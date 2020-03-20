Opinion
Masari On Batsari
A doctrine is a belief or set of beliefs that form the main or part of a religion or system of ideas.
As a notary public, Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State is in a position to propound and issue a doctrine which encapsulates, not only his personal system of ideas, but also the religion he subscribes to. Recently it was reported that bandits killed over 33 persons in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State. So came Batsari and Masari!
The Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally-Displaced persons, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, paid a courtesy call on Governor Masari, after distributing relief materials to victims of the Batsari killings. It was reported that 42,000 persons affected by the killing spree received relief materials, ranging from food and grains, to household items.
Governor Masari, in a statement issued by Alkasim Abdulkadir, was quoted as saying as follows: “This is a barbaric and animalistic behaviour because the perpetrators of these crimes are like animals because they don’t have Western or Quranic education.
“These people are living with animals in the bush without any education, they behave like the wild animals in the bush”.
Whatever the motives, grouse or demands of the bandits for killing over 33 persons in the Batsari area of Katsina State, Nigerians were not told the identity or demands of the bandits. Be they herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists or any other group of killers, Governor Masari called the perpetrators of the crime “Animals”.
It is a valid doctrine to say that it takes “Western or Quranic education” to turn an animal into a human being. It also follows logically that those “living with animals in the bush without any education” would be predisposed to behave like animals. Herdsmen come in!
The crux of the Masari doctrine lies in the validity of the fact that there is a difference between animals and humans. While Western or Quranic education would be a transforming factor in the status of humans, it also remains valid that those who live and interact daily with animals would be predisposed to behave more like animals than humans.
Let it be stated as a fact that it is not an easy task to become a human being. We can dismiss the platitude of some ignorant persons who assert that humans and animals have a common origin, with same innermost consistency. Those who know the hierarchies and structure of creation do know that humans have their origin in the spiritual sphere of existence.
With animals, the source of origin is lower and different, even though there are biological similarities in the physical functions of humans and animals. But the core differences are clear.
There is a difference between propounding a doctrine worthy of adherence, and being doctrinaire; this is where dogmatism, fanaticism and narrow-mindedness come in. In many cases, genuine doctrines propounded by serous minds are often turned into dogmatic platitudes by lazy and small-minded adherents. To turn a doctrine into a doctrinaire affair is to make assertions that your interpretation of a belief system is the complete truth, with no provision to review other opinions or alternative suggestions.
Jonathan Swift, author of an old book titled Gulliver’s Travels, accurately captured the mindset of dogmatism and fanaticism in the character of the Lilliputians. To engage in debates in the National Assembly on such issues as which side of an egg to start the breaking is a satirical symbolization of the grossest frivolity and little mindedness. An extention of the Masari doctrine would include the issues of dogmatism, ignorance, conceit, fanaticism, etc.
A major problem with animal-like frame of mind is the fact that people so predisposed are exploited and used by power merchants and empire builders as fool soldiers. When a human-animal is armed with deadly weapons, indoctrinated and sent out on a mission to kill without a motive borne of justice, the result is “Batsari Killings”. That mindless killings and acts of terrorism are getting out of hand in Nigeria can be attributed largely to a distortion of mindset.
What we know as Boko Haram, as terrorist extremists, is one such distorted mindset arising from religious fanaticism, coupled with animal-like ignorance. The fact that the perpetrators of the senseless killings are largely those that Governor Masari described as “living with animals in the bush” tells the story that such killers are more of animals than humans. Boko Haram, interpreted from Arabic, literally means “Away with Western education”.
Since the Masari doctrine recognizes the importance of “Western or Quranic education” as a means of transforming animal into human, it follows that Boko Haram sees Western education as inferior to Quaranic education. Since Quranic education is encapsulated in the Sharia, it would not be difficult to decode the message of Boko Haram.
Let us admit that the Movement of Sharia for Africa began long ago with Gadaffi’s Libya with a proposal for a United States of Africa. Some African leaders were enthused by the idea and the training of some normadic troops began. They lived with animals in the bush. Governor Masari’s doctrine deserves some serious attention. The era of military rule played a role, too.
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
COVID-19: A Must-Win War
They finally did it. In a bid to check the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country, the Federal Government on Wednesday banned travels from United Kingdom,United States, China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, Iran, Switzerland, Netherlands, France, South Korea and Norway.
According to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, the restriction which takes effect from today’s midnight is expected to last for four weeks, subject to review. The task force also banned foreign trip for public officials and said public gathering should be discouraged across the country.
Though the action did not come as early as many had wanted, it is a good measure. The devastating effect of the global pandemic is so huge that whatever should be done to prevent its spread in Nigeria, should be prioritized far above any other consideration. One quality of good leadership is being able to consider life before anything else.
Since the confirmation of the index case of Coronavirus in the country on Thursday, February 28, 2020, the nation’s health authorities have not failed to assure Nigerians of their preparedness and ability of the country to contain the spread of the virus, especially, going by the successful stamping out of many disease outbreaks in the past, including Ebola, polio and others. Many Nigerians may agree that the nation has enough man power to face the challenge but the claim of being “fully prepared” still remains doubtful.
Yes, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Federal Ministry of Health and other health authorities have done so well in heightening screening at the points of entry,particularly the airports, established testing capacity in some laboratories, constantly briefed citizens on the latest developments about the new virus among other measures but definitely, that is not enough. Much of the containment efforts seems to be concentrated on airports in the big cities, forgetting that with the increasing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, attention should also be paid to other areas, particularly public places.
Frequent hand washing, we are told, is one of the key ways of ensuring infectious diseases do not spread. Incidentally, our health care facilities and other public places do not have basic hygiene products. I was at National Hospital, Abuja, last week and was disappointed to observe that from the entrance, through the emergency department, to the wards, there was no hand sanitizer for people to sanitize their hands as a precautionary measure against the ravaging virus. Apart from the toilets, probably some offices and essential places, one can boldly say there was no tap water nor soap for the numerous patients, workers and visitors that visit the hospital daily, to wash their hands regularly as recommended by the World Health Organisation and other health professionals.
A similar observation was made by a reporter during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday. She said she went to a toilet at the Ministry of Health, venue of the conference, to ease herself and did not see ordinary soap to wash her hand, nor sanitizer. She queried how sincere the health officials and leaders of the country were with the claim that Nigeria is prepared to tackle the global pandemic.The situation is not different in schools, especially public schools, where there are no signs to show that they are ready to tackle the pandemic, no hygienic products of any kind.
The issue of the poor state of the scarcely available isolation center is another great concern. Recall that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during a visit to University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, few weeks back, to ascertain the readiness of the isolation center which is hoped to cater for Abuja and the entire North-Central States during the current emergency period and other disease outbreaks in the country, was disappointed over the poor state of the facility. He lamented the lack of preparedness and non-completion of isolation centers in any of the geo-political zones despite the sum of N620 million that was voted to set up isolation centers.
And why these centers should be established only on geo-political zone levels despite the nation’s overwhelming population is still difficult to understand. Should Nigeria be hit like Italy or China or even the United States with daily increase in the number of deaths, how can these centers cater for about 200 million people?
The commitment level and sincerity of workers in these centers and other health workers involved in the war against the pandemic is another big issue. Perhaps, some of us must have heard about what allegedly transpired between a man whose girlfriend tested positive for Covid-19. According to him, when the girl started experiencing Coronavirus symptoms, they called NCDC, who, for whatever reason, did not respond until after three days. And after she tested positive, NCDC still left her at home, without treatment, saying they would be back, only to tweet that she had been transferred to the hospital.
This is a very grave allegation which must be investigated and appropriate punitive measures taken against whoever is found wanton. If we must curtail the spread of the virus and present Nigerians from dying, the citizens both individually and collectively must be committed to the course. We must tell ourselves that this is not the time to enrich ourselves at the expense of other citizens. A reasonable amount has been voted to deal with the virus, could those in-charge ensure that the money is judiciously used?
With the rising confirmed cases, perhaps, other state governors should toe the line of their colleagues in the North-West States who, on Wednesday, resolved to shut down schools for 30 days, starting from next Monday to prevent the spread of the virus in the region. Similarly, the decision of Lagos State Government to suspend all religious gatherings above 50 persons in the state for the next four weeks should be adopted by all other states. Social gatherings should also be banned for now. Drastic, sincere measures should be taken by both government and organizations, families and persons to stamp out this virus. With that, we will conquer as always.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Supporting Our Local Industries
As the impact of the closure of land borders continues to tell on Nigerians, government has repeatedly assured the nation that the action is in the interest of the nation and the citizens. According to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the essence of the exercise is to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economic interests. In his word, “”Our interest is to make sure that our country is secure, the well-being of our people is ensured and our economy is secure.”The step we have taken is in the interest of Nigeria, the step is not to hurt anybody but to protect our own interests as a nation”
Similarly, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, said the border closure is in the interest of producers and farmers in Nigeria. Speaking during a town hall meeting in Edo State the VP said. “Part of the reasons for shutting the border is the smuggling that has been going on. If we continue to allow the Chinese and others to continue to bring in all those things, we will kill farming completely and most of our people will not be employed.
“There may be some pain in order to gain. The countries of the world that are prosperous didn’t allow anybody to bring in anything to their countries. They made sure they grow what they eat. I can assure you that very soon you will see a great deal of progress. You will see more of our own commodities coming into the market. If we allow our own people grow these things, our people will prosper. The only way our people can prosper is if we let them use the opportunity that they have such as farming, fishing and others…”
Going by the above statements, it could be said that government actually means well for the nation. It has always been said that our economy cannot grow, our agricultural sector cannot thrive if we continue to allow all countries make Nigeria a dumping ground for all manners of things they produce (both standard and substandard, hence the need to support our local industries.
It was, therefore, baffling to read that a government which claims to be doing all things possible to make life better for her citizens will also authorize actions capable of killing some sectors of the economy.
Reports have it that on Thursday, October 24, the Federal Government and a Turkish firm, Sur Corporatewear, signed an agreement on the establishment of a military and paramilitary clothing factory in Kaduna. According to the reports, the factory will be located inside the Defence Industry Complex (DICON), Kaduna. The Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, who signed on behalf of the government, said the Turkish firm is expected to develop local brand of textile materials and accessories, adding that a total of $13 million will be invested by the firm to finance the enterprise and make it viable. He also assured patronage of the materials by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
The deal seems laudable. Doesn’t it? A whopping sum of $13 million, (N4.68 billion) will be brought in by the Turkish firm. Interesting! But what harm does this portend for our moribund textile industry? How will assigning a foreign company to produce our military uniforms help the industry to grow? Just months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, directed all security agencies and hospitals to patronize local textile companies for their uniforms so as to tackle unemployment and grow the economy and now a foreign company is invited to produce military uniforms? Isn’t it rather unfortunate, more so when stakeholders in the textile industry were said to have been meeting with the military and paramilitary bodies for that same purpose.
As a giant in the industry, Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi pointed out, “If you don’t invest in capacity building, how do will grow? The government needs to believe in us. This is an attempt to kill the local industry because we have been looking forward to building local capacity.
“This is an opportunity to develop the local capacity, bring in technical partners to deliver on a project as big as this and create jobs. We are a sovereign nation, so why is another nation in charge of our security uniforms? This is a project that has the capacity to grow the entire garment industry and it is given to one company. This is definitely not right.”
So it’s imperative that government reconsiders the deal with Sur Corporatewear. Let a level playing ground be created for our local textile industries to partake in the military uniform venture and other jobs in other sectors. A situation where jobs that could be perfectly done by Nigerians are given to foreigners who sometimes cannot measure up to their Nigerian counterparts in terms qualification and experience must be seriously addressed. Sometimes you see foreign construction companies patching up roads in our states and you begin to wonder where this nation is headed.
There are talented people in the textile and garment industry in Aba, Lagos, Kaduna and other parts of the country who are already competing with other nations in terms of their wonderful output. Engage these people in this deal and you can be sure you will get exactly what the Turkish company will give you or even better. The only edge the foreign companies many have over the local ones may be in terms of possession of modern, sophisticated machines. This, government at various levels can handle by liaising with stakeholders in the industry on how to acquire them, perhaps through soft loans and others. What our local industries need is governments’ support and encouragement not actions capable of crippling them.
It is also advisable that government ascertains the sincerity of the Turkish firm. These foreign companies that come here to invest are not charity organizations. They are out to make money and records have shown that, most times, they exploit Nigerians instead of making life better for the citizens. No skills are transferred to the people and the only jobs they give are that of security men, labourers and others in that category. Let us be wise.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
For The Love Of Cars
Anyone who has been to the premises of car manufacturing companies in Europe or America, would testify to the fact that a major problem facing the companies is how to sell or ship large fleet of cars, usually to developing countries. To remain in business they need buyers and once a brand of car stays longer than 2 years unsold, the manufacturing companies are jittery. Sales canvassers target African students or visitors returning home, to make or promote sales of exotic cars. White men have learned the vital lesson that luxury is a drawback.
For Nigerian leaders and the political elite, luxury and comfort are the hallmark of arrival or breaking away from the plight of poverty. There is also the culture of creating a superficial comfort zone in the midst of mass poverty and langnour. The masses can “find their level”, while the “elects of the system” can live apart and have their way. Who are the “elects of the system”? They include public “servants” who can spend the sum of N250 million to buy an official car, to be able to serve the masses.
“Elects of the system” include chairmen of public corporations who can declare publicly: “I love cars”, as an explanation why they have a fleet of 11 exotic cars in their homes. Yet, the corporation they supervise remains in debt.
The Nigerian political economy enthroned a cut-throat system which accords recognition to macho-men of raw muscle and power who can terrorise everyone and then get away with such acts of brigandage. Harbingers of a state of anomie include the escort and protection of the caterpillars of the Commonwealth with the security resources of the state, while on looting spree. How else do we explain a situation where a “head of state” could loot a nation’s wealth currently being recovered from various foreign banks? Has looting stopped?
Nigerians were told recently that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 192 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain and stop Speaker of the House of Representatives and all members of the House from spending N5.04 billion to buy 400 exotic cars for principal officers and members. We were told that “there is chronic poverty in Nigeria and many state governments are unable to pay salaries of workers and pensioners”.
In a situation where members of the House of Representatives receive huge sums of money as monthly allowances and severance pay on conclusion of their respective terms at the National Assembly, extra luxuries would have been curtailed. Does the wellbeing of Nigerians depend on extra luxuries for their leaders?
Is there no place in the hearts of Nigerian leaders for patriotism and empathy for the poor masses? Would such patriotism and empathy be demonstrated by creating maximum comfort for the leaders, with little or no concern for the larger majority? Why are Nigerian leaders obsessed with exotic cars which must be changed every few years? It is also on record that Nigerians own the highest number of private jets, despite clever duplicity in their registrations. But we dodge tax payments!
For a struggling state like Bayelsa, news about the State House of Assembly approving N2.9 billion “to buy operational vehicles for the governor, deputy governor and other top government functionaries”, was not quite pleasing in many quarters. The N2.9 billion loan would have a repayment tenure of 36 months, perhaps, with some interest, which repayment may affect other areas of the state’s economy. Perhaps, the “operational vehicles” may not be exotic cars but would include exotic boats since Bayelsa has more need for water transport system.
The concern of those who raise issues about the Bayelsa loan for operational vehicles has more to do with the principle of felt-need in governance and economic management process. Yes, there are many urgent demands.
Those who manage resources and people know that there are always many pressing and competing demands, all of which can hardly be satisfied at the same time. The concept of felt-need also known in economics as the Scale of Preference, has to do with needs in order of priority. A felt-need, like a biting pain, does not remain the same all the time. Once there is a relief or solution to address it, a felt-need no longer becomes a priority, such that attention can be given to the next priority.
What is sad in political management and determination of priorities is that a priority can often translate into personal vanity, ambition or fancy, clothed as addressing public interest. An old doctrine of “the greatest interest of the greatest majority” rarely applies in defining felt need. Exotic cars or operational vehicles for a few privileged persons hardly translate into the greatest interest of the greatest majority. Does majority count?
One Logan Pearsal Smith gave an advice to humanity: There are two things to aim at in life: First, to get what you want, and, after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second.” Defining success or achievement in life goes beyond love of cars.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
