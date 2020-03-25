Opinion
Economic Success Of Vocational Education
Vocationalism as a concept refers to a form of education which in addition to providing general education and training involves the study of applied science and the acquisition of practical skills and knowledge with occupational orientation. Its primary purpose is to provide skills and manpower for industry and other technological services required by society. It involves training provided by vocational schools, technical colleges, polytechnics and universities, training provided by industry through on-the-job and other training programmes and apprenticeship training in the non-formal sector.
In Britain, the shift towards vocational and technical education took place when there was the realisation that economic success of any state was dependent on manufacturing rather than art, an imagination which is perceived as leisure pursuit.
Pre-vocational education during Callaghan’s time (according to Maurice Holt 1987) saw a lot of initiatives by many organisations such as the Department of Education and Science (DES), Manpower Service Commission (MSC), among others, to establish schemes such as Technical and Vocational Education Initiative (TVEI), so as to encourage positive shift towards vocational and technical education with aim also to promote in people the belief that youngsters should be trained as self-sufficient competitors in business and industry, ready to fight in the world markets.
Nigeria, like Britain, in 1982 saw the massive turnout of the products of liberal education at all levels of education, the majority of the school leavers became unemployed. To solve the problem of unemployment, the government decided to shift priority from the traditional liberal education to technical and vocational education in the hope of educating and training the individuals at all levels to be self- reliant.
Nigerians’ philosophy of education derives from the broad national objectives which are well articulated in the National Policy on Education (NPE) for the country. The policy is based on the integration of the individual into a sound and effective citizen and the provision of equal educational opportunities for all citizens at all levels both within and without the formal school system.
The philosophy, however, recognizes that general, vocational technical education are both essential and aspects in the process of preparing an individual for a living.
In other words, vocational and technical education will produce the range both in quality and quantity of technical manpower required for the transformation of Nigeria into a technological society. In this regard enormous emphasis has recently been placed on vocational education at the federal, state and local government levels.
Recent statistics show that about 40 per cent of the primary school leavers do not enter secondary schools, and about 50 per cent of secondary school leavers do not go further in higher academic pursuit.
Vocational education is, therefore, regarded as essential for furnishing the youth and adults with saleable skills that will enable them secure jobs at appropriate levels when they leave school. The highest possible welfare is achieved only when each individual produces to the limit of his capacity. For this reason, the necessity for equipping each person for some occupation is a fact that even the most primitive society has recognised.
Although the Nigerian government is positively geared towards rapid expansion of vocational technical education, the problem lies in the attitude of those charged with the responsibility of administering vocational education. Good teachers of vocational and technical education have often been difficult to find. Sometimes, those responsible for recruitment and management of personnel for vocational education and general decision-making have been largely ignorant of and apathetic towards the logistics and mechanics of the vocational education process.
They may be competent administrators of other aspects of education, but they are not well qualified to plan vocational and technical education. Thus, the general lack of equipment and facilities for expansion and the relatively slow development of vocational technical education in Nigeria can largely be attributed to a lack of technical know-how, indifference and general inefficiency of some charged with the planning and administration of vocational and technical education.
The government’s “spirit” is thus very willing, but the machinery for implementation is so far weak. Several appeals are increasingly being made at the federal and state levels for educators to monitor programmes and produce appropriate technology to facilitate the successful implementation of vocational and technical education programmes. With the present commitment both financially and morally on the part of various governments in Nigeria, vocational/technical education will certainly achieve the important place it deserves in the economic development of the country.
Orngu wrote from Nsukka.
Opinion
Injustice Against The Girl-Child
The protest that was led on social media on the bill passed on child marriage by senators speaks volumes of the quality of our lawmakers.
It scares and totally shocks me that the most populous black nation in the world which prides itself as the giant of Africa would not think about passing a law ensuring that every child should be compulsorily enrolled in school. A very alarming number of children today are in the streets hawking or are being abused, raped or are married to men and women who should be protecting them.
Child marriage has negative impact on one’s health. It sets victims on a path that often leads to a life of servitude and poverty. They suffer severe widespread and systematic human rights abuses. Yet the source of injustice they suffer is hidden in the shadows of debates on international development.
Statistics reveal that each year 1.5 million girls grow into adolescence and many end up as child-bride. It is shocking to discover the proportion of the problem and to understand its impact on the fortune of the child and its opportunities in life. It also affects the longevity of the child.
The menace affects both sexes but girls are particularly affected as they form majority of the victims. Their overall development is compromised, leaving them socially isolated with little education, skills and opportunities for employment and self-realisation and these leave the girl-child more vulnerable to poverty.
Child marriage is now widely recognized as a violation of the child’s rights which is a direct form of discrimination against the child who as a result of the practice is often deprived of its basic right to health, education, development and equality. This will destroy human potentiality and reinforces gender inequalities globally. It is subjecting young girls and exposes them to early pregnancy and childbirth.
Furthermore, child marriage reinforces the subordination of women to men unduly and it impedes the progress towards the realization of the United Nation’s 2015 goal of Universal Primary Education.
Nigerians have to realize the danger of this threat early marriage has been recognized to the extent that over half of girl-children are married before they are 18.
Research has shown that West Africa alone has the highest incidence of child marriage. The practice is also widespread across sub-Sahara Africa and Pakistan where many children marry at very tender age. Given the devastating effect of this threat, I have come to the conclusion that early marriage is indeed the worst injustice against the girl-child. This is because it aborts her education and keeps her in perpetual ignorance. It also dehumanizes her.
It is widely believed that only 2 percent of married girls between the ages of 15 and 19 in Nigeria are in school compared with 69 percent of unmarried girls. Underaged girls are denied the opportunity to realize their potential through education and many of these girls will be condemned to lives blighted by poverty, illiteracy and hopelessness.
A critical examination of the problems shows that the lack or absence of education for the child is at the root of the problem. If female children and perhaps their male counterparts are given free and compulsory education how will they be available for marriage?
Children are our future and when they are traumatised it affects their prospects and that of the nation. It will lead the next generation into indiscipline, prostitution and low self esteem.
If we must address this problem, then we need an integrated global campaign that will bring the issue to limelight. Any country where this problem is prevalent must articulate strategy to solve it. Since no nation is an Island, all affected countries can collaborate and come up with common agenda to contain it in order to save the girl-child from early marriage.
We must understand that child marriage amounts to child abuse and must stop outrightly. But this form of human abuse can only stop if government all over the world put all necessary machinery in place to make life meaningful for their citizen.
Also, this is the time for us women to stand up with one voice against this modern-day slavery. I think we all should put hands together to fight this evil and ensure that our constitution is not amended to accommodate it. It is indeed a crime against humanity.
Finally, we must eliminate this problem through a massive campaign of education for all. Also, governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country must mobilize against this ill that plagues our society.
By: Maureen Black
Opinion
The Blight Of Misdiagnosis
A report had it that a reputable health technology company had declared its readiness to tackle wrong clinical diagnosis in the country.
This, the company intends to achieve through its fully integrated radiology solutions which they claimed would provide early detection and clinical intervention, and reduce long-term costs in health care in Nigeria and other West African countries.
The story caught my attention because my nephew was a victim of wrong medical diagnosis not too long ago. The boy who just relocated to Port Harcourt with his parents was down with fever. His mother took him to a nearby clinic at Azuabie after the first aid treatment given to him yielded no result.
At the clinic, they met an Indian doctor who diagnosed malaria and typhoid fever and gave him drugs which he was to take for three days. For the three days the drugs lasted, the fever subsided, only to resume in earnest the following day. This time, the boy was vigorously shivering, and could hardly stand. The boy was taken back to the clinic but the doctor insisted there was nothing wrong with the boy.
Meanwhile, there hadn’t been any laboratory test to ascertain the actual problem. After much insistence on a lab test by the mother, the doctor then instructed that a blood sample be taken from the boy for a lab test. To cut the long story short, my nephew almost died as they continued to administer typhoid drugs on him.
Thanks to a kind-hearted neighbour who saw the poor state of the boy and directed them to a hospital at Cocaine Village, Rumuogba. There, it was discovered that he was suffering from anemia which was caused by late poorly treated malaria.
Many Nigerians have been sent to their early graves because of doctors’ misdiagnoses, while others are groaning with irreversible conditions. An associate of mine suffered from severe abdominal pain and painful menstruation for over five years. She visited several hospitals here in Nigeria where several diagnoses were carried out.
Some diagnosed ulcer, others “ordinary stomach pain”. She lived in pain all these years until her family was able to raise money to send her to Singapore were proper diagnosis was done and she was permanently cured.
We can still remember the case of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who died of cancer of the lungs seven years ago after being erroneously diagnosed and treated for pneumonia for over one year by doctors in Nigeria. Eventually, when he was moved abroad for proper medical attention as his condition worsened, it was discovered that he had cancer of the lungs, which led to his death.
Definitely, misdiagnosis is not peculiar to Nigeria. There are recorded cases of poor diagnosis in many other countries of the world but the rate at which it occurs in Nigeria is very alarming and worrisome and calls for urgent attention. Many doctors engage in trial-and-error method in their practices.
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and other stakeholders in the health sector cannot afford to fold their hands while poor, innocent Nigerians are daily being sent to their untimely graves.
The truth is that there are a lot of people who have no business being in the health profession. These people see medicine as a fast way of making money instead of a means of rendering humanitarian services. Doctors should not be drawn to the profession by materialism but by the desire to save lives. That is the only thing that will help them to be meticulous, humble and sincere in admitting lack of competence when necessary. A situation where a doctor claims to know it all does not help matters.
A medical consultant recently decried a current ugly trend where parents force their children to study medicine irrespective of whether they have the interest or not. This really portends grave danger to Nigerians The most worrisome is that many hospitals in the country are also being run by quacks.
Medical misdiagnosis indeed poses serious danger to patients. It shows lack of confidence on the part of the doctors while also making patients lose confidence in the doctors.
It is, therefore, imperative that measures must be taken to curb it. NMA must devise a means of ridding the association of quacks and ensure that professionalism prevails in their practice.
Most importantly, patients and entire Nigerian citizens must realize that misdiagnosis is a criminal offence. It is a crime which they must fight at all cost.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Whither RMAFC Report On Legislators’ Pay?
For a decade now, the pay packages of public office holders, particularly the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly (NASS) members, have been an issue of serious concern among Nigerians. Since 2010, they have consistently questioned the rationale behind the N150 billion annual allocations to NASS in the budget.
While some Nigerians remain in search of an answer to this wide gap of monthly labour reward between the country’s lawmakers and the ordinary citizens, others describe it as mismanagement of our already lean economic resources. Thus, the government has to work harder to reduce the allowances of these legislators.
Some non-governmental organisations, led by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had always been at the forefront of the campaign against this humongous package. They insist that allowances which an average Nigerian is not entitled to should not be paid to NASS members.
Following this public outcry over the non concordance of the remuneration of lawmakers with economic realities, President Muhammadu Buhari, on assumption of office in May, 2015, directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to address the public outcry over huge salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly.
President Buhari, whose body language appeared not too comfortable with what could be tagged a bogus package for some public office holders, the lawmakers in particular, chided the RMAFC for approving excessive remunerations for some political office holders in the first place. He, therefore, urged the commission to seek a proper interpretation of its powers and address the public outcry against what he described as “the unreasonably high payments”.
In what could best be described as a quick response, RMAFC embarked on downward review of allowances of all political office holders. Elias Mbam, chairman of the Commission, declared that senators and members of the House of Representatives will earn less than N1 million by the end of September, 2015.
Many considered this response of RMAFC as not only proactive, but a step in the right direction. At least, the use of the prevailing economic realities as the indices for determining the legislators’ package will make it sustainable, equitable and conscionable. This development, the Nigerian public I suspect, may have possibly thumbed up for the commission, probably viewing it as a body set to live up to its statutory billing.
It will not only make the legislators see themselves as part of the country’s workforce, they will be in a good position to feel the economic pulse of the common man and determine how best to represent the interest of the masses. I suppose that the expediency of this task made RMAFC pledge to deliver on its mandate by September 2015.
Unfortunately, many years down the line, RMAFC, which is said to have been working on the review of the salaries and allowances of the political office holders at National Assembly, the state Assemblies and local governments, including the Judiciary, is yet to come up with a decision on such issue.
Much as we know that the review of the subsisting remuneration packages requires time to undergo needed process, it is not quite clear why the first tenure of Mr. President elapsed without the commission arriving at a position in this matter.
On August 18, 2019, precisely, PREMIUM TIMES published a report indicating that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments. Cumulatively, it concludes that the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of NASS.
With this report coming up in 2019, one is confused about what has become of the outcome of the mandate of RMAFC in this direction.
Apart from reasons of fairness and equity, to a people entitled to a fair distribution of the commonwealth of their nation, the drop in oil prices which hitherto sustained our economy, and the financial constraint it has unleashed on the country, is enough pointer to the need to fast-track this mandate.
Granted that an exalted position, all things being equal, attracts exalted treatment in all ramifications, a reason for which the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that in addition to his statutory salary of “ N750,000”, he needs to function as a senator, and his “office needs to be properly funded”
Whichever form Lawan tries to defend the ‘bogus pay’, “truth is that our political office holders will not be in the best position to speak for us when they can’t feel our pulse, given the financial disparity between us.
Thus, the need to reflect the socio-economic realities of today occasioned by the drop in oil prices had necessitated this write-up. The lingering unfair distribution of wealth in our nation via the respective monthly emoluments of public office holders in the face of the current economic realities leaves much to be desired.
If President Buhari had in the first instance seen the need to downwardly review the bogus pay of the public office holders, why would his administration settle for overhead allowances to lawmakers in the first three months that would increase their total allowances to N19.89 billion.
The Punch newspaper had exclusively reported that 469 lawmakers would get N4.68 billion as welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues. Further investigations showed that each senator will receive N40.5 million for three months as overhead allowance, with each member of the House of Representatives receiving N30 million for the same purpose.
This means that 109 senators will get N4.41 billion as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 reps will get N10.8bn in their first three months. Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators will get N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers.
In the light of the prevailing economic realities, one opines that these financial figures are not sustainable, equitable and conscionable. It is, therefore, condemned in its entirety.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
