Edo Confirms Two New Coronavirus Cases

The President of Youth bodies in Oginigba Kingdom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Loveday Nkemjika has challenged corporate bodies operating within the Kingdom to step up on their corporate social responsibilities in order to affect their host communities positively.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of Oginigba Health Centre, which was built by the International Breweries Plc, recently, the president said that provision of health, economic and other social amenities by corporate organisations within and around the areas of their operations would go a long way in fostering good relationship and desired environment for such organisations and other host communities.

He therefore, challenged such companies to seek ways of affecting those within their environment by doing things that would affect the lives and living standards of the people.

“We want to challenge and encourage other multi-national corporations doing business in Oginigba and elsewhere to emulate the example set by the International Breweries Plc. They need to participate and do the much they could for the people of Oginigba kingdom. We want to encourage other companies to borrow a leaf from the company and try to provide social amenities and services to the people”, he said.

Comrade Nkemjika further urged the International Breweries Plc to seek ways to synergise with the Kingdom and other companies on how best to run and maintain the health facility.

“We understand that the responsibility of maintaining the health centre lies solely with management of International Breweries Plc, we however, feel that there should be a synergy with other companies on how to run and sustain the health centre,” said the youth president.

He commended the International Breweries Plc for embarking on the health centre project and completing it, adding that, the centre would serve as a first aid centre or a sick bay.

“What we expect from the International Breweries is that there should be an improvement on the facilities at the centre as soon as possible, as we look forward to setting up a steering committee that will join in supervising the facility.”

The President lauded all those who put in effort towards the completion of the centre, particularly, the women leader of Oginigba, Mrs Loice Jerry Amadi.

He stated that the youths of Oginigba and the chiefs had a robust and cordial relationship with the Eze-In-Council of the Kingdom led by Eze G. B. Odum.

He also advised every youth in the Kingdom to avoid being a canon fodder in the hands of bad elements, rather, a part of solution for the kingdom.