer depend solely on oil earnings.
He averred that his administration would partner with the NEPC to develop alternative sources of foreign exchange earnings for the state, noting that the present economic challenges facing the country suggests that states have to look inwards to survive.
Responding to an earlier call by the visitor for a development of the state’s agricultural sector to boost internally generated revenue, he signalled a willingness to collaborate with NEPC in the area of agriculture.
Four years down the line, Rivers residents still await the boom in agriculture, at least, to create employment, provide income and help curb emigration.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
