Education
Provost Charges RSCOHTM On Professional Ethics
The Provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, (RSCOHTM), Prof Franklin Nlerum, has called on the graduands of Dispensing Opticianry Department in the Faculty of Community Health of the institution, who were recently inducted as dispensing opticians by the Dispensing Registration Board of Nigeria(ODORBN)to practise in accordance to the ethics of the profession
Nlerum gave the advise during the 2nd orientation/Oath taking ceremony of dispensing opticianry graduands of the college held at the school’s auditorium in Port harcourt ,last Thursday.
He commended all the graduands, who participated in the induction for their brilliancy and hard work during their academic studies Which earned them the qualification and urged them to be diligent in the discharge of their duties.
The RSCOHTM provost further advised them to always see themselves as ambassador of the institution ,saying that they were the institution’s representatives at all time.
“You are the eyes of the institution put in your efforts and practise what you all have learnt take your job serious in your primary assignment and do what your superiors ask you to practice according to the rules guiding your profession in order to protect your licence,”he added.
Prof Nlerum used the opportunity to commend the lecturers of the department for a work well done in ensuring that the students passed through the processes to become a professionals in their chosen specialization.
Also speaking,the Head of the Department (HOD)Dispensing Opticianry, Mrs Ngozi Amadi, said the orientation/oath taking ceremony was an official acceptance in to the practice of eye care profession on the status of dispensing optician under the regulation of the ODORBN
In his own speech, the national President of Association of Nigerian Dispensing Opticians (ANDO), Mr Nengi Brown urged the newly inducted members of the association to ensure that they shun all forms of quackery in their profession ,adding that they have been given two years provisional licence
He told them that they were all expected to complete their one year mandatory internship Which according to him,begins on the day of their induction.
Education
Nsirim Tasks Institute On Professionalism
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has tasked the management of Alpha Institute of Broadcasting and Communications (AIBC) to ensure the utilisation of its professional potentials in the discharge of its duties.
Nsirim, who said this at the graduation ceremony of first and second batches of Course 2019, weekend in Port Harcourt, said the ministry believed in the enormous professional potentials of the institute.
According to the commissioner represented by the Director of Research and Statistics, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Mr Dan Oruwari, “as a ministry, it is our belief that the professional potential of AIBC is enormous when fully realised and unleashed on the broadcasting and media industry in the state in particular and the nation at large”.
He however, said the institute was bound to face challenges in the realisation of its objective.
“Our appeal in the circumstances is that its founders and management should find strength in the wise saying that “tough times do not last, but tough people do”.
Nsirim urged the graduands to use the opportunity provided by the programme to carve a niche for themselves in the broadcast industry.
In his address, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the institute, Mr Kalada Wilson said the institute was established to fill the prevalent training gap and updating of skills of broadcasters, public speakers and communicators to keep pace with the changes and trends in the vibrant broadcast and communication sector.
“The birth of AIBC was further inspired by the clamour for an institution where quality and responsive journalism, presentation and public speaking will be taught, while leveraging on the experiences and alliances with leading broadcast institution nationally and globally”, he said.
Wilson listed the durations of courses at the institute to include regular course which runs for 16 weeks, weekend programme for working class people, executive classes, short term courses amongst others.
He also used the occasion to eulogise the founder of the institute, Late Pastor Bernard Opubo Graham Douglas, who died recently.
About 26 students participated in the graduation ceremony.
Education
RSUBEB Holds Workshop On Civil Service Rules For Principals
The management of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education board (RSUBEB) has organised a one day capacity building workshop for principals, headmasters, headmistresses, supervisors across the twenty three local government areas of the state with a view to ensuring that staff working under the board adhered to the stipulated civil service rules as domiciled in the state Civil service.
The executive chairman of the board, Ven Fyneface Akah while declaring the one day train the trainer workshop open at the board auditorium in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said the workshop had become important in order to address some managerial challenges existing in both junior secondary and primary schools across the state .
Akah disclosed that the essence of the workshop was to train the selected officers drawn from the 83 centres across the 23 local government areas on the current educational management in consonance with the civil service rules as domesticated in the state.
He averred that nobody could function very well except being thought and tutored on his/her responsibilities which in turn brings professionalism
According to him ,the board is an enterprise in the educational sector that required some positive behaviours which will be ascertained by outside assessors
As principals, supervisors and others lead officers in the board occupying different positions note that there is expectation, professionalism and behaviour.
“We are yearning for men and women who will be committed to this task and can deliver
“We are investing in you so that you can teach others, be critical and objective”he stated.
Also speaking, the chairman organising committee, Mr Ibama Owukio said the workshop was organised by the board leadership to develop staff and to be acquainted with their official responsibilities ,adding that the workshop will also help those on managerial positions to know appropriate measures to apply when confronted with administrative issues relating to staff misdemeanor and development
Our correspondent reports that participants in the one day training were drilled on civil service rules affecting appointment /promotions, examination in law, leave matters as well as discipline.
Education
IAUOE, UNIPORT Join ASUU Warning Strike, RSU Backs Out
Academic activities were paralysed at the Rivers State-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, and its University of Port Harcourt counterpart in Choba, following the decision of the lecturers under the aegis of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at both universities in the state to join their colleagues in other states across the country in the ongoing two-weeks nationwide warning strike declared by the leadership of the union, four days ago.
While the leadership of ASUU at IAUOE has joined in the strike, their sister institution, the Rivers State University (RSU) is yet to join the warning strike.
Our correspondent, who monitored compliance at RSU, Thursday, reports that normal academic activities were ongoing in the faculties and departments as at the time of the visit, while students were seen at their various lecture halls having their lectures without any disturbance or disruptions.
Our correspondent also reports that no decision to join the ongoing strike by lecturers in the institution has been reached.
A source, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said members of ASUU in the university may not be participating in the warning strike simply because they wanted to give the new vice chancellor of the university a fresh breath, adding that it would be wrong to welcome the new VC with strike.
Efforts to speak with the branch chairman of ASUU at the institution proved abortive as he was said to have been away from the office.
However, the branch Chairman of ASUU at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Mr Endurance Joseph, said the branch joined the two-week warning strike in order to comply with the directive of the national leadership of the union.
According to him, “ASUU is one union that houses every university lecturer, and therefore, everybody is bound to comply with any decision emanating from the leadership”.
He opined that the warning strike was not targeted at any state government but was the union’s way to express its position on the unsatisfactory approach of the Federal Government towards the development of education sector in the country.
“In 2009, the union (ASUU) and the federal government entered into agreement, including other Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on how best to improve infrastructure decay in the nation’s universities but since then, nothing seems to be happening from the side of the Federal Government.
“The strike will not affect the students because it is intended for their betterment. Can you rank our Nigerian students with their mates across other climes? The federal government has refused to negotiate with the union on the issues raised since 2009 till date”, he stated.
Also speaking, the Chairman, ASUU at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Austin Sado, while corroborating the views of his IAUOE counterpart, blamed the Federal Government’s inability to address the nagging issues raised by the union since 2009.
According to him, rather than the government addressing the issues raised by the union on how to make our universities functional, they are talking about Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) which has been described as conduit pipe for corruption by many.
“It is the court of competent jurisdiction that will declare whether our actions are illegal and not the executive that will determine such illegality. We are prepared to make the sacrifice even in the wake of hardship”, he stated.
