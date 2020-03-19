Opinion
For The Love Of Cars
Anyone who has been to the premises of car manufacturing companies in Europe or America, would testify to the fact that a major problem facing the companies is how to sell or ship large fleet of cars, usually to developing countries. To remain in business they need buyers and once a brand of car stays longer than 2 years unsold, the manufacturing companies are jittery. Sales canvassers target African students or visitors returning home, to make or promote sales of exotic cars. White men have learned the vital lesson that luxury is a drawback.
For Nigerian leaders and the political elite, luxury and comfort are the hallmark of arrival or breaking away from the plight of poverty. There is also the culture of creating a superficial comfort zone in the midst of mass poverty and langnour. The masses can “find their level”, while the “elects of the system” can live apart and have their way. Who are the “elects of the system”? They include public “servants” who can spend the sum of N250 million to buy an official car, to be able to serve the masses.
“Elects of the system” include chairmen of public corporations who can declare publicly: “I love cars”, as an explanation why they have a fleet of 11 exotic cars in their homes. Yet, the corporation they supervise remains in debt.
The Nigerian political economy enthroned a cut-throat system which accords recognition to macho-men of raw muscle and power who can terrorise everyone and then get away with such acts of brigandage. Harbingers of a state of anomie include the escort and protection of the caterpillars of the Commonwealth with the security resources of the state, while on looting spree. How else do we explain a situation where a “head of state” could loot a nation’s wealth currently being recovered from various foreign banks? Has looting stopped?
Nigerians were told recently that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 192 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain and stop Speaker of the House of Representatives and all members of the House from spending N5.04 billion to buy 400 exotic cars for principal officers and members. We were told that “there is chronic poverty in Nigeria and many state governments are unable to pay salaries of workers and pensioners”.
In a situation where members of the House of Representatives receive huge sums of money as monthly allowances and severance pay on conclusion of their respective terms at the National Assembly, extra luxuries would have been curtailed. Does the wellbeing of Nigerians depend on extra luxuries for their leaders?
Is there no place in the hearts of Nigerian leaders for patriotism and empathy for the poor masses? Would such patriotism and empathy be demonstrated by creating maximum comfort for the leaders, with little or no concern for the larger majority? Why are Nigerian leaders obsessed with exotic cars which must be changed every few years? It is also on record that Nigerians own the highest number of private jets, despite clever duplicity in their registrations. But we dodge tax payments!
For a struggling state like Bayelsa, news about the State House of Assembly approving N2.9 billion “to buy operational vehicles for the governor, deputy governor and other top government functionaries”, was not quite pleasing in many quarters. The N2.9 billion loan would have a repayment tenure of 36 months, perhaps, with some interest, which repayment may affect other areas of the state’s economy. Perhaps, the “operational vehicles” may not be exotic cars but would include exotic boats since Bayelsa has more need for water transport system.
The concern of those who raise issues about the Bayelsa loan for operational vehicles has more to do with the principle of felt-need in governance and economic management process. Yes, there are many urgent demands.
Those who manage resources and people know that there are always many pressing and competing demands, all of which can hardly be satisfied at the same time. The concept of felt-need also known in economics as the Scale of Preference, has to do with needs in order of priority. A felt-need, like a biting pain, does not remain the same all the time. Once there is a relief or solution to address it, a felt-need no longer becomes a priority, such that attention can be given to the next priority.
What is sad in political management and determination of priorities is that a priority can often translate into personal vanity, ambition or fancy, clothed as addressing public interest. An old doctrine of “the greatest interest of the greatest majority” rarely applies in defining felt need. Exotic cars or operational vehicles for a few privileged persons hardly translate into the greatest interest of the greatest majority. Does majority count?
One Logan Pearsal Smith gave an advice to humanity: There are two things to aim at in life: First, to get what you want, and, after that, to enjoy it. Only the wisest of mankind achieve the second.” Defining success or achievement in life goes beyond love of cars.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Supporting Our Local Industries
As the impact of the closure of land borders continues to tell on Nigerians, government has repeatedly assured the nation that the action is in the interest of the nation and the citizens. According to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the essence of the exercise is to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economic interests. In his word, “”Our interest is to make sure that our country is secure, the well-being of our people is ensured and our economy is secure.”The step we have taken is in the interest of Nigeria, the step is not to hurt anybody but to protect our own interests as a nation”
Similarly, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, said the border closure is in the interest of producers and farmers in Nigeria. Speaking during a town hall meeting in Edo State the VP said. “Part of the reasons for shutting the border is the smuggling that has been going on. If we continue to allow the Chinese and others to continue to bring in all those things, we will kill farming completely and most of our people will not be employed.
“There may be some pain in order to gain. The countries of the world that are prosperous didn’t allow anybody to bring in anything to their countries. They made sure they grow what they eat. I can assure you that very soon you will see a great deal of progress. You will see more of our own commodities coming into the market. If we allow our own people grow these things, our people will prosper. The only way our people can prosper is if we let them use the opportunity that they have such as farming, fishing and others…”
Going by the above statements, it could be said that government actually means well for the nation. It has always been said that our economy cannot grow, our agricultural sector cannot thrive if we continue to allow all countries make Nigeria a dumping ground for all manners of things they produce (both standard and substandard, hence the need to support our local industries.
It was, therefore, baffling to read that a government which claims to be doing all things possible to make life better for her citizens will also authorize actions capable of killing some sectors of the economy.
Reports have it that on Thursday, October 24, the Federal Government and a Turkish firm, Sur Corporatewear, signed an agreement on the establishment of a military and paramilitary clothing factory in Kaduna. According to the reports, the factory will be located inside the Defence Industry Complex (DICON), Kaduna. The Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, who signed on behalf of the government, said the Turkish firm is expected to develop local brand of textile materials and accessories, adding that a total of $13 million will be invested by the firm to finance the enterprise and make it viable. He also assured patronage of the materials by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
The deal seems laudable. Doesn’t it? A whopping sum of $13 million, (N4.68 billion) will be brought in by the Turkish firm. Interesting! But what harm does this portend for our moribund textile industry? How will assigning a foreign company to produce our military uniforms help the industry to grow? Just months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, directed all security agencies and hospitals to patronize local textile companies for their uniforms so as to tackle unemployment and grow the economy and now a foreign company is invited to produce military uniforms? Isn’t it rather unfortunate, more so when stakeholders in the textile industry were said to have been meeting with the military and paramilitary bodies for that same purpose.
As a giant in the industry, Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi pointed out, “If you don’t invest in capacity building, how do will grow? The government needs to believe in us. This is an attempt to kill the local industry because we have been looking forward to building local capacity.
“This is an opportunity to develop the local capacity, bring in technical partners to deliver on a project as big as this and create jobs. We are a sovereign nation, so why is another nation in charge of our security uniforms? This is a project that has the capacity to grow the entire garment industry and it is given to one company. This is definitely not right.”
So it’s imperative that government reconsiders the deal with Sur Corporatewear. Let a level playing ground be created for our local textile industries to partake in the military uniform venture and other jobs in other sectors. A situation where jobs that could be perfectly done by Nigerians are given to foreigners who sometimes cannot measure up to their Nigerian counterparts in terms qualification and experience must be seriously addressed. Sometimes you see foreign construction companies patching up roads in our states and you begin to wonder where this nation is headed.
There are talented people in the textile and garment industry in Aba, Lagos, Kaduna and other parts of the country who are already competing with other nations in terms of their wonderful output. Engage these people in this deal and you can be sure you will get exactly what the Turkish company will give you or even better. The only edge the foreign companies many have over the local ones may be in terms of possession of modern, sophisticated machines. This, government at various levels can handle by liaising with stakeholders in the industry on how to acquire them, perhaps through soft loans and others. What our local industries need is governments’ support and encouragement not actions capable of crippling them.
It is also advisable that government ascertains the sincerity of the Turkish firm. These foreign companies that come here to invest are not charity organizations. They are out to make money and records have shown that, most times, they exploit Nigerians instead of making life better for the citizens. No skills are transferred to the people and the only jobs they give are that of security men, labourers and others in that category. Let us be wise.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
What Manner Of Restructuring?
Each time the mention of restructuring of Nigeria is made, what comes to the minds of many Nigerians is ‘ Nigeria’s federalism’; how it has failed to engender development, national integration and solve burning issues of minority question, marginalization, ethno-religious crises, etc. For these reasons, they get hell-bent on restructuring the country.
Yes, the political space has been bastardised that it seems everything must be wrong with our government system. An advocate of restructuring will say that Nigeria fared better when we operated as Western, Eastern and Northern regions than now.
Surprisingly, amidst various calls for restructuring, reasons why this same federal system which benefits countries like Ethiopia, USA and India, is counter-productive in Nigeria, appear yet to be given thought to.
Speaking on this during a public debate recently, a professor of political science at the University of Ibadan, Bayo Okunade, noted that unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
Nevertheless, Vincent Aluu, (2018), in his work, ‘True Federalism and Restructuring in Nigeria’, wrote that Nigeria is operating a federal system in an awkward manner that does not reflect true federalism as enunciated by Professor K.C Wheare.
Wrong application of the tenets of federalism, high level political instability, ethno/religious crisis, etc, Aluu alluded, have culminated into frictions and clashes posing serious threat to Nigeria’s political and economic development and national integration.
If Aluu’s allusion be anything to go by, it means the baton obviously falls back at the players themselves, making it imperative to restructure ourselves first before the systemg. In line with this understanding, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while urging Nigerians to learn from the Brexit experience and prevent similar occurrence, said, “If anything needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people.”
This is because, for a system to work, there has to be consistency with the construed norms and supportive ethos that will make it work. if we have those things that do not want the current system to work, especially the nature of the political class corruption, all these tendencies like nepotism and others, they will consistently remain cog in the wheel of the country’s progress.
In a keynote address Fashola gave at Island Club’s 76th Anniversary lecture on Lagos Island, late last year, he emphasized the need to put up a positive attitude as a people, instead of erroneousely clamouring for institutional change or restructuring, stating that a new territory doesn’t necessarily translate to a better life.
In his words, “A good document not backed by the right attitude does not take a people far. If anything really needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people, with our attitude and with our mindset. He advocated that Nigerian youth, who are considered leaders of tomorrow, should be given political education to make them understand the issue of restructuring to avoid replicating the Brexit experience.
Fashola’s words reminded me of the effort made by late Prof. Dora Akunyili, a former minister for information and communications, in this regard, while she lived. The late minister whose understanding of restructuring falls in alignment with Fashola’s, floated the idea of “Re-branding Nigeria Project”.
The whole essence of late Akunyili’s endeavour, was to encourage Nigerians to consciously “work on themselves”, so as to change the pervading negative perception of the country in the comity of nations. Her courage, no doubt, may have been spurred by the words of late Chief Anthony Enahoro, an elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria.
The late national hero was quoted thus: “I am about the only one left of my generation that fought for Independence. I would be very sad if I die leaving Nigeria behind the way she is now. My goal is to help… see Nigeria better governed; then, one might leave”.
Enahoro’s goal of seeing Nigeria better governed appears to have been scuttled by greed and selfishness of leaders which has metamorphosed into all shades of corruption. His feeling should apply to all patriotic Nigerians of uprightness to rise to the challenge of quitting the beaten track of institutionalised corruption as a way of life, and re-orientating the citizenry towards playing a meaningful role as responsible members of the global community.
We might be toeing the line of failure if we continue to fault existing institutions without seeing the need to purge or sanitize the operators of the system or institutions. Little wonder, our elders say that it is a bad workman that quarrels with his tools. Nigeria needs men of proven integrity to propel its developmental wheel and land it safely.
Nation-building may well be hard to achieve, but it need not be as difficult as we make it in Nigeria. Nation-building is also intentional. It doesn’t happen by accident. The real test is in the leadership and the actions that create a real spirit of nationhood, and the willingness of every stakeholder to build a united, stable and cohesive nation. It is unfortunate that 59 years after Independence, we are still confronted with the imperative of defining a future for Nigeria.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
In Support Of Diaspora Voting
The Federal Government has urged the National Assembly to approve diaspora voting rights for Nigerians living abroad. Participants at the Nigerian Diaspora Investments Conference, Almere, Netherlands, 2019, said passage of a Diaspora Voting Law will allow Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in the electoral politics of their country.
The dream of Nigerians living outside their homeland to participate in their national elections seems to be edging closer to realization. A strong case was made last week for diaspora voting rights at the National Assembly by no less a person than the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
Hon. Dabiri-Erewa urged the National Assembly to pass a bill that will allow diaspora Nigerians to participate in elections from their places of residence worldwide. She made the appeal in Abuja when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs to defend the NIDCOM’s 2020 budget proposal.
According to her, “Diaspora voting is in your hands and I think it will be a legacy that you can leave. It does not have to be in 2023 but put a time frame to when they can vote. It is something we owe Nigerians in the diaspora”. According to the African Courier – de Africa, this is the latest move for diaspora voting.
The Senate on Friday listed certain arrangements that must be in place before it could come up with necessary legislation that would enable Nigerians who are resident abroad to participate in future general elections in the country.
The Red Chamber also said the current situation in the country regarding telecommunications system was not conducive for it to come up with a law that would legalise electronic voting in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), had on Tuesday, February 13th, 2020 in Addis Ababa, during an emergency meeting with Executive Committee Members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, said he was not against the right of Nigerians in Diaspora participating during elections by voting.
Buhari noted that it was the National Assembly that should pass the relevant laws to give a legal backing to Diaspora voting.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, who spoke with Sunday Punch on Friday, however, said none of his colleagues was against the progressive proposal.
He, nevertheless, maintained that since both the diaspora voting and electronic voting were intertwined, necessary precautions needed to be taken to avoid negative implication.
In another development, he said, “first, we need to have accurate data of Nigerians that constitute diaspora. We need to know their population and who is qualified to be a Nigerian in diaspora”.
In the same vein, Johnbosco Agbakwaru, reported in Vanguard Newspaper on Friday 11th February, 2020, that President Buhari is in support of Diaspora voting. Again the facilities and electronic gadgets are not enough to lead Nigeria into conducting diaspora voting. The electricity supply in Nigeria cannot aid electronic voting.
For instance, in 2019 General Elections, the only machine approved was card reader and in many polling booths across the country, there was malfunction of the gadget. According to many public affairs analysts in Nigeria, they do not have advanced technology to handle such lofty and all important exercise that directs the policies of the Nigerian government.
Again, INEC does not have a server and enough man power to handle machines if imported at last. Even the manual election is facing series of logistic problems year in, year out.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission should be well-equipped to handle or operate sophisticated equipment or electronic voting during election in the country.”
It is time for Nigerian government to keep things in place and equip the INEC to get set for electronic voting and diaspora voting to be a reality in the country. The President should be prepared to support every lawful move that will make diaspora voting and electronic voting in Nigeria a reality. It is obvious that Nigeria has irregular power supply which is undermining technological and scientific breakthroughs in the country.
There is need for sincerity of purpose on the part of government and every stakeholder. The Federal Government should procure equipment and train Nigerians to man the facilities that will make Nigeria conduct diaspora voting.
Ogwunonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
Featured3 days ago
Black Sunday: Lagos Blast Kills Scores, Destroys 70 Buildings …NNPC Says Explosion Came From Gas Pipeline …Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Others Condole Families Of Victims
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Dickson Urges Ijaw Youths To Support Bayelsa Gov
-
Editorial2 days ago
NERC’s Directive On Estimated Billing
-
Featured3 days ago
FBI Nabs 24 Nigerians, Others Over $30m Scams
-
News3 days ago
‘FG Losing N6.5trn To Corruption In Customs’
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Pray For Wisdom, Banigo Tells Women
-
Business3 days ago
Dakuku Denies Corruption Allegations Against Him …Holds Closed Door Meeting With Osibanjo
-
Editorial3 days ago
Still On Fight Against Corruption