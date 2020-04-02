Aghahowa Makes Case For Nigerian Coaches

Legendary Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa, has explained why he is not considering becoming a coach.

The 38-year-old had a successful career as he won the Ukrainian Premier League title and he also played in the English Premier League and FIFA World Cup.

Aghahowa feels that Nigerian coaches are treated poorly and he gave an example of Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu, who are both late.

The two coaches were owed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) when they sadly passed away in 2016.

“First of all, I’ll say it’s not compulsory that after your football career you must be a coach.

“Looking at how some of my senior colleagues were treated during their time as coaches, that’s enough to discourage me from wanting to be a coach.

“Some of them were even owed until they died. May their souls rest in peace.”

“Look at what is happening in the league. Is it the players that are hungry that you’ll go and coach?” the former Wigan Athletic and Shakhtar Donetsk marksman asked.

“Even the coaches demand money from players before they’re given a chance to play, mind you most footballers are from poor homes and the hunger to succeed is very high because of where they are coming from. I am talking from experience.

“As for the football business, not too long ago I got licensed by the Nigerian Football Federation as an intermediary agent and I work with a lot of other agents to scout young talents across the country,” Aghahowa told Tidesports source.

Aghahowa also played for Nigeria at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2000 Summer Olympics.