COVID 19: Churches’ Compliance Excites Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, has tasked leaders of various grassroots groups and residents of communities across the state to join hands together to protect government projects and properties located in their communities.

Speaking when he inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and renovation of projects at the Government Comprehensive School, Borokiri, in the state capital, Ebeku solicited the cooperation of host communities in the overall success of government projects.

The commissioner said: “The point is, this school, for years, has remained dilapidated, and is decaying. If the present governor has thought it reasonable to come to the aid of this school and the people of this area that will primarily use this place, then, that means that your total support is required for the success of the project.”

Ebeku urged the community to support the contractors in charge of the projects to enable seamless progress of construction work, adding that the school project would attract development to the community.

Speaking further, Ebeku also urged the contractors to engage community youths in various capacities which they can function; adding that the ongoing project should create jobs for the people.

He said: “At the same time, we counsel the contractors to give what job is possible to the local people. The people must understand that it is a technical job; it is not the case you dictate what kind of job you get”.

In his response, the Councillor representing PHALGA Ward 7, Hon. Christian Tamunoiminabo, assured the commissioner of the unwavering cooperation of the community leaders to ensure the successful completion of the project.

Tamunoiminabo said: “We came in, I gathered them, and we agreed that the community must come together to ensure that this job starts and finishes as at when due. I assure you that I will not be here and see that government’s good intention is destroyed.”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana