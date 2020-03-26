News
Osinbajo, Osun Gov, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for Coronavirus, 24 hours after he went into self-isolation following fears that he could have physically interacted with some persons who tested positive.
In a tweet by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Vice President’s results have returned negative.
“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative,” he tweeted, yesterday morning.
The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, had last Tuesday disclosed that Osinbajo has begun observing social distancing and self-isolation.
“VP Osinbajo, yesterday, at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing while observing social distancing.
“Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols,” he tweeted Tuesday evening.
As at yesterday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria had swelled to 46 following the announcement of two new cases in Osun and Lagos by NCDC.
Also, the Osun State Governor, Prof Gboyega Oyetola said he has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus after he attended events in Abuja.
At a press briefing, yesterday, Oyetola reported that his wife has also tested negative for the virus.
Oyetola verified his status as Abuja now has the second highest number of reported Coronavirus cases in the country, after Lagos.
“Considering the fact that I was in Abuja for the better part of last week, as a way of leading by example, I have also subjected myself to test. My wife, because of her recent travel history, also subjected herself to test. Both came back negative”, Oyetola said.
Oyetola, thus, appealed to citizens to take the necessary action to avoid any precarious transmission.
“I want to passionately encourage all returnees from UK, US, Europe, the West African Coast, and indeed, other high risk countries to self-isolate and submit themselves to test, so as to assist the government in containing the spread of the virus,” he said.
Similarly, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, went into self-isolation after he had contact with Bauchi State Governor, Malam Bala Mohammed, who tested positive for Coronavirus.
Mohammed, had last Tuesday, confirmed that although he has no symptoms, he has been confirmed positive after having physical contact with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s son.
The Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari, also tested positive to the deadly disease after returning from Germany, recently.
Fayemi on his Twitter page said he has sent his samples for test after coming in contact with two people who have tested positive to COVID-19.
The governor was present at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings which had Governor Bala Mohammed present.
News
COVID-19: Nsirim Seeks EHOs’ Commitment In Sensitisation …Committee Takes Message To Markets, Rivers Residents Hail Govt
The Chairman of the five-man Rivers State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Public Enlightenment, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called for selflessness on the part of message purveyors in the quest to prevent the Coronavirus from entering the state.
Making the call, yesterday, in an address to environmental health officers in the state, preparatory to the commencement of Coronavirus campaign to traders in markets and car parks in the state, Nsirim urged them to do their best in ensuring that the populace becomes aware of what is required of them to be in good stead to protect themselves from infection.
Nsirim, who is also the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, told the staff of the Ministry of Environment that the campaign was part of the new strategy of the committee towards creating necessary awareness on Coronavirus infection prevention in the state.
“Part of our new strategy is to ensure that everyone living in Rivers State gets this prevention message. Towards this end, we’ve agreed that the Ministry of Environment will play a very critical role because of your professional training and confidence, especially as it relates to health behaviour”, he said.
He urged them to go “to the markets, in the first instance, and also go to the parks, just to ensure that people know what they should do as it concerns this virus, especially as it has to do with hand washing, how to also maintain social distancing, how people should practice good respiratory hygiene, and then our social behaviour – handshakes and hugging”.
He explained that considering the manner in which the virus is contacted and the speed with which it is spread, Governor Nyesom Wike deemed it necessary to adopt preventive measures at this stage that the state was still free of the virus.
“What His Excellency is doing at this time is to ensure prevention, complete prevention. A lot of measures are being put in place as it has to do with churches, all the public (car) parks, no more burials, no more weddings. All is designed to ensure that Rivers State is safe.
“We’re believing that as you go and pass this message, our state will be Coronavirus-free. It is a patriotic call. The truth of the matter is, if we don’t do anything to prevent it, if anything happens to one person here, Rivers State will be in danger”, he stated.
He urged the volunteers and staffers to see the task as part of their contribution to help protect the lives of others, as patriotic citizens.
Lending credence to the chairman’s call, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno, reminded members of staff of the ministry to view it as their contribution in the fight against the virus.
“Everybody in the ministry (of Environment) is involved, irrespective of your level or status. The Permanent Secretary is involved, I am involved, and every other officer is involved. So, do not say you’re a level 16 officer, please. Coronavirus has no respect for position”, he said.
He continued that “Everybody knows the most important things to say: respiratory hygiene, when you have to cough, you cough into your sleeve, most importantly, keep as much distance as possible”.
The essence, he explained, is to ensure that the drop lets through which the virus gets to other people does not go as far as reaching them.
“It’s for us to try as much as we can to reduce the risk. For now, there’s nobody in Port Harcourt that we know that is infected. So, what we’re doing is to ensure that the infection does not come, or if it ever comes, it is restricted. That is what we want to do”, he said.
The exercise, expected to last up to Friday, will be climaxed with street-to-street campaign.
Highlights were the distribution of fliers and handbills to both traders and customers by volunteers, who were over 100 in number, and majorly environmental officers.
They were armed with handbills and megaphones as they visited Illoabuchi Electronic Shops at Mile 2, Diobu, Rumuwoji Market at Mile 1, Mile 3 Market, and Abali Park to enlighten the citizenry.
In their response, some residents of Port Harcourt metropolis commended the Rivers State Government on the sensitization campaign designed to check the spread of Coronavirus.
The residents, which include market women, traders and workers, said the campaign will help enlighten the people about the deadly virus.
News
COVID-19: CUPP Warns APC Govs To Shut Down All Borders, Close Motor Parks
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has called on governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to shut down their states.
The coalition said after a detailed review of the growing threat of the fast spreading and deadly Coronavirus, it have resolved to advise all state governors to adopt a 14 days temporarily shut down, movement restriction and seat at home measures like the one announced by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Wike had, yesterday, shut down all borders going into the state.
The coalition said this will serve as a proactive and emergency offensive to help halt the virus from spreading nationwide and turning into a national calamity.
“In furtherance of the above, we wish to direct our governors to immediately shut down their land/sea borders to stop inter-state movement, close down their airspace working with the Federal Government, especially FAAN and stop all public gatherings, burials, close down motor parks, cinemas etc and impose a 14 days stay at home during which those already with the virus will manifest and be isolated and treated thereby wiping the virus,” CUPP said in a statement made available, yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.
“We also appeal to citizens that will be affected and Federal Government to work with the states to enforce these painful yet effective measures as a last effort to deal a fatal blow of this virus.”
News
Bauchi Gov’s Brother Kidnapped
The elder brother of the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was confirmed to have been kidnapped yesterday evening.
According to a source, close to the family, Adamu Mohammed Duguri, was allegedly taken captive around 7:30 pm yesterday at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis.
The kidnap incident is coming barely 24 hours after the younger brother, the Governor of Bauch State, Bala Mohammed tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease.
Trending
