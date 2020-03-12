Business
Peterside Pulls Out Of CBN Roundtable Over Sanusi’s Banishment
The founder of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Atedo Peterside, has pulled out of a forum organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria, saying he was displeased with the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II.
The government of Kano State had announced the dethronement of the monarch on Monday and named Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as his successor.
In a letter sent to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, Peterside said he cannot hide his displeasure at Sanusi’s deposition and eventual banishment from Kano.
“I received an invitation, at short notice, to be a panellist at a CBN consultative roundtable session taking place in Abuja tomorrow. Whilst thanking you for the invitation, I believe the correct thing for me to do is to respectfully decline to participate,” he wrote.
“My refusal to join you has more to do with the monumental events that took place yesterday (Monday), namely the removal of the Emir of Kano from office and the release of information that purportedly seeks to exile him and restrict his movements or confine them to a little known enclave in Nassarawa State.”
Peterside said he attended the Commonwealth Service that held in Westminster Abbey on Monday where he was reminded of “what can go right when we embrace the forces of modernity whilst recognising and upholding our proud cultural heritage”.
“At the exact same time, I was distracted by disturbing news from Kano yesterday (Monday) which confirmed what can go wrong, when those in authority pay lip service to the Nigerian Constitution and then proceed to violate the fundamental freedoms that it guarantees each individual because they prefer to cling to practices like exile which they learnt from colonial masters and the military. These practices have no place in a democratic dispensation.”
Commenting on the roundtable, which is themed ‘Going for Growth’, Peterside said growth is a concept where investor confidence is boosted through actions like respecting individual freedom and the rule of law.
“Sadly, yesterday’s (Monday), events have turned back the clock at a time when our economy is at a precipice and when we need to tell ourselves some home truths and speak truth to power in a constructive manner,” the former Stanbic IBTC chairman said.
“By coincidence, the ex-Emir of Kano is your predecessor in the office at CBN. Ordinarily, he qualifies to be invited for tomorrow’s event. Did you invite him?
“I have decided to stay away from your consultative roundtable and to instead use the opportunity of this letter to draw the attention of a wider audience to my displeasure with the events of yesterday. Please forgive me because I am in no mood to immediately pretend as if all is well by proceeding with business as usual.”
Peterside also said the stability of Nigeria’s macroeconomy is threatened by an unsustainable policy mix like CBN’s resolve to “pursue a low domestic interest rate regime which clearly cannot coexist with high inflation and naira exchange rate stability in the face of collapsed/collapsing oil prices and an insatiable and uncontrolled appetite for foreign currency loans”.
He said this policy mix has spooked investors (local and foreign) and is making it “increasingly likely that the Nigerian economy slides back into a recession” unless corrections are made.
Senate Queries $4m Payment To Lawyer From ECA
The Senate has asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, to supply details of the lawyer who was paid $4 million from the already depleted excess crude account.
The accountant general was in the red chamber on Tuesday to explain the Federal Government’s achievements so far on the revenue projection for 2020. He was also expected to give reasons for the depletion in the ECA.
Idris said the country currently had $71.8 million in the ECA from $2.2 billion which the present administration inherited from the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2015.
The money in the ECA, according to Idris, rose to $2.6 billion in 2016 and reduced to $2.4 billion in 2017.
He added that the money was further depleted in 2018 to $631.4 million; $324.9 million in 2019 and reduced drastically to $71.8 million.
He said the sum of $254 million was paid out this year from the $324.96m balance carried over from 2019.
He explained that $250 million was invested in the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority while a lawyer got $4m.
Idris, however, drew the anger of the Senate Committee on Finance led by the Chairman, Solomon Adeola, when he failed to supply details of the lawyer who was paid $4m as professional fee.
Adeola directed Idris to furnish the panel with details of the beneficiary and what he did to qualify for the amount.
The accountant general pledged to supply details of the information demanded to the committee before the end of the week.
According to Idris, the ECA is an escrow account set up by the Federal Government and into which the difference between the benchmark price of crude and the actual sale price thereof in the world market is paid.
He said, “The money in this account is used to serve as buffer in the event of fluctuation in oil price or reduction in supply to the international market.
“The inflows into the ECA have been fluctuating due to the positive and negative variances in the price of crude.
“The transfer into the account has witnessed downward trend in view of the low oil prices, particularly from year 2015 to date. The balance in the ECA as of 2nd March, 2020 is $71, 813,941.84,” he added.
Idris said the country had realised N10 trillion so far this year for the three tiers of government, even as he said personnel cost had gulped N493 billion; consolidated pension, N59.77bn; overhead, N46.65 and capital supplementation, N20.76 billion.
He, however, said no money had been released so far this year to fund capital projects.
When the committee probed further, he said N340 billion would be released before the end of the first quarter as capital expenditure.
Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has raised the alarm over the dwindling oil revenues in recent days.
He, therefore, asked four of its standing committees to immediately start discussing with relevant government agencies and experts on economy with a view to addressing the negative effects of the dwindling oil revenues.
CRSG To Host International Trade Exhibition, April
The Cross River State Government has concluded arrangements to host International Trade Fair after three years of abandonment.
Briefing newsmen in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, the Managing Director of Summit Hills, Mr Joseph Ede, said the fair with a theme ‘Market Square’ will have business clinic, business mentorship and business innovations.
“We’ll be hosting a business clinic as part of the trade fair to keep participants in the know about best business practices, business innovations and the role of technology. Pitch contest and business mentorship for small businesses among others will be the core focus of the business clinic,” he said.
“Summit Hills is a state owned agency and is organising the fair in collaboration with the state Ministry of Commerce and Calabar Chamber of Commerce. The fair will take place in Calabar between April 15 and April 20, 2020.
“The Summit International Trade Fair tagged ‘Market Square’ is not just a trade fair for only physical goods and services but an opportunity for providers of digital/virtual goods and services to market their products and services,” Edet stated.
He said both big local manufacturers such as Innoson Motors and international companies which had been contacted by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) were expected to showcase their products at the fair which will have 1,000 stands.
Edet also disclosed that traders in Ariaria market in Aba as well as owners of medium, small and micro scale enterprises had been contacted to come and showcase their goods and services at the fair.
He said products from the newly established industries in the state will be on display, adding that some of the highlights of the trade fair are business clinic, entertainment and summit marathon.
Edet regretted the inability of the Federal Government to provide security and power (electricity) in the country which will drive businesses.
“Basically, our country is a vast one and we have a lot of problems, to be very frank. I think, leadership is one of the real cause of poor business environment.
“Our leaders are supposed to provide and proffer solutions for business to thrive. If the environment is good, if leadership is good, if leaders provide conducive environment, businesses will grow. “With these, adequate security and power made available, the country will have a lot of businesses spread across board but when the environment is hash, for example, the cost of starting a business will be too much”, he said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Capital Importation Increases By 42.69% In 2019 – NBS
The total value of capital importation in 2019 was 23.990 billion dollars, compared to 16.812 billion dollars in 2018, representing a growth of 42.69 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.
The NBS in its “Nigerian Capital Importation, Quarter Four, 2019” report released and obtained from its website in Abuja, yesterday noted that capital imports are mostly in the hands of the public sector, driven by a demand created by immigration and other factors.
It is divided into three main investment types Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), and Other Investments, each comprising various sub-categories.
A breakdown showed that the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.8 billion dollars, representing a decrease of 32.42 per cent compared to the third quarter which had 2.2 billion dollars.
The bureau, however, said in the same period in 2018, there was an increase of 77. 67 per cent.
The NBS added that the largest amount of capital importation by type investment was received through Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), followed by Other Investments and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
The NBS said that the UK emerged as the country of origin with the highest amount of capital imported with 1.2 billion dollars, while Singapore emerged second with 610.89 million dollars.
This was followed closely by the U. S. with 584.52 million dollars and South Africa with 564.99 million dollars.
For full year, the UK topped the chart with capital importation of 11 billion dollars, while USA imported 4.7 billion dollars and South Africa 2.4 billion dollars, while Singapore had 1.02 billion dollar capital imported.
The NBS said that Lagos with 3.231 billion dollars was the destination with the highest amount of capital importation in the fourth quarter of 2019 and for the full year with 17.7 billion dollars.
This was followed by Abuja with 566.8 million dollars in the fourth quarter and 6.208 billion dollars for full year 2019.
“By Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc emerged as the bank with the highest amount of capital imported into Nigeria in quarter four with 1.225 billion dollars and 8.625 billion by full year 2019,” it said.
