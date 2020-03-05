Oil & Energy
How To Fix Nigeria’s Power Sector – Expert
An energy expert, Engr Samuel Kwelle has called for more drastic reforms in the power sector to address the energy needs of the people.
Kwelle, who spoke with The Tide in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said states and local governments across the country should be encouraged to invest in the power sector to meet up the power need of the people. He pointed out that placing power generation on the exclusive list of federal government was not on the best interest of the people as; “only the full liberation of the sector can raise productivity in energy generation and consumption. Their is need for an indigenous driven power policy where Nigerian experts will be given the opportunity to make key inputs, States and local governments should also be encouraged to seek effective measures of providing power for the majority of Nigerians domiciled at the rural areas.”
The technical secretary of Port Harcourt branch of the Nigeria Society of Engineers pointed out that, “The key to industrialisation and economic development of any society is the efficiency of the energy sector, any society that depends on generator to drive its economy will fail.What is required for Nigeria to spin on into the global economy is to upgrade its power sector to tackle the peculiar power needs of the people. This requires drastic reforms divestment. Nigeria is yet to explore its potentials in renewable energy.”
He emphasised that the federal government should encourage the states and other stakeholders and entrepreneurs to be actively involved in, “power sector service delivery and development.”
Kwelle, who is a senior member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, said the development of renewable energy and the non oil sectors should be given priority attention, adding that fossil oil was becoming obsolete as the global economy was geared towards the non oil sectors. He also stressed the need to explore alternative sources of energy for power generation, such as renewable energy.
Taneh Beemene
Expert Makes Case For Oil Bearing Communities
An expert in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector and Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers (NALGAM) in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonna Sam Okoro, has urged the federal and state governments to direct the allocation accruing to the oil producing states for the development of the local communities that bear the brunts of ecological disasters from gas flare and oil pollution.
Okoro gave the charge while speaking with The Tide in an interview in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.
He said, “local stakeholders were slighted in oil policies, they didn’t participate in the contract agreements, and as such their stake was glossed over. The only way to make up is to use the oil and gas allocation funds for the direct development of the oil bearing communities.”
The expert called for the repositioning of institutions in charge of the Nigeria oil and gas sector, like the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and others, and make corrupt officials to face the book.
He pointed out that, “coal was once an export product but today we have a cleaner energy, from oil to gas and now shell gas”.
He said the policy on penetration and utilisation of gas at the rural communities would not yield desired result if they were not properly mobilised with investment capital to play productive role in the policy.
He said the disposal income in the hands of Nigerians was so depleted and dismal for them to access the products, and urged the relevant agencies and other stakeholders to encourage women at the grassroots to form cooperatives, while loans should be provided for them to own small surface tanks to boost economic activities at the grassroot.
Okoro, who was a member of the CONTEAM that constructed the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Plant in Bonny, called for stronger collaboration between DPR ,NLNG and other critical stakeholders in the LPG sector for technical support services and proper reach to the target users.
Chief Okoro also expressed concern over the politicisation of issues requiring expertise, noting that the country can only be on the right track of economic development when institutions are strengthened and critical stakeholders are given the opportunities to make inputs on national planning and development.
Taneh Beemene
Pricing, Infrastructure Imbalance ,Worsening Nigeria’s CNG Investments Deficit –NIPCO
Inappropriate pricing, infrastructure shortages and absence of a regulatory agency are partly responsible for investment deficit in Nigeria’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry.
Managing Director, NIPCO Gas limited, Sanjay Teotia, who declared this during a media tour of some of NIPCO’s facilities in parts of Benin City, the Edo State capital, noted that the development of CNG, which is also being used to fuel vehicles for profitability and environmental friendliness is also being hampered by lack of accessibility to land.
A statement by the Assistant General Manager, NIPCO Plc, Mr Lawal Taofeek, quoted Teotia as expressing regret that with the enormous gas reserves in the country, the potentials in the sector have not been fully utilised to the benefit of the people.
Nigeria, Teotia said, would continue to miss the gains of the deposit of such gas reserves if the challenges are not resolved. “He, however, lauded the federal government’s National Gas Expansion Programme Committee, which was recently inaugurated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timpre Silva, and chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim to steer the gas sector for optimal performance is a welcome development.”
The setting up of the committee, the Nipco Gas Ltd MD said, was very apt and a clear indication of the genuine resolve of the present administration’s resolve to tackle challenges that bedevil the sector and to pave the way for better utilisation of the nation’s massive gas resources in the overall interest of stakeholders.
According to him, the company, which got its license to operate in 2007, has seven gas stations in Benin alone, with other stations in Lagos and Delta States, adding that NIPCO has laid 51km gas pipeline in Benin to distribute CNG to the seven stations in the city.
Group Wants Active Participation In New Gas Policy
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers (ASTROGEN) has demanded that its members be allowed to play active role in the new policy on gas retailing introduced by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which encourages the use of domestic gas in the rural areas.
Rivers State chairperson of the group comrade Patience Uche in a press statement, said the policy was in line with, “the vision and strategic target of the group to promote the direct involvement of the people in surface tanks oil and gas retailing business.”
She urged the DPR to allocate more operational licenses to its members to own and operate surface tank business in rural areas, and pointed out that the initiatives will, “ promote entrepreneurial development in the rural areas, reduce petroleum and gas supplies from foreign marketers through importation of products and reduce bunkering.”
She said the group was ready to partner with the DPR and other stakeholders in the down stream sector, especially in the mobilisation of the grassroots to key into the policy and domesticate the use of gas in their homes, and called for special training of its members and provision of investment capital for them, domesticate the “deep penetration policy” in gas utilisation at the grass roots.
Uche said its membership was cut across the 24 LGAs of the state and has always been at the forefront of the clamour for the review of the gas policy to be grassroots based. She also called on the Rivers State Government to provide loan facilities for its members as part of deliberate empowerment to key into the new gas policy to promote enterprise development at the rural areas.
Recalled that authorities of Zonal Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) recently organised a training and sensitisation workshop for stakeholders in the LPG sub sector of the downstream economy as part of efforts at creating awareness on the new policy on the use of domestic gas.
The DPR said the new gas policy will introduce the use of domestic gas in the rural areas, through the building of surface gas tanks in the rural areas for retailing adding that LPG has proven to be a cleaner, safer and more cheaper source of energy.
Taneh Beemene
