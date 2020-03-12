Women
IWD: NAWORG Wants Recognition Of Women Based On Competence, Capabilities
There has been a consensus on the need to stop recognising women based on their gender, but rather to recognise them by the content of their competence, capability, and intelligence they possess.
This was the accepted modus by resource persons, stakeholders, and gluts of women who gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day, organised by PHCCIMA, Rivers State Chapter of NACCIMA Women Group, NAWORG, held at the council Hall of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce.
PHCCIMA President, Chief Nabil Saleh in his welcome address noted that women should be held in high esteem following their high efficiency rate in positions of trust and ability to balance professional and personal leadership skills.
According to the PHCCIMA helmsman, the present administration has huge regard for the female gender, which ultimately premised the victorious election of three women based on merit, capabilities, and competence; hence the constitution of PHCCIMA Executive Committee with three women and three men. He said International Women’s Day is not only an occasion to congratulate our beloved women, mothers, sisters, and daughters, but also one to give them their pride of place and appreciate their role in society.
He said PHCCIMA will continue to support women entrepreneurship and empowerment by providing opportunities for them to harness their potential via the NAWORG PHCCIMA chapter.
In her keynote address, PHCCIMA’s Publicity Secretary and Lead Consultant of IHP Consulting Limited, Mrs Mercy Bello Abu, Speaking on the Theme: I Am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Right”, challenged women to pursue the bigger objectives of achieving more in their endeavours by thinking futuristically.
She urged them to invest in developing themselves by way of competence, capabilities, and versatility, stressing that when women gather things happen when they succeed, we all succeed and when women grow, their families, communities, and countries grow with them.
She said: “Complete gender equality might not be achieved in this generation, however, we must not relax but jointly do out bits as women by uniting and synergising to get closer to achieving our dream”. Mrs Abu who is the Founder of the Empowerment Platform Initiative disclosed that Chairman of First Bank, Ibukun Awosika and former Minister of Finance, now Economic Adviser of South Africa, Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala are good examples of what women can do when saddled with positions of trust.
Earlier on, the Rivers state co-ordinator of NAWORG, PHCCIMA, Rivers State chapter, Arc. Oriaku Hanson Oyet-Ille had said NAWORG is a trade group within NACCIMA and is supported by all city chambers.
According to her, Rivers, NAWORG in synergy with PHCCIMA had organised the event to celebrate women globally; she enjoined all women operating the business in Rivers State to join the chamber movement and benefit from her mandate of facilitating women participation in commerce and governance; identifying profitable business and market opportunities for members; seamless access to loans; providing relevant and far-reaching business information to enhance member businesses, enhancing local and international business networking, help women entrepreneurs in establishing expanding their business interests nationally and internationally, among others. She also urged participants not to limit themselves by joining NAWORG alone, but to join the Port Harcourt Chamber of commerce to enjoy the full benefit of membership.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon Mrs Ifeyinwa Nwankpa urged women to continue to appreciate their intrinsic value, and boundless opportunities for success, she said where there is unity and a collective sense of purpose amongst them the sky will be their limit, noting that “as women, we need to actively listen to each other and support ourselves”.
Others who spoke include the Proprietress of Jephtah International Group of Schools, Hon. Mrs Ifeoma Edith Chukwuogu who gave an eye-opening insight on successful ‘Business Tips’. Mr Chika Chinwah, PHCCIMA member and Lead Director of Rivers Local Enterprise and Business Linkages who made presentations on “Preparing for Opportunities”, while National Vice President of Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria (MAN), Mrs Emilia E. Akpan, who remarked that the Chief Nabil Saleh led government has recorded enormous success due to women’s positive contribution also spoke alongside the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs Director, Mrs. Camelita.
Globally, March 8 every year is a day set aside by the United Nations since 1977 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s theme: “Each for Equal” denotes an enabled world where everyone can help to create a gender-equal world, challenging stereotypes, fighting bias, broadening perceptions, improving situations and celebrating women’s achievements.
The highlight of the event was the exhibition of products, networking, business tips for success, healthy lifestyle, laughter and learning and group photographs.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Can Spouses Cheat And Still Love The Cheater?
It is impossible to love someone and cheat on them. People who cheat on others are not necessarily bad people (most likely they are), but they definitely know nothing about love. Cheaters are almost always very insecure. They are insecure because they did not experience love, being wanted, in their formative years. They don’t know love, don’t recognize love, cannot recognize it when someone loves them. They really don’t know what it is, and have insanely unrealistic ideas about it, usually acquired from storybooks and movies. Or from desperate fantasies resulting from extreme emotional deprivation in the past (as the fasting person dreams beautiful dreams about steak and ice cream). They wring others dry trying to get their fantasy to come true. And have little use for people who cannot make those fantasies real. And no one can. We all know that cheaters cheat, and never just once, and never just on one person. No one can satisfy them.
So they distrust others who claim to love them, because it never looks beautiful and true enough. They feel that the other person is lying to them, doesn’t love them, is perhaps playing them for a fool, and probably cheating on them. They don’t feel respected or valuable, are so self-absorbed and hurting, and are always distrustful, suspicious.
They are always busy protecting themselves from all the bad people in the world, including you. If you tell them that you love them, you are a liar. You are really out to use them and cheat on them.
They have very little energy to care about anyone else. Their energy is all used up fighting against ghosts.
Cheating is natural for such a person. For them, it’s not even really cheating. It’s protection, revenge. It’s the name of the game. (“She’s probably thinking about cheating on me anyway. I’ll cheat on her first. Payback in advance.”) Love and trust are not even on the radar. They are constantly looking for validation, for soothing, looking to be convinced that they mean something. They “love” someone to the extent that they get what they seek: a taste of the love that they dream about. But very soon, they see flaws in the other person. The other person does not meet up to their dreams. The other person “clearly” does not really love them. The other person is dishonest. Or manipulative. Or dysfunctional. Or a cad. Or a slut.
At this point, cheating becomes natural, not a big deal at all, because the other person (the cheatee) has ceased to have any real value, and has “proven” that they are unable to meet the needs of the cheater.
(In fact, for the cheater, his ability to hurt his partner is proof (to him) that he has value, that he means something, and is a demonstration of the love that he looks for. Cheaters feel worthless, unseen, insecure, unsure, unacknowledged. The power to hurt someone, to make someone cry because of them, is near ecstasy. ”My God! Look at those tears. She must really love me!” But that euphoria lasts for maybe a few hours. The cheater is insatiable.)
It makes no sense to say that you can cheat on someone you love. It makes more sense to hold that if you cheat on a person, you don’t give a darn about him or her.
Compare the cheater to the person who would no sooner cheat on his or her partner than punch a baby or kill a puppy. There are people who think that cheating on their partner is an abomination, as bad as anything you can do, and would find it impossible to do.
There are some people who find a love, never cheat, never think about it. They are in love, never stop being in love. And even if they stop being in love, they gave their word and intend on keeping it. They are much different from the person who finds someone, and proceeds to lie to, hurt, and cheat on that person.
There is such a thing as love. And it does not involve cheating. If someone cheats on you, don’t ever make the mistake of thinking that that person loves you. They do not.
If someone cheats on you, you have been cheated. You have been duped, tricked. You have been slapped in the face. You have been lied to, disrespected, devalued, shat upon. Even people who Hate you don’t treat you that badly! If you go on to trust or depend on that person, be sure that you will one day be very sorry you did. And then it will be your fault.
In fact, what better proof could there be that your partner does not love you, than if he or she cheats on you? What more do you need?
Culled from Question-Quora https://www.quora.com.
Compiled By Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Valentine: Couples Share Messages Of Love
Rev & Pastor Mrs Ubong, married for 22 years, and blessed with five children
“We didn’t start on a golden bed but love and perseverance with God’s grace have brought us thus far. We chose from the day one of this marriage to put God first in all that pertains to our home.
“From our experience, one of the keys to a happy have remained as friends. Friends enjoy and esteem the company of one another, talk and express their feelings without fear or intimidation, share their common secrets, etc. On the contrary, couples who are not friends boss over one another.
“It is our belief that love must not be a seasonal thing but a lifestyle. This is God’s command and standard. So in our home, we try as much as we can to celebrate love every day. That does not mean we don’t celebrate special days.
“Because of the abuse of the Valentine’s day and the word love, we now use the Valentine’s day to talk about the God’s kind of love, marriage and sex designed for people of all ages.
“This year, by God’s grace, we are hosting it at Assemblies of God Graceland, at Iwofe road, Aker junction, by 9pm. It is often accompanied with a love banquet.
May God give us godly homes where love rules supreme.”
With February14, the world aclaimed St Valentine’s day, barely hours away from here, The Tide’s Women Desk took to town to capture some couples who inspite of their long stay in marriage, still retain a high degree of romance. Excerpts.
Mr and Mrs Martins Mberu, a Catholic couple married for over 20 years. “Valentine’s day is a day of romance. It should be celebrated to show love to one another through sharing of gifts and praying for St Valentine and the entire people in the world to live a life like that of St. Valentine.
“It is a day couples should show love to each other by ways of expressing their affection to each other with greetings and gifts.
“God instructs us to love one another and this is the biggest commandment of all.Today, many couples are too busy to have time for each other as well as transferring such love to their children.
“God calls us to be brave and to share His love with all who cross our paths. Scripture states that we should “not neglect to show hospitality to stranger.
“In loving others, there are many, many ways to do so, but to start, pray for them. Praying for others daily is an impactful way of loving them unconditionally, just as God calls us to do.
“Think about the people that are present in your everyday life, maybe a relative that you haven’t seen in years or a friend you’ve drifted away from. Resolve to show love.”
Engr & Mrs Ozuru Chibuike Monday, married for 22 years, “ it has been very awesome, God has been so faithful, so far so sweet, come Friday, February 14, being Valentine day which happens to be our second son’s birthday, we will renew our love with sweet and lovely words, going out to places of interest, and showing love to others”.Valentine: Couples Share Messages Of Love
Monarch Gets Kudos For Upholding Okrika Culture
A one time Chairman of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs and former Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Council of Chiefs, Chief Marshall Daminabo Ockiya, has been applauded by his sibling and others for performing the traditional marriage rites of Bu-Yaa which automatically qualifies him to be his father’s heir apparent and by so doing giving him the leeway to succeed his late father as the head of the Oforibokakaka’s family in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Commending him for the feat, his younger brother, Joe Ockiya said in an interview with newsmen in Ogu, that he came all the way from United States of America to be part of the occasion due to the high regard he has for the Okrika culture.
He commended his elder brother for fulfilling his marital obligation as customs demanded, and expressed satisfaction and excitement over the development. He advised young people to always uphold the culture passed unto them by their forebears.
The monarch’s children, Sepriye Emmanuel Ockiya, Belema Okujagu and Vicky Jackson, while also commending their father for performing the traditional marriage rites said their excitement knew no bounds as they had worked together to ensure that he performed the Okrika tradition.
They said that they hold their father in high esteem, describing him as a loving and philanthropic ruler who positively touches the lives of those who come in contact with him.
Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, Chief Marshll Daminabo Ockiya said he was elated that the marriage rites which he had planned for a few years ago had finally been fulfilled through his children, and thanked them for their benevolence.
He explained that the decision to marry from his mother’s family was borne out of the love he had for his father, late Oforibokakaka and equally because it was an obligation to do so based on the Okrika tradition.
“We have three types of marriage in our tradition: Lekria; Igwa and Bu-Yaa. Lekria and Igwa are smaller types of marriage while Bu-Yaa or Okuru Kaka is the highest kind, where the woman fully belongs to her husband even in death. And the one I did today was Bu-Yaa. I did this because my father was not married to my mother due to some circumstances that are not for public consumption. I will add here that I have wonderful children and I pray God to continue to bless and keep them,” he said.
Highpoint of the event was the handing over of the ‘Okuru’ and the elephant tusk to Chief Ockiya, signifying that he had fully become a bonafide son and Chief of the Oforibokakaka’s War Canoe House of Bolo.
Among dignitaries who graced the occasion included Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Mr Erasmus Victor; former council chairman, Mr. Victor Alabo; and one time Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Sir Morrson Tamuno; among others.
