Reps Seek Solution To Out-Of-School Children Phenomenon
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has urged members to attend Thursday’s plenary dedicated to seeking solutions to high rate of out of school children in the country.
Gbajabiamila who made the announcement at the plenary, yesterday promised to publish vote and attendance of members for the assessment of their constituents in national dailies.
He said that the electronic voting system would be used to determine what each member voted for and those who were absent.
“Thursday has been dedicated to out of school children otherwise known as almajiri children.
“Please be present at the plenary as we shall be setting aside everything to addressing this matter.
“Attendance will be taken and I do not mean the sign in register, we shall use the electronic voting and publish what each person voted for and those absent and it will be published in the papers,” he said.
Gbajabiamila said that the 9th Assembly promised accountability to constituents and that voting on major issues would be made public for constituents.
According to a survey conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), it shows that there are more than 13.2 million out of school children in Nigeria.
The survey showed that most of the children are in northern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, where Boko Haram insecurity has disrupted academic activities.
RSHA Intervenes, Restores Peace In Community
The intervention of the Public Complaints and Petitions Committee of the Rivers State House of Assembly has stalled a dispute among people of Rumuwoji community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, with a charge on them to maintain peace in order to attract more development.
The House Committee Chairman, Hon. Evans Bipi gave the charge when he led other committee members on an oversight function to a Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) location on Kidney Island, Abonema Warhaf in Port Harcourt on Monday.
The committee’s intervention was sequel to the agitation of some members of the community on their welfare if a change in contractors endorsed, just as Bipi assured that the state legislature will not relent in ensuring unity in the area in line with the vision of Governor Nyesom Wike for peace to reign in all parts of the state.
Bipi, who is also the chief Whip of the 32-member Assembly explained that his committee will engage the families in the community so as to promote peace and peaceful c-existence between them and the company operating there.
“All the families are going to be represented. The chiefs are going to be recognized. The family heads are going to be recognized as well. Any of them that foment trouble, contractor will take its own action.
“Other than that, nobody will be laid off. Rumuwoji community needs this facility and the facility also need Rumuwoji community. We don’t want a situation where because of one man’s interest, the community gets engulfed in crisis,” the lawmaker stated.
Bipi who is the lawmaker representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the state House of Assembly further said that maintaining peace amongst the host community became necessary to give everyone a sense of belonging in the area.
In his response, a member of Rumuwoji Traditional Rulers Council, Emmanuel Orlu commended the committee for its efforts in ensuring lasting peace in the area.
By: Dennis Naku
IPAC Urges Obiano To Conduct Council Polls
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra has said there was no agreement between it and the Anambra government over the non conduct of local government elections in the state.
IPAC made the clarification when it renewed the call on Gov. Willie Obiano to conduct council polls at a news conference in Awka, yesterday.
Peter Okala, Ddirector of Media to IPAC chairman in Anambra, who read the statement, said the council was calling on the minister of Justice to direct stoppage of further disbursement of local government allocation to Anambra until there was a duly conducted election.
IPAC alleged that there was fraud in the local government system in Anambra as the state governor had failed to conduct council polls since he came to power in 2014.
“IPAC has written all relevant agencies of government, including the AGF and the FAAC to forthwith withhold the local government funds accruable to Anambra State.
“We mandate the state accountant-general and other agencies in the state to account for the billions of Naira so far received.
“Other decisive action taken by our great council is to organise a stakeholders meeting, comprising traditional rulers, market leaders, civil society organisations and the mass media to enlighten them on this matter of urgency.
“We want them to become a part of the campaign to stop the nefarious activities at the grassroots,” it said.
The group described as untrue, the rumours making rounds that its members took N15million each from the state government to look away from asking questions about the non-conduct of council election in the state.
Okala said the story was handiwork of those who were benefitting from the extant system, vowing that they would not be cowed from acting in the common interest of the people.
He said the non conduct of council election had led to the underdevelopment of the grassroots.
On the deregistering of some political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, IPAC in Anambra said it was a nullity as INEC could not say which party won election when it had not been conducted at the council level in most states.
In a reaction, the Anambra government said the call by IPAC for stoppage of council funds to the state was unpatriotic.
C-Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in Anambra told journalists that it was wicked for anyone from the state to write to outside agencies to ask that the state be deprived of its funds.
According to him, the matter is still in court as I speak. It is at the Supreme Court. Some people took the state to the state High Court and won, but we appealed and won and they went to the Supreme Court.
“So, we are barred from conducting the election until that matter is done with.
Adinuba described the call by IPAC as the handwork of some fifth-columnists, asking that they be ignored.
CUPP Decries Sanusi’s Dethronement, Banishment … Says It’s Unconstitutional, Barbaric
THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP has condemned Monday’s dethronement and banishment of Emir Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano by the Kano State Government.
The coalition said the action of the government was not only unconstitutional and barbaric but also an assault on the fundamental rights of the deposed emir.
To this end, it vowed to launch a legal offensive to nullify banishment of the emir which it accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of carrying out without a court order.
CUPP, addressing the media, yesterday in Abuja, through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said it received with shock, the news of the emir’s dethronement.
“The Nigerian opposition coalition received with shock, the news of the illegal and arbitrary dethronement and purported banishment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II by the APC-led Government of Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.
“We wish to state that the dethronement and banishment which had the tacit support of the APC-led Federal Government was barbaric, illegal, unconstitutional and a grave assault against our constitutional democracy and the fundamental rights guaranteed under sections 34,35, 36, 38, 39, 40,41, and 43 of the I999 Constitution as amended and a bold move to desecrate an ancient revered traditional institution,” the CUPP said in a prepared text read to newsmen.
The text read further: “The emir was not given right to be heard which renders the action of the Kano State Executive Council illegal, arbitrary,unconstitutional, null and void.
“The banishment is a barbaric and mundane assault on Emir Sanusi’s human right as a Nigerian citizen provided under Sections 34, 35, 36, 38, 39, 40, 41, and 43 of the I999 Constitution as amended.
“His right to dignity of the human person, right to personal liberty, right to fair hearing, right to freedom of thought and conscience, right to freedom of expression, right to peaceful assembly and association, right to freedom of movement and right to own immovable property anywhere in Nigeria were all flagrantly violated by the Kano State Government and cannot be condoned in a democracy.”
“Such nonsensical act of banishment is autocratic, dictatorial and in direct conflict with the constitution and must be resisted.
“No Governor or President has right to banish a Nigerian citizen or forcefully move him to any location in violation of the right of movement, right to life and a multitude of another rights except by an order of the court.
