APC Crisis: Pro-Oshiomhole Govs Declare War Against Fayemi, Others
The travail of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has split the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).
A reliable source close to the pro-Oshiomhole governors’ camp told The Tide source that as a result of the crack, about 13 APC governors have declared support for the former Edo governor.
The source said the pro-Oshiomhole governors have declared war on Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), vowing to remove them both as helmsman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, respectively.
Oshiomhole has consistently maintained that some governors and a minister were behind his ordeal.
According to our source, “after all these days, the other faction of the NWC have been parading a letter they claimed was approved by Mr President to convene NEC meeting, all the Progressive Governors loyal to Oshiomhole have gone to meet Mr President who denied authorising such letter.
“The President assured them that he is fully with Oshiomhole and not part of any plot to remove him. He also told them that he believes in him.
“Some of the governors that were previously anti-Oshiomhole decamped because they initially thought the governor of Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, meant well in his schemes. They realised that the plot against Oshiomhole is not good for the party and an unnecessary distraction for Mr President.
“They essentially noted that these governors fighting Oshiomhole are working for their selfish personal interest against the interest of the party. They said the forces against Oshiomhole were based on flimsy excuses of the claim that he is a dictator and highhanded. Most of them realised that those against him were pursuing narrow interests.
“That was how the pro-Oshiomhole governors resolved to support him and will not be part of any antics to remove him. They have constituted themselves into a camp to battle the anti-Oshiomhole governors.
“They said having tried everything to make the other governors understand and failed largely because they think that they are more PGF than them, they are going to prove to them that they don’t have monopoly of anything.
“Let me confirm to you that 13 governors are now backing and fully in support of Oshiomhole. They are not only going to fight them but I can confirm to you that they have resolved to move against Bagudu who has been using the PGF DG to embarrass Oshiomhole. They want to show them that Mohammed Badaru and Kayode Fayemi of Jigawa and Ekiti states respectively and Bagudu are not the only governors. They have resolved to put machinery in motion to remove Bagudu as chairman of PGF and Fayemi as Governors Forum chairman. They now see them as agents of destabilisation,” the source noted.
Similarly, the embattled APC national chairman has replied his detractors that resigning his office is the last option he is considering.
Apparently replying his detractors through a source in his camp he said: “Quitting is the last thing Oshiomhole will do. On the contrary, he is more prepared to battle his detractors more aggressively now than before.”
The camp of the APC boss has failed to confirm if he would report to office on Monday after securing the court order in Kano State to vacate his suspension.
But reacting to the plot by the pro-Oshiomhole governors against Fayemi, a top politician close to the NGF chairman who did not want his name in print said the whole story was concocted.
He told our source that Fayemi is the chairman of the 36 state governors and not of the APC alone, hence, plotting against Oshiuomhole would not confer any advantages on those planning, if any.
Meanwhile, fresh crisis is looming over who replaces Oshiomhole. While the governors are backing the former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri, the legislators are considering former Senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.
Ebri who was a governor in 1991 stepped down for Oshiomhole at the last convention while Ndoma-Egba was secretary of the convention.
However, some party members are also rooting for the acting National Secretary to be considered for the position of acting National Chairman.
NCWS Urges Women To Change Narrative On Gender Inclusiveness
The president of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Laraba Shoda has said that women have the power to change the gender inclusiveness narrative in Nigeria, adding that the impression that women can easily be replaced must be discarded.
Shoda stated this in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the annual Gender Advocacy and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit.
She said that women must contribute to the fight for equity in allocation of opportunities and make themselves irreplaceable noting that women and girls represent the power of possibility.
“It is important for women to be part of the planning implementation and monitoring of the schemes and strategies of the sustainable development goals for the desired results in terms of gender balancing and others”, she noted.
In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Adefulire, said for SDGs to advance gender transformation, deliberate efforts must be made to institutionalise a gender-responsive approach to facing and ensuring that adequate investments are made to implement national plans and politics for gender equality.
On her part, Honourable member representing Ogbomosho North State Constituency in Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji said women must change the idea of gender equality to gender equity to achieve their desired goals in politics and the fight for gender inclusiveness in governance.
Buhari, Tinubu Won’t Save You, Resign Or Be Humiliated, Group Tells Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been told to resign without further delay as he is not an experienced politician.
Making the call in a chat with our source yesterday Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, said Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive.
The senior lawyer also said that Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the party cannot save the former Edo State Governor .
Recall that Oshiomhole was suspended by a Federal High Court in Abuja as the APC National Chairman last week.
Justices Danlami Senchi had ruled that the APC National Chairman should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal from office.
The judge had ruled on an application of an interlocutory injunction following his suspension as a member of the APC from Etsako ward 10 in Edo State.
The former Labour leader, however, approached the Federal High Court, Kano to quash the order and this has escalated the crisis in the party.
Sharing his opinion on the crisis that has torn the ruling party apart, the Lagos-based legal practitioner said, “This is really funny as one would have expected him [Oshiomhole] to know that it’s only the Court of Appeal that can do that.
“Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive. He is not an experienced politician per se.
“He should have known that politics and activism are two different things. He is more of an activist than a politician.
“He should bow out in honour or be humiliated. The APC as a party has already concluded to show him the way out.I seriously doubt if Buhari can save him.
“I don’t also believe that Tinubu, the National Leader of the party can save him. He is indeed the architect of his misfortune. Party Politics don’t go well with party activism.
“Buhari is not really in the firm grip of APC. It’s most likely that before the end of 2021, APC will split. It’s obvious that the choice of who takes over from Buhari may very likely lead to the disintegration of APC.”
Panel Lied Against Ex-Bauchi Gov Abubakar – Aide
Spokesperson of Mohammed Abubakar, the former Governor of Bauchi State, Ali M. Ali, has reacted to the allegation that his principal and predecessor, Isa Yuguda siphoned the sum of N1 trillion during their administrations, saying that the committee panel lied against his principal.
Recall that the Asset Recovery Committee instituted by the incumbent Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed alledged that former governors, Abubakar and Isa Yuguda looted the sum of N1trillion belonging to the state during thier tenures.
The media aide to Abubakar in a press release issued to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, described the latest allegation as a baseless joke.
“Our attention has been drawn to the latest joke by the Bauchi State Government Assets Recovery Committee set up by the incumbent governor, Senator Bala Mohammed to the effect that our principal and former governor, M.A Abubakar and associates are to refund over a trillion naira looted away under his watch.
“We recall that the fantastic claims during its first news conference on October 2nd, 2019 in which it maligned Abubakar without facts. It brazenly distorted facts, misrepresented documented accounts and even manufactured their own version of history.
“The timing of the press conference then was strategic as it was only a few days to the verdict of the Tribunal of Bauchi State Governorship tussle.
“This latest charge is as laughable as it is diversionary. The first time, Abubakar was charged of not accounting for N321, 460,759,880.34, being Statutory Allocations to the state between May 2015 to May 2019.
“Now it has jumped to trillion. Faced with the daunting task of leadership and lacking in financial discipline, the Bauchi state government is trying to divert attention from its glaring mismanagement of lean resources in the pursuit of vanity and personal aggrandizement.
“The government is looking for a fall guy and MA Abubakar is not that guy. We wish to restate here that MA Abubakar is innocent of all these allegations, we challenge them to provide proof of his misdeeds.
“As chief executive of the state, he took his oath of office seriously and never abused his office knowingly. As a lawyer of repute, he worked by the book. At no time was he a party to any of the breaches alleged by the committee”, the statement read.
