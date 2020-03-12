Niger Delta
Property Enumeration’ll Enhance Land Administration In C’ River -Monarch
The Muri Munene of the Efuts and Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, Munene Itam Hogan Itam, has stated that the on-going property enumeration exercise of the Cross River Geographic Information Agency (CRGIA) will enhance land administration in Calabar South and indeed the State in general.
The Royal Father made this known when the CRGIA Team paid him an advocacy visit in his palace at Anatingha, Calabar South Local Government Area.
The Paramount Ruler, who was in company of other pantheons of the Efut Royal stool, assured the team of his kingdom’s support to the course, noting that the re-emergence of CRGIA will reduce to the barest minimum, if not eliminate completely, the attendant squabbles occasioned by land transactions in the State, especially in Calabar South.
Speaking further, the king also warned that any “land agreement within Calabar South that comes to CRGIA without duly counter-signed and sealed by Muri Munene must be rejected in entirety.”
Muri Munene Itam advised the team to liaise with clan heads of the various communities to ensure seamless operation in the course of the exercise.
The paramount ruler promised to constitute a delegation from the Kingdom to visit CRGIA for further enlightenment on land transactions, while calling on his subjects to take advantage of the opportunity to deal with land-related issues.
Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of the Cross River Geographic Information, Sir John Odo, who was represented by the Director, Marketing and Public Relations, Deacon Icha Mboto, based his elucidation on the Act establishing the Agency, its mandate, as well as the numerous advantages of consulting CRGIA for all land investments.
The DG said the essence of the visit was to inform the king of the on-going property enumeration exercise, strengthen advocacy and establish synergy with the kingdom in order to smoothen his team’s operations in the area.
He stated that, apart from creating a database of landed property in the State, another of the many benefits of the enumeration exercise is to assist the government on need assessment and to make informed decisions on citing of projects as well as providing basic amenities.
The CRGIA boss thanked the paramount ruler, chiefs-in-council and all present, noting that the salient points raised in the course of interaction already highlights their understanding of the need for documentation of properties in the State.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
N2,000 Fee Scam: RSUBEB Summons Principal Over Unapproved Levy
The authorities of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), yesterday, directed the Principal of Igwuruta Community Junior Secondary School (ICSS) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state (name withheld) to report to the board tomorrow over an allegation that she was collecting N2,000 unapproved levy from the students.
The board also warned junior secondary school principals, head masters and head mistresses, who were hiding under the cover of Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) to defraud parents in the state to stop such unwholesome act or be prepared to face disciplinary measures from the board as it would no longer condone such act.
The Executive Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB), Ven Fyneface Akah, gave the directive while addressing some selected principals and supervisors drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state at a one-day train-the-trainer training of facilitators on Public Service Rules at the board’s Conference Hall, yesterday.
Akah said the invitation of the affected principal in Igwuruta community was occasioned by various complaints and text messages received from parents and members of the public on the reported cases of illegal collection of unapproved levies by the principal, adding that the move will serve as a deterrent to other heads of government-owned public schools who were in the habit of collecting illegal fees from students and pupils.
He disclosed that some principals connive with the leadership of Parents/Teachers Associations (PTAs) to defraud parents arbitrarily without the consent of the board, saying that no PTA is authorised to embark on any projects in any government-owned public school without first securing the approval from the board.
According to him, the leadership of the PTAs have become a window to circumvent state government efforts to rid the schools of corruption through its free education policy, and warned school principals and heads of primary schools to distance themselves from PTA projects.
“No leadership of PTA is allowed to collect money from students. If they have any project to embark upon, they must bring it to the board for discussion, and they must show proof of how to raise the fund for such projects”, he stated.
The RSUBEB boss told the gathering that while promotion was not going on was largely because of corruption that has characterised the sector.
“Reasons why staff are not receiving promotion is because of massive fraud and manipulations that have become difficult to check here.
“Manipulation of the nominal roll is rife as people will die but their relatives in collaboration with LGAs account officers will still be collecting the salary of their dead ones.
“We shall soon review the retirement policy that is currently domiciled in the office of the Director of Finance”, he stated.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Niger Delta
Outrage In Bayelsa Over Herdsmen Attack On Policeman
There was anger yesterday morning at the Bayelsa State Police Command over an attack on a police sergeant by herdsmen.
Police Sergeant Charles Biweribo, was attacked by herdsmen at his duty post, the uncompleted Basket Tower five- star hotel close to the Flyover beside the NNPC mega filling station.
According to reports, Biweribo had spotted the herdsmen and a herd of cows entering the premises of the building to graze when he quickly drew their attention to the fact that the place was a non-grazing area.
Biweribo called on his colleagues and the civilian guards on duty and the herdsmen were asked to leave but the herdsmen refused, leading to open confrontation.
It was the midst of the heated argument and moves by the policemen to arrest the herdsmen, one of the herdsmen attempted to disarm Biweribo. He, however, wriggled himself from the grip of his assailant and while doing so his gun accidentally discharged and the bullet allegedly pierced his leg.
Two of the herdsmen identified as Dautra Abakara and Agonto Gimta were, however, arrested and are currently in the custody of the police for further investigation.
Niger Delta
Ogoni Clean-Up: Rep Urges HYPREP To Increase Speed
The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Johnson Oghuma, has appealed to the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to increase the pace of work at the various sites of the ongoing clean-up of Ogoniland in Rivers State, contending that the clean-up exercise is actually going on.
Oghuma, who made the appeal while briefing newsmen in Botem Community in Tai Local Government Area at the end of a two-day fact-finding visit by members of the committee on Tuesday, said something is actually happening in Ogoniland as far as the clean-up project is concerned.
The lawmaker likened the ongoing clean-up exercise to the building of a skyscraper and the repair of an ailing economy whose benefits would trickle down to the people in the fullness of time.
Said he, “No, something is happening. You have been following us since yesterday (Monday). You can see that something is happening. You know, when you want to build a skyscraper, you need to go down first before you will come up; that is the foundation. And when you are doing the foundation, it is like an economy. When you are trying to repair an economy, you will not know until the benefits start coming. That is what is happening with the Ogoni clean-up”.
According to him, work is going on at all the sites the lawmakers visited at the same pace as most of the contractors are working at the same pace.
He further indicated that the committee was going to compile its report after comparing notes, and subsequently submit it to the House of Representatives for appropriate action, adding that “the clean-up project is our project, and we are the representatives of the people. We have done our assessment. Our duty is to see that it is completed. We want good result”.
Oghuma, however, hinted that there was the need for HYPREP to increase the speed of the clean-up project.
On his part, HYPREP’s Project Coordinator, Dr Marvin Dekil thanked the lawmakers for visiting the clean-up sites, saying, the agency has noted all the observations made by the Rep members and assured that HYPREP would increase the speed of the clean-up project.
Dekil further noted that 90 per cent of the technical expertise of HYPREP are local people who are trained internationally both in Nigeria and in Geneva, assuring that the agency would continue to train more people.
He hinted that at every clean-up site, 35 of the workforce are local people, stressing that this implies that 1,995 local people would be recruited in all the 57 clean-up sites at the end of the day.
Dekil revealed that HYPREP was at the verge of awarding contracts for the provision of potable drinking water in oil impacted communities in Ogoniland, and solicited for patience, assuring that the establishment of the much-touted Centre of Excellence in Ogoniland would be realised within the first five years of the remediation process.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the lawmakers, the Gbenemene of Korokoro Tai and Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Giniwa expressed delight over the visit of the lawmakers to Ogoniland, adding that it was a strong indication that the clean-up project was important.
While stressing the need for Ogoni people to be carried along by the operators of the project, Giniwa appealed to HYPREP and the contractors to make the exercise faster.
By: Donatus Ebi
