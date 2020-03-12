Sports
NFF Orders Suspension Of Matches
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered onward suspen-sion of league matches until there is medical equipment compliance at different league venues.
The decision came after the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the NFF, engaged the League Management Company to review the situation.
As an immediate step, the NFF has directed that, with immediate effect, no further NPFL league match be played except there is full compliment of the medical equipment and personnel as provided in the NFF Club Licensing Regulations. Effective compliance date is Saturday March 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, all Match Commissioners and the host FAs are to ensure they inspect all the facilities, including carrying out test runs before giving go-ahead for any match to be played. The NFF and LMC will ensure full compliance.
Delta Inaugurates LGAs Sports Festival Committee
The Delta State Chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Wednesday inaugurated the Central Organising Committee for its maiden Delta State Local Governments Sports Festival.
The Chairman of Delta ALGON, Mr Constantine Ikpokpo, said in a statement that the programme was an effort by the local governments to contribute their quotas toward the development and promotion of grassroots sports.
“We realised that more needs to be done to frequently groom and to produce more athletes that will represent Delta State and Nigeria in various national and international events.
“The committee, which is chaired by Prince Kelly Penawou, Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Local Government Affairs, is composed of two local government chairmen from each zone of the state.
“It is selection of notable Delta State sports personalities and veterans and seasoned sportsmen and administrators, including Yusuf Ali and Seigha Porbeni,’’ Ikpokpo said.
In his comment, Penawou commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, for expressly endorsing the festival and agreeing to be its Chief Ambassador.
Also, Harrison Ocholor, Managing Director of Hightime Media Management Limited, the project consultants, said that the first edition, scheduled for October 2020, would feature athletics, boxing, football, tennis, swimming, chess and scrabble.
“In order to raise the profile of the event and inspire competition among participants, the event will be open to all categories and ages of athlete’s indigent or resident in the local government areas.
“We have no problems with top international, national or state athletes competing with junior athletes.
“It is all good for the event and doesn’t hamper talent discovery.
“It will rather inspire junior athletes to aspire to be at their best and their performance will determine if they are materials to be groomed for higher events,” Ocholor said.
SWAN Lauds Anambra Govt, Urges Games Sustainability
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra chapter has commended the state government for a successful Nigeria Police Games (NPG).
The biennial NPG tagged “Anambra 2020” was hosted in various locations across the state between February 29 and March 7.
The sports body in a statement signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, chairman and secretary respectively said they were proud that the government could stage the games in spite the lack of public sector owned sports facility.
SWAN commended Gov. Willie Obiano and Tony Oli, Chairman of Anambra Sports Development Commission for their financial and administrative commitment to the games.
“We are satisfied with the facilities employed during the games and the seamless movement of athletes and officials to venues across the state.
“Also, all the facilities including the newly constructed swimming pool, volleyball, basketball and handball courts were available for use on the scheduled dates.
“We thank our Grand Patron, Obiano for releasing the funds required to stage the games which has been adjudged one of the best,” it stated.
SWAN called on sports managers to ensure that facilities built for the games were maintained while urging the governor to build a stadium before the end of his administration.
It called on the sports commission to ensure maintenance of these facilities and make them available for training of athletes in the state.
NSF: Team Rivers Cyclists Sure To Win Gold Medal
The Cycling captain of Team Rivers, Marvelous Sampson, has assured the state of winning gold medal in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged: “Edo 2020” slated to commence next week.
He stated that the state cyclists are training intensively to make the state proud at the end of the tournament.
Sampson, gave the assurance in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.
“I thank God that we are training very seriously, because we want to make the state proud at the end of the competition,” Sampson said.
The former gold medalist in the last NSF further disclosed that he was happy with promises made by the Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, after he received the Festival torch on Monday.
Hon. Iyaye has earlier promised to pay allowances owed athletes, soonest.
“ As athletes we have many challenges, but I want to appeal to the state government to do the needful, but as for me I will continue to work hard to make the state proud,” he stated.
According to him, there were no competition that the state cyclists have not made Nigeria proud.
“This time the athletes will do more better if only government go by its words. You cannot be sad and expect you to do better,” he explained.
By: Kiadum Edookor
