C’River Recalls Garment Factory Workers For Mass Production Of Masks
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has recalled workers of the state- owned Garment Factory back to work, for the mass production of face and nose masks.
The workers are to resume work today after the factory had been disinfected.
The workers were initially sent home in line with the partial lock down declared by the governor as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at the Industrial Park, Ayade told newsmen yesterday in Calabar that it had become imperative for the Garment Factory workers to return to work in view of the urgency of the need to tackle the deadly virus .
“The Garment Factory workers are being recalled for mass production of nose/mouth masks in order to stem the pandemic.
“As the workers return to start mass production of the masks, we will ensure that they keep a reasonable distance from one another in keeping with the industrial distancing protocol”, he said.
Ayade disclosed that proper fumigation of the factory has been carried out preparatory to the resumption of the workers.
According to the governor, the returning Garment Factory workers will be properly kitted to ensure that they are fit for the purpose in addition to being paid special allowances.
COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Second Death, Search For 6,000 Contacts
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it is trying to identify 6,000 people who have had close contact with Coronavirus cases.
The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this, yesterday, when he appeared on Channels Television.
Nigeria, world’s most populous black nation, currently has over 111 cases.
Ihekweazu said the numbers are expected to keep rising, but assured that the NCDC was on top of the situation.
“We expect cases of COVID19 to rise as we improve the capacity to detect and test. Our laboratories are activated to function 24/7.
“We appeal to Nigerians to work with us in compliance with the measures instituted by the President,” he said.
Ihekweazu noted that Nigeria has been lucky not to have had too many severe cases.
He disclosed that the NCDC has currently tested well over 2,000 people and has also increased the number of laboratories in its network.
The NCDC boss lamented that the agency was being bogged down by people who do not require the test.
“So, we have to manage demand. We have to focus on those who need it the most.”
He confirmed that the duration between testing and results depends on several factors.
“But it is between 24 to 48 hours. Our target is to get results out in 12 hours,” the NCDC boss added.
However, the Federal Government has confirmed the second death from Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this, yesterday, during the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
He said, “Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient who had severe underlying illnesses.
“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.
“As of today, the 30th of March, 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers states,” Ehanire added.
He stressed that Nigeria has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, saying a majority of them were persons who came in from overseas.
According to the health minister, the highest number of confirmed cases is in Lagos and Abuja because they serve as the major gateways to the country.
He also informed the gathering that all retired but able-bodied staff of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Federal Ministry of Health were being recalled.
Ehanire warned Nigerians to protect the elderly among them, as well as those having underlying health issues as they were the most vulnerable.
In his opening remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, informed the audience that the briefing would be a daily event.
He explained that the purpose was to give an update and minimise the incidence of fake news in the country.
Mustapha stressed that the briefing would be the only approved briefing of the task force, although appearances on TV by relevant members would be allowed.
He announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a committee headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to care for the economic challenges that the situation may bring for the time being.
The SGF also clarified the controversy triggered by the restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
He allayed the fear of Nigerians, saying workers in the financial institutions were not included in the stay-at-home order declared by the President in his Sunday broadcast to the nation.
Meanwhile, the government, yesterday, discharged five Coronavirus patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, Lagos, under the supervision of Lagos State Government and Lagos State Ministry of Health.
This brings to eight the total number of discharged patients from the centre.
The patients are said to have fully recovered from the virus and tested negative after being quarantined for weeks.
Although the discharged patients preferred anonymity, they expressed joy and satisfaction over the treatments they received.
While thanking the state Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support and proactive response, they pleaded that the workers at the centre should be given life insurance.
Speaking to the press, one of the patients said, “I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So, I was admitted here.
“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine; all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”
He gave an impressive hope, saying people should not panic as the virus could be defeated.
“We can beat it; I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications, and in no distant time, you will get out of here.
“I want to appeal to the Federal Government and Lagos State Government that, they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as an encouragement to others”, adding that, “If they are not here as first responders, many would have died.”
Another patient said, “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought bed, mask and some equipment.
“Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do”.
He narrated a scenario where the workers could not attend to him because he tested positive, saying “they went back and I slept off, I woke up around 3 a.m. So, they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job.”
Buhari Signs COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 …As Nigeria’s Confirmed Cases Rise To 131
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, signed the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared Covid-19 a dangerous infectious disease.
This was In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, last night in Abuja explained that “The Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.
“In addition, to ensure that Nigerians can still perform on-line transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions, the exemption is granted financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations.”
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verifiedTwitter page.
Nigeria now has 131 new confirmed cases of the virus.
“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State
“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.
“As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases 2 deaths,” it tweeted.
NUPENG Dismisses Shut Down Rumours
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said it has no plan of shutting down, as the union assured Nigerians of a continuous distribution of petroleum products by its members for commercial, industrial and domestic uses in spite of Coronavirus pandemic.
The union has also commissioned hand sanitisers to all its petroleum loading depots across the country.
Speaking during the commission and presentation of the sanitisers to leaders of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), Lagos Zone at the NUPENG office in Jibowu Yaba, yesterday, the union’s National President, Comrade Williams Akporeha, said: “We came to the conclusion that the nation needed our essential services in the same manner the nation requires the services of all those in the front line of the fight to curtail the spread of the virus.
“It was, therefore, unanimously resolved that all our members, on the value chain of distribution of petroleum products for commercial, industrial and domestic uses shall continue to work.
On the threat issue by the union last week to shut down if government refused to protect their member against the Coronavirus, he said everything has been resolved.
In addition to government support in protecting their members, he said the union have decided to provide hand sanitizers to it member across the country.
“We have decided to provide, within our meagre resources, hand sanitizers to all our members across the country.
“We commissioned a pharmaceutical company to produce specifically for our members across the country.
“These hand sanitizers come in 10 litres jerry cans to serve as refill for dispensers that we are going to distribute as well with other kits such as hand gloves and masks,” he said.
The General Secretary of the union, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, said the union will be sending about 1,000 of these items (sanitizers) to it members at the depot every week until the siege is over.
He said:” We have 154 petroleum loading depot across the country, but as we are talking we have 120 of these numbers in active operation.
“Besides that petroleum tanker drivers have about 300 places across the country that serve as their stop over points for resting and recreation, we will be distributing these items to all these places”.
He urged all petroleum depots owners, operators, petrol station owners and industrial set-ups to provide necessary mechanisms and tool.
Olawale also urged members of the union to strictly ensure hygiene at work, home, on the streets and with everyone they would interface within their daily activities.
He said that adherence to the safety measures would go a long way to check Coronavirus spread and keep socio-economic activities of the country alive.
