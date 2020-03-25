Opinion
Whither RMAFC Report On Legislators’ Pay?
For a decade now, the pay packages of public office holders, particularly the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly (NASS) members, have been an issue of serious concern among Nigerians. Since 2010, they have consistently questioned the rationale behind the N150 billion annual allocations to NASS in the budget.
While some Nigerians remain in search of an answer to this wide gap of monthly labour reward between the country’s lawmakers and the ordinary citizens, others describe it as mismanagement of our already lean economic resources. Thus, the government has to work harder to reduce the allowances of these legislators.
Some non-governmental organisations, led by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had always been at the forefront of the campaign against this humongous package. They insist that allowances which an average Nigerian is not entitled to should not be paid to NASS members.
Following this public outcry over the non concordance of the remuneration of lawmakers with economic realities, President Muhammadu Buhari, on assumption of office in May, 2015, directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to address the public outcry over huge salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly.
President Buhari, whose body language appeared not too comfortable with what could be tagged a bogus package for some public office holders, the lawmakers in particular, chided the RMAFC for approving excessive remunerations for some political office holders in the first place. He, therefore, urged the commission to seek a proper interpretation of its powers and address the public outcry against what he described as “the unreasonably high payments”.
In what could best be described as a quick response, RMAFC embarked on downward review of allowances of all political office holders. Elias Mbam, chairman of the Commission, declared that senators and members of the House of Representatives will earn less than N1 million by the end of September, 2015.
Many considered this response of RMAFC as not only proactive, but a step in the right direction. At least, the use of the prevailing economic realities as the indices for determining the legislators’ package will make it sustainable, equitable and conscionable. This development, the Nigerian public I suspect, may have possibly thumbed up for the commission, probably viewing it as a body set to live up to its statutory billing.
It will not only make the legislators see themselves as part of the country’s workforce, they will be in a good position to feel the economic pulse of the common man and determine how best to represent the interest of the masses. I suppose that the expediency of this task made RMAFC pledge to deliver on its mandate by September 2015.
Unfortunately, many years down the line, RMAFC, which is said to have been working on the review of the salaries and allowances of the political office holders at National Assembly, the state Assemblies and local governments, including the Judiciary, is yet to come up with a decision on such issue.
Much as we know that the review of the subsisting remuneration packages requires time to undergo needed process, it is not quite clear why the first tenure of Mr. President elapsed without the commission arriving at a position in this matter.
On August 18, 2019, precisely, PREMIUM TIMES published a report indicating that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments. Cumulatively, it concludes that the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of NASS.
With this report coming up in 2019, one is confused about what has become of the outcome of the mandate of RMAFC in this direction.
Apart from reasons of fairness and equity, to a people entitled to a fair distribution of the commonwealth of their nation, the drop in oil prices which hitherto sustained our economy, and the financial constraint it has unleashed on the country, is enough pointer to the need to fast-track this mandate.
Granted that an exalted position, all things being equal, attracts exalted treatment in all ramifications, a reason for which the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that in addition to his statutory salary of “ N750,000”, he needs to function as a senator, and his “office needs to be properly funded”
Whichever form Lawan tries to defend the ‘bogus pay’, “truth is that our political office holders will not be in the best position to speak for us when they can’t feel our pulse, given the financial disparity between us.
Thus, the need to reflect the socio-economic realities of today occasioned by the drop in oil prices had necessitated this write-up. The lingering unfair distribution of wealth in our nation via the respective monthly emoluments of public office holders in the face of the current economic realities leaves much to be desired.
If President Buhari had in the first instance seen the need to downwardly review the bogus pay of the public office holders, why would his administration settle for overhead allowances to lawmakers in the first three months that would increase their total allowances to N19.89 billion.
The Punch newspaper had exclusively reported that 469 lawmakers would get N4.68 billion as welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues. Further investigations showed that each senator will receive N40.5 million for three months as overhead allowance, with each member of the House of Representatives receiving N30 million for the same purpose.
This means that 109 senators will get N4.41 billion as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 reps will get N10.8bn in their first three months. Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators will get N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers.
In the light of the prevailing economic realities, one opines that these financial figures are not sustainable, equitable and conscionable. It is, therefore, condemned in its entirety.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
The Blight Of Misdiagnosis
A report had it that a reputable health technology company had declared its readiness to tackle wrong clinical diagnosis in the country.
This, the company intends to achieve through its fully integrated radiology solutions which they claimed would provide early detection and clinical intervention, and reduce long-term costs in health care in Nigeria and other West African countries.
The story caught my attention because my nephew was a victim of wrong medical diagnosis not too long ago. The boy who just relocated to Port Harcourt with his parents was down with fever. His mother took him to a nearby clinic at Azuabie after the first aid treatment given to him yielded no result.
At the clinic, they met an Indian doctor who diagnosed malaria and typhoid fever and gave him drugs which he was to take for three days. For the three days the drugs lasted, the fever subsided, only to resume in earnest the following day. This time, the boy was vigorously shivering, and could hardly stand. The boy was taken back to the clinic but the doctor insisted there was nothing wrong with the boy.
Meanwhile, there hadn’t been any laboratory test to ascertain the actual problem. After much insistence on a lab test by the mother, the doctor then instructed that a blood sample be taken from the boy for a lab test. To cut the long story short, my nephew almost died as they continued to administer typhoid drugs on him.
Thanks to a kind-hearted neighbour who saw the poor state of the boy and directed them to a hospital at Cocaine Village, Rumuogba. There, it was discovered that he was suffering from anemia which was caused by late poorly treated malaria.
Many Nigerians have been sent to their early graves because of doctors’ misdiagnoses, while others are groaning with irreversible conditions. An associate of mine suffered from severe abdominal pain and painful menstruation for over five years. She visited several hospitals here in Nigeria where several diagnoses were carried out.
Some diagnosed ulcer, others “ordinary stomach pain”. She lived in pain all these years until her family was able to raise money to send her to Singapore were proper diagnosis was done and she was permanently cured.
We can still remember the case of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who died of cancer of the lungs seven years ago after being erroneously diagnosed and treated for pneumonia for over one year by doctors in Nigeria. Eventually, when he was moved abroad for proper medical attention as his condition worsened, it was discovered that he had cancer of the lungs, which led to his death.
Definitely, misdiagnosis is not peculiar to Nigeria. There are recorded cases of poor diagnosis in many other countries of the world but the rate at which it occurs in Nigeria is very alarming and worrisome and calls for urgent attention. Many doctors engage in trial-and-error method in their practices.
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other stakeholders in the health sector cannot afford to fold their hands while poor, innocent Nigerians are daily being sent to their untimely graves.
The truth is that there are a lot of people who have no business being in the health profession. These people see medicine as a fast way of making money instead of a means of rendering humanitarian services. Doctors should not be drawn to the profession by materialism but by the desire to save lives. That is the only thing that will help them to be meticulous, humble and sincere in admitting lack of competence when necessary. A situation where a doctor claims to know it all does not help matters.
A medical consultant recently decried a current ugly trend where parents force their children to study medicine irrespective of whether they have the interest or not. This really portends grave danger to Nigerians The most worrisome is that many hospitals in the country are also being run by quacks.
Medical misdiagnosis indeed poses serious danger to patients. It shows lack of confidence on the part of the doctors while also making patients lose confidence in the doctors.
It is, therefore, imperative that measures must be taken to curb it. NMA must devise a means of ridding the association of quacks and ensure that professionalism prevails in their practice.
Most importantly, patients and entire Nigerian citizens must realize that misdiagnosis is a criminal offence. It is a crime which they must fight at all cost.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Growing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
The increasing rate of campus prostitution in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions today is alarming and gradually growing into a cancer that may be difficult to manage. And unless something is urgently done to nip it in the bud, it may one day consume our society.
Honestly speaking, the rate at which many female students prostitute on campuses has always given me
to note that many female students now use their bodies as a means of getting money, even serious concern. Just like campus cultism, the menace is festering and thriving menacingly on campuses.
It is appalling when some of them have parents to cater for their education and well-being. They combine their studies with sex work, all in a bid to get money for cosmetic things like makeup kids and good clothes, just because they want to look good and be noticed.
One needs to see most of these indulgent students returning to campus after sexual transactions with wads of cash, glitzy clothes and other gifts. With regular money coming from the illicit trade, it is pretty easy for them to juggle academic pursuit and prostitution because they have everything needed to settle academic failure standing on their way. This makes the resistance of many innocent students to begin to wear thin.
Virtually all campuses of tertiary institutions are guilty of this. They now have spots where girls can be picked up and dropped at any time after sexual transaction. This is nauseating.
It is often said that “children are the future of tomorrow”, but can this crop of students guarantee a good and prospective future? I doubt.
To be honest, studying in Nigeria universities can be daunting; it takes only students with determination to scale through the hurdles. In spite of this, there is no good justification for campus prostitution.
It is worth knowing that campus prostitution took several years to seep into tertiary institutions. As the vice evolved and began to consume our young girls, people chose to ignore it as a mare fad that would soon go away. It was largely left unchecked and so took hold of our society. Now, it has become a way of life in Nigeria’s supposedly citadels of learning.
Before now, prostitution was restricted to only female folks who see selling of their bodies as the fastest way of getting income for their upkeeps. Now, young girls in their teens have also caught the bug.
More astonishing is the entrance of young men into the menace. Men now trade their bodies for various reasons, including securing jobs or contracts from rich women with good connection, who are old enough to be their mothers. I learnt similar things are now in vogue on campuses where male students have sexual relationship with their female lecturers, just to secure good grades.
What is our society turning into?
My worry is that despite the high spread of deadly sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, Acquired Immune Deficiency, Syndromes (AIDS), prostitution does not abate. Many women are currently undergoing serious trauma and pelvic pains as a result of unprotected sex arising from prostitution. This is dangerous to our society.
Studies have shown that those who engage in prostitution do not have proper parental upbringing or are under bad peer influence. Studies have also shown that most women prostitutes indulge in heavy drinking and smoking, another habit that is inimical to health. No wonder the rate of cancer and mortality in the country is on the increase.
I think parental ignorance and wickedness contribute to this menace on our campuses. Many parents prefer lavishing their money on unnecessary things than to cater for the education of their female children, while those who do so fail to inculcate good morals on their children.
It is, therefore, imperative for parents to give their children proper upbringing at home before despatching them to school, in addition to see their children’s schooling as their responsibility. An untrained child always ends up as a liability.
Meanwhile, other major stakeholders in the education sector including religious organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) should intensify campaign against campus prostitution. In particular, all tertiary institutions should have stringent codes of conduct for both the students and their lecturers.
Just as schools frown at campus cultism, all illicit affairs involving students should be met with severe punishment. Any student caught trading his or her body for money or marks either within or outside the campus should be expelled to avoid corrupting innocent ones.
I also recommend that any lecturer who is found to be after money or sex should be sacked outright to serve as a deterrent to others.
Ekeke is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
Favour Ekeke
Opinion
Beckoning To Crises From 10 Angles
Angle 1. The dethronement and alleged banishing of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano portends more issues than an average Nigerian would appreciate. The situation becomes more curious with the Kano State Government denying that he was banished, implying that Sanusi lied. As the matter has gone to court already, it is likely that we have not heard the last of the Sanusi saga. Common speculation is that Sanusi, being a highly educated, experienced, level-headed and liberal-minded Muslim, was on the side of zero-radicalism. He stood in the way of Macho-men. Another target would be Shehu Sani.
Angle 2. While the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, said that his administration would not negotiate with bandits or grant them amnesty, some lawmakers considered it fit and legal to sponsor a bill to treat terrorists like heroic freedom fighters. While Governor el-Rufai apologised for his administration’s inability to protect the people killed by bandits, some Nigerian lawmakers consider it heroic to propose a North-West Development Bill as a supplement to Repentant Insurgents Bill. Where the money to fund the projects would come from, if the bills become law, is a part of the economic shenanigans that we practise in Nigeria: National Oily Cake.
Angle 3. T. Y. Danjuma’s lamentations did not begin or end in Nigeria, for he took his case to the U.K Parliament. His grouse? Clever introduction of Sharia Law in a secular Nigerian state. He did not stop with Sharia and Islamic agenda but went on to talk about land grabbing from indigenous people and giving such land to nomadic people for a homeland. Neither was Danjuma alone in raising such alarm. Apart from naming names and telling us the strategies being adopted, those who would put us on the alert are not known to be careless talkers or ignorant people. Maybe asleep before.
Did we not see a news bombshell “Obasanjo slams Buhari Again, says Buhari deceiving Nigerians, empowering Boko Haram?” Please refer to The Tide Newspaper of Monday, January 21, 2019. There are more such finger-pointing from various quarters. Are they wrong?
Angles 4 & 5: Threat to democracy and an ailing economy, are no empty speculations. What is the state of Excess Crude Account, current exchange rate of the Naira to a dollar, truth about $4 million payment to a nameless lawyer, etc? Was somebody not quoted over to us, as saying: “The British handed Nigeria over to us, the Fulanis, at Independence. The land (Nigeria) belongs to us. We must reclaim what belongs to us?” Did we not have a news headline: “Stop external borrowing, Expert warns Buhari?” How independent are the Judiciary an National Assembly?
Apart from spending on purchases of exotic cars in the midst of hunger among the citizens, despite protests, how accountable and transparent have the management of recovered loots been?
Angle 6: Insecurity is a major challenge in the country for which there has been no effective remedy. Rather, regional and private security outfits are springing up, including the existence of a Sharia police. There is Amotekun which is almost operational, there was also a news headline: “We set up Operation Shege Ka Fasa in reaction to Amotekun.” South-East zone is yet to adopt a name for its regional security outfit. Perhaps, we may not take “Ogbunigwe” seriously yet, as coming from that zone for the purpose of security. A more disturbing phenomenon is the proliferation of firearms, with Senator Bulus telling us that “Gun Runners are powerful and untouchable” Nigerians. Gun Runners! Power.
Angle 7. Northern Elders’ lamentations, like that of T. Y. Danjuma, arose from the security jinx and speculations about the philosophy and sponsorship of terrorism and senseless killings in the country. We had seen such news headlines like” “Herdsmen Set Ortom’s Rice Farm Ablaze,” “Herdsmen Rape Two Housewives, Injure Six In Delta,” “Killings In Nigeria Worrisome”-Catholic Bishop; “How We Escaped Maiduguri Gate Massacre”- CAN Chiefs; “US Interfaith Leaders Declare Nigeria Ticking Time Bomb,” Etc. Many more!
For Northern Elders and Youths to tell President Buhari to “Resign” means that their disappointment and lamentations have reached the crescendo.
Angle 8. Hate speech and Anti-protest Bills are usually precursors to a gagging and clamp-down policy which may have some unfathomable motives. We have heard about “Reps Accusing Nigeria’s Neighbours of Aiding Insecurity.” Was the chairman, House Committee on Defence, Mr Babajimi Benson, wrong to say that there is probably an international dimension to ISIS and ISWAP activities in Nigeria?
Angle 9. Restructuring clamour is not such “irrelevance” which some people try to attach to that demand. It has to do with true practice and application of the principles and ideals of federalism. Pa Ayo Adebanjo was wrong to say “Buhari Does Not Know What Restructuring Mans.” If we practise true federalism there would be less tension.
Angle 10. Security vote, like cult phenomenon, is shrouded in secrecy wherein anything fair and foul can pass the test of scrutiny.
Arnold Alalibo told us that “The Court of Appeal in Abuja in the case of former Taraba State Governor, Jolly Nyame, clearly stated that failure of public officers to give an account of security votes entrusted to them amounts to stealing…” why must security votes not be subject to public audit?
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
