Maritime
UPTH Partners Seaports To Tackle COVID-19
The management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), says it is partnering with seaports and other stakeholders to tackle the dreaded Corona virus in the Niger Delta region.
UPTH also boasted that it has the competency and capacity to tackle the scourge, saying there is no case of the virus in the hospital and Rivers State as at the moment.
“We have the competency, capacity to tackle the scourge if diagnosed in the state”, he said.
This was disclosed to The Tide by the UPTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof. Princewill Stanley, in Port Harcourt, recently.
Prof. Stanley said the hospital was strongly collaborating with seaports and airports in the region to check any outbreak of the virus as both ports are points of entry to the state.
“We have heightened our readiness to tackle any outbreak of the pandemic in the state”, he said.
The UPTH authorities also disclosed that it was in strong collaboration with the Rivers State Government and its team of professionals to tackle the pandemic
According to the hospital management, UPTH has trained its personnel in tackling the scourge.
He admonished Nigerians to always observe a safe hand washing technique to avoid possible contraction of the virus.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Incessant Accidents On Waterways Worry NIWA
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has expressed worries over incessant accidents on waterways across the nation.
NIWA said it would not fold its arms and allow unlicensed boat drivers to continue to operate on waterways.
The Managing Director of NIWA, George Moghalu, disclosed this to newsmen during the sensitisation programme organised in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
“It is very important for the agency to perform its responsibility of saving people’s lives on waterways.
“We are so worried over accidents that occur on our waterways and we acknowledge the fact that the lives of people are so essential to us at NIWA. That is why we are going to ensure we play in full terms our regulatory responsibility.
“Very soon, we will distribute life jackets in all water fronts. We have just finished signing the MoU that before you can board a boat, you have to wear the jacket.
“We are also not going to take it easy with unlicensed boat drivers who are operating on waterways.
“Whoever is caught will be sanctioned. We are not also going to allow leakable boats and vessels who are not permitted to operate on waterways.
“Those who are carrying passengers inappropriately will be stopped. We are talking about human lives and they mean a lot to us”, Moghalu said.
Moghalu, however, said the authority needed more revenue as it was operating on limited resources.
Maritime
COVID-19: NPA To Create Isolation Centres At Seaports
Following the spread of the deadly Coronavirus otherwise known as Covid-19 in the country, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it would set up isolation centres for vessel crew who are sick or show symptoms of the virus.
This is as NPA said vessels coming from Asia have also been placed on red alert.
It said the authority was fully prepared to help the country combat the spread of the virus.
NPA disclosed this in a statement by its General Manager, Medical Services, Christy Akpa, during a stakeholders’ sensitisation programme organised by NPA in Lagos.
“I want to assure the whole nation that NPA is well prepared to handle any incident of suspected case on board any vessel that shows symptoms of coronavirus. We have already heightened our alert on ships that are coming from Iran, Taiwan, China or other countries that have been affected by this virus.
“We are making arrangement for isolation centres to hold the people that are sick while we bring in the state government that will isolate all and take them to the isolation centres with dedicated ambulances.
“When these ships berth, we don’t just leave them, we continue to monitor. It behoves on us that until the ship sail out of our territorial waters, it is mandatory that we continue to monitor to ensure that we fight this virus,” she said.
Akpa added that NPA was working and collaborating with Port Health Service officials to ensure that all the crew on board are made to fill the passengers’ declaration form to ascertain their health status.
“We are highly collaborating with the Port Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Health”, she said.
Also speaking, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Engr. Adams Jatto, reiterated NPA’s determination to combat the spread of the disease.
Jatto noted that the collaboration between NPA and port terminal operators would help forestall the spread of the virus at the nation’s gateways.
”We are aware that the virus is spreading round the world in a very rapid form and of course, there is need for us to curtail it. We have been informed that there is no cure for this disease and the best thing for us to do is to have a precautionary preventive measure for us to ensure that it does not spread.
“We know the port is one of the entry points into the country. That is why we deem it fit for us to discuss what we have done and what is expected of the terminal operators for them to be able to curtail this menace.
“We have had collaborative efforts with the operators for us to fight this disease and we have seen what they have done in terms of the necessary medical materials in place in each of the terminals.
“We have been told they have sanitisers as preventive measure for dockworkers who access the vessels and there are things they said we should do, which I believe the management will be able to take care of as regards the isolation centre”, he said.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
…As Dockworkers Adhere To Safety Measures
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), says the level of compliance of dockworkers to safety measures, as regards the deadly Coronavirus, is high.
The President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, gave the assurance in Lagos, yesterday.
According to him, dockworkers have been enlightened about Coronavirus and ways to reduce its spread.
“Dockworkers are told that henceforth, any vessel coming from Asian countries such as Japan and China should be quarantined before they board the vessel.
“On no account are they allowed to board a vessel that is not well quarantined.
“They are also advised on constant use of hand sanitisers and to avoid someone sneezing constantly or someone who has symptoms of the virus as well as to stay away from crowd.
“The level of compliance is gaining momentum,” he said.
Adeyanju added that the Nigerian Ports Authority (MPA)medical personnel recently interacted with dockworkers on the same issue.
He said that NPA disclosed measures it put in place to safeguard dockworkers at seaports.
He hoped that the measures would safeguard dockworkers and others against the virus.
Trending
-
Featured4 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Editorial3 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
Featured4 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
News4 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Editorial4 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Business4 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo