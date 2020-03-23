Featured
NNPC Posts 34% Increase In Trading Surplus …Records N337.63bn Products Sales
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has announced an increased trading surplus of ¦ 5.28billion in its December, 2019, operations compared to the ¦ 3.95billion surplus posted in November, last year.
A release yesterday in Abuja by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, explained that details of the surplus were captured in the December, 2019, edition of NNPC’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR), which, among others, showed that the 34 per cent increase for the period resulted from improved performances by some of its entities both in the Upstream and Downstream sectors.
The release listed NNPC’s subsidiaries with notable improved positions to include: Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), Nigeria Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), Nigerian Pipeline and Storage Company (NPSC) and Duke Oil Incorporated.
It explained that in general terms, the performance was impacted positively by the reduced deficit posted by NNPC Corporate Headquarters during the period under review; adjustments to previously understated revenues by IDSL and Duke Oil; and reduction in the costs of pipeline repairs/Right of Way maintenance and gas purchases by NPSC and NGMC, respectively.
In the gas sector, out of the 239.29billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas supplied in December, 2019, a total of 148.32BCF of gas was commercialized, consisting of 34.78BCF and 113.54BCF for the domestic and export market, respectively.
According to the report, this translated to a supply of 1,121.77million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market and 3,662.70mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.
The corporation noted that 62.22 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized, while the balance of 37.78 per cent was re-injected, used as Upstream fuel gas or flared, adding that gas flare rate was 7.78 per cent for the month under review i.e. 598.03mmscfd, compared with the average gas flare rate of 8.56 per cent i.e. 678.02mmscfd for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019.
The report stated that gas supply for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019 stood at 3,105.48BCF out of which 466.00BCF and 1,369.90BCF were commercialized for the domestic and export market, respectively, explaining that gas re–injected, fuel gas and gas flared, stood at 1,269.59BCF.
In the Downstream Sector, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), NNPC’s Downstream entity in charge of bulk supply and distribution of petroleum products, distributed and sold 2.775billion litres of white products in December, 2019 compared with 0.841billion litres in November, same year.
This comprised 2.762billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol, 0.013billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel, and 0.000billion litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) as well as sale of special product of 0.003billion litres of Low Pure Fuel Oil (LPFO) in the month under review.
The MFOR indicated that sale of white products for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019 stood at 21.861billion litres, with PMS accounting for 21.514billion litres or 98.41 per cent.
In terms of value, ¦ 337.63billion was made on the sale of white products by PPMC in December, 2019, compared to ¦ 105.62billion sales in November, 2019.
The report said revenues generated from the sales of white products for the period December, 2018 to December, 2019 stood at ¦ 2,705.76billion, with PMS contributing about 97.56 per cent of the sales with a value of ¦ 2,639.68billion.
The 53rd edition of the MFOR reported 40 vandalized pipeline points, representing about 41 per cent decrease from the 68 points vandalized in November, 2019.
The report said that out of the vandalized points, 10 failed to be welded, while none was ruptured.
Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Mosimi-Ibadan axis accounted for 35 per cent and 30 per cent of the breaks respectively, while other routes accounted for the remaining 35 per cent.
NNPC explained in the release that it had stepped up collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to stem pipeline vandalism menace.
COVID-19: RSG Tightens Surveillance At PH Airport …Assures Additional Measures, Today …Sets Up Five-Man Committee To Monitor Compliance …Nigeria Records Eight New Cases As Number Rises To 30
As part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus codenamed COVID-19, the Rivers State Government says it is working with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to tighten surveillance at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike stated this during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, weekend.
Chike said the Rivers State Committee on Coronavirus Enlightenment was doing everything within its powers to ensure that all entry and exit points to the state are well checked.
According to him, “At the domestic wing, we want to also commence screening because we fear that the virus carriers may also come in through Lagos or Abuja routes. Passengers might disembark in Abuja or Lagos, and then take domestic flights to Port Harcourt.”
The commissioner said he was at the airport with the terminal managers and the zonal team that took him round to ensure that the appropriate preventive measures were in place, saying, “So, we don’t want to leave any stone unturned and our team is also ready”.
Chike also advised residents in the state to adopt extra caution to prevent the virus from entering Rivers State, and urged residents to adhere to simple personal hygiene and not panic.
“The state government is doing everything possible. It is not the time for fear but fact. We still encourage people to maintain high hygiene. Wash your hands severally with soap and water, and then, you also add alcohol-based sanitizers, then, the social distancing and coughing onto the flex arms of your elbow.
“As much as possible, reduce contact. If you can’t avoid handshake, in fact, you can give the person a beautiful smile from a distance, and then, continue. We are talking about you being alive and not contracting this virus.
“The airport is in the purview of the Federal Government but what we are doing is assisting and making sure the Port Health Service and our own medical surveillance teams are on the ground to make sure that these things are done. Like when we discovered one or two things that are not functional, we pointed it to them, and they have corrected that and made sure they are done,” the commissioner added.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured that the state government would proactively announce additional measures to check the scourge of Coronavirus pandemic in the state, today.
Addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates at the State Elective Congress in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, Wike said that the state government would continue to put appropriate public health safety measures in place to protect Rivers people.
The governor said: “By Monday, the state government will take additional measures to tackle the novel Coronavirus.
“It is important that we continue to take this matter very seriously. The mere fact that there is no confirmed case does not mean that we should relax.”
Wike explained that the state government had directed that precautionary measures must be taken before the state PDP Elective Congress was held.
According to him, “That is why we said that before any delegate is allowed to come inside the venue, he must have his/her temperature checked and hand sanitizer applied.
“We continue to pray that there will be no confirmed case in Rivers State”, Wike added.
Earlier, the Rivers State Government had ordered the closure of all schools in the state and directed religious organisations to restrict their activities as a result of the global novel Coronavirus pandemic.
In a state-wide broadcast, last Friday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that the action was taken in the interest of the state.
The closure affects public and private primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, effective today.
The governor stressed that, “Based on the above precautionary measures, the state can be described to be at an alert state. To further strengthen our resolve to protect our citizens, the state government has taken the following decisions: “All schools in the state are to be closed down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020. All religious organisations are to restrict their activities.”
Wike explained that his administration took the decision with a deep sense of responsibility.
He said: “As you are aware, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described Coronavirus as a global pandemic. This development calls for collective action by all well-meaning citizens.
“As a responsive government, even though we have not had a confirmed case of Coronavirus, we did not rest on our oars as we set-up a five-man inter-ministerial committee to carry out an aggressive public enlightenment that will protect all those living and doing business in the state from the disease.
“This decision was taken because we understand that we are the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry and also a major commercial hub in the country that attracts people from all walks of life across all continents.”
The Rivers State governor noted that with actions taken, the state was alert to address any situation.
“The committee had since its inauguration carried out stakeholder engagement with Community Development Committees, religious groups, principals and head teachers of schools, traders’ association, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), military, paramilitary, police, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and chairmen of local government councils under the auspices of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).
“In addition to this, radio and television jingles, flyers and billboards have been fully utilised by the committee to pass the prevention message to all the nooks and crannies of the state.”
The governor added: “The state Ministry of Health has also been empowered to set up intervention resources: 158 surveillance and ad-hoc personnel have been trained. One treatment centre, holding centres in the two teaching hospitals and all general hospitals in the state are fully functional. All health workers, both private and public have been trained and briefed on infection control measures and appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers have been procured, infrared thermometers have been procured, other commodities and equipment have been stockpiled, and we have redoubled surveillance at our airports, seaports, waterways and land routes.”
Wike pleaded for the understanding of Rivers people, adding, “My dear good people of Rivers State, as painful as these decisions may seem, it is a sacrifice we must make to protect ourselves in the face of recent developments.
“Let me assure all those resident in the state that the state government under my leadership is ready and willing to protect their lives at all times.
“May I, therefore, call for the understanding and collective support of all and sundry to keep our state safe from Coronavirus. Together, we shall win with God on our side”, Wike noted.
However, following the executive order by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for all schools to close, effective today, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku has warned that any school that does not comply with the directive would be sanctioned.
Speaking during a press briefing, held last Friday, at the State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, to announce the setting up of an additional five-man committee to ensure compliance of schools to the governor’s order, Ebeku, pointed out that the immediate closure of all schools as directed by Chief Executive Officer of the state does not in any way confirm that there is any Coronavirus case in the state.
The education commissioner added that it was better to prepare for war than wait for the war to start before preparation.
Ebeku noted further that these are not good times in the world, reminding Rivers people that the World Health Organisation has already warned African countries to prepare for the worst, with increasing cases of the virus across many countries on the continent.
“With a deep sense of solemnity and responsibility, I must say that these are not good times for us. The scourge of the virus called COVID-19 is ravaging virtually all countries of the world, and WHO has warned African countries to prepare for the worst.
“Earlier today (Friday), the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as a dynamic and responsible leader, had in a state-wide broadcast, announced that all schools in the state are to be closed with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.
“This is the most painful, but necessary decision to protect the people of Rivers State, particularly our schools growing children from the pandemic, and the order of closure affects all schools, both public and private, and from primary to tertiary institutions.
“In furtherance to this decision, Chief Nyesom Wike has set-up a committee to monitor compliance with the order for closure of schools. I have also set-up a five-man committee which has been mandated to move round the state to ensure compliance,” Ebeku added.
Kaniye stated that in addition to the committee set-up by the Rivers State governor, he also set-up another follow-up committee to monitor compliance in order to ensure that any school that goes against the governor’s directive is sanctioned and the operational license retrieved from the school.
“For the avoidance of doubt, any private school that violates the order of closure will have its operating license withdrawn”, Ebeku warned.
On the issue of duration of the closure, the commissioner stated that the closure was indefinite for now, pending the seriousness or otherwise of the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
On the issue of allowing the pupils to finish their examinations, Ebeku explained that the government had agreed with school heads to ensure that all examinations were concluded before today.
Oil Slump: Govs Meet On Economy, Budgets, Wed
Governors of the 36 states under the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will this Wednesday, hold a meeting to further discuss economic issues as they affect the nation and their respective states.
The Head, Media, Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who said this, yesterday, stated that the meeting was called to address how the effect of the crash in the price of crude oil as a result of Coronavirus could be mitigated.
He added that they might take decisions on how they would run their budgets, especially with regards to payment of salaries, considering the crash in oil prices, which will lead to lower revenues or allocations from the Federal Government.
He stated that he would not comment further on the issue as he was not authorised to comment on matters that had not been discussed by the governors.
The Federal Government had cut the 2020 budget following a sharp drop in oil price to $28 per barrel from the $57 budget benchmark, as Coronavirus continues to impact the global oil price, fuelling concerns that the days ahead will be tough.
Bello-Barkindo said though the governors met last Wednesday, they would also meet this week given the prevailing health situation and economic challenges.
He said, “The governors are meeting next week (this week). Maybe they will take a decision on that. I cannot comment on things that governors have not discussed. If they discuss it, I will get their perspective but for now, I cannot comment on what the governors have not discussed.
“For now, they are meeting next week, which is very unusual. They met this week (last week) but they have decided to schedule another meeting this week. I think it is to respond to various strange circumstances that have befallen the country. When they meet this week, we will have a definite answer on that.”
The NGF Chairman, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had said the NGF during its last meeting, constituted a sub-committee headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, to comprehensively review the trend and advise state governors on the set of actions required to address challenges in the economy.
Members of the committee include the governors of Kebbi, Ebonyi, Ogun, Nassarawa, Edo and Jigawa states.
Fayemi had said the committee was set up following an extensive discussion of the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic and the falling oil prices in the Nigerian economy and the revenues of the states.
Efforts to get the response of the Director-General, Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Mr C.I.D. Maduabum, proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.
Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government has said it will decide on the budget review after the cut of the national budget by the Federal Government.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, however, said the six governors of the region would soon meet on the budget review but said it was too early for the six state governments to embark on such activity at the present time.
Ojogo said, “For now, it is pretty difficult, if not too hasty, to embark on fiscal data analysis as far as this pandemic is concerned. The governors will meet, no doubt.
“But whether they will embark on budget cuts or not should be left for formal and properly convened sessions of the governors. Whatever it requires to synchronise the welfare of the people with the current reality shall be deployed.”
FG Closes PH Int’l Airport, Two Others Over Coronavirus …Shuts Schools, Bans Public Gatherings, As COVID-19 Cases Hit 12 In Nigeria …Also, Six States Shut Schools, Ban Public Gatherings
The Federal Government of Nigeria has shut down three international airports in the country as part of its strategic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country.
In a statement signed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, he said, the three airports would be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21.
The three airports shut are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.
However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight operations will be allowed from the thirteen COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.
The Federal Ministry of Education is closing all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide over the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
The ministry said it is part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.
The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, confirmed this to newsmen yesterday night. He did not, however, clarify whether schools were closing Thursday or Friday or next week.
When asked for dates and the duration of the closure, Mr Echono said details would be sent out on Friday.
“We will send a press release out tomorrow, thank you,” he said.
The ministry is also ordering the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country from March 26 as a proactive step to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.
Coronavirus cases have been recorded in about 140 countries and more than 200, 000 persons have been infected, with thousands dead.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, 2020, declared Covid-19 a pandemic and since then, the spread has worsened and more deaths have occurred.
The spread of the disease has also led to countries locking in millions of their citizens, closing social spaces, locking down entire regions and shutting their doors against travellers from other countries.
Nigeria now has 12 positive cases of Coronavirus – 11 in Lagos and one in Ekiti. However, one has tested positive and has been discharged.
Abayomi said, “If you recall, we had five new cases Wednesday. A mother and child who travelled from the US into Lagos, a gentleman that travelled to Lagos from London, and an American citizen that crossed the Nigeria/Benin border into Nigeria, all the four of them tested positive and have been admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.
“They are all doing well under isolation. That was in addition to our index case, the Italian gentleman, the second case has tested negative and has returned to Ogun State, and the lady that travelled from the UK was our third case.
“The index case has now cleared the virus, we will check him one more time, if he is negative, he will be discharged.
“Wednesday, we performed 19 tests on suspected cases and contacts of the new cases that were admitted on Tuesday. Out of those 19 tests, we have four new positives.
“The first new positive is a contact of the third case that came from the UK, she has tested positive and will be admitted shortly. We have a new case, a female Nigerian, returning from France via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines TK 1830 on March 14.
“We have a third case – Nigerian male, in his 50s. He has never travelled anywhere and he presented symptoms, he was referred to us, we want to retrieve samples and it tested positive. He has since been admitted into our facility.
“The fourth case is a Nigerian male, he arrived on March 13 from Frankfurt via Lufthansa Flight no LH568. We are currently running more tests on suspected cases and contacts of our confirmed cases. It is clear that we have a combination of imported cases and local transmission.”
Abayomi also said that the Italian who brought Coronavirus to Nigeria has now tested negative.
He said this at a press conference, yesterday.
According to him, the Italian will be tested one more time and will be released if he tests negative again.
Coronavirus was first recorded in Nigeria on February 27 when the Italian businessman, who was on a visit to Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro, Ogun State, was diagnosed with the disease and taken to Lagos State.
The second Coronavirus case was a Nigerian, who had contact with the Italian and was isolated in Ogun State.
Although he tested positive twice, subsequent tests were negative.
Reacting to the escalating situation, the Lagos State University (LASU), yesterday, postponed its 24th convocation slated for next week.
A statement issued by the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ademola Adekoya, said the convocation has been postponed indefinitely.
In a related development, six states and the FCT have odered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings.
The Ogun State Government, yesterday, said it has extended the ban of all high-density gatherings to school and worship centres in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Abeokuta.
He stated that the ban on high-density gatherings affected all schools – public and private – as well as all religious activities in the state.
The statement read in part, “Consequently, all schools in the state will remain closed indefinitely after school hours on Friday, March 20, 2020.
“Governor Dapo Abiodun pleads for the understanding of parents, school owners and the entire citizenry to comply fully with all laid down measures and for them to offer useful information for the state to respond appropriately to the COVID-19 challenge.”
Also, the Niger State Government has directed the closure of public and private schools as well as tertiary institutions across the state from Monday, March 23, 2020.
A statement issued, yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, stated that all public gatherings have also been suspended by the state government.
Matane said, “The closure of the public, private schools, and tertiary institutions is for the period of 30 days, including the suspension of all public gathering.
He called on the people of the state to always uphold the highest degree of personal hygiene, remain calm and adhere strictly to all safety measures earlier announced by the state Ministry of Health.
As part of global efforts in combating the spread of Coronavirus, Kwara State has announced the closure of schools.
The decision was announced by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq via his Twitter handle.
Also, the closure of schools in Kwara State will take effect from Monday, March 23.
“As part of efforts to contain the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Kwara will be shut down from Monday, March 23.
“We urge everyone to maintain the highest level of hygiene and to remain calm and adhere to all safety measures as announced by the Kwara State Ministry of Health and other national bodies,” the notice reads.
Schools in Lagos as well as North-West and North-Central states will also be closed for some time to curb the spread of the disease.
In Anambra, the state government has banned all public gatherings and ordered tertiary institutions to go on compulsory vacation.
According to a statement, yesterday, and signed by the state Governor, Willie Obiano, the ban on public gatherings will commence from Monday, March 23, while closure of tertiary institutions will commence March 20, 2020.
Obiano said: “Primary and secondary schools are mandated to go on compulsory break from March 27, 2020 while inter-house sports competitions are suspended till further notice.
In Benue, the state government also ordered closure of all schools from Friday as part of measures to protect the state from Coronavirus pandemic.
Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council Meeting, yesterday, Commissioner for Education, Prof Dennis Ityavyar, said all schools in the state had been directed to conclude examinations on or before March 27 and proceed on holiday.
The commissioner urged schools to ensure that physical contact is restricted before the end of the examinations.
In Enugu, the state government, yesterday, directed closure of public and private primary and secondary schools in the state beginning from March 27.
In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Simon Ortuanya, which was made available to newsmen in Enugu, yesterday, the state government ordered that all activities in various schools should be concluded by the teachers before shutting down on or before Friday, March 27.
“The state government further enjoined teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitization and Hygiene Programme (WASH) operative in the state as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19 infection,” the state added.
In the nation’s capital, Abuja, the Federal Capital Administration (FCTA) ordered the closure of schools in the FCT effective, today.
The move may not be unconnected with the recent confirmation of 12 cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria and ongoing rumours of the virus in the FCT.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State, Mr Austine Elemue, yesterday
