Opinion
Discrimination Taken Too Far
Tribalism and ethnicism are two major issues holding Nigeria down. It is seen everywhere – in the government circle, in churches, professional bodies, trade unions, just name it. A non-indigene of a particular state may devote his time, energy and resources serving the state or organisations in the state and no one will raise an eye brow, but the moment he wants to vie for certain positions in the place or is penciled down for an appointment, the issue of tribalism and ethnicism come up. He is reminded that he is not an indigene of that state and so cannot occupy that position even though he has all it takes. It’s so unfortunate and painful.
The pain is more when the person being discriminated upon is a woman, married to a man from the state in question just as it happened in Cross River State three days ago. The state House of Assembly rejected the appointment of Akon Ikpeme as substantive chief judge of the state because she is from Akwa Ibom State even though she is married to a Cross Riverian. Despite the fact that she is qualified for the office based on age-long tradition of appointing the most senior judge to head the judiciary of states and was recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC), the lawmakers rejected her nomination, terming her a security threat to the state just because she hails from neighbouring Akwa Ibom but was born, bred, schooled, spent all her life in Cross River State and married to a full-fledged Cross River man. Meanwhile, she was said to have gotten security clearance from the Department of State Services (DSS).
It’s worrisome that Nigeria still toes this path of discrimination when other nations of the world are opening their doors of employment and other opportunities to people from all parts of the world, who are qualified and competent to carry out the jobs and help in the development of their nations. Can we count the number of Nigerian lawyers, doctors, scientists and other professionals who have worked and are still working for governments of other countries across the globe? Just last November, a Nigerian, Joseph Chukwueke, was elected as the mayor of the city of Woodlynne in New Jersey, United States. Similarly, the current UK Minister of Children and Families, otherwise known as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Children and Families, is a UK-born Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch. She was appointed some months back by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A lot more other examples abound.
But for the coronavirus outbreak, members of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), female lawyers and other female professional bodies, NGOs and CSOs, would have been heading to New York for the United Nations Commission on Status of Women (CSW64) that would have ticked off on International Women’s Day, Monday March 9. Nigerian women would have joined women from different parts of the world to advocate for equity, women’s right, end to discrimination and all forms of violence against women, but right here in our land, a woman is denied her hard-earned, well deserved right because of senseless, mundane reason.
If one may ask, when did married women in Nigeria stop being indigenes of their husbands’ homeplace? We have always known that once a woman gets married to a man from the next clan, village, local government area or wherever, she automatically becomes an indigene of that place. The House of Representatives even took the matter higher in 2018 through the passage of the “Bill for an act to amend the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, 2010, Law of the Federation of Nigeria, CAP F7 to give married women the option of indigeneship and for other related matters”.
If only this bill will be passed into law to stop the kind of grave injustice meted on Justice Ikpeme as described by FIDA, “The action of the Executive Governor of Cross River State in appointing a junior judge instead of the Hon Justice Akon B. Ikpeme, who is the next senior judge in the hierarchy of Cross River State Judiciary is a grave injustice… FIDA restates that discrimination based on the state of origin amounts to grave injustice being that the constitution says, “the most senior judge of the High Court… and not the most senior indigenous judge of the High court”.
The female lawyers called on Gov Ben Ayade to retrace his steps by swearing in the right person for the office of the Chief Judge of the state and prove to the world that he abhors all forms of discrimination by swearing in the most senior Judge who had been acting effectively.
In the view of the President of Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Paul Usoro: “This absurdity and naked injustice and prejudice must not be allowed to stand. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is unequivocally opposed to the appointment of Eneji J as the Acting Chief Judge of the State and even more opposed to the unsavory political intrigues within the Executive and Legislative arms of the Cross River State that has so far resulted in the unconstitutional failure of both arms to confirm and swear in Ikpeme J as the substantive Chief Judge of the State”.
He further reminded the governor and the state lawmakers of the oat they took to uphold the Nigerian Constitution, the provision of which, among other things, forbids discrimination on grounds of ethnic background.
One, therefore, thinks Governor Ayade should listen to these and other voices of reason and rewrite the wrong in the interest of peace and unity in the country. Any action capable of causing further division in the country, especially along ethic, tribal and religious lines, should be avoided as we can all attest to the disastrous effect of such action. Cross River and other states should borrow a leaf from Rivers State where the current Chief Judge is not from the state by birth, yet she was appointed on the basis of seniority.
Most importantly, unless we, as a nation and people, learn to shun ethnic, tribal, religious, political and all manner of sentiments during employment, appointment, admission and others and focus on merit, competence and qualification, we will remain where we are.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Tackling Boko Haram From Its Root
Quite distinct from the commonly held belief as beggars, Almajiri was derived from the Arabic word, “Al-Muhajirun” meaning emigrants. It typically refers to a person who devotedly leaves home to other place or to an instructor in the quest for Islamic knowledge. Thus, Almajiri is characteristically, a Qur’anic literacy and system of Islamic education dominantly practised among Muslims in northern Nigeria.
Historically, Almajiri system started in a town named Kanem-Borno, which a majority of its rulers widely engaged in Qur’anic literacy. More than 700 years later, the Sokoto Caliphate was founded by a revolution based on the teachings of the Qur’an. However, Sokoto and Borno Caliphates started running the Almajiri system together.
Then, Almajiri schools were funded by the community, parents, zakah (alms-giving treated in Islam as tax), sadaqah (voluntary offerings) and sometimes through the farm output of the learners. Incidentally, after the British invasion of the northern region in the year 1904, most of the survived Emirs were overthrown; hence they lost control of their territories resulting to the loss of fundamental control of the Almajiri.
Following this development, the British formally introduced Western education and also, overruled state funding of Almajiri schools. With no support from the community, Emirs and government, the Almajiri system collapsed. Consequently, the instructors and learners, having no financial support, resorted to alms begging and menial jobs for survival.
On account that the Almajiri system restricted its scope to Islamic knowledge, most of the Almajiris at the end of the day were left with the option to continue with menial jobs or begging for those that didn’t learn farming due to no qualifications for white-collar jobs in the society. Consequently, it lacked resources and basic amenities.
Eventually, as the drive for Almajiris to accept Western education deepened, it was unfortunately misconstrued as immoral. In Hausa language, ‘Western or non-Islamic education’ is termed ‘Boko’. Hence, the advocated ‘Western education’ was declared ‘Haram’. “Haram” in Arabic term is ‘forbidden’ or ‘proscribed’. In Islamic law, Haram is used to refer to any act that is forbidden by Allah. Acts that are “Haram” are usually prohibited in the Qur’an as incompatible to Muslims’ way of life.
Thus, by the combination of Boko (Western education) and Haram (forbidden), the term ‘Boko Haram’ was birthed meaning ‘forbidden Western education’. Logically, the Almajiris were hoodwinked to see Western education as evil and disrespect to Allah, instead of integrating it to Islamic education. With this mindset, they grew to become hostile, not knowing they were robbed of a thriving future that Western education enveloped.
For instance, the bombs and other lethal weapons being used to resist non-Islamic system were produced through the “forbidden Western education”. The same obtains in the aeroplanes for travelling to Mecca for hajj, and automobiles. And many others. Obviously, northern elites are principally culpable for their atrocities in the society.
The leaders didn’t carry the subjects along but kept them in the dark for unknown reasons. In fact, Gwandu Local Government Area in Kebbi State in particular used to be a no-go area for Western education. Meanwhile, their elites enrolled their biological children into Western education, even some in foreign schools. Thus, as the deprived population lacked skills and qualifications for conventional jobs as full-fledged, resorting to crimes for survival became the available option. Over the years, these elites’ children with Western education recycle amongst themselves all the juicy positions in the system.
At present, the oversights and negligence of the past are gradually getting remedied by concerted efforts of the stakeholders through UNICEF Educate-A-Child (EAC) Programme. Rather than adopting similar approaches in the precolonial era which attempted to utterly abolish Almajiri education, the template is integrating Almajiri to Western education.
By means of the Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS), unlike then, literacy, numeracy and science alongside Islamic education are taught. The Almajiris after remedial classes for nine months move to primary four. Hence, Almajiri scholars are no longer restricted to Islamic knowledge but also measure in Western education.
As a partnership, UNICEF contributes by grants to IQS centres for projects based on need-assessments with Centre-Based Management Committee (CBMC), whilst it utilizes Cash Transfer Programme by paying N8,000 per child enrolled in primary schools under the control of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC).
For example, in Dallatu Hisbul Raheem; an Almajiri school in Kaoje town, Bagudu LGA which is amongst the IQS centre for the EAC programme, the initiative is awake. And the unique upshot is that the Almajiri instructors too enroll for Western education like their pupils. They teach in Almajiri session and submit themselves as adult-learners during Western education session.
Remarkably, a 13-year old Fulani-Almajiri scholar of the IQS, Balikisu Usman, during interaction expressed her aspiration to become a career lady after education. Same is the position of a 12-year old Rabbi Abdullahi, also a Fulani who nurses an ambition to become a lecturer after graduating from an institution of higher learning. Many others similarly, respectively pointed to one thriving career or the other, including becoming lawyers, doctors, pilots, etc.
It suggests the mindsets are receptively, gradually liberated. This has been the pattern in Christendom for centuries. Christian missionary schools are integrated with Western education, hence skilled to flow with scheme of things in the polity. In Catholic Church that is the most conservative amongst Christian denominations, many of their clerics are lawyers, lecturers, doctors and even soldiers. In other words, they sensitively merged their curriculum with Western education.
Thus, as the template gathers momentum, a radical boost is germane. According to UNICEF-EAC State Project Coordinator, Isah Usman, the successes were propelled by sensitization and mentoring of schools, centres and communities by EAC consultants and state partners, and significantly, support of the four Emirs in the state. The traditional rulers’ input is vital. Absolutely, any meaningful exploits in the north demands a robust alliance with the traditional institution due to premium influence on the communities. By these templates, the future is economically and robustly secured.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Mystery Of Love And Success (2)
You cannot be blessed even by your own children if you hate their mother. So, you better begin to love the mother of your children. You want to hate the woman and love the children? It does not work like that. Some children have not experienced genuine love from their fathers because their fathers hated their mother. You wonder why many men are old and are haggard? When men are incapacitated, they are left in the hands of loved ones. Today, you are a man, carrying all the beautiful girls in the city, jumping from one hotel to the other, flying from one airport to another; a day will come when you will be incapacitated, looking for who will help you sit down and get up. It is your investment in love that will keep you. The mystery of love is so unique, it is so powerful that if we know it, genuine success will come out. It is not about your profession. Thank God for education, thank God for universities and all; but Joseph never attended any. A lover of God, a lover of man, a lover of anything and everywhere, is a carrier of God.
Many Christians are born again, they have accepted Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins, their sins truly have been forgiven but they have not yet received the love of God. It is true your sins are forgiven, but until you genuinely open your heart to God’s love, you may just be confessing Christ; yet you have not experienced the power of his love. The power of God’s love is overwhelming. It is so powerful that a woman who had lived all her life as a prostitute, when she encountered that love, ran home, got the most expensive perfume she had, poured it at the feet of Jesus and used her hair to wipe it. Many questioned why Jesus allowed that prostitute to wipe His feet with her hair, why the alabaster oil was not sold and the proceeds given to the poor? But the prostitute’s action was a display of somebody who had not only had her sins forgiven but had experienced the power of love. Love is a weapon that can silence curses, terminate diseases, and stop the mouth of lions. That is why, when it turns negative, people kill for love, nations go to war for love, heroes are brought down for love. Historically, many wars were fought just because a man loved a woman. Love is powerful and the devil also uses it as an instrument. But if we understand the mystery of love, there is nothing God’s love cannot bring into manifestation.
Your city needs to embrace the love of God; it doesn’t matter who the governor or president is. It is our love for God, our love for ourselves, our love for mankind, that matters; because, the legacy you leave on earth will speak after your exit. We have seen lots of political maneuverings in our nation; all points to one thing; that God rules in the affairs of men.
Romans 9:16 says: So then [it is] not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy. (KJV)
Mysteries are given only to people that value them. Jesus revealed mysteries to his disciples only. There are many with Degrees, connections and god-fathers that are struggling, but there are others who are rising out of the dust just because they love. The love of God is a carrier of heavenly grace, it brings an end to afflictions and sorrows.
1 Chronicles 29:3 says: Moreover, because I have set my affection to the house of my God, I have of mine own proper good, of gold and silver, [which] I have given to the house of my God, over and above all that I have prepared for the holy house (KJV)
David said something very touching in the above Scripture. “I have a lot of things of my own but I have set my affection on the house of God”. I have set my affection to love my community, to love my neighbours. If you look at what people do, you can’t love them and if you love people for who they are to you, or if they deserve your love, then, your love is not from God. True love, is the love that gives men what they don’t deserve. I call us to true love.
Some of us don’t even know where our parents were buried, nor the people that helped us. Every day, we see the society; the way we drive our cars, the way we treat our landlords and tenants. There is a diminishing of love in our society with a multiplier effect of death, kidnap, chaos, violence and things that have never been associated with us as Nigerians. Nigeria is now a place where 500 people can die without qualm.
Look at how the CAN leader in Adamawa State was killed, the extent of brutality and the quality of life of those men. What do they intend to achieve and how would they achieve it?
When we are blind to love, we are blind to the pathway of success. Joseph was a victim but through love, he traced his way back to fulfill his destiny. His destiny was truncated but he overcame in that strange land through love.
I must say, if you must succeed in any place, don’t hate the people. If you hate the Ogoni man, you can’t succeed in Ogoni land; if you hate the Kalabari man, you cannot succeed in Kalabari land; if you hate the Ikwerre man, you cannot succeed in Ikwerre land. Wherever you hate, you can’t make any genuine progress. Even if you succeed, you will lose it in your life time. If you hate a woman, her children will not be a blessing to you. My prayer for you, re-examine yourself and reposition your heart, set your heart for the genuine love of God, love for His Kingdom. Love is a choice, it’s not a gift. Choose to love. David said “I have set my heart”.
John 3:16 says: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (KJV)
Why the name of Jesus today is above every other name is because it is a gift of love. Jesus is embedded in love. He was dying on the Cross with a spear by his side, vinegar for water, and a crown of thorns was placed on his head. With his last breath, he said “Father forgive them for they know not what they do”.
Luke 23:34 says: Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots. (KJV)
Today, His name is highly exalted above every other name. At the four corners of the earth, everybody talks about His love. Why? It takes God’s love to overcome the darkness of the world.
What is the love of God?
The love of God is the fullness of God in your life. You can buy anything from anywhere but you can only seek his love to have it. The use of life is love and the time of love is now, so that we can change our society and experience genuine success and growth. With love, the Bible says, everything in the hand of Joseph was blessed. Love can make you experience genuine progress and genuine blessings.
Opinion
Nigeria: A Nation At Risk
The National Commission on Excellence in Education in the United States of America used the title: ‘A Nation at Risk’ in its report in 1983. Nations all over the earth do set up some commissions of inquiry to look into various challenges so as to make recommendations on how the nation can move forward in terms of excellence. In Nigeria, there have been such commissions of inquiry set up to look into the nation’s challenges, demonstrating the desire to ensure stability and also provide some worthy legacies for future generations.
Among other things, there was “Vision 2010” and other programmes such as “War Against Indiscipline”, “Structural Adjustment Programme” etc. The promotion of a culture of excellence, good behaviour, diligence at work, etc, were sought to be imbibed by Nigerians for the good of the country. How effectively Nigerians have cultivated the culture of excellence and discipline would remain controversial. Excellence or discipline, as a personal culture, can be seen easily in how an individual behaves and interacts with others.
A nation is at risk when there is absence of personal polish among the citizens. What we see in Nigeria daily include grossness, meanness, brashness, shamelessness and lack of consideration for others. In conduct and utterances crudeness features.
Emergence of a League of the Living Dead in any nation signifies a serious risk. Such category of people, even though living physically, is characterized by seriously diminished degree of deep inner feeling which manifests in obtuseness.
A nation is at risk where a battle rages, without anyone knowing what the ground or grouse of the war is. How would any one explain the logic of a bill being proposed to treat “repentant terrorists” as if they were on a humanitarian mission? The league of the living dead include wealthy and powerful people in society who become so befuddled that they begin to behave like demigods. Great opulence can make some people lose touch with ordinary human beings.
The fact that the class of Nigerian political leaders has lost touch with the masses that they are supposed to represent, is demonstrated in the current issue about purchase of “exotic cars”. The fact that there are protests from various quarters against spending huge sums of money to replace the cars being used by our lawmakers, illustrates the idiom that “the falcon cannot hear the falconer.
Obtuseness in the ruling class manifests in making lavish spending on luxuries, but at the same time looking for where to borrow money and also raising taxes in various ways. Hubris, defined as great and unreasonable pride, is indeed an idiom. Those who live in opulence, ask for more and more comfort, but tell others to be prudent, while they themselves grow pot-belly, exemplify features of the league of the living dead. In their hubris, they behave as if the country belongs to them alone.
A nation is at risk where the citizens or some sections of the leadership class live in bondage; a situation where people are held hostage by terrorists, kidnappers, obtrusive law-enforcement agents, etc. A society where the thoughts, aspirations, values and desires of the greater majority rarely rise beyond mundane issues, there is a risk of attracting some ignoble psychic forces. There are people who become patrons of such energy-centres, from which sources they draw power to do some ignoble deeds. Thus, there are a number of human robots who are physically living but whose humanity is zero.
The best legacy which any leadership can give a nation and its future generations, include such lasting values which manifest in the nobility of the actions and aspirations of the people. Part of the risk that a nation can encounter include the cultivation of life-styles and propensities which would take several generations to put right again. This is where exemplary leadership puts a nation in great advantage. It’s good to have role models!
It would be wrong to lay all the blames for the current aberrations in Nigeria on the leaders. Truly, every nation gets the kind of leadership which it deserves, just the same way that every individual gets the kind of experience most appropriate for him. But where no efforts are made to eliminate observable risks and correct unhelpful mind set and propensities, then the risk of unpleasant experiences in the future becomes greater.
To learn from unpleasant experiences of the moment is better than passing blames or glossing over wrong doings. Whether such wrong doings are individual or national, they provide opportunities to make appropriate adjustments and change for the better. It follows that if through our current sad experiences we can change and improve for the better, then our present travails would not have been in vain.
What Nigerian lawmakers can do for the nation is to compile and study various complaints, fears, genuine demands and aspirations of the Nigerian masses. Then bills can be proposed for inquiries into the various areas of risk or challenges, so that each of them can be addressed realistically. Peace, stability and progress cannot grow from the soil of injustices in personal and collective dealings.
A most common complaint across the country is the nation’s reward system. Do we place emphasis on merit, diligence, productivity, etc in political decisions with regards to dispensing of national largesse? Are we being circumspect in the demands that we make, with obtuseness about the state of the larger majority? A nation that does not recognize or reward merit and place emphasis on social justice is a nation at risk. Bishop Matthew Kukah would say: “We have practised madness for too long!”
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
