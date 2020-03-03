Business
Wike Gets Thumb-Up On Paris Market Expo Delegation
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Farms and Products, Chief Mike Elechi has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chie Nyesom Wike for sponsoring of the state delegation to the 2020 Edition of the International Agricultural Exposition in Paris, France.
Elechi who was the leader of the delegation, made this known in a private chat with The Tide last Sunday at his Farm in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.
He pointed out that the governor’s burning zeal in developing agriculture in the state was about receiving international attention , using the Paris trip as a case study.
To buttress his point, he said that the delegation was exposed to many business enhancement programmes capable of turning agricultural development around positively.
Accordingly to him, the very land market where the Paris market was situated was provided by the government, which made it easier for the private investors to invest.
Chief Elechi said that the incidence of loss as a result of lack of storage facilities and other risk factors are reduced, in such market arrangement due to adequate provision of facilities by the government.
“For agricultural sector to move forward in the country, government must take steps to intervene in the system and make it practical”, he said.
He also noted that the government of Paris provided legislation for the market operators, there by, bringing price under control.
“In the Paris Remtius Market, price is regulated.
“No price of orange can increase in such market arrangement, because their government has provided legislation, so that is what we need here”, he said.
The businessman was optimistic about the ability of the private sector to develop agricultural sector of the county.
Another beauty of the Paris market, he pointed out, was the equity arrangement, where the government was expected to shoulder almost all losses in the event of failure on the agreement between it and the private investors.
He called on private investors not to relent in their efforts, until the agricultural sector of the country gets a better shape.
By: King Onunwor
Business
Economic Activities, Production Level Grew At Slow Rate In Feb -CBN
Business activities, production level, new orders, supplier delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventories grew at a slower rate in February 2020.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Statistics Department disclosed this in its February 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index Survey Report.
It stated that the Manufacturing PMI in the month of February stood at 58.3 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the 35th consecutive month.
The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in January.
Of the 14 surveyed sub-sectors, 12 reported growth (above 50 per cent threshold) in the review month, in the order of transportation equipment; petroleum & coal products; non-metallic mineral products; paper products; cement ; textile, apparel, leather & footwear; furniture & related products; food, beverage & tobacco products; and plastics & rubber products.
Others were fabricated metal products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; plastic and rubber products and electrical equipment.
It stated that the primary metal and printing & related support activities sub-sectors recorded declines.
At 58.9 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the 36th consecutive month in February 2020.
The index, however, indicated slower growth in the current month, when compared to its level in January 2020.
Ten of the 14 manufacturing sub-sectors recorded increased production level, three remained unchanged while one recorded a decline.
At 59.1 points, it stated, the new orders index grew for the thirty-fifth consecutive month, indicating increases in new orders in February 2020.
The index grew at a slower rate, when compared to its level in January 2020.
Eleven sub-sectors reported growth, while the remaining three recorded declines in the review month.
The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 58.4 points in February 2020, indicating faster supplier delivery time.
The index has recorded growth for 33 consecutive months.
Ten of the 14 sub-sectors recorded improved suppliers’ delivery time, while four sub-sectors reported no change in delivery time in February 2020.
The employment level index for February 2020 stood at 56.4 points, indicating growth in employment level for the thirty-fourth consecutive month.
Of the 14 sub-sectors, nine reported increased employment level, three sub-sectors remain unchanged, while the electrical equipment and printing & related support services sub-sector recorded lower employment level in the review month.
The manufacturing sector inventories index grew for the 35th consecutive month in February 2020.
Business
NPA Adopts Measures Against Coronavirus
The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says it has put in place all necessary measures across the nation’s ports against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.
This was contained in a statement by the Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, last Saturday, shortly after a book presentation in Lagos.
Bala Usman said, “once a vessel carrying yellow flag is sighted by the harbour master, Port health will be immediately notified”.
The yellow flag (contagion) is historically displayed on ships to indicate the presence of disease or quarantine.
“Once Port health is notified, the vessel will be taken to a separate location where there will be immediate health assessment before anyone or cargo will be allowed to disembark,” she said.
Usman also said that visitors and staff of the Authority would be checked at the gate of the NPA office complex to ensure they were free from any form of illness.
She said NPA was very conscious of the virus and had been engaging in several interactions with the Federal Ministry of Health, adding that the Authority would continue to monitor and enlighten people on the need to guard against the dreaded disease.
“NPA is very mindful of its responsibility as the gateway to the nation’s economy and will do everything possible to protect the economy”, Usman said.
Business
Drivers Protest Over Illegal Extortion In Igbo Etche
Commuters along Eleme Junction to Igbo Etche were left stranded at the weekend as commercial drivers plying the route staged a protest calling for government’s intervention over what they described as illegal extortion of money from drivers by hoodlums who disguised as task force in the area.
The protesters who withdrew their vehicles and services from the route, demanded for government intervention to ascertain the identity of the extortionists who claimed to be task force.
Speaking to The Tide, the spokesman of the group, John Abede lamented that in this era of unified tax regime, people were still sabotaging the State government’s efforts toward creating enabling business environment for investors by imposing illegal levies and taxes. He urged the state government to act fast to check the illegal activities of the hoodlums before they would scare investors away from the state.
According to him, “we pay different type of levies and tickets in addition to the government’s Internal Revenue Service tax. We were initially asked not to pay any other ticket except that of the RIRS at the time it was introduced, but to our greatest surprise, multiple taxations started resurrecting, now we pay Etche Local Government Area ticket, we pay Obio/Akpor Local Government Area ticket, when you drive down to Eleme junction to offload and load. Also, we pay another one called chairman’s levy, N100 per trip as well as executioners money – N100 per trip too”.
Another commercial driver, Ibe Izuchukwu, said, “These illegal levies are collected by force from buses, taxi and Keke drivers plying that route, and if you refuse, you will be brutalised and some times, they will break your vehicle’s rear light or windscreen.
“We are, therefore, calling on government to come and verify and authenticate the impostors who indiscriminately extorting money from the drivers in addition to the RIRS tax and police usual toll”.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Tension In B’Haram, ISWAP As Commanders Turn Against Shekau
-
Featured4 days ago
Coronavirus: Senate Panics, Says FG Doing Nothing To Prevent Disease …11 Suspected Cases Turned Negative In Nigeria -FG …As NASS Proposes Stiffer Sanctions Against Gas Flaring From 2021
-
Editorial4 days ago
Needless Attack On Justice Odili
-
Opinion4 days ago
That Call By Danjuma
-
News4 days ago
Street Trading: Task Force Sacks 30 Over Extortion, Misconduct
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Win NAACP Award
-
News4 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, PDP Warns
-
Featured4 days ago
Police Take Over APC Secretariat, As Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters Clash