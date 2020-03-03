News
Traders Hail RSG Over Market Stalls Allocation …Blast Protesters As Fake Traders
The leadership of shop owners in Rivers State and particularly at the Mile 1 Market, now Rumuwoji Market, has lambasted protesters who are kicking against the process for the balloting and allocation of stalls as fraudsters who want to deny authentic traders allotment in the new market.
The President General of Shop Owners in Rivers State, Victor Bekwele, made the claim in a current affairs programme on Silverbird Communications, yesterday in Port Harcourt.
Bekwele while pledging the support of the shop owners to the committee set up by the state government for the allocation of the stores in the ultra-modern Mile 1 Market built by the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration, said most of those protesting against the balloting were fake traders.
“We have discovered that many of them occupy 10 stores, and we said ‘no, there must be a measure to accommodate others’”, Bekwele stated.
He commended the balloting method adopted by the state government as the best since it would ensure all qualified and old traders have fair allocation opportunities.
Bekwele said the traders were not opposed to government process for allotment of shops, adding that, “this government has done well because we know how this market was before. And so, we will support government in what they are doing.”
Earlier, the Chairman of Mile 1 Market Shop Owners, Ndubuisi Eze, had assured the traders that there was no cause for alarm.
He said the body has the list of authentic Mile 1 Shop Owners totalling about 2,300.
“These were people who owned shops in 2013 when the market was burnt and government also has the list. So, for us, there is nothing to fear.”
He pledged support of the group towards the allotment exercise through balloting, assuring those traders who suffered losses in 2013 that they would be given fair chance.
The Tide learnt that the new market has about 450 lock-up shops with 407 open table market allotments.
News
Coronavirus: We’re Working Towards Zero Incidence, RSG Assures …As Ministry Hails Wike Over Support
Government says it has put necessary measures in place, including setting up of an Inter-Ministerial Collaboration Committee to ensure that no case of Coronavirus is recorded in any part of the state.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, stated this during a meeting with general managers of state-owned media organizations at his office in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Nsirim explained that with the outbreak of Coronavirus in many countries of the world and the first confirmed case of the virus in Lagos, last week, the state government has begun an aggressive enlightenment campaign to create awareness on the virus.
He said, “This meeting is designed to set up inter-ministerial collaboration with the Ministry of Health. Let me also say that the Rivers State Government places a lot of emphasis on the healthcare of our citizens and His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has always placed priority on healthcare and public health safety.
“That is why you can see the robust infrastructural development that is going on in the three senatorial districts and the upgrade of the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) to a Teaching Hospital now known as the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH). You will also note the kind of equipment that has been put in the teaching hospital now.
“The Radiology Department there is second to none in the country now. This is a pragmatic effort being made by His Excellency to ensure that the citizens of Rivers State enjoy better healthcare. So, as a state, it is important that we also take our destiny in our hands to begin to enlighten various stakeholder groups, especially health workers, those who work at the airports, seaports, transport workers and even the average market woman.
“They say prevention is better than cure. That is why this meeting is convened to set up this inter-ministerial committee to begin to strengthen the enlightenment that the Ministry of Health is already doing. They cannot do it alone. That is why the general managers of the state media houses are all here,” Nsirim stated.
He further said that “going forward, the Ministry of Health will provide content for the various media houses, who will in turn begin to set up strategic platforms to reach out to the various stakeholder groups across the state”, saying, “This is a Corporate Social Responsibility and everyone seated around this table must understand that we owe our state the duty to take this very seriously.”
He recalled that when the Ebola crisis broke out in the country, the response that was set up by the state (Rivers) received widespread commendation, noting that “As a state, we need to show that leadership, we need to show our people in the state here that we understand what is going on, and then, give them the right information.
“Going forward, the various media houses need to create strategic time at their prime news hours and spaces in their newspapers, to give information on this Coronavirus. We can’t afford as a state to record any incident. That is why all hands must be on deck, and this enlightenment is key.
“As you go back to your various media houses, we need to put the machinery in motion. Get all those who are supposed to be part of the enlightenment together and kick start. We have what it takes to do this, and I believe strongly that if we all work collectively, our state will be very safe,” he assured.
In her remark, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Chinwe Tonye-Atata explained that containment of any pathogenic disease requires multi-sectoral approach, noting that the meeting convened by the Information and Communications commissioner was a step in the right direction to ensure that everybody was on board.
By: Dennis Naku & Precious Nwiuwbari
News
RSHA Screens Nine Commissioner- Nominees, Today …As Wike Swears In 18 New Perm Secs
The Rivers State House of Assembly will today begin the screening of nine new commissioner-nominees following a fresh list of proposed cabinet members sent to it by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday.
The governor, had, yesterday, submitted names of nine commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation after a rigorous screening process conducted by the governor to ensure that any nominee for cabinet-level positions meet set standards.
In the list of the nine commissioner-nominees are three new ones and six who had served in the governor’s cabinet as commissioners during the first tenure.
Among the three new commissioner-nominees are, Barrister Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Mr Ohia Prince, and Dr Igbiks Tamuno.
The six former commissioners, who have been nominated to serve again and are also to be screened by the assembly are, Hon Boma Iyaye, Hon Diamete Herbert-Miller, Mrs. Tonye Oniyinde, Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, Hon Emeka Onowu, and Prof Chike Princewill.
A statement by the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Standford Oba, enjoined the nominees to submit 40 copies of their credentials, including tax clearance certificates to the Office of the Clerk, Room 031, Assembly Complex, Port Harcourt as well as come along with the originals of the documents.
The nominees are expected to appear before the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners-designate, today.
If confirmed today, the number of commissioners in the state would rise to 24 from 15.
Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of 18 new permanent secretaries to enhance efficiency and productivity in the Rivers State Civil Service.
A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday, indicated that the officers so appointed would be sworn in today at 11am at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.
The statement listed the newly appointed permanent secretaries as Fubara Siminalayi, Yiimonah Monday Ledee, Sirawoo Honour Kuru, Philip Kikpoye, Briggs Nduye C. T., Mrs Barango Fanny Soton, Whyte Roland Obed, Mrs Omereji Patience Kechi, and Madume Egerton Ndu.
Others include, Amadi Hamilton Nyenwezi, Mrs Utchay Ndidi Chikaneli, Mrs Dennis Emenike Ebere, Mrs Pius Veronica Chime, Kalio Miabiye Ebenezer, Mrs Uriri Uchechukwu Nyemenim, Apapa Dateme Apapa, Awani Itong, and Chu Amajima Olormene.
News
INEC Proposes 34 Amendments To Electoral Act
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is proposing 34 amendments to the Electoral Act, it was learnt, yesterday.
Its Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, said there are certain shortcomings in the electoral legal framework that needed to be addressed through legislation.
Also, Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, said the delimitation of constituencies was long overdue in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.
He said the last constituency delimitation was done “more than a long time ago’, adding that the population of the country and registered voters have increased exponentially, thereby underscoring an urgent review for proportional and fair representation
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, said the agency was committed to the review of the electoral act to enhance better conduct of elections.
The electoral officers spoke in Lagos, yesterday, at the opening of a week-long retreat on the review of the electoral legal framework jointly organised by the commission, the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).
The 37 RECs, national commissioners and directors of INEC were present at the retreat.
On Thursday and Friday, members of the National Assembly Committees on INEC and Electoral Matters will join the retreat for what Yakubu described as an “in-depth review of their proposals and the commission’s input”.
Babalola said the lacuna in the provisions of the extant Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) have been identified and highlighted by INEC and stakeholders, adding that there have been calls in recent times for amendment to address the lacuna to foster better elections.
She recalled that while INEC’s proposals were accepted, the amended Electoral Act was not signed into law by the executive.
Noting that the retreat was organised to give the electoral officers to contribute ideas and harmonise the inputs, Babalola said: “There are 34 proposed amendments elaborated in four columns.”
