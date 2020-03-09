Opinion
Deferred Gratification As Sacrifice
Expectedly, road users in Port Harcourt, capital city of Rivers State, are having hardtimes and also making personal sacrifices as a result of massive road constructions taking place in recent times. The plight of road users is even more severe with the commencement of the construction of three fly-overs which are intended to ease traffic congestions in the city. It is quite normal that many people would complain because of the inconveniences encountered, while there would be some who would resort to mean and illegal measures in the face of current plight.
Deferred gratification is having to delay or forego immediate joy or benefit as a sacrifice for a better future. This is a commendable habit or personal discipline for anyone to cultivate for the purpose of planning for a better future. This is a commendable habit or personal discipline for anyone to cultivate for the purpose of planning for a better future. Nations and individuals all over the earth endeavour to promote this culture or discipline which demands planning for the future by encouraging prudent management of available resources.
Happily there are Nigerian children who develop this habit of saving little monetary gifts which they receive from old relations, which they hide in a “saving box”. A nine-year-old child opened her “saving box” last Christmas and counted the sum of eighty-nine naira, for which a visiting family friend gave her the sum of ten thousand naira, in appreciation of a “prudent habit”. Are there not children who would buy Tom-Tom rather than save the gifts they get?
What does it take to cultivate and promote the life-style of deferred gratification among citizens of a nation? When this question was put to a group of youths last Christmas holiday, the leader of the youths did not hesitate to say: “exemplary leadership”. Truly, examples rather than precepts can pass a more valid and practical message, especially when such examples come from a leader. Leadership also reflects peculiar personality and character traits of individual leaders.
Anyone looking for exemplary leadership with respect to prudent management of national resources should take the lifestyle of Nigerian leaders as case studies: The cars they use, with regards to the cost, the number and how often they are changed; the houses they operate and live in, with regards to the cost of maintenance and renovation; the food and water they consume, etc. why must our leaders drink only spring water that must come from Switzerland rather than Nigerian bore-hole? Why go for medical check-up abroad rather than use the facilities and personnel available locally?
Deferred gratification is a socio-economic philosophy which derives greater meaning from the local content policy and seeks to ensure a stable future by prudent management of available resources. It makes no sense if what is being preserved and saved for future benefit if stolen through laundering by a few clever politicians and their business accomplices.
The many ways that the Nigerian political economy is being manipulated include what The Tide newspaper editorial termed: “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. To drain healthy blood to transfuse into patients who would not stop reckless lifestyles that keep them on a life-support system, cannot be a wise remedial measure. Such healthy blood donors are not only being cheated but also being treated as fools. The Nigerian political economy is parasitic in nature and the observation is that it is deliberately structured to operate that way.
The reckless lifestyle which makes the Nigerian political economy parasitic in a nature and the observation is that it is deliberately structured to operate that way.
The reckless lifestyle which makes the Nigerian political economy parasitic in nature includes the profligate and uncaring consumption habits of the Nigerian political elite. Why must less than 20% of Nigerians who must consume more than 80% of the nation’s resources pontificate to the masses, appealing to them to make sacrifices, even with empty stomach? A fair and realistic system of taxation is the one which exacts heavier taxes on those who have more and consume more of a nation’s resources.
How can a nation be built on the basis of imbalances in production capacity vis-à-vis consumption capacity? The philosophy of deferred gratification fails as a sacrifice for development where imbalances exist between production capacity and consumption capacity. This is where parasitism comes in, in a nation’s political economy.
What fuels, encourages and emboldens the culture of corruption in any polity is a situation where there are glaring imbalances in a nation’s reward system. In Nigeria this anomaly is expressed in the parable of “monkey working and baboon chopping”. Obviously, any nation which enthrones such a political economy, of imbalances in production capacity and consumption capacity, all the armed and security forces cannot contain the chaos that would emerge. Bitterness of the masses gets worse when they are told that they are lazy.
Wherever the process of nation-building is characterised by hypocrisy, mendacity and impunity, fiery sermons of all clergymen in the land would fall on deaf ears. Human beings judge by what they see practically daily, especially if the examples and lifestyles of those who pontificate are not inspiring enough. Development is more of an inward process, whereby the outer circumstances are testimonies of the inward state. We dress in borrowed robes!
Overwhelming evidence points towards an imbalance in Nigeria’s development status. When a larger number of the population purge themselves of greed and vanity and cultivate the lifestyle of making sacrifices for the good of the masses and for future, then things may begin to change for the better. Deferred gratification does not go with vanity and meretriciousness.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Colours Of Political Corruption
Etymologically, the word ‘corruption’ is derived from the Latin word ‘corruptus’ which means ‘to break’ or ‘destroy’. Ifesimachi (2003:25) sees it as “the breaking of normal or social norms or practices”.
The World Bank defines corruption as “the abuse of public office for private gains. Public office is abused for private gain when an official accepts, solicits or extorts a bribe. It is also abused when private agents offer bribes to circumvent public policies and process for competitive advantage and profit. Public offices can also be abused for personal benefit even if no bribery occurs through patronage, nepotism, theft of State assets or the diversion of State revenue”.
Corruption is also seen as “the behavior which deviates from the formal duties of a public role (elective or appointed) because of private wealth or status gains.” (Nye, 1967).
The Transparency International simply sees corruption as “the dishonest or preferential use of power or position which has the result of one person or organization being advantaged over another,” while the Vision 2020 Committee essentially termed corruption to be “all those improper actions or transactions aimed at changing the moral course of events, judgement and position of trust”.
However, section 2 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 sees corruption as including “bribery, fraud and other related offences”.
From the foregoing, one can deduce that corruption is that which is morally unacceptable; an act intentionally meant to place one or an organization at an advantaged position over others in a system. It is essentially an act that perverts the social norms, laws and moral ethos of a given society.
Based on the above, it is obvious that the monster of corruption pervades every stratum of Nigerian society. It reveals itself as bribery, tribalism, nepotism, electoral fraud, embezzlement, ’kick-back or ten percent’, money laundering and fraud (419), examination malpractice, child abuse, child trafficking, patronage, graft, extortion, tax evasion, perversion of justice among the police, the judiciary etc, and falsification of certificates, just to mention but these.
Corruption in Nigeria is akin to a public liability company, which one may call “Corruption Incorporated,” operated by the ruling class and the comprador bourgeoisie. It is a prosperous company where most Nigerians own shares that yield appreciate dividends. In fact, corruption in Nigeria takes various forms in which only a specialist in the subject can adequately explain.
However, for the purpose of this discourse, I will dwell on political corruption. According to an author, Adeleye, political corruption is ‘corruptocracy’, a government of the corrupt by the corrupt and for the corrupt. And in that kind of government, there are no rulers because anything goes”.
One can also define political corruption as the abuse of public or governmental power for illegitimate private advantage, or the illegal, unethical and unauthorised exploitation of one’s political or official position for personal gain or advantage. Political corruption is therefore, an effort to secure wealth or power through illegal means for private benefit at public expense”.
Political corruption, simply put, is the use of legislative power by politicians or decision i.e. government officials for illegitimate gain. This entails the use of civil servants or bureaucracy to misuse and abuse governmental power that exists in a state for other purposes. It also involves an illegal act by an office holder which is directly related to their official duties.
On the attainment of independence on October 1, 1960, hopes and aspirations were high in the country.
At least, Nigerians were to pilot their own affairs. We were to use our God-given resources to better our lot. In any case, the new Nigerian leaders were to redeem pledges they made to Nigerians to put an end to capitalist exploitation, dehumanisation, degradation, unemployment, the non-guarantee of basic freedom and liberty, and the maintenance of egalitarian principles and sustainable development. What has Nigerians got from our leaders since independence?
Did Nigerian leaders fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the masses? Has poor Nigerians, who are in the majority, benefited from Nigerian leaders since independence? The answers to the poser listed above are emphatic ‘no’. Nigerian masses have now become a metaphorical representation of a woman that was consistently raped, and was crying for help. Behold, a helper came and elbowed out the rapist, but continued the action from where the rapist stopped. Interestingly, history, which is benevolent and generous to a fault, has it that the track record of Nigeria from 1960 has been the accounts of misappropriation of funds, embezzlement or looting of treasury, and “settlements” through grafts and contracts, as well as jumbo or fabulous emoluments for lawmakers, among others. Where would this take Nigeria to?
Samuel is of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.
N-ue Samuel
Opinion
Tackling Boko Haram From Its Root
Quite distinct from the commonly held belief as beggars, Almajiri was derived from the Arabic word, “Al-Muhajirun” meaning emigrants. It typically refers to a person who devotedly leaves home to other place or to an instructor in the quest for Islamic knowledge. Thus, Almajiri is characteristically, a Qur’anic literacy and system of Islamic education dominantly practised among Muslims in northern Nigeria.
Historically, Almajiri system started in a town named Kanem-Borno, which a majority of its rulers widely engaged in Qur’anic literacy. More than 700 years later, the Sokoto Caliphate was founded by a revolution based on the teachings of the Qur’an. However, Sokoto and Borno Caliphates started running the Almajiri system together.
Then, Almajiri schools were funded by the community, parents, zakah (alms-giving treated in Islam as tax), sadaqah (voluntary offerings) and sometimes through the farm output of the learners. Incidentally, after the British invasion of the northern region in the year 1904, most of the survived Emirs were overthrown; hence they lost control of their territories resulting to the loss of fundamental control of the Almajiri.
Following this development, the British formally introduced Western education and also, overruled state funding of Almajiri schools. With no support from the community, Emirs and government, the Almajiri system collapsed. Consequently, the instructors and learners, having no financial support, resorted to alms begging and menial jobs for survival.
On account that the Almajiri system restricted its scope to Islamic knowledge, most of the Almajiris at the end of the day were left with the option to continue with menial jobs or begging for those that didn’t learn farming due to no qualifications for white-collar jobs in the society. Consequently, it lacked resources and basic amenities.
Eventually, as the drive for Almajiris to accept Western education deepened, it was unfortunately misconstrued as immoral. In Hausa language, ‘Western or non-Islamic education’ is termed ‘Boko’. Hence, the advocated ‘Western education’ was declared ‘Haram’. “Haram” in Arabic term is ‘forbidden’ or ‘proscribed’. In Islamic law, Haram is used to refer to any act that is forbidden by Allah. Acts that are “Haram” are usually prohibited in the Qur’an as incompatible to Muslims’ way of life.
Thus, by the combination of Boko (Western education) and Haram (forbidden), the term ‘Boko Haram’ was birthed meaning ‘forbidden Western education’. Logically, the Almajiris were hoodwinked to see Western education as evil and disrespect to Allah, instead of integrating it to Islamic education. With this mindset, they grew to become hostile, not knowing they were robbed of a thriving future that Western education enveloped.
For instance, the bombs and other lethal weapons being used to resist non-Islamic system were produced through the “forbidden Western education”. The same obtains in the aeroplanes for travelling to Mecca for hajj, and automobiles. And many others. Obviously, northern elites are principally culpable for their atrocities in the society.
The leaders didn’t carry the subjects along but kept them in the dark for unknown reasons. In fact, Gwandu Local Government Area in Kebbi State in particular used to be a no-go area for Western education. Meanwhile, their elites enrolled their biological children into Western education, even some in foreign schools. Thus, as the deprived population lacked skills and qualifications for conventional jobs as full-fledged, resorting to crimes for survival became the available option. Over the years, these elites’ children with Western education recycle amongst themselves all the juicy positions in the system.
At present, the oversights and negligence of the past are gradually getting remedied by concerted efforts of the stakeholders through UNICEF Educate-A-Child (EAC) Programme. Rather than adopting similar approaches in the precolonial era which attempted to utterly abolish Almajiri education, the template is integrating Almajiri to Western education.
By means of the Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS), unlike then, literacy, numeracy and science alongside Islamic education are taught. The Almajiris after remedial classes for nine months move to primary four. Hence, Almajiri scholars are no longer restricted to Islamic knowledge but also measure in Western education.
As a partnership, UNICEF contributes by grants to IQS centres for projects based on need-assessments with Centre-Based Management Committee (CBMC), whilst it utilizes Cash Transfer Programme by paying N8,000 per child enrolled in primary schools under the control of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC).
For example, in Dallatu Hisbul Raheem; an Almajiri school in Kaoje town, Bagudu LGA which is amongst the IQS centre for the EAC programme, the initiative is awake. And the unique upshot is that the Almajiri instructors too enroll for Western education like their pupils. They teach in Almajiri session and submit themselves as adult-learners during Western education session.
Remarkably, a 13-year old Fulani-Almajiri scholar of the IQS, Balikisu Usman, during interaction expressed her aspiration to become a career lady after education. Same is the position of a 12-year old Rabbi Abdullahi, also a Fulani who nurses an ambition to become a lecturer after graduating from an institution of higher learning. Many others similarly, respectively pointed to one thriving career or the other, including becoming lawyers, doctors, pilots, etc.
It suggests the mindsets are receptively, gradually liberated. This has been the pattern in Christendom for centuries. Christian missionary schools are integrated with Western education, hence skilled to flow with scheme of things in the polity. In Catholic Church that is the most conservative amongst Christian denominations, many of their clerics are lawyers, lecturers, doctors and even soldiers. In other words, they sensitively merged their curriculum with Western education.
Thus, as the template gathers momentum, a radical boost is germane. According to UNICEF-EAC State Project Coordinator, Isah Usman, the successes were propelled by sensitization and mentoring of schools, centres and communities by EAC consultants and state partners, and significantly, support of the four Emirs in the state. The traditional rulers’ input is vital. Absolutely, any meaningful exploits in the north demands a robust alliance with the traditional institution due to premium influence on the communities. By these templates, the future is economically and robustly secured.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Discrimination Taken Too Far
Tribalism and ethnicism are two major issues holding Nigeria down. It is seen everywhere – in the government circle, in churches, professional bodies, trade unions, just name it. A non-indigene of a particular state may devote his time, energy and resources serving the state or organisations in the state and no one will raise an eye brow, but the moment he wants to vie for certain positions in the place or is penciled down for an appointment, the issue of tribalism and ethnicism come up. He is reminded that he is not an indigene of that state and so cannot occupy that position even though he has all it takes. It’s so unfortunate and painful.
The pain is more when the person being discriminated upon is a woman, married to a man from the state in question just as it happened in Cross River State three days ago. The state House of Assembly rejected the appointment of Akon Ikpeme as substantive chief judge of the state because she is from Akwa Ibom State even though she is married to a Cross Riverian. Despite the fact that she is qualified for the office based on age-long tradition of appointing the most senior judge to head the judiciary of states and was recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC), the lawmakers rejected her nomination, terming her a security threat to the state just because she hails from neighbouring Akwa Ibom but was born, bred, schooled, spent all her life in Cross River State and married to a full-fledged Cross River man. Meanwhile, she was said to have gotten security clearance from the Department of State Services (DSS).
It’s worrisome that Nigeria still toes this path of discrimination when other nations of the world are opening their doors of employment and other opportunities to people from all parts of the world, who are qualified and competent to carry out the jobs and help in the development of their nations. Can we count the number of Nigerian lawyers, doctors, scientists and other professionals who have worked and are still working for governments of other countries across the globe? Just last November, a Nigerian, Joseph Chukwueke, was elected as the mayor of the city of Woodlynne in New Jersey, United States. Similarly, the current UK Minister of Children and Families, otherwise known as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Children and Families, is a UK-born Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch. She was appointed some months back by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A lot more other examples abound.
But for the coronavirus outbreak, members of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), female lawyers and other female professional bodies, NGOs and CSOs, would have been heading to New York for the United Nations Commission on Status of Women (CSW64) that would have ticked off on International Women’s Day, Monday March 9. Nigerian women would have joined women from different parts of the world to advocate for equity, women’s right, end to discrimination and all forms of violence against women, but right here in our land, a woman is denied her hard-earned, well deserved right because of senseless, mundane reason.
If one may ask, when did married women in Nigeria stop being indigenes of their husbands’ homeplace? We have always known that once a woman gets married to a man from the next clan, village, local government area or wherever, she automatically becomes an indigene of that place. The House of Representatives even took the matter higher in 2018 through the passage of the “Bill for an act to amend the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, 2010, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, CAP F7 to give married women the option of indigeneship and for other related matters”.
If only this bill will be passed into law to stop the kind of grave injustice meted on Justice Ikpeme as described by FIDA, “The action of the Executive Governor of Cross River State in appointing a junior judge instead of the Hon Justice Akon B. Ikpeme, who is the next senior judge in the hierarchy of Cross River State Judiciary is a grave injustice… FIDA restates that discrimination based on the state of origin amounts to grave injustice being that the constitution says, “the most senior judge of the High Court… and not the most senior indigenous judge of the High court”.
The female lawyers called on Gov Ben Ayade to retrace his steps by swearing in the right person for the office of the Chief Judge of the state and prove to the world that he abhors all forms of discrimination by swearing in the most senior Judge who had been acting effectively.
In the view of the President of Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro: “This absurdity and naked injustice and prejudice must not be allowed to stand. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is unequivocally opposed to the appointment of Eneji J as the Acting Chief Judge of the State and even more opposed to the unsavory political intrigues within the Executive and Legislative arms of the Cross River State that has so far resulted in the unconstitutional failure of both arms to confirm and swear in Ikpeme J as the substantive Chief Judge of the State”.
He further reminded the governor and the state lawmakers of the oat they took to uphold the Nigerian Constitution, the provision of which, among other things, forbids discrimination on grounds of ethnic background.
One, therefore, thinks Governor Ayade should listen to these and other voices of reason and rewrite the wrong in the interest of peace and unity in the country. Any action capable of causing further division in the country, especially along ethic, tribal and religious lines, should be avoided as we can all attest to the disastrous effect of such action. Cross River and other states should borrow a leaf from Rivers State where the current Chief Judge is not from the state by birth, yet she was appointed on the basis of seniority.
Most importantly, unless we, as a nation and people, learn to shun ethnic, tribal, religious, political and all manner of sentiments during employment, appointment, admission and others and focus on merit, competence and qualification, we will remain where we are.
Calista Ezeaku
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Border Drill: Buhari Orders Immediate Withdrawal, Sanction Of Security Operatives
-
Featured4 days ago
APC In Deep Crisis As Court Suspends Oshiomhole …We’ll Respect Court Order Suspending Nat Chairman -Party …Names New National Secretary, Auditor After Suspension …National Vice Chair, Obaseki Hail Order
-
Featured4 days ago
Don’t Be Ethnic Jingoists, Wike Tells New Commissioners …Assigns Them Portfolios
-
News4 days ago
Many Feared Dead As Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community
-
News3 days ago
Dakuku Peterside’s Sack Shocks Amaechi
-
News4 days ago
RSG Sets Up C’ttee To Host Global Sports Journalists’ Meeting, Oct
-
Featured3 days ago
Boxing:Three-Weight Champion Challenges Ali’s Daughter
-
News3 days ago
Senate Approves N346.3bn For NDDC