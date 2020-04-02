Niger Delta
COVID 19: Churches’ Compliance Excites Commissioner
Rivers State Commissioner for Power, Elder Damiete Hebert Miller has rated very high the level of compliance by churches in Degema Local Government Area on social distancing.
The commissioner said this during a tour of some churches and other worship centres in the local government area to observe their level of compliance to Government directive on social distancing.
He said the churches had shown that they were in support of government’s effort to curb the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.
“We went to St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Obuama, First Baptist Church Degema Town and other smaller churches including the children sessions in the local government area and were very much impressed on how the church managements complied to governor’s directives in the aspect of maintaining social distancing, running-washing water, sanitizer placed at strategic positions of the churches,” the commissioner said.
Miller also urged the churches to provide the faithful with nose masks and hand gloves in addition to the existing released materials.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Dr Rowland Obed White, the Director, Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Mr. Believe Igani and the Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Degema Local Government Branch, Mr. Isobe Bille who were on the Commissioner’s entourage expressed gratitude for the level of compliance which the faithful in the Degema Local Government Area displayed.
They encouraged the church managements to continue to oblige to the instruction of hand washing and sanitiser for safety of their lives.
Responding, the Vicar of St. Alban’s Anglican Church, Ven Simeon L. Nteil and that of First Baptist Church, Deacon S.T. Okueno and the CDC Chairman Obuama Community, Mr. Harry Clifford Ibanibo respectively said that they were impressed on the proactive, measures the government had taken to ensure “the dreaded disease called Covid-19 (Coronavirus) does not come here”.
They also pleaded with the government to provide the people with the “temperature gauge”, nose masks and hand glove for their protection.
Niger Delta
Permanent Secretary Applauds Monarch Over Free Medical Outreach
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry, has said that the free medical outreach programme sponsored by Eze Kingsley Ogundu, Oyo, the 8th of Azumini for the people of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State is a laudable project aimed at assisting the people to tackle health challenges confronting them as well as complement the efforts of the state government in this direction.
Dr. Harry who stated this when he led a team of management staff of the board to the palace of the traditional ruler in Azumini, Isiokpo where the exercise took place, noted that the board deemed it necessary to partner with him to achieve integrated health care services in line with global best practices.
Speaking in an interview, the Nyenwe Ali and Paramount Ruler of Isiokpo ancient Kingdom, King Blessing Wagor observed that the free medical outreach programme initiative of Eze Ogundu had brought great relief to the less-privileged who cannot afford high cost of medical treatment in the hospitals these days, requesting that the gesture be sustained, describing it as a welcome development.
In his remarks, the Youth President of Isiokpo, Apostle Bobby Ezemonye Peter noted that the free medical outfit put together by the monarch of Azumini is one of the series of people-oriented programmes he has given to the people of the area, which he listed to include employment, empowerment, scholarship, skills acquisition and other forms of assistance to the needy, especially the youths, positing that his type was rare in the area and urged him not to waiver in his avowed commitment to help his people at all times.
Niger Delta
RSG Seeks Community’s Support To Protect Govt Facilities
The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, has tasked leaders of various grassroots groups and residents of communities across the state to join hands together to protect government projects and properties located in their communities.
Speaking when he inspected the ongoing rehabilitation and renovation of projects at the Government Comprehensive School, Borokiri, in the state capital, Ebeku solicited the cooperation of host communities in the overall success of government projects.
The commissioner said: “The point is, this school, for years, has remained dilapidated, and is decaying. If the present governor has thought it reasonable to come to the aid of this school and the people of this area that will primarily use this place, then, that means that your total support is required for the success of the project.”
Ebeku urged the community to support the contractors in charge of the projects to enable seamless progress of construction work, adding that the school project would attract development to the community.
Speaking further, Ebeku also urged the contractors to engage community youths in various capacities which they can function; adding that the ongoing project should create jobs for the people.
He said: “At the same time, we counsel the contractors to give what job is possible to the local people. The people must understand that it is a technical job; it is not the case you dictate what kind of job you get”.
In his response, the Councillor representing PHALGA Ward 7, Hon. Christian Tamunoiminabo, assured the commissioner of the unwavering cooperation of the community leaders to ensure the successful completion of the project.
Tamunoiminabo said: “We came in, I gathered them, and we agreed that the community must come together to ensure that this job starts and finishes as at when due. I assure you that I will not be here and see that government’s good intention is destroyed.”
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
1,400 Stranded At Itu Bridgehead
Consequent upon the coronavirus outbreak, about 1,400 Nigerians are said to be stranded at the Calabar-Itu bridgehead, which is the boundary between Cross River and Akwa Ibom States , following the order by Governor Ben Ayade that all entry points into and out of the state be shut.
The directive was enforced by law enforcement agencies at all the entry points.
Numerous families in Calabar who wanted to relocate to their home towns in Akwa Ibom and those that returned to Calabar were all held up at the foot bridge as the road was blocked.
Mr Sunday Ufot Akpan and five other family members who were returning to Uyo in obedience to the lockdown directive said there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the bridge, waiting and pleading with the security agents to be allowed passage to their destinations.
“The number of people at the boundary bridge can be estimated to be over 1400 that pleaded with the security, taskforce to be allowed to cross over.
“The security officers were not friendly. They kept us for over five hours, refusing to allow passage into or out of Cross River. They asked if we were not aware of the restriction on movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the world.
“However, at about 5pm the long queues of vehicles were allowed to pass”, he explained.
Reacting, Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, expressed concern that people were not conscious of the virulent nature of the virus and therefore tended to take the lockdown order with levity.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Trending
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Returnee Nigerian Assaults Health Workers Over Self-Isolation
-
Featured3 days ago
FG Orders Abuja, Lagos, Ogun Lockdown …Suspends Operations Of Passenger Planes, Private Jets …Promises Relief Materials As Positive Cases Hit 111
-
Editorial4 days ago
No To Generator Ban Bill
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Contractor Threatens To Shut Down Isolation Centre
-
Politics2 days ago
Wealthy Nigerians, Religious Groups Must Give Back To The People -Commissioner
-
Business4 days ago
Dollar Sells For N402 As CBN Suspends Forex Sale
-
News3 days ago
Reduce Fuel Price To N90 Per Litre, PDP Urges FG
-
Politics4 days ago
Buhari, Jonathan, Others Congratulate Tinubu At 68