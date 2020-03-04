Politics
Ogun Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill
The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for
a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.
The Majority Leader, Mr Yusuf Sherif, had presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy during plenary in Abeokuta.
Sherif stated that the committee recommended that the bill be passed as approved by the Conference of Speakers of South West Legislature.
The majority leader moved the motion for the adoption of the report and it was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi a member of the House.
The motion was also supported by the whole House.
Sherif thereafter moved the motion for the third reading of the bill and this was seconded by Sola Adams.
The clerk of the house, Mr Deji Adeyemo, read the bill for the third time while the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, ordered that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.
Our source reports that the lawmakers had during the second reading of the bill on Feb. 20 stated that the bill was to assist in maintaining law and order in the state.
They posited that the Amotekun corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.
The lawmakers stated that Amotekun would curb criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, cultism and terrorism.
Politics
Kaduna Assembly Dissolves House Committees, Constitutes Three Adhoc Committees
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has dissolved the committees of the house and instead constituted three ad hoc committees.
The ad hoc committees would be in charge of the affairs of the house before new ones are formed.
The dissolution followed the change in the leadership of the house as a result of the resignation of the Speaker.
Presiding over the sitting, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Mukhtar Hazo, announced the dissolution as well as the newly-constituted ad hoc committees.
Hazo said that the ad hoc committees would be made of 10 members each with one member as the chairman of each committee.
According to him, committee one will take charge of the budget and planning commission, information, local government and social development, health, public infrastructure, interfaith, RUWASSA and Pension and gratuity.
He said that committee two will handle judiciary, rules and business, human services and social development, house services, business innovation, finance, sports and youth development, housing and urban development, public account, appropriation and implementation.
Committee three will be in charge of ethics and privileges, primary health care, agriculture, special duties, environment and natural resources, education, security and intelligence.
Meanwhile, the bill for the enactment of the Kaduna Public Service Law, 2020, was passed yesterday.
The bill is aimed at providing services to the public impartially, fairly, equitably and without religious differences and bias.
The bill will also be responsible for accountability as well as promoting the efficient use of public fund while ensuring sound human resource management and providing employment to the public among others.
Politics
PDP Seeks To Be Joined In Edo Assembly Legal Tussle
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, sought the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, joining the party as defendant in a suit brought by the aggrieved 14 Edo State House of Assembly members.
PDP, through its lawyer, Barbara Omosun, in a suit number: FHC/ABJ//CS/1582/2019, told Justice Ahmed Mohammed that as registered political party, it was entitled to field candidates in the seats declared vacant by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Frank Okiye.
The party argued that the assembly was duly proclaimed on June 17, 2019, following the proclamation letter to that effect by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo.
The PDP, which said that it became aware of the suit recently, said its rights and interest might be adversely affected by the court’s decision.
Our source reports that the embattled 14 House of Assembly lawmakers in Edo had, on December 12, 2019, approached the court, seeking an order of interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting by-elections in respect of their seats purportedly declared vacant by the speaker on December 4, 2019, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated December 10, 2019.
While the speaker was the 1st defendant, INEC was the 2nd defendant in the suit.
Justice Mohammed had, at the hearing, directed the 1st and 2nd defendants to appear before the court on December 19, 2019 to show cause why the interim injunction being sought by the plaintiffs vide their motion ex-party should not be granted.
Mohammed also ordered that the enrolled order to show cause, motion ex party for interim injunction, motion on notice for interlocutory injunction and the originating processes should be served on the respondents.
At the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the 14 lawmakers, Adewale Adegboyega, told the court that the matter was adjourned for the defendants to show cause why the interim order should not be issued against INEC.
Politics
Group Rejects Immunity For NASS Leadership
A Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has rejected the Bill by the National Assembly to provide immunity for presiding officers of the federal and state legislature in the country.
The group urged Nigerians to reject and counter the plan by every peaceful means possible.
The President-General, COSEYL, Mr Goodluck Ibem, made the position of the group known yesterday in an interview with our source in Aba.
“A serious National Assembly cannot be thinking of granting immunity to its presiding officers when Nigerians are even asking that the NASS run on part time basis.
“This is to reduce the unnecessary burden politicians have imposed on Nigerians and just as the clamor for reduction of the financial burden is on, they are thinking of increasing the burden in another way.
“Rep. Odebumi Olusegun (APC-Oyo), who sponsored the bill did not give any tangible reason other than that it fits into international best practices.
”He should tell Nigerians why other things like budgeting, procurement processes etc. in Nigeria are not done following international best practices.
“He should also tell them why it is at this point when the country is facing economic challenges because of corrupt practices that he sees needless protection for NASS officers as a thing lawmakers should waste time on.
“We are totally against such a bill because it will increase financial recklessness and robbery from our national purse”, he said.
He said that the demand by lawmakers for immunity against prosecution for corruption charges when their primary duty has nothing to do with contracts was selfish.
Ibem said that the move shows that the lawmakers are selfish and do not have the interest of the people at heart.
