Open Letter To Akulga Chairman (2)
I was then instructed to write another letter withdrawing the earlier correspondence I entered into with the Chairman, took a copy of the letter to the Permanent Secretary who cautioned me for daring to go into any form of correspondence with the Chairman, David Briggs (now Chief).
However, after listening to my reasons for not mobilising students to disrupt the work on site, the Permanent Secretary saw reason with me and advised me on how to act should such circumstances occur in future. From then, the construction went on smoothly but how they finally reached agreeable settlement I did not follow up because I had left on transfer to another school.
One other area where I played a very significant role was the area of the access road into the Council which became a serious issue. But when I confronted the Chairman, he did not see it as such but rather suggested that the Council and the students would share the main school gate.
However, seeing that it would be a very awkward idea, I invited one H.H. Kurukurubo, the then Secretary of the Council and late Godwin F. Lawson, the Works Supervisory Councillor, to my house where I raised the issue of access road once more. They were totally confused and confessed that they had never thought of that all along. But when I told them that I had a solution, they were very keen as to what magic.
I then told them that I was going to give them a thirty-feet wide access road, they doubted me but when they saw the reality, they were so elated that they began promising me heaven and earth, including fencing contract and other benefits which I declined because I was not sure that such promises would be kept. All that I demanded was compen sation for my crops on the proposed access road such as citrus trees, yams, cassava, plantains, etc. found on that stretch of land. I only asked for just a ridiculously meagre sum of N15,000 (Fifteen Thousand Naira). I was not really after the money knowing that the Council was yet a newborn baby which needed to be assisted to grow. Even as paltry and as little as that amount was, it was never paid to me till this day of writing this script which was in 1992, about 27 years ago.
The road in reference is the current road leading to the Council Secretariat. That beautiful road to the Council was my brainchild. I was the one who also plotted that whole area today designated as Akuku-Toru LGA Secretariat. I do not claim the land to be mine. Rather, my relentless effort was to show my love for my beloved community. The rat said that he should be butchered in the same way an elephant is butchered because like the elephant he is also a four-legged animal. That which is good for the goose is also good for the gander. I deserve my due recognition.
Whenever I remember the very active role I played in bringing the Council headquarters to its present site and seeing the development it has brought to that part of the town, I silently beat my chest. Ever since the Council was established at the present site, neither I nor any of my persons have benefitted from the council either by way of the so-called contract, employment, scholarship or even bursary for my kids.
Hon. Chairman, without bothering you with a lengthy write-up, all I need now is for the LGA under you now to give me the honour I deserve for my unrivalled contributions to the Council to make me have a true sense of belonging for the silent achievement recorded by me. This is the right time to act as the Pharaoh who knows Joseph is on the throne currently.
Sir, do I need to remind you that a certain governor of this state, while in office, placed his Rev. Father Principal at Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, on life pension throughout his tenure as Governor? CKC is in Onitsha and Onitsha is in Anambra State.
Recently, again, a former President of this country traced his ninety-one-year-old secondary school teacher to his home to pay him a visit. I am also looking forward to the day this will come to pass in my lifetime, by the grace of God.
My regards to your family, your younger ones and your dad who incidentally was my good friend when I was the NGS principal.
Finally, let me seize this opportunity to thank some of my ex-students who called on me when I was hospitalised between April and May, 2018, at Save-A-Life Hospital. Among them was Hon. Tobins Tobins and a number of other former students of mine.
Congratulations and may God bless you while wishing you a very happy and prosperous 2020.
Thanks.
Concluded
Lawson is a retired principal in Rivers State.
Ignatius Lawson
That Bill Against Genset Imports
For many years now Nigerians have been clamouring and d demanding for the government to give them steady electricity supply. Before Independence in 1960 there was electricity in Nigeria. But the question now is when would the Nigerian government and Nigerians enjoy improved power supply and uninterrupted electricity supply in the country?
The National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) was established to tackle the monster of power failure in Nigeria. NEPA could not win the battle against epileptic power supply.
Successive governments in the country have been spending billions of naira and sometimes in dollars, but to no avail. The federal and state governments in a bid to stop power outage in the nation had also established Ministries of Power to take direct responsibilities for the power supply.
The challenges of power supply in Nigeria are unimaginable as no administration could demystify the mystery of dwindling and continual power failure in Nigeria.
It is on record that many manufacturing industries in Nigeria have relocated to other countries where they enjoy steady power supply. Inadequate power supply in the country has caused man-hour losses and invariably profit losses which no entrepreneur wants to witness. Again, in a strategic approach to stop power failure in Nigeria, the Federal Government dismantled NEPA and established what was known as Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This particular company came on board and could not do better than NEPA.
The Federal Government unbundle them and came up with privatisation. The power distribution companies were observed to be in the hands of politicians. Indeed, both the power generation and distribution companies are unable to meet the yearnings of Nigerians in the area of power supply.
This alone gave room for mass importation of giant and small generators in Nigeria, to the extent that the Federal Government itself budgeted for generators in the 2017 budget.
Some public affairs analysts were worried why the Federal Government which was working for the enhancement of electricity supply would have budget for generating sets.
No doubt, the cost of doing business in Nigeria is high. This is because there is an individualistic generation of power supply to run businesses in the country. The 2,000 or 3,000 megawatts being produced are not enough for the population. Nigeria as a nation with her population needs more than 30,000 megawatts for efficient and effective economic and social recovery.
Thus with improved power supply in the country the diversification dream of the economy will be a reality. For instance, the shift to agriculture without adequate power supply is tantamount to failure. The agricultural produce need power supply for processing. What about science and technology? All is about improved and constant electricity supply. Nigerians are anxiously waiting for government to break the jinx of power failure in the country.
A bill seeking a ban on the use of generators in Nigeria has been read for the first time on the Senate floor as reported in the media on Wednesday 11th March, 2020. The bill which was sponsored by Senator Bima Mummadu Emagi (APC, Niger South), passed its first reading on the floor of the Red Chamber.
If eventually signed into law, the bill dubbed “Generating Set.” (Prohibition ban) bill, will prohibit the usage of generating sets in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Going by the bill which, according to Emagi, is to curb the menace of environmental pollution, anyone who imports generating set, or knowingly sells generating sets shall be guilty of an offence and be liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less ten years.
The ban will, however, not include generating sets used for essential services, which include medical purposes, airport, railway station/services, elevators, escalators, research institutions, and other facilities that require 24 hours electric power supply.
Approval for exclusion shall only be obtained from the Minister of Power, who shall brief the Federal Executive Council (FEC) quarterly on approvals granted.
Reaching to the bill, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed to the Senate to, as a matter of urgency, stop further deliberation on the proposed bill to ban the importation and use of generating sets in Nigeria for the interest and survival of the suffering masses; stressing that further discussion on the bill is a waste of legislative time and resources, the former Delta State Governorship aspirant queried.
It is said that government has been unable to provide any basic service of electricity and water to its citizens. Nigerians pay electricity bills without enjoying the services in the country. A country that does not produce electricity is out to jail those who import generating sets. What an irony?
Indeed, Nigerians demand and need 24 hours uninterrupted electricity supply without delay from the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before any implementation of the bill, if passed into law in Nigeria. Nigerians need constant electricity supply.
Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.
Frank Ogwuonuonu
Open Letter To Akulga Chairman (1)
One bright morning in 1991, when I was the principal of Nyemoni Grammar School, (NGS), Abonnema, I saw two friends of mine strolling along the Abonnema/Obonoma Road. One of them was Turner Briggs, while I have forgotten the other colleague’s. After some exchanges of greetings, a conversation ensued. I enquired what their mission was at that time of the day, and they told me that the sole administrator of the newly-created Akuku Toru Local Government Area (AKULGA) sent them to search for a vacant piece of land between Abonnema bridge and the NGS area that could be used to site the Local Government Headquarters.
I made them understand that all the parcels of land from the bridge to the NGS area belonged to various families and had been plotted out to their respective members and that there was no vacant land to spare out. I then advised them on what steps to take. However, the said advice was not adhered to before the then sole administrator’s tenure expired. Later on, other developments crept up but those issues are not the main topic of this write-up.
When the sole administrator left, David Briggs took over as the first elected Council Chairman with the Council’s temporary office still at the “Owusara” building. Hon. David Briggs (now Chief) used to come to my office from time to time. But on a particular day in 1992, he called at my office to discuss a deal on how to relocate the LGA headquarters to the NGS compound. He told me that the temporary space at “Owusara” was not an ideal place and the Council needed a spacious area to site the LGA complex.
He told me of his plan to move the Council headquarters to the Abonnema Girls Secondary School (AGSS) to use the Abonnema Urban Council Secretariat built by a one-time former Governor, Chief Melford Okilo, but failed to get approval because the girls’ school had since converted it to a hostel for the students.
At this time there were abandoned and dilapidated buildings which accommodated NGS female students before they were phased out and merged with the AGSS. He asked for permission to acquire those buildings to establish the AKULGA Council Secretariat. The said buildings were already dilapidated, overgrown with forest and were harbouring dangerous reptiles and wild animals. At a time the area became a den of thieves as well.
The then Chairman, Hon. David Briggs told me that he had met with the Commissioner for Education then Celestine Omehia, in respect of the abandoned buildings and had got approval hence he, Chairman, had come to discuss with me to support the Council’s plan to acquire the buildings in exchange for the Abonnema urban building at that time which had been converted to a boarding house at AGSS.
At this point, I asked the Chairman to get written approval from the Ministry of Education before I could grant such a request because, as an employee of the Ministry, I was not vested with the right to release any government property under my care to anyone. This, the Chairman saw with me and left. After a while, when he did not show up with any document from the Ministry, I wrote him a letter of reminder yet no reply.
The next thing I saw was that a contractor and some workmen had been mobilized to site and work had started. The main contractor was one Madam N.B. Whyte, now late, while the workmen were from Degema prisons who were used to clear the bushes around the buildings. As work was going on one morning, a certain officer by name Madise Wobo, from the Ministry of Education, walked into my office and said he was sent by the Permanent Secretary, G.T. Toby, to find out who authorized me to release Government property under my care to my home local government.
I narrated to him all that transpired between me and the Chairman, David Briggs, making reference to a letter I wrote to him in which I requested him to get written approval from the Ministry of Education which he did not comply with. The director asked me to accompany him to see the Chairman at “Owusara” office of the Local Government. On getting there, the Chairman produced the copy of the letter I wrote to him which exonerated me from any blame.
Remembering The Ides Of March
March 15th is known as the ides of March in ancient Roman calendar. Other months that have similar appellations are May, July and October. In 1948, the Royal Historical Society in London issued a Handbook of Dates for Students of English History which remains current globally. However, the Muslim World has its own calendar, which also recognizes the fact that the earth’s annual journey round the sun takes 365 days and 5 hours approximately.
Julius Caesar, a great ancient Roman soldier and statesman was assassinated in public by conspirators. He was chosen by his people to become their king, in appreciation of his heroic deeds and triumphs for Rome. A group of conspirators, with Cassius and Marcus Brutus as ring-leaders, hatched a plan to murder Caesar, on the Ides of March. A soothsayer warned Caesar: “Beware the ides of March”. Similarly, Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife, also warned him: “You shall not stir out of your house today”. One Artemidorus also tried to warn Caesar.
In spite of all warnings, Caesar went forth to the capitol or city hall, and eventually to his death. Before his death, Caesar teased the humble soothsayer saying: “The ides of March are come”, to which the soothsayer replied: “Ay, Caesar, but not gone”. The great Caesar who claimed to be” constant as the Northern star, of whose true fixed and resting quality there is no fellow in the firmament”, died in the hands of conspirators, in spite of warnings.
The conspirators and assassins said that they undertook the mission because Caesar was ambitious, but that mission plunged Rome into a civil war. That historical play by Shakespeare has serious lessons for humanity, one of which is the question of destiny. Was Caesar destined to die in the hands of assassins, on the ides of March? What explains the premonitions of Calphurnia, Caesar’s wife and the soothsayer, warning about a danger ahead? Of particular interest is the issue of destiny: Do violent deaths and marriages go by destiny? The Merchant of Venice suggested so!
Would it be wrong to say that there are definite laws which operate in creation, one of which ensures that everyone wears the chain forged by him? From the literary play titled Julius Caesar, there are many lessons available to mankind. Examples: “the eye sees not itself”; “It’s meet that noble minds ever keep with their likees”; “The abuse of greatness is when it disjoins remorse from power” etc. Is it not true that “lowliness is young ambition’s ladder”? Those who Kowtow now, grow wings tomorrow!
With regards to destiny, we hear Caesar saying: “Cowards died many times before their deaths. The valiant never taste of death but once. Of all the wonders that I yet have heard, it seems to me most strange that men should fear, seeing that death, a necessary end, will come when it will come”. For him, his “necessary end” came on the ides of March through conspirators and assassins, despite warnings of possible dangers. He even asked: “What say the angurers?”
There is a local Nigerian idiom that when a dog is destined to die, it loses its ability to perceive ordour. Yeats, in The Second Coming, would say: “The falcon cannot hear the falconer …” Is it wrong to say that “There’s a divinity that shapes our ends; rough-hew them how we will”? Julius Caesar himself asked: “What can be avoided whose end is purposed by the mighty gods?” Whenever an inevitable end would come, men’s wisdom is consumed in confidence, or pride and conceit.
Whichever way that the issue of destiny may be interpreted, we see that Caesar went forth, even then the “angurers would not have you stir forth.” Then comes pride or conceit, whereby Caesar would say: “danger knows full well that Caesar is more dangerous than he … Caesar shall go forth”. He made a personal decision, in spite of several warnings. The ancient ones say that those that the gods would destroy, they first make mad.
From Shakespeare’s instructive historical play we can see how conspiracy and obstinacy plunged a nation into chaos and civil war. Those who set out on misadventures usually give reasons for their ventures. In this case, Caesar was accused of being ambitious, and when the result of the venture turned sour, the conspirators would say: “The sun of Rome is set, our day is going. O Julius Caesar! Thou art mighty yet! Thy spirit walks abroad and turns our swords in our own proper entrails”. Do people think of long-time consequences of their decisions and actions?
Another vital lesson which Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar teaches, is that great people or celebrities also cry and have burdens of anxieties or problems. Like Lady Macbeth, Calphurnia, Caesars’ wife, was barren, so that General Macbeth and Emperor Caesar died without any heir. Besides, Caesar had the “falling sickness” (epilepsy) despite his great conquests and triumphs. Above all, it is in the nature of men to dislike rulers, and so, when Casca said: “Indeed, they say the senators tomorrow mean to establish Caesar as a King”, Romans became jittery. That was ambition!
Rulers who seek to perpetuate themselves in office run the risk of making many enemies and getting the masses jittery. Like a “serpents’ egg”, the offsprings of ambitious rulers stand the risk of being killed in the shell so that they do not grow mischievous, like their fathers. Knowing that they are not liked by the masses, rulers often surround themselves with a cabal and ruthless security operatives. Yet, bad ones rarely end well, but often die a dusty death.
Brutus, one of the key conspirators, gave us a recipe for life: “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune; omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and in miseries …” Most importantly: “some that smile have in their hearts, I fear, millions of mischiefs.
Nigerians should grow a reading culture.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
