Features
On Housing For Rivers Public Servants
The significance of providing accommodation for public servants in government establishments in this part of the world has been neglected over the years and regressively underestimated. It is a typical fact that a well relaxed mind is the head that wears the thinking cap. A mind can be relaxed only if it is less burdened with the responsibility of providing basic physiological needs; for instance, decent and affordable accommodation which, in turn, bolsters effective comprehension, enhances productivity, profitability and professionalism at the work place.
Over the years, successive government administrations in Nigeria had, at one time or another, adopted one housing policy or the other. The first known housing policy in the country can be traced to the days of colonial administration in 1928 when the outbreak of an ill-fated bubonic plague prompted the establishment of the Lagos Executive Development Board (LEDB), which was saddled with the responsibility of managing public housing schemes and interventions. This, of course, was the experimental version at the time. This pilot scheme was aimed at addressing problems of housing at the national level. The center of attention then was predicated on the need to provide accommodation for expatriate workers and selected Nigerian staff in establishments such as Armed Forces, Police, Marine and the Railways. This included the construction of senior civil servants quarters in Lagos and regional headquarters like Enugu, Kaduna and Ibadan. The scheme also made provision for rent subsidies and housing loans to deserving public servants.
Over the years, the national housing policy has been severally overhauled to perform better compared to the era of its inception. The modern era began with the promulgation of Decree No. 40 of 1973, establishing the Federal Housing Authority but the actual take-off was in the year 1976.
Right from then, the authority had been saddled with the responsibility of providing affordable and livable houses for the masses until 1977 when its functions were complemented with those of the Nigerian Building Society; a brain-child of the colonial administration which later metamorphosed into the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. This served as the main engine room for public housing delivery with a dual function of primary and secondary mortgage institution in the country.
From 1976 till date, decrees emanating from defunct Supreme Military Councils and laws from the National and State Assemblies have been used in drafting legal frameworks for housing policies for the people at different levels. But the fact remains that decrees and laws on their own cannot provide accommodation for the masses, only the political will of the executive arm of government accounts for the overall success of government programmes.
The United Nations General Assembly in 1948 adopted and proclaimed the Rights to Adequate Housing as enshrined under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Thus, the human right to adequate housing is the right of every individual, male, female, young, old, child, rich or poor. This proclamation has been domesticated by the Federal Government of Nigeria but not much success has been domesticated by the Federal Government of Nigeria but not much success has been recorded.
Here in Rivers State, successive administrations had tried their hands on one housing policy or another to provide livable houses for the citizenry. Today, the present administration led by His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, in 2016 called for collaboration with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on the way forward toward providing affordable houses for the people of the state. The Governor made the call during a courtesy visit on him by the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Professor Mohammed Al-Amin, at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Governor Wike then directed the Management of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority (GPHCDA) and the State’s Ministry of Housing to liaise with the FHA to fashion out a development framework for affordable housing for public servants in the state.
Since then, Governor Wike, being a man with the magic wand, in his magnanimity has demonstrated his love for public servants in the state by providing affordable and livable homes for them. So far, the overachieving governor kept his promise by providing 24 units of three-bedroom flats at Lagos Street, in the old Port Harcourt Township.
There are also 14 units of six two-bedroom flats and eight three-bedroom flats all attached with one-room service quarter at Amassoma Street, Amadi Flats, Port Harcourt. The Judiciary in the state is not left out as 20 units of five-bedroom duplex with two-room service quarter have been duly completed at Elelenwo Street in new GRA axis of Port Harcourt for judges in the state. The Governor in his first tenure had provided 50 units of two-bedroom flats at Iriebe in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
A vox pop of some public servant who are currently savouring the benefits of living in government quarters accorded the governor accolades for overhauling the sector. Mr. Francis Igwe a beneficiary in one of the estates said: “I am happy with the governor for the work he is doing to provide accommodation for civil servants in the state. He has done well for us and I believe he can do more by building more houses to accommodate more civil servants”. Another beneficiary, Mr Austin Ezekiel-Hart, a management staff in the civil service and an occupant of one of the newly constructed housing units expressed his mixed feelings thus: “The government has done very well in building new housing units and I am a happy and proud occupant. The problem I have is that some occupants of these housing units are very insensitive to maintaining the structures. The government in its wisdom has provided these facilities but some occupants are not just interested in maintaining them. They erroneously believe that government should come and sweep their environment, evacuate their sewage, fix broken windows and even paint their buildings. These are things that the occupants can easily do if they come together. I think it is time the occupants of these facilities complement government’s effort”.
Another proud occupant, Mrs. Akiyata Anyanwu, shared her experience as follows: “I have been enjoying this facility for over five years now and I’ve not had any reason to regret. The environment is calm; neighbours are co-operative and the security of the area has been optimal. In my opinion, the government has done well, but I still think that more housing units should be built to accommodate more civil servants in the scheme.”
A judge in the state judiciary who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature of his job said: “Though I am not currently an occupant of the facility, but I am very happy with what the governor is doing in the housing sector. It is obvious that the gesture will go a long way in improving the psyche of workers, especially the judicial officers”.
In her view, Mrs Ominini Cheetam-West, a beneficiary, applauded the efforts of Governor Wike for fulfilling his promise of providing accommodation for civil servants in the state but pleaded that the government should endeavour to build more housing units in different parts of the state to accommodate more civil servants and added that a well relaxed civil servant will be more productive in the work place.
With these achievements, Governor Wike has truly shamed his critics who go about insinuating that he does not love or consider the plight of workers in the state. Workers are grateful to him for his magnanimity in the housing sector. He has demonstrated that he is a man of his words but there is still room for improvement. Some stakeholders in the housing sector have opined that Governor Wike’s achievement in the sector speaks volumes and is worthy of emulation for other state governors. We, therefore, solicit that more housing units be constructed to accommodate more workers in the state. Frankly speaking, if workers in Rivers State are provided with the right environment to retire to after the day’s work, it is certain that such workers would have enough time and space to rest and prepare for the next day’s challenge with much ease. Once again,it is said that a relaxed mind is the head that wears the thinking cap. Godam is of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications.
By: Eric Godam
Features
On Lagos Okada, Keke Ban
Recently, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, outlawed commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) in the state, leading to pandemonium and criticisms from every nook and cranny of the state. From government’s side, the action was targeted at reducing the crime rate in the society.
Admitted, most of the heinous crimes are perpetrated in collusion with Okada operators which clearly manifested recently with the arrest of Okada riders with handguns and other arms concealed inside parts of their motorcycles, which could only be detected with eagle’s eyes. Kudos to the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari. The group has continued to show expertise in the career and, therefore, deserve encomiums.
However, as the society is tensed up over the unemployment ratio, it must be noted that tricycle and motorcycle transportation have been bridging the gap in unemployment, and thereby contributing positively in a measure to security of lives and properties. The question is; if with the engagement of such a great population of operators, security challenges are pronounced in the society, what will happen when they do not have means of livelihood. Sensibly, there will be fire on the mountain.
To ban the masses’ major means of livelihood without first providing alternatives is not ideal. Many of the operators opted for the vocation as a last resort after some ugly incidents knocked them out of the ring. Presently, there are no welfare packages for the masses and the microfinance banks that are supposed to support Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) do not help matters. Clearly, there are no sufficient job opportunities even for the employable class as are available in other countries. Many that are willing to work are roaming around.
Suffice it to say that Lagos State Government should responsibly plan it well; instead, it could put stringent measures in place towards organizing and monitoring it adequately for security reasons. Particularly, there should be compulsory registration of the operators and essentially, restricted in some designated routes. For operation in the highway, certainly, that’s a no-go area.
However, what then becomes the fate of residents in the remote area that, due to bad roads, can with less difficulty move around through motorcycles. Suffice it to say that it goes beyond banning but putting necessary infrastructures in place. If there are good roads for vehicles to ply especially mini-buses, certainly, many commuters will not go for motorcycles or tricycles.
The ban similarly occurred in the federal capital territory leaving commuters to suffer in moving around since the long buses in the fleet of Abuja Urban Mass Transit Company are insufficient and, therefore, rarely available at needed times. Commuters are getting excessively stressed up in the Federal Capital Territory unlike before while going to work and other places. So, governments must always ensure that palliative measures are put in place before adopting radical policies so as not to imperil the same lives they intend to protect. Government is essentially about service to the people.
Without doubt, the operators will find themselves in extreme tight corner without any means of survival. If government had designated mini-buses with a hire-purchase scheme as a model, the motorcycle and tricycle operators could key in, and the idea would be unique but to chase out poor masses that are struggling to survive without any provision for them is unconsciously endorsing insecurity.
Absurdly, this is a society where a minister, or lawmaker goes around in official fleets worth over N100 million, yet, ordinary social facilities to the masses are unavailable. The outrageous allowances in the legislative arm is a no-go area. Government must ensure that its policies, no matter how good they may become in the long run, do not first drain the masses.
To expect every business to operate in a modern plaza is a positive plan, however, not realistic vis-à-vis different financial capacities. Rome, they say, was not built in a day. As a coin has two sides, so is any society. Hence, there is need for equilibrium to be able carry both sides along. Otherwise, democracy may shift to become a government of the affluent and for the affluent. So far, the masses are not participants in reality, but reserved valuable assets for campaigns just to get into power. After this phase, everyone is on his own.
Recently, a former ‘distinguished senator’, on Twitter, brashly justified his passion for insatiably acquiring luxury automobiles when the people in his locality are living in abject poverty. Not even a factory or serious business of his anywhere to create jobs for his people, but displaying customized posh cars with special numbers in the garage. Yet, during electioneering campaigns, the masses put their lives into it for little or nothing.
Recently, about 40 stout bank accounts in foreign and local currencies were allegedly traced to former Abia governor and serving senator, Theodore Orji, and his son, Chinedu (Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly) by the anti-graft agency which buttressed the point well. Imagine the ones yet to be traced!
No wonder many unoccupied estates littered in many places particularly in the FCT with no identifiable owners, possibly for fear of investigation. Nigeria’s democracy presently reflects ‘lootocracy’ than democracy. Apparently, the military sold a looting template to the people, and not democracy as practiced around the world.
To sum, a society that neglects the masses in its plan cannot wake up with radical changes overnight, otherwise, the good policy may end up doing more harm than good. There are millions of adults willing to engage in one lawful endeavour or the other, but find themselves handicapped due to unavailability of jobs and capital. Ideally, any responsible and committed government must take cognizance of this, and put them in the blueprints prior to bans.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Features
Coronavirus: Reality And Way Forward
So much has been said about what has simply become popularly known as Coronavirus. For an ailment as old as less than three months, the kind of desperate attention it has attracted has been quite overwhelming. In fact, it is comparable only to what was experienced when HIV/AIDS first came to the fore in Nigeria in the early 1980s, particularly in terms of the mystery surrounding what it really is, and its fatality.
This mystery surrounding the virus, like it was in the days of HIV/AIDS, has resulted in different people giving their own version of how the virus originated, what its symptoms are, how it can be contracted, and how deadly it is, based especially on what information is at their disposal. Some of this information is actually based on hearsay.
The most popular one of how the Coronavirus originated is that it was got from a bat soup, or soup made from snake. In what could be seen as a flip side to this, the impression widely given is also that the Coronavirus was got from the Chinese habit of eating raw things: rat, frog, fish, cockroach, etc.
Coronaviruses according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) were identified in the mid-1960s and are known to infect humans and a variety of animals (including birds and mammals). Since 2002, two Coronaviruses-infecting animals have evolved and caused outbreaks in humans: they are SARS-CoV (2002, Betacoronavirus, subgenus Sarbecovirus), and MERS-CoV (2012, Betacoronavirus, subgenus Merbecovirus).
In 2002–2003, SARS-CoV affected 8,096 people, causing severe pulmonary infections and 774 deaths, with case fatality ratio of 10%. Bats were said to be the likely origin of the virus, which spread further to Himalayan palm civets, Chinese ferret badgers and raccoon dogs sold for food at the wet markets of Guangdong, China.
MERS-CoV was identified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia and since then the majority of human cases have been reported from the Arabian Peninsula. Human-to-human- transmission, particularly in healthcare settings, has been the main route of transmission. However, dromedary camels are important animal reservoirs of the virus. The case fatality ratio of MERS-CoV infections is estimated at 35%.
In December 2019, a novel coronavirus, christened “2019-nCoV”, was first isolated from three patients with pneumonia, and was connected to the cluster of acute respiratory illness cases from Wuhan, China. Genetic analysis revealed that it is closely related to SARS-CoV and genetically clusters within the genus Betacoronavirus, forming a distinct clade in lineage B of the subgenus Sarbecovirus together with two bat-derived SARS-like strains.
Contrary to what is widely said about how the present Coronavirus originated, and given the fact that no clear origin has been given, a somewhat plausible explanation was given by a senior Chinese military intelligence officer who went on Absence Without Leave (AWOL) after his wife and child were allowed to contract the virus, thus compelling him to break his silence on the truth about the virus.
Expectedly, for security reasons, he excluded his identity. But his explanation turns out to be too good to ignore as it lays bare facts that only an insider can have.
According to him, the “Coronavirus” outbreak is far worse than the media are telling the world, and that its origin is not directly from any animal, but from some biological tests carried out by a laboratory close to the densely populated Wuhan animal market in China, but was intended for a different purpose.
“You will have heard that it originated in Wuhan, an industrial city in China, and that it came from an animal, most likely a bat or a pangolin, that was sold in a wild animal market. You will have been told that it is an influenza-like illness that can in severe cases cause pneumonia, respiratory failure and death.
“Finally, you may have heard that although the disease is highly infectious, it is dangerous only to the elderly or to those who have a compromised immune system. The official lethality rate is approximately 2% or so.
“All of that is a bunch of lies concocted by the Chinese state with the tacit support of the U.S. deep state and its friends in the European Union, Russia and Australia, and spread by the docile media in all of those countries”, he said.
The Chinese intelligence officer stated categorically that what is now christened “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” was, in fact, a biological experimentation meant for use to make anti-government protesters in Hong Kong become docile.
Unfortunately, after testing the substance on identified human subjects, who were mostly seen as people that were one way or the other opposed to the government, they found out that beyond making the subjects docile, it later killed them slowly, but painfully.
“They developed massive internal bleeding; the walls of their arteries dissolved; they bled out of their eyes and orifices, and their tissue disintegrated. To put it in a more direct Western manner, they started to ‘melt’. Death usually occurred through multiple organ failure. This was preceded by at least five days of severe agony which could not be alleviated by painkillers.
“We decided that our Agent was unusable. It was far too destructive for our purposes. We wanted the population of Hong Kong to submit to us; we did not want to exterminate it”, he said.
By this time, however, the Americans had developed interest in it. According to him, “They hinted that they wished to use it to resolve certain difficulties in Venezuela. Normally we would have agreed, as we maintain friendly relations with the CIA, but given the extremely toxic nature of the Agent, we declined”.
This did not deter the CIA, which at this point was convinced that the Chinese had developed something very powerful and wanted to keep it to themselves. They offered a great deal of money to one of the Chinese researchers, who agreed to sell them a specimen.
“We found out just in time for the handover and tried to stop it from happening. In the ensuing shoot-out (which was never reported anywhere), several dozen people were killed”, he said.
At the end of the day, the traitor agent escaped. But in the shoot-out that took place at the Wuhan wild animal market, which was just the location where the CIA was supposed to receive the sealed vial containing the Agent, the vial shattered when it was dropped by the traitor who had agreed to sell it to the Americans.
“Of course, we could not keep such a huge undertaking secret, so we decided to order our state media to report that a ‘Coronavirus’ had broken out in Wuhan. In reality, of course, there is no coronavirus. It was all made up”, he said.
For various reasons, this explains a lot about how the Coronavirus came to be. The right or wrong of it can be scrutinized later, but right now, the fact that before now the Chinese have been eating whatever they may be eating without a sudden outbreak of coronavirus gives credence to the present situation.
As at last Friday, more than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the infection in more than 80 countries. The virus has already shown that it has the potential to kill, particularly vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions.
It is also highly contagious, and a lot is not known about it since it was only discovered some weeks ago, and for which the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global public health emergency in January.
As the virus makes its way across the globe, different countries are taking different precautionary steps to prevent it, and also to check its spread should the need arise. In Nigeria, the Federal Government has taken various preliminary preventive measures. The same thing with some states, especially after the rumoured diagnosis of an Italian found to be infected, though with no other detail.
In Rivers State, the government, through the state Ministry of Health, has commenced various preventive measures. These include identification of persons with possible fever associated with the coronavirus, provision of facilities to quarantine infected persons, training of ad-hoc medical staff to attend to infected persons, etc., while also outlining preventive measures to be taken by residents, in accordance with WHO recommendations.
The recommendations include: regular washing of hands with soap, especially when soiled; washing hands with sanitizers made with alcohol, and observing sneezing or coughing etiquettes.
Meanwhile, various efforts are being made to come up with a cure, or vaccine for the Coronavirus. A notable effort is the one by Inovio Pharmaceuticals in Sorreno, San Diego, California, United States which, last week, after a three-hour marathon research, came up with a vaccine for the virus.
“It only took three hours for these smart minds to come up with what may stop the global spread of a deadly virus that has all but turned major neighbourhoods in China into ghost towns with tens of thousands in quarantine, and suffering from this virus”, a monitored statement said.
Reports in Nigeria say a group of four scientists is working to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus, for which Federal Government has earmarked the sum of N36 million.
As the world remains tensed over expectations of what Coronavirus holds, anxiety over its prevention and cure continues.
Features
Single Parenthood And Future Of Our Society
Collins dictionary defines a single parent as someone who is bringing up a child on their own because the other parent is not living with them. Single parenthood has always been known to occur due to divorce, death, birth outside marriage and break up.
Today, however, the number of single parent families in the country soars daily as many men abandon the duty of raising children to their wives. There is a growing trend of men sending their wives and children overseas or to bigger cities in the country like Abuja and Lagos to settle while they reside in other states or countries, thereby becoming visiting fathers. Some of them, especially those whose families are abroad visit may be once or twice a year, stay two to three weeks and return to the country.
Mrs Charity Michael (not real names) is one of such parents. According to her, she has lived in Abuja with her four children for over seven years, while her husband stays in Warri and visits the family every month or every other month, depending on his official engagements. In her words, “My husband decided that we relocate to Abuja because of the high rate of insecurity in Warri. Though l supported the idea initially, I regret it now because the burden of raising these four kids alone is killing me. With both parents it’s not easy, not to talk of only one. I don’t encourage it at all”.
The worrisome practice has become a focus of much interest and discussion in recent time. Recently, Ondo State Governor’s wife, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, lamented the increasing number of single-parents in Nigeria, saying mothers were over-burdened with the task of raising children alone. According to her, many men are absentee fathers which is the reason we live in an imbalanced and unprosperous society due to the absence of healthy families. She emphasised the need for a progressive society where there was mutual respect and genuine love in the family noting that for a man to respect and value his wife did not mean he was weak.
For Monsignor Cyprain Onwuli, the Judicial Vicar, Port Harcourt Diocesan Marriage Tribunal, the practice of living apart for whatever reason does not promote family building. He said the family should always be together in other to raise the children and help each other, adding that both the husband and wife get themselves exposed when the other person is not there and the children are not properly cared for.
The renowned marriage counsellor opined, “it is killing the concept of marriage and running away from the duties required of us as parents. It can never be for the good of the family. If you claim you are sending your family away so that the children will have a better future, what of the parents and who will give the required training to the children. The mother is a woman, she is not a man. What she can contribute as a lady is different from what a man will contribute. I don’t think we should approve that.
“When God created us, he made us male and female. He never allowed us to be separated. So, we should not abuse God’s creation and his intention for marriage because of economic reasons. If the man says he wants a better environment for the kids, he should be there to enjoy it with his family. If it is his job that takes him away from his family and he goes to see them as often as the job permits, it’s understandable. But to visit your family once a year, spend a few days and come back? Is that how to play the role of a father? It is dangerous. It does not help anybody. The lady suffers too much in many ways”, he continued.
In the views of Barr (Mrs) Roseline Obiageli Nwosu, Accredited Mediator, Center for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) (UK), a family is made up of a father, mother and child/ children and both parents have their different roles that will aid the proper development of the children.
She noted that children are the leaders of tomorrow, our future and everything must be done to ensure their total development viz physical, intellectual, emotional and social; the family is the bedrock of society; It is the first place where children’s habits and values are formed; the parents are the first teachers of their children and in most cases, their role models. Parents provide encouragement, support, access to activities that enable the children to have a well-rounded development that will ensure that they grow into responsible adults. It is, therefore, imperative that both parents stay together to jointly play these roles.
She said, “both parents play different but complementary roles in the life of their children. The father is the pillar of the family, bread winner (though things are changing now and, in some cases, the mother provides) protector, disciplinarian, the authority and the leader of the family.
“A father definitely has a very important role to play in the lives and wellbeing of his children. Studies have shown that children look up to their fathers to lay down the rules and enforce them and to provide security both physical and emotional. Fathers influence how their children relate with people as they grow. A father shows his daughter what a good relationship with a man looks like while his sons model themselves on their father’s character. Children that are securely attached to their fathers are more confident, do better academically and are more sociable/ enjoy stronger social connections with their peers.
“A father’s presence in his children’s lives has positive benefits that last a life time. His absence from their lives leaves a big gap that cannot be filled by any other person. Children leaving with one parent alone have a higher level of psychological complaints. We must distinguish this from cases where a family loses its father and has no alternative than to move on. In most of such cases, another male figure either in their father’s or mother’s family steps in to bridge the gap and children grow up normally.
“For a well-balanced growth and personality and for a better society, every child needs his or her father’s presence in his/her life.”
She opined that though the harsh economic situations in the country, job security can compel a man to leave away from his family, “it is inexcusable for the father to abandon his duties to his wife and children because of those circumstances. The least he can do is to manage the situation as best as he can and ensure that he not only provides financially for the family but that he is also there for them and is part of their lives.”
The legal icon noted that Section 1 of the Child Rights Act states that the best interest of the child (18 years and below) should be of paramount consideration in all actions concerning children. Also, Sections 2 and 14 state that a child shall be given such protection and care as is necessary for their wellbeing and that every child has a right to parental care and protection and accordingly, no child shall be separated from his parents against the child’s wish except if it is for his education or by order of a court.
She advised families living apart to come back together in the best interest of their families. “Where the reason for the separation is economic, I will advise that one party moves to join the other with more economic muscle and that together they will establish a small business for the partner that has moved. With time, the business will grow but most importantly, the family will survive and avoid divorce which is common in such case”, she further admonished.
Calista Ezeaku
