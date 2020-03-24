Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo NMA Advises Residents Against Social Gatherings
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Edo State, has advised the general public to avoid social gatherings in the state to guard against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Chairman, NMA in Edo, Dr Valentine Omoifo, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday in Benin.
“Thirty-five cases are diagnosed so far in Nigeria.
“The aim of this briefing is to create awareness about the dreaded disease which is an enemy of man.
“We need to be careful about this virus; it can be in the air for about eight hours,” he said.
Omoifo, however, called on the general public to maintain a high-level hygiene in the state.
“The NMA is calling on government to create more quarantine centres in the country, and should also close all its borders of entry.
“Government should be able to provide facilities and equipment to tackle the disease.
“The government should ensure strict monitoring especially in transportation and regulate free flow of information.”
According to him, the National Centre for Disease Control has confirmed a case at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, but it has not been confirmed by the NMA.
Omoifo advised everyone to keep social distance, avoid shaking hands, washing hands regularly and engage in self-quarantine.
The EdoState NMA chief urged the federal and state governments to tackle the pandemic by closing down schools, churches, markets and mosques.
The Tide reports that NCDC, yesterday confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria and one in Edo.
The case in Edo is being treated at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).
Niger Delta
Obaseki Urges Civil Servants To ‘Work From Home’
The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the residents of the state not to panic over the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, assuring that measures have been put in place to curtail its spread.
He also announced the prohibition in the state till further notice, the gathering of more than 50 persons, while declaring that public officers below Grade Level 12, except those providing essential services such as fire and healthcare, should work from home.
Obaseki briefed reporters yesterday at the Government House, Benin on the unfortunate development, while insisting that the COVID-19 was not a death sentence.
The first case of Coronavirus in Edo was disclosed less than 24 hours after the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, announced the indefinite closure of all primary and secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions, with effect from yesterday.
Edo governor said: “Coronavirus is not a death sentence. So, there is no need to panic. With swift identification, proper management and care, many persons who were infected with the virus have made full recoveries. We must all work together and take the right precautions.
“I am addressing you today on the Coronavirus pandemic that has destabilised the economies and social existence of many countries in the last four months. COVID-19 has finally found its way into our country, Nigeria.
“In Edo state, we have developed our action plan to cope with the pandemic. The postponed National Sports Festival (NSF), Edo 2020, gave us the opportunity to put in place a contingency plan. We have three isolation centres in Benin City, Irrua and Auchi, a Federal Government testing centre in Irrua and a large number of very well-trained and certified workers to trace and treat patients.
“The commons signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus infection include dry cough, fever and difficulty in breathing.”
Obaseki also stated that as part of his administration’s efforts to bring the Coronavirus pandemic to a standstill, various centres had been designated for the persons who might have contracted the virus, declaring that social distancing should also be given priority attention.
He said: “Since COVID-19 is a virus that is transmitted from one person to another through close contact, the most effective and proven remedy to reduce its spread is through social distancing. Social distancing involves reducing as much as possible physical contacts with others.
“Edo State government wishes to advise that from March 23, 2020, every citizen should practice social distancing to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. In order to give effect to our social distancing policy, gathering of more than 50 persons is prohibited in Edo State, till further notice.
“All schools are to remain closed in Edo State, till further notice. Public transportation will remain in operation, but crowding in commercial vehicles should be avoided.
“All public officers below grade level 12, except those providing essential services such as fire and healthcare, should work from home, till further notice. Citizens are advised to postpone unnecessary travels in and out of Edo State and if possible, stay at home.”
Edo governor also admonished all the residents of the state to report persons who had just returned to the state in the last 30 days from Europe, Asia, America and other affected countries to the appropriate authorities, giving details of the persons, including their phone numbers, for prompt response and interventions, especially to provide screening and any required support to them, calling 08084096723, 08064258163, 08035835529 and 08074132019.
Niger Delta
Motorists Lament Police Extortion Along East-West Road
Drivers plying the East-West Road enroute Bayelsa State have cried out over what they described as extortion by the police mounting the 18 check points between Choba Bridge and Igbogene in Bayelsa State.
The drivers bared their minds when they spoke in an exclusive chat with The Tide at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
One of the drivers, who gave his name as Mr Kayode, said the situation had now become unbearable, as they could no longer afford N1.800 every day to satisfy each check point with N100.
Kayode said that the act, would live an average driver spending about N54,000 to police on monthly basis.
According to him, such development was enough to eject anyone out of business, especially this time of dwindling economy.
Another driver, who did not give his name, said that steps must be taken by the appropriate authorities to check on the police at the East-West, if they want motorists to remain in business.
He expressed regrets that the police have abandoned their primary assignment and concentrated on making profits from the drivers’ proceeds.
The driver, also described as unfortunate, the inability of their parent body, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW), to come to their aid.
They further described as notorious, the police at Ogbakiri junction and Christ Apostolic Church ( CAC), junction, as they do theirs with impunity.
Niger Delta
Don Urges Nigerians To Increase Free Blood Donations
A university teacher, Prof Anthony Emeribe, has called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of free blood donations to those in need.
Emeribe said this in a keynote address at the first International Conference of Hematology and Blood Transfusion Scientists Society of Nigeria (HBTSSN) in Port Harcourt.
He said, Nigeria needed people with healthy blood to develop, stressing that it behoves people to assist the nation through regular free blood donations.
According to him, “without a healthy blood, you cannot have a healthy nation and without people, you cannot have a healthy economy.
“In fact, we need a healthy people in order to have a developed nation, “he said.
Also speaking, the National President of the Society, Prof Zakius Jeremiah, said the conference was to sensitize the people on the importance of hematologists in the overall development of the nation.
“We are here to tell the world about the vital and crucial role hematology scientists play in the daily lives of individuals.’’
“This is because the work we do is behind the scene’’ he said.
According to him, Hematologists have the potentials to improve the lives of the society if an enabling environment is provided by the government.
’’Hematology scientists have the potentials to improve the overall well wellbeing of all Nigerians, he said.
Also speaking, National Secretary of the society, Dr. Musa Muhibi said the workshop was to educate the people on the importance of safe blood transfusion.
He enjoined Nigerians to embrace the spirit of blood donation for the overall development of the society.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Tosan Erhabor told members of the society to be more professional and maintain the ethics.
