NPFL: First Goal Excites Rivers United’s Striker
Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt striker, Ogbonna Onuoha has expressed joy, as he scored his first goal in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) 2019/2020 season, against IfeanyiUba, on Sunday.
According to him, he has been working hard to make sure he score goals for his club.
Onuoha, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports last Sunday after he scored the only goal that gave United the victory over IfeanyUba ,at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.
“Actually I feel very excited because I have been working so hard to score a goal and today God has opened my way to get a goal for my club,” Onuoha said.
He explained that as a striker if you did not score goals you feel disappointed, adding that fans and supporters will lost confidence in you.
“ As a striker, your job is to score goals and when you are not scoring, your supporters will lost confidence in you, from today goal scoring has started,” he explained.
The former Nigeria Under 17 international, further said that for scoring the first goal, God has opened door for more goals, saying that he will continue to work hard to give his team the best support to win matches.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Milo Championship Gets Tip Off Date
The Kwara preliminaries for the 22nd edition of Nestle Milo Basketball Championship has been scheduled to tip off from March 14 to March 21, at the Ilorin stadium complex.
In a letter sent by the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to the state basketball association, it said the championship would last for a week.
Secretary of the Kwara Basketball Association, Bello Azeez, confirmed that registration and submission of entry forms is ongoing, adding that the draw for the event and tip off has been earmarked for March 14.
He also explained that a capacity building workshop for coaches and game masters will feature in this year’s edition between March 18 to March 19.
It would be recalled that during the 2019 edition, University of Ilorin Secondary School came first ahead of St. Anthony in the boys category, while St. Charles defeated Queen Elizabeth School in the female category.
Edo 2020: Cross River Athletes Ready To Win Laurels – Ayade
As part of the tradition and requirements for the National Sports Festival, the ‘Unity Torch’ which symbolises unity and the symbol of the festival has been received in Calabar,the Cross River State capital by the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, at the U. J. Esuene Sports Stadium, Calabar.
Speaking during the reception of the unity torch, the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade said that the state is a major player in the National Sports Festival and is happy to have received the torch, adding that the enthusiasm in the air as conveyed by the athletes indicates that they are ready to storm Edo 2020 and win many laurels.
The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, averred that “Cross River State no dey carry last” and that the state athletes have been training very hard and he is sure they will come back with as many gold medals as possible and make the state proud.
He wished the athletes the best as they compete in the festival, calling on Nigerians to watch out for Cross River athletes as they are ready to give them the best competition.
Also speaking, the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports and Cinematography, Chief Offu Aya stated that Athletes from the state have been training and are ready to make Cross River proud and return back her glory days, adding that their rigorous training would pay off as they compete against their opponents from other states.
The Commissioner charged them to be good ambassadors of the State and put in their best to ensure that many laurels in Golds are won for the state.
On his part, the Zonal Coordinator, South South Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Sylvester Essiet, explained that every festival, the torch of unity goes round the federation, informing that the significance is that it promotes peace, unity and friendship, which is the hallmark of sports.
He further explained that the unity torch relay was flagged off on the 30th of January, 2020 by the President and has gone round the states in the Noth East, North Central, North West and South East while Calabar marks the beginning of the South South states tour, noting that after the South South states, the torch would move to the South West and finally to Edo State on the 22nd of March for the official opening ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival.
Mr Essiet also informed that the host state is more than 90% ready for the festival and all the athletes and sports enthusiasts are looking forward to a fantastic and robust festival come 22nd March to April 1, 2020 in Edo State.
He therefore, called on all stakeholders irrespective of their state of origin to support and make sure it succeeds, noting that the National Sports Festival is an opportunity and a platform for the country to identify and produce athletes that will represent the country continentally.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
My Dreams Bigger Than Edo 2020 – C’Wealth Games Medalist
2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, Oyeniyi Abejoye, yesterday said he was already relishing his chances of participating at Tokyo 2020 more than participating at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).
The 110m hurdler told newsmen in Lagos that he was more than prepared for the biennial NSF holding in Benin later this month.
“I am well prepared for Edo 2020, but I look forward to the Tokyo Olympics more than any other thing,’’ he said.
Tidesports source reports that Abejoye is presently in closed camp with Team Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, in preparation for the NSF.
Abejoye, a 110m hurdle silver medallist at the 2018 African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State said the competition in NSF would be a battle against himself alone.
“For the coming NSF, I just want to stay healthy as I needed to be. I want to stay focused with the training, because the Festival record I was holding was broken in Abuja during the 2018 Festival.
“I am going to the tracks with “me against me’’ attitude, and “you against you’’ posture as much as I know. So, I am already looking beyond the NSF to taking part in the Olympics.
“My main aim is to be at the Olympics and I have been preparing hard along that line. I have myself to look after and make sure that I am fit mentally and physically,’’ he said.
Abejoye, a Business Education graduate of University of Lagos with a personal best of 13.84 seconds, thanked the Lagos State sports authorities for their support for him.
He added that he was ready to do the state proud again.
“I want to thank the Lagos State Government for the support so far. I was sponsored to Daegu and they also provided good training facilities.
“Come Edo 2020, I sincerely hope to make the state proud and be the best,’’ he said.
