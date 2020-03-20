Niger Delta
Port Harcourt Lawyer Dies In Kidnappers’ Den
A Port Harcourt-based Lawyer, Soalabor West who was kidnapped two weeks ago is now feared dead.
West was said to have been killed by his abductors after ransom was provided for his release.
While the police are on the trail of the kidnappers, it is unknown why the Lawyer was killed.
It was reported that the Port Harcourt Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Sylvester Adaka recently pleaded with the lawyer’s abductors to release him unconditionally.
Adaka who decried attacks on lawyers in Rivers State, wondered why members of the NBA became targets of kidnap in the state.
The Rivers State Police Command is yet to react to the development.
RSG Calls On Public To Obey Extant Laws
The Rivers State Government has reiterated the need for members of the public to obey extant Laws to ensure peace and development.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of the Hausa Traditional Welfare Association of Port Harcourt in his office yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Wenike Danagogo stated that the State Government set up the task force on Illegal Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Illegal Motor Parks to sanitize the streets of Port Harcourt and return it to its Garden City status.
While expressing condolence on the death of their member, he called on the Hausa Community to remain calm as the Police are investigating the matter. He said the Police will make public the outcome of the investigation and whoever is found culpable will face the wrought of the law. “Nobody is above the law”, he said.
He further advised the leaders of the Hausa Community to organize their members who always stand around the Hotel Presidential precincts and cause nuisance to visitors and passers-by.
He said that the State Government will partner with the Hausa community to relocate them to a conducive and befitting place for their business.
“I know that most bureau d change operators are responsible but when some of their members always hang around the hotel Presidential road, other miscreants have now joined them to deface the environment and commit atrocities.
He finally assured that the State Government will provide enabling environment and protection to all those carrying on legitimate business in the State, and called on them to support the Governor Wike-led administration in this direction.
Earlier, the Sarki Hausa Port Harcourt and Chairman, Arewa Council of Chiefs South-South and South-East, Alhaji Isa Madaki, said that the purpose of the visit was to draw the attention of the State Government to the incessant harassment by members of the State Task Force, which has allegedly resulted in the death of one 75 years old Alhaji Yusuf Ladin.
Coronavirus: Military, Worthy Ally In Prevention -Nsirim
Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has stated that in the fight against the Coronavirus infection, the Military, Paramilitary and Police by the nature of their job are worthy allies.
The Commissioner, who stated this today during a sensitisation and awareness creation meeting with representatives of security agencies in the State, noted that as people who meet different kind of people every day, they stand a good chance of passing on the Coronavirus prevention message.
“The Rivers State government does not want Coronavirus to come into Rivers State. Some of you are at our land borders, sea borders, and air borders.
“One way or the other you are in positions of vital entry points into Rivers State. So, it behoves us to get informed.
“As a state, our position is that we believe prevention is better than cure. We wouldn’t want Covid-19 to enter the state, and that is the position of His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Wike”, he said.
Urging them to make it a point of duty to pass on the message to people in the course of their job, the commissioner emphasised that security agencies are key to ensuring effective prevention of Coronavirus.
“The Military and Paramilitary are key to this prevention messages and we are believing that you are worthy allies”, he said.
While speaking to representatives of International Oil Companies (IOCs), he urged them to improve on their synergy with the state government in terms of making available information on Coronavirus in their various health facilities.
While stating the Rivers State government’s readiness to prevent the pandemic from entering the state, the state epidemiologist, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Nwadiuto, Ifeoma, said the increasing cases of the disease in the world calls for worry.
Dr Nwadiuto, who represented the State Commissioner Health, Dr Princewill Chike said: “We should be more worried because there is the issue of resource constraint, communal life style and the non availability of vaccines to cure the virus.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Wike, Symbol Of Good Product – PDP Stalwart
A former Vice Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon Agomuo Boniface, says the Governor of Rivers State Chief Nyesom Wike represents symbol of good products for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to have landslide victory.
Speaking with The Tide yesterday, Boniface said PDP as a party was happy to have a performer like Chief Wike, adding that the governor’s projects are speaking for him .
The Oyigbo PDP stalwart noted that the general acceptability of Governor Wike was natural for any leader that had served the people well and in appreciation for his good work, would enjoy total loyalty and support.
He described Chief Wike as someone who had departed from old order to demonstrate vision in the overall transformation of the state, pointing out that it was for that reason that stakeholders like him came out to back him in his quest to provide more development successes to the state.
Boniface assured that when given full backing in this dispensation, Governor Wike would improve on what he had done in giving governance a human face and enjoined Rivers people to always support him by praying for the government to be able to perform better in second tenure for good results in all aspects of life.
On the political division between him and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, among others, the Oyigbo born political bigwig, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) are merely poaching on the children of notable politicians that have pedigree, emphasising that such would not bring solution to the present economic logjam in the country.
He admonished Rivers people to be mindful of fabricated lies by the APC leadership against the good works of Governor Nyesom Wike years back, describing the negative insinuations as, undemocratic, unacceptable and blatant lies to misguide Nigerians.
By: Bethel Toby & Gift Tasie
